NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;22;8;.733;—

Toronto;22;11;.667;1½

Philadelphia;23;12;.657;1½

Brooklyn;16;16;.500;7

New York;9;24;.273;14½

Southeast Division

Miami;24;9;.727;—

Orlando;14;19;.424;10

Charlotte;13;22;.371;12

Washington;10;22;.313;13½

Atlanta;7;27;.206;17½

Central Division

Milwaukee;30;5;.857;—

Indiana;21;12;.636;8

Chicago;13;21;.382;16½

Detroit;12;22;.353;17½

Cleveland;10;22;.313;18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;22;11;.667;—

Dallas;21;11;.656;½

San Antonio;13;18;.419;8

Memphis;13;21;.382;9½

New Orleans;11;23;.324;11½

Northwest Division

Denver;23;9;.719;—

Utah;21;12;.636;2½

Oklahoma City;17;15;.531;6

Portland;14;20;.412;10

Minnesota;12;20;.375;11

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;26;7;.788;—

L.A. Clippers;23;11;.676;3½

Phoenix;13;20;.394;13

Sacramento;12;21;.364;14

Golden State;9;25;.265;17½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 101, Orlando 93

Washington 123, Miami 105

Minnesota 122, Brooklyn 115, OT

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 102

Utah 104, Detroit 81

Phoenix 122, Portland 116

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 2 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 80, North Alabama 72

Baylor 94, Morehead St. 47

Kansas 83, Wofford 64

Oklahoma St. 84, Duquesne 41

MISSOURI VALLEY

St. Louis 55, Indiana St. 53

Western Michigan 70, Loyola 60

Valparaiso 78, Eastern Illinois 66

AMERICAN RIVERS

Air Force 93, Neb. Wesleyan 42

Augustana 84, Coe 78

Central 65, Fontbonne 64

Mount Marty 73, Buena Vista 62

Simpson 83, Washington and Lee 71

UC-Santa Cruz 80, Dubuque 54

Wartburg 67, Wis.-La Crosse 60

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 65, St. Ambrose 60

College of the Ozarks 81, Grand View 66

St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51

William Penn 79, Judson 45

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Illinois Central 80, Kirkwood 74

NIACC 89, Sinclair 66

EAST

Drexel 70, Maine 57

Fordham 63, Houston 54

Harvard 61, Rhode Island 58

Rider 71, Delaware St. 69

Saint Joseph's 49, Navy 40

Samford 65, Hofstra 45

Temple 72, La Salle 69

UMass 62, S. Connecticut 26

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, W. Carolina 62

Columbia 75, Tennessee St. 65

Elon 87, Furman 76

Holy Cross 75, Stetson 63

Memphis 79, Alabama A&M 71

NC A&T 69, VCU 58

North Carolina 70, Pittsburgh 62

Richmond 77, Norfolk St. 69

South Florida 70, Brown 60

Tulane 56, Georgia Southern 40

UAB 103, Tuskegee 60

UCF 64, Cent. Michigan 58

MIDWEST

Ball St. 84, Urbana 49

Bowling Green 91, Davis & Elkins 52

Cincinnati 86, Coppin St. 40

IUPUI 78, Cleveland St. 53

Kent St. 92, Hiram 36

N. Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 49

Wichita St. 77, Grambling St. 65

Wright St. 70, Green Bay 58

Youngstown St. 77, UIC 65

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 79, Huston-Tillotson 60

Sam Houston St. 102, Wiley 52

Texas St. 67, Alcorn St. 59

FAR WEST

BYU 65, Pepperdine 47

Idaho 70, Weber St. 50

Idaho St. 67, E. Washington 47

Montana St. 72, N. Arizona 64

Pacific 84, San Francisco 61

S. Utah 71, Portland St. 58

Saint Mary's (Cal) 95, Santa Clara 87

San Diego 67, Loyola Marymount 59

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (19);10-0;722;1

2. Oregon (5);10-1;703;2

3. Oregon St. (5);12-0;680;3

4. S. Carolina (1);12-1;661;4

5. Stanford;11-1;622;5

6. Baylor;9-1;614;6

7. Louisville;12-1;576;7

8. Florida St.;13-0;560;8

9. NC State;12-0;503;9

10. UCLA;12-0;497;10

11. Texas A&M;12-1;445;11

12. Maryland;10-2;406;12

13. Kentucky;11-1;376;13

14. Indiana;11-2;344;14

15. Mississippi St.;12-2;341;15

16. DePaul;11-2;291;16

17. Gonzaga;12-1;274;17

18. Arizona;12-0;265;18

19. West Virginia;9-1;207;19

20. Arkansas;12-1;162;20

21. Missouri St.;9-2;116;21

22. Tennessee;10-2;98;22

23. Miami;9-3;62;24

24. Minnesota;11-1;50;—

25. Texas;8-4;46;25

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona St. 1, Michigan St. 1, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 83, Jackson St. 57

Texas 89, High Point 58

Oklahoma 91, UT Rio Grande Valley 72

TCU 87, George Mason 53

BIG TEN

Rutgers 94, Caldwell 49

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana St. 68, Southern Illinois 56

Loyola 66, Valparaiso 63

AMERICAN RIVERS

Hanover 65, Dubuque 57

Loras 91, MacMurray 82

IOWA COLLEGES

Graceland 94, Bellevue 90, 2 OTs

EAST

Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66

Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79

Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 63

Drexel 71, UNC Wilmington 66

Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56

Hofstra 75, Towson 67

New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56

Penn 81, Howard 62

Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79

UMBC 89, Penn St.-York 57

Villanova 68, Xavier 62

SOUTH

Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48

Georgia St. 83, Middle Georgia 53

Green Bay 73, N. Kentucky 59

Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 49

Memphis 84, Tulane 73

Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68

NC Central 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63

North Carolina 70, Yale 67

Northeastern 88, James Madison 72

SC State 58, Jacksonville 52

Stetson 63, South Carolina 56

Vanderbilt 76, Davidson 71

William & Mary 74, Elon 73

MIDWEST

Akron 85, UMass 79

Cleveland St. 82, IUPUI 80

Dayton 77, North Florida 59

E. Michigan 88, Concordia (Mich.) 53

Miami (Ohio) 119, Wilberforce 52

Missouri 91, Chicago St. 33

Seton Hall 74, DePaul 66

Wright St. 82, Milwaukee 70

Youngstown St. 70, UIC 64

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 92, Huston-Tillotson 77

Texas A&M 58, Texas Southern 55

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72

Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT

Idaho St. 75, E. Washington 69

Montana 52, Sacramento St. 50

Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 61

Weber St. 69, Idaho 68

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Gonzaga (63);13-1;1621;1

2. Duke (1);11-1;1516;4

3. Kansas (1);10-2;1497;5

4. Oregon;11-2;1361;6

5. Ohio St.;11-2;1277;2

6. Baylor;9-1;1267;7

7. Louisville;11-2;1196;3

8. Auburn;12-0;1159;8

9. Memphis;11-1;1055;9

10. Villanova;9-2;970;10

11. Butler;12-1;883;12

12. Michigan;10-3;880;11

13. S. Diego St.;13-0;780;15

14. Michigan St.;10-3;747;14

15. Maryland;11-2;720;13

16. West Virginia;11-1;719;22

17. Kentucky;9-3;674;19

18. Florida St.;11-2;531;17

19. Virginia;10-2;506;16

20. Dayton;10-2;483;18

21. Penn St.;11-2;312;20

22. Texas Tech;9-3;175;23

23. Iowa;10-3;137;25

24. Wichita St.;11-1;135;—

25. Arizona;10-3;113;24

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah St. 30, Saint Mary's (Cal) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Creighton 10, Georgetown 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, BYU 2, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, Florida 1, Stanford 1, Yale 1.

