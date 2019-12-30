NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;22;8;.733;—
Toronto;22;11;.667;1½
Philadelphia;23;12;.657;1½
Brooklyn;16;16;.500;7
New York;9;24;.273;14½
Southeast Division
Miami;24;9;.727;—
Orlando;14;19;.424;10
Charlotte;13;22;.371;12
Washington;10;22;.313;13½
Atlanta;7;27;.206;17½
Central Division
Milwaukee;30;5;.857;—
Indiana;21;12;.636;8
Chicago;13;21;.382;16½
Detroit;12;22;.353;17½
Cleveland;10;22;.313;18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;22;11;.667;—
Dallas;21;11;.656;½
San Antonio;13;18;.419;8
Memphis;13;21;.382;9½
New Orleans;11;23;.324;11½
Northwest Division
Denver;23;9;.719;—
Utah;21;12;.636;2½
Oklahoma City;17;15;.531;6
Portland;14;20;.412;10
Minnesota;12;20;.375;11
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;26;7;.788;—
L.A. Clippers;23;11;.676;3½
Phoenix;13;20;.394;13
Sacramento;12;21;.364;14
Golden State;9;25;.265;17½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 101, Orlando 93
Washington 123, Miami 105
Minnesota 122, Brooklyn 115, OT
Milwaukee 123, Chicago 102
Utah 104, Detroit 81
Phoenix 122, Portland 116
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 2 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 80, North Alabama 72
Baylor 94, Morehead St. 47
Kansas 83, Wofford 64
Oklahoma St. 84, Duquesne 41
MISSOURI VALLEY
St. Louis 55, Indiana St. 53
Western Michigan 70, Loyola 60
Valparaiso 78, Eastern Illinois 66
AMERICAN RIVERS
Air Force 93, Neb. Wesleyan 42
Augustana 84, Coe 78
Central 65, Fontbonne 64
Mount Marty 73, Buena Vista 62
Simpson 83, Washington and Lee 71
UC-Santa Cruz 80, Dubuque 54
Wartburg 67, Wis.-La Crosse 60
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 65, St. Ambrose 60
College of the Ozarks 81, Grand View 66
St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51
William Penn 79, Judson 45
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Illinois Central 80, Kirkwood 74
NIACC 89, Sinclair 66
EAST
Drexel 70, Maine 57
Fordham 63, Houston 54
Harvard 61, Rhode Island 58
Rider 71, Delaware St. 69
Saint Joseph's 49, Navy 40
Samford 65, Hofstra 45
Temple 72, La Salle 69
UMass 62, S. Connecticut 26
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, W. Carolina 62
Columbia 75, Tennessee St. 65
Elon 87, Furman 76
Holy Cross 75, Stetson 63
Memphis 79, Alabama A&M 71
NC A&T 69, VCU 58
North Carolina 70, Pittsburgh 62
Richmond 77, Norfolk St. 69
South Florida 70, Brown 60
Tulane 56, Georgia Southern 40
UAB 103, Tuskegee 60
UCF 64, Cent. Michigan 58
MIDWEST
Ball St. 84, Urbana 49
Bowling Green 91, Davis & Elkins 52
Cincinnati 86, Coppin St. 40
IUPUI 78, Cleveland St. 53
Kent St. 92, Hiram 36
N. Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 49
Wichita St. 77, Grambling St. 65
Wright St. 70, Green Bay 58
Youngstown St. 77, UIC 65
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 79, Huston-Tillotson 60
Sam Houston St. 102, Wiley 52
Texas St. 67, Alcorn St. 59
FAR WEST
BYU 65, Pepperdine 47
Idaho 70, Weber St. 50
Idaho St. 67, E. Washington 47
Montana St. 72, N. Arizona 64
Pacific 84, San Francisco 61
S. Utah 71, Portland St. 58
Saint Mary's (Cal) 95, Santa Clara 87
San Diego 67, Loyola Marymount 59
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (19);10-0;722;1
2. Oregon (5);10-1;703;2
3. Oregon St. (5);12-0;680;3
4. S. Carolina (1);12-1;661;4
5. Stanford;11-1;622;5
6. Baylor;9-1;614;6
7. Louisville;12-1;576;7
8. Florida St.;13-0;560;8
9. NC State;12-0;503;9
10. UCLA;12-0;497;10
11. Texas A&M;12-1;445;11
12. Maryland;10-2;406;12
13. Kentucky;11-1;376;13
14. Indiana;11-2;344;14
15. Mississippi St.;12-2;341;15
16. DePaul;11-2;291;16
17. Gonzaga;12-1;274;17
18. Arizona;12-0;265;18
19. West Virginia;9-1;207;19
20. Arkansas;12-1;162;20
21. Missouri St.;9-2;116;21
22. Tennessee;10-2;98;22
23. Miami;9-3;62;24
24. Minnesota;11-1;50;—
25. Texas;8-4;46;25
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona St. 1, Michigan St. 1, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 83, Jackson St. 57
Texas 89, High Point 58
Oklahoma 91, UT Rio Grande Valley 72
TCU 87, George Mason 53
BIG TEN
Rutgers 94, Caldwell 49
MISSOURI VALLEY
Indiana St. 68, Southern Illinois 56
Loyola 66, Valparaiso 63
AMERICAN RIVERS
Hanover 65, Dubuque 57
Loras 91, MacMurray 82
IOWA COLLEGES
Graceland 94, Bellevue 90, 2 OTs
EAST
Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66
Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79
Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 63
Drexel 71, UNC Wilmington 66
Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56
Hofstra 75, Towson 67
New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56
Penn 81, Howard 62
Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79
UMBC 89, Penn St.-York 57
Villanova 68, Xavier 62
SOUTH
Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48
Georgia St. 83, Middle Georgia 53
Green Bay 73, N. Kentucky 59
Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 49
Memphis 84, Tulane 73
Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68
NC Central 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63
North Carolina 70, Yale 67
Northeastern 88, James Madison 72
SC State 58, Jacksonville 52
Stetson 63, South Carolina 56
Vanderbilt 76, Davidson 71
William & Mary 74, Elon 73
MIDWEST
Akron 85, UMass 79
Cleveland St. 82, IUPUI 80
Dayton 77, North Florida 59
E. Michigan 88, Concordia (Mich.) 53
Miami (Ohio) 119, Wilberforce 52
Missouri 91, Chicago St. 33
Seton Hall 74, DePaul 66
Wright St. 82, Milwaukee 70
Youngstown St. 70, UIC 64
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 92, Huston-Tillotson 77
Texas A&M 58, Texas Southern 55
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72
Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT
Idaho St. 75, E. Washington 69
Montana 52, Sacramento St. 50
Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 61
Weber St. 69, Idaho 68
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Gonzaga (63);13-1;1621;1
2. Duke (1);11-1;1516;4
3. Kansas (1);10-2;1497;5
4. Oregon;11-2;1361;6
5. Ohio St.;11-2;1277;2
6. Baylor;9-1;1267;7
7. Louisville;11-2;1196;3
8. Auburn;12-0;1159;8
9. Memphis;11-1;1055;9
10. Villanova;9-2;970;10
11. Butler;12-1;883;12
12. Michigan;10-3;880;11
13. S. Diego St.;13-0;780;15
14. Michigan St.;10-3;747;14
15. Maryland;11-2;720;13
16. West Virginia;11-1;719;22
17. Kentucky;9-3;674;19
18. Florida St.;11-2;531;17
19. Virginia;10-2;506;16
20. Dayton;10-2;483;18
21. Penn St.;11-2;312;20
22. Texas Tech;9-3;175;23
23. Iowa;10-3;137;25
24. Wichita St.;11-1;135;—
25. Arizona;10-3;113;24
Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah St. 30, Saint Mary's (Cal) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Creighton 10, Georgetown 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, BYU 2, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, Florida 1, Stanford 1, Yale 1.
