NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;17;5;.773;—

Philadelphia;17;7;.708;1

Toronto;16;7;.696;1½

Brooklyn;13;10;.565;4½

New York;4;19;.174;13½

Southeast Division

Miami;17;6;.739;—

Orlando;11;12;.478;6

Charlotte;9;16;.360;9

Washington;7;15;.318;9½

Atlanta;6;17;.261;11

Central Division

Milwaukee;21;3;.875;—

Indiana;15;9;.625;6

Detroit;10;14;.417;11

Chicago;8;17;.320;13½

Cleveland;5;18;.217;15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;16;7;.696;—

Houston;15;8;.652;1

San Antonio;9;14;.391;7

Memphis;7;16;.304;9

New Orleans;6;18;.250;10½

Northwest Division

Denver;14;7;.667;—

Utah;13;11;.542;2½

Oklahoma City;11;12;.478;4

Minnesota;10;13;.435;5

Portland;9;15;.375;6½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;21;3;.875;—

L.A. Clippers;18;7;.720;3½

Phoenix;11;12;.478;9½

Sacramento;10;13;.435;10½

Golden State;5;20;.200;16½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99

Boston 110, Cleveland 88

Detroit 105, New Orleans 103

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101

Sacramento 119, Houston 118

Toronto 93, Chicago 92

Oklahoma City 104, Utah 90

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 109

Memphis 110, Golden State 102

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

EAST

Columbia 63, Davidson 60

St. John's 96, Army 60

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

SMU 66, North Dakota 51

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Stanford (27);8-0;747;1

2. UConn (1);8-0;686;4

3. Oregon (1);7-1;679;3

4. Oregon St. (1);8-0;653;5

5. S. Carolina;9-1;634;6

6. Baylor;8-1;598;7

7. Louisville;9-1;597;2

8. Florida St.;9-0;550;8

9. N.C. State;9-0;490;13

10. UCLA;8-0;458;11

11. Texas A&M;7-1;438;12

12. Indiana;8-1;412;14

13. Maryland;8-2;395;9

14. Kentucky;9-0;386;15

15. Mississippi St.;8-2;349;10

16. DePaul;7-1;302;16

17. Gonzaga;8-1;255;18

18. Arizona;9-0;235;20

19. Michigan St.;6-2;150;19

20. Missouri St.;8-1;148;22

21. Arkansas;8-1;120;23

22. West Virginia;6-1;106;—

23. Tennessee;7-1;96;17

24. Michigan;8-1;79;24

25. Miami;5-3;56;21

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.

College men

BIG TEN

Iowa 72, Minnesota 52

EAST

Duquesne 90, Columbia 54

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 108, Rust College 62

MIDWEST

South Dakota 73, Alabama St. 59

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Louisville (55);9-0;1591;1

2. Kansas (4);7-1;1486;2

3. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1464;6

4. Maryland;10-0;1428;3

5. Michigan;8-1;1286;4

6. Gonzaga;10-1;1235;9

7. Duke;9-1;1232;10

8. Kentucky;7-1;1170;8

9. Virginia;8-1;1060;5

10. Oregon;7-2;905;13

11. Baylor;7-1;872;18

12. Auburn;8-0;836;14

13. Memphis;8-1;756;15

14. Dayton;7-1;672;19

15. Arizona;9-1;654;12

16. Michigan St.;6-3;637;11

17. N. Carolina;6-3;615;7

18. Butler;9-0;529;24

19. Tennessee;7-1;455;21

20. Villanova;7-2;285;23

21. Florida St.;8-2;253;17

22. Seton Hall;6-3;250;16

23. Xavier;9-1;216;—

24. Colorado;7-1;210;20

25. San Diego St.;10-0;197;—

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

Prep girls

IOWA STAR

Colo-NESCO 60, Martensdale-St. Marys 56

NORTH CENTRAL

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Eagle Grove 20

Clear Lake 71, Mason City 64

Nevada 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 32

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

BGM 54, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49

BCLUW 45, Belle Plaine 34

TOP OF IOWA

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Eagle Grove 20

TRI-RIVERS

MFL-MarMac 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

STATE

Ankeny 59, Des Moines East 28

Bishop Heelan 71, Sioux City North 30

Central Decatur 62, Lamoni 38

Cherokee Washington 87, West Sioux 34

East Mills 52, Woodbine 44

Emmetsburg 54, Spencer 43

Indianola 69, Carlisle 47

Logan-Magnolia 53, Fremont-Mills 30

North Mahaska 63, Oskaloosa 28

Panorama 63, Pleasantville 38

PCM 55, Pella Christian 31

Seymour 57, Diagonal 26

South Central Calhoun 58, Manson-NW Webster 35

Tri-Center 46, West Harrison 34

West Central Valley 60, Ankeny Christian 7

West Monona 76, Boyer Valley 41

Prep boys

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 67, Mason City 64

Humboldt 76, Ogden 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 67, Nevada 60

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66, Eagle Grove 34

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Waukon 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

Belle Plaine 59, BCLUW 53

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waukon 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

TOP OF IOWA

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66, Eagle Grove 34

TRI-RIVERS

MFL-MarMac 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

North Linn 100, Midland 37

STATE

Bondurant-Farrar 58, Creston 52

Central Decatur 39, Lamoni 37

East Mills 51, Woodbine 41

Indianola 71, Carlisle 55

Lone Tree 72, Morning Star 51

Panorama 88, Pleasantville 74

Roland-Story 72, Boone 45

South Central Calhoun 73, Northwest Webster 46

Spencer 50, Emmetsburg 30

Tri-Center 71, West Harrison 42

