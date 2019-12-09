NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;17;5;.773;—
Philadelphia;17;7;.708;1
Toronto;16;7;.696;1½
Brooklyn;13;10;.565;4½
New York;4;19;.174;13½
Southeast Division
Miami;17;6;.739;—
Orlando;11;12;.478;6
Charlotte;9;16;.360;9
Washington;7;15;.318;9½
Atlanta;6;17;.261;11
Central Division
Milwaukee;21;3;.875;—
Indiana;15;9;.625;6
Detroit;10;14;.417;11
Chicago;8;17;.320;13½
Cleveland;5;18;.217;15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;16;7;.696;—
Houston;15;8;.652;1
San Antonio;9;14;.391;7
Memphis;7;16;.304;9
New Orleans;6;18;.250;10½
Northwest Division
Denver;14;7;.667;—
Utah;13;11;.542;2½
Oklahoma City;11;12;.478;4
Minnesota;10;13;.435;5
Portland;9;15;.375;6½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;21;3;.875;—
L.A. Clippers;18;7;.720;3½
Phoenix;11;12;.478;9½
Sacramento;10;13;.435;10½
Golden State;5;20;.200;16½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99
Boston 110, Cleveland 88
Detroit 105, New Orleans 103
Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101
Sacramento 119, Houston 118
Toronto 93, Chicago 92
Oklahoma City 104, Utah 90
Phoenix 125, Minnesota 109
Memphis 110, Golden State 102
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
EAST
Columbia 63, Davidson 60
St. John's 96, Army 60
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60
SMU 66, North Dakota 51
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Stanford (27);8-0;747;1
2. UConn (1);8-0;686;4
3. Oregon (1);7-1;679;3
4. Oregon St. (1);8-0;653;5
5. S. Carolina;9-1;634;6
6. Baylor;8-1;598;7
7. Louisville;9-1;597;2
8. Florida St.;9-0;550;8
9. N.C. State;9-0;490;13
10. UCLA;8-0;458;11
11. Texas A&M;7-1;438;12
12. Indiana;8-1;412;14
13. Maryland;8-2;395;9
14. Kentucky;9-0;386;15
15. Mississippi St.;8-2;349;10
16. DePaul;7-1;302;16
17. Gonzaga;8-1;255;18
18. Arizona;9-0;235;20
19. Michigan St.;6-2;150;19
20. Missouri St.;8-1;148;22
21. Arkansas;8-1;120;23
22. West Virginia;6-1;106;—
23. Tennessee;7-1;96;17
24. Michigan;8-1;79;24
25. Miami;5-3;56;21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
College men
BIG TEN
Iowa 72, Minnesota 52
EAST
Duquesne 90, Columbia 54
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 108, Rust College 62
MIDWEST
South Dakota 73, Alabama St. 59
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Louisville (55);9-0;1591;1
2. Kansas (4);7-1;1486;2
3. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1464;6
4. Maryland;10-0;1428;3
5. Michigan;8-1;1286;4
6. Gonzaga;10-1;1235;9
7. Duke;9-1;1232;10
8. Kentucky;7-1;1170;8
9. Virginia;8-1;1060;5
10. Oregon;7-2;905;13
11. Baylor;7-1;872;18
12. Auburn;8-0;836;14
13. Memphis;8-1;756;15
14. Dayton;7-1;672;19
15. Arizona;9-1;654;12
16. Michigan St.;6-3;637;11
17. N. Carolina;6-3;615;7
18. Butler;9-0;529;24
19. Tennessee;7-1;455;21
20. Villanova;7-2;285;23
21. Florida St.;8-2;253;17
22. Seton Hall;6-3;250;16
23. Xavier;9-1;216;—
24. Colorado;7-1;210;20
25. San Diego St.;10-0;197;—
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
Prep girls
IOWA STAR
Colo-NESCO 60, Martensdale-St. Marys 56
NORTH CENTRAL
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Eagle Grove 20
Clear Lake 71, Mason City 64
Nevada 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 32
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
BGM 54, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49
BCLUW 45, Belle Plaine 34
TOP OF IOWA
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Eagle Grove 20
TRI-RIVERS
MFL-MarMac 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
STATE
Ankeny 59, Des Moines East 28
Bishop Heelan 71, Sioux City North 30
Central Decatur 62, Lamoni 38
Cherokee Washington 87, West Sioux 34
East Mills 52, Woodbine 44
Emmetsburg 54, Spencer 43
Indianola 69, Carlisle 47
Logan-Magnolia 53, Fremont-Mills 30
North Mahaska 63, Oskaloosa 28
Panorama 63, Pleasantville 38
PCM 55, Pella Christian 31
Seymour 57, Diagonal 26
South Central Calhoun 58, Manson-NW Webster 35
Tri-Center 46, West Harrison 34
West Central Valley 60, Ankeny Christian 7
West Monona 76, Boyer Valley 41
Prep boys
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 67, Mason City 64
Humboldt 76, Ogden 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 67, Nevada 60
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66, Eagle Grove 34
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Waukon 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
Belle Plaine 59, BCLUW 53
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
TOP OF IOWA
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66, Eagle Grove 34
TRI-RIVERS
MFL-MarMac 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
North Linn 100, Midland 37
STATE
Bondurant-Farrar 58, Creston 52
Central Decatur 39, Lamoni 37
East Mills 51, Woodbine 41
Indianola 71, Carlisle 55
Lone Tree 72, Morning Star 51
Panorama 88, Pleasantville 74
Roland-Story 72, Boone 45
South Central Calhoun 73, Northwest Webster 46
Spencer 50, Emmetsburg 30
Tri-Center 71, West Harrison 42
