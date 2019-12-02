NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;15;4;.789;—
Boston;14;5;.737;1
Philadelphia;15;6;.714;1
Brooklyn;10;10;.500;5½
New York;4;17;.190;12
Southeast Division
Miami;14;5;.737;—
Orlando;8;11;.421;6
Charlotte;8;14;.364;7½
Washington;6;12;.333;7½
Atlanta;5;16;.238;10
Central Division
Milwaukee;18;3;.857;—
Indiana;13;7;.650;4½
Detroit;7;13;.350;10½
Chicago;7;14;.333;11
Cleveland;5;14;.263;12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;13;6;.684;—
Houston;13;6;.684;—
San Antonio;7;14;.333;7
Memphis;6;14;.300;7½
New Orleans;6;14;.300;7½
Northwest Division
Denver;13;4;.765;—
Utah;12;9;.571;3
Minnesota;10;9;.526;4
Oklahoma City;8;11;.421;6
Portland;8;12;.400;6½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;17;3;.850;—
L.A. Clippers;15;6;.714;2½
Phoenix;9;10;.474;7½
Sacramento;8;11;.421;8½
Golden State;4;18;.182;14
LATE SUNDAY RESULT
L.A. Clippers 150, Washington 125
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 103, Utah 94
Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104
Atlanta 104, Golden State 79
Indiana 117, Memphis 104
Milwaukee 132, New York 88
Chicago 113, Sacramento 106
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
IOWA COLLEGES
William Penn 69, Clarke 62
Culver-Stockton 85, Graceland 64
Grand View 82, Mount Mercy 66
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Northeast 120, Little Priest Tribal 53
EAST
Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49
Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35
Penn 74, Hartford 46
SOUTH
Davidson 73, High Point 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (LA) 49
NC A&T 75, Saint Augustine's 44
UNC-Asheville 89, Montreat 45
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 90, LeTourneau 38
Louisiana Tech 43, UALR 38
FAR WEST
Arizona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 34
CS Bakersfield 80, NC Central 71
Portland St. 70, UC Irvine 61
Utah St. 61, Dixie State 49
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Stanford (23);8-0;740;3
2. Louisville (5);8-0;708;8
3. Oregon;6-1;662;1
4. UConn (2);6-0;657;4
5. Oregon St.;7-0;623;7
6. S. Carolina;8-1;609;5
7. Baylor;7-1;597;2
8. Florida St.;7-0;517;12
9. Maryland;7-1;507;9
10. Mississippi St.;8-1;472;10
11. UCLA;7-0;430;11
12. Texas A&M;5-1;429;6
13. N.C. State;8-0;397;12
14. Indiana;6-1;368;17
15. Kentucky;7-0;367;14
16. DePaul;6-1;291;16
17. Tennessee;7-0;230;20
18. Gonzaga;6-1;218;22
19. Michigan St.;6-1;184;15
20. Arizona;7-0;182;24
21. Miami;5-2;144;19
22. Missouri St.;7-1;101;—
23. Arkansas;7-1;94;25
24. Michigan;6-1;42;—
25. LSU;7-1;41;—
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, North Carolina 5, Notre Dame 5, Northwestern 3, Rutgers 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, Drake 1, TCU 1.
College men
BIG 12
Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58
BIG TEN
Miami 81, Illinois 79
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 110, Luther 51
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 95, St. Cloud St. 74
IOWA COLLEGES
Culver-Stockton 85, Graceland 64
Mount Mercy 80, Grand View 65
William Penn 99, Clarke 84
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Dakota County Tech 73, Ellsworth 66
Northeast 110, Little Priest Tribal 88
Southeastern 93, Black Hawk-Moline 56
EAST
Bryant 60, Navy 45
Delaware 84, Columbia 76
Hofstra 64, Canisius 57
Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67
Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47
SOUTH
Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46
Liberty 87, Trinity Baptist 28
Nicholls 120, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 69
North Florida 93, High Point 70
South Florida 65, Furman 55
St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64
Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47
Wofford 77, NC Central 59
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66
Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49
FAR WEST
UIC 89, San Diego 83
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Louisville (48);7-0;1599;2
2. Kansas (3);6-1;1497;4
3. Maryland;8-0;1446;5
4. Michigan (9);7-0;1429;—
5. Virginia (5);7-0;1424;7
6. Ohio St.;7-0;1244;10
7. North Carolina;6-1;1162;6
8. Kentucky;6-1;1096;9
9. Gonzaga;8-1;1095;8
10. Duke;7-1;1083;1
11. Michigan St.;5-2;964;3
12. Arizona;9-0;875;14
13. Oregon;6-2;785;11
14. Auburn;7-0;698;18
15. Memphis;6-1;652;16
16. Seton Hall;6-2;629;13
17. Florida St.;7-1;562;—
18. Baylor;5-1;466;19
19. Dayton;5-1;386;—
20. Colorado;6-0;371;21
21. Tennessee;6-1;331;17
22. Washington;5-1;222;23
23. Villanova;5-2;192;22
24. Butler;7-0;165;—
25. Utah St.;7-1;112;15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Columbus 65, North Tama 35 (scrimmage)
IOWA STAR
Clarksville 62, Rockford 19
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona Garrigan 85, St, Edmond 18
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Algona 50
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, BCLUW 44
Crestwood 48, Denver 37
West Fork 49, AGWSR 18
Nevada 56, South Hardin 27
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 48, Denver 37
Turkey Valley 61, New Hampton 46
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 85, St. Edmond 18
Clarksville 62, Rockford 19
West Fork 49, AGWSR 18
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan 70, Lisbon 14
Central Elkader 52, Central City 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clayton Ridge 41
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 52, Central City 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clayton-Ridge 41
Turkey Valley 61, New Hampton 46
WAMAC
Grinnell 97, South Tama 20
STATE
Fremont Mills 58, Heartland Christian 41
Harlan 46, Treynor 36
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 40
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Wilton 50
Mount Ayr 78, Clarke, Osceola 47
Nodaway Valley 60, Clarinda 12
Ogden 54, Greene County 30
River Valley, Correctionville 53, Whiting 34
Southeast Valley 34, Madrid 29
Southwest Valley 64, Griswold 28
Underwood 58, Shenandoah 45
West Central Valley 68, Southeast Warren 48
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo Christian 50, West Central 37
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 43, West Delaware 30
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona Garrigan 85, St. Edmond 18
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, BCLUW 36
Nevada 71, South Hardin 62
NORTHEAST IOWA
Turkey Valley 49, New Hampton 40
TRI-RIVERS
Central City 58, Central Elkader 25
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton-Ridge 25
North Linn 51, Van Buren 47
UPPER IOWA
Central City 58, Central Elkader 25
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton Ridge 25
WAMAC
Grinnell 74, South Tama 43
Western Dubuque 43, West Delaware 30
STATE
East Mills 65, Diagonal 27
Lewis Central 84, Sioux City, North 59
Madrid 76, Southeast Valley 61
Ogden 57, Greene County 46
South Central Calhoun 61, Audubon 39
Southwest Valley 61, Griswold 38
Spirit Lake 69, Sioux City, West 52
Winterset 66, Creston 39
