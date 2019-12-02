Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;15;4;.789;—

Boston;14;5;.737;1

Philadelphia;15;6;.714;1

Brooklyn;10;10;.500;5½

New York;4;17;.190;12

Southeast Division

Miami;14;5;.737;—

Orlando;8;11;.421;6

Charlotte;8;14;.364;7½

Washington;6;12;.333;7½

Atlanta;5;16;.238;10

Central Division

Milwaukee;18;3;.857;—

Indiana;13;7;.650;4½

Detroit;7;13;.350;10½

Chicago;7;14;.333;11

Cleveland;5;14;.263;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;13;6;.684;—

Houston;13;6;.684;—

San Antonio;7;14;.333;7

Memphis;6;14;.300;7½

New Orleans;6;14;.300;7½

Northwest Division

Denver;13;4;.765;—

Utah;12;9;.571;3

Minnesota;10;9;.526;4

Oklahoma City;8;11;.421;6

Portland;8;12;.400;6½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;17;3;.850;—

L.A. Clippers;15;6;.714;2½

Phoenix;9;10;.474;7½

Sacramento;8;11;.421;8½

Golden State;4;18;.182;14

LATE SUNDAY RESULT

L.A. Clippers 150, Washington 125

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 103, Utah 94

Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104

Atlanta 104, Golden State 79

Indiana 117, Memphis 104

Milwaukee 132, New York 88

Chicago 113, Sacramento 106

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

IOWA COLLEGES

William Penn 69, Clarke 62

Culver-Stockton 85, Graceland 64

Grand View 82, Mount Mercy 66

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Northeast 120, Little Priest Tribal 53

EAST

Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49

Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35

Penn 74, Hartford 46

SOUTH

Davidson 73, High Point 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (LA) 49

NC A&T 75, Saint Augustine's 44

UNC-Asheville 89, Montreat 45

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 90, LeTourneau 38

Louisiana Tech 43, UALR 38

FAR WEST

Arizona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 34

CS Bakersfield 80, NC Central 71

Portland St. 70, UC Irvine 61

Utah St. 61, Dixie State 49

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Stanford (23);8-0;740;3

2. Louisville (5);8-0;708;8

3. Oregon;6-1;662;1

4. UConn (2);6-0;657;4

5. Oregon St.;7-0;623;7

6. S. Carolina;8-1;609;5

7. Baylor;7-1;597;2

8. Florida St.;7-0;517;12

9. Maryland;7-1;507;9

10. Mississippi St.;8-1;472;10

11. UCLA;7-0;430;11

12. Texas A&M;5-1;429;6

13. N.C. State;8-0;397;12

14. Indiana;6-1;368;17

15. Kentucky;7-0;367;14

16. DePaul;6-1;291;16

17. Tennessee;7-0;230;20

18. Gonzaga;6-1;218;22

19. Michigan St.;6-1;184;15

20. Arizona;7-0;182;24

21. Miami;5-2;144;19

22. Missouri St.;7-1;101;—

23. Arkansas;7-1;94;25

24. Michigan;6-1;42;—

25. LSU;7-1;41;—

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, North Carolina 5, Notre Dame 5, Northwestern 3, Rutgers 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, Drake 1, TCU 1.

College men

BIG 12

Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58

BIG TEN

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 110, Luther 51

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 95, St. Cloud St. 74

IOWA COLLEGES

Culver-Stockton 85, Graceland 64

Mount Mercy 80, Grand View 65

William Penn 99, Clarke 84

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Dakota County Tech 73, Ellsworth 66

Northeast 110, Little Priest Tribal 88

Southeastern 93, Black Hawk-Moline 56

EAST

Bryant 60, Navy 45

Delaware 84, Columbia 76

Hofstra 64, Canisius 57

Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67

Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47

SOUTH

Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46

Liberty 87, Trinity Baptist 28

Nicholls 120, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 69

North Florida 93, High Point 70

South Florida 65, Furman 55

St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64

Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47

Wofford 77, NC Central 59

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49

FAR WEST

UIC 89, San Diego 83

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Louisville (48);7-0;1599;2

2. Kansas (3);6-1;1497;4

3. Maryland;8-0;1446;5

4. Michigan (9);7-0;1429;—

5. Virginia (5);7-0;1424;7

6. Ohio St.;7-0;1244;10

7. North Carolina;6-1;1162;6

8. Kentucky;6-1;1096;9

9. Gonzaga;8-1;1095;8

10. Duke;7-1;1083;1

11. Michigan St.;5-2;964;3

12. Arizona;9-0;875;14

13. Oregon;6-2;785;11

14. Auburn;7-0;698;18

15. Memphis;6-1;652;16

16. Seton Hall;6-2;629;13

17. Florida St.;7-1;562;—

18. Baylor;5-1;466;19

19. Dayton;5-1;386;—

20. Colorado;6-0;371;21

21. Tennessee;6-1;331;17

22. Washington;5-1;222;23

23. Villanova;5-2;192;22

24. Butler;7-0;165;—

25. Utah St.;7-1;112;15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Columbus 65, North Tama 35 (scrimmage)

IOWA STAR

Clarksville 62, Rockford 19

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona Garrigan 85, St, Edmond 18

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Algona 50

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 58, BCLUW 44

Crestwood 48, Denver 37

West Fork 49, AGWSR 18

Nevada 56, South Hardin 27

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 48, Denver 37

Turkey Valley 61, New Hampton 46

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 85, St. Edmond 18

Clarksville 62, Rockford 19

West Fork 49, AGWSR 18

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 70, Lisbon 14

Central Elkader 52, Central City 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clayton Ridge 41

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 52, Central City 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clayton-Ridge 41

Turkey Valley 61, New Hampton 46

WAMAC

Grinnell 97, South Tama 20

STATE

Fremont Mills 58, Heartland Christian 41

Harlan 46, Treynor 36

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 40

Louisa-Muscatine 56, Wilton 50

Mount Ayr 78, Clarke, Osceola 47

Nodaway Valley 60, Clarinda 12

Ogden 54, Greene County 30

River Valley, Correctionville 53, Whiting 34

Southeast Valley 34, Madrid 29

Southwest Valley 64, Griswold 28

Underwood 58, Shenandoah 45

West Central Valley 68, Southeast Warren 48

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo Christian 50, West Central 37

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 43, West Delaware 30

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona Garrigan 85, St. Edmond 18

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, BCLUW 36

Nevada 71, South Hardin 62

NORTHEAST IOWA

Turkey Valley 49, New Hampton 40

TRI-RIVERS

Central City 58, Central Elkader 25

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton-Ridge 25

North Linn 51, Van Buren 47

UPPER IOWA

Central City 58, Central Elkader 25

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton Ridge 25

WAMAC

Grinnell 74, South Tama 43

Western Dubuque 43, West Delaware 30

STATE

East Mills 65, Diagonal 27

Lewis Central 84, Sioux City, North 59

Madrid 76, Southeast Valley 61

Ogden 57, Greene County 46

South Central Calhoun 61, Audubon 39

Southwest Valley 61, Griswold 38

Spirit Lake 69, Sioux City, West 52

Winterset 66, Creston 39

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments