NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;12;4;.750;—

Toronto;12;4;.750;—

Philadelphia;11;6;.647;1½

Brooklyn;9;8;.529;3½

New York;4;13;.235;8½

Southeast Division

Miami;12;4;.750;—

Orlando;6;10;.375;6

Washington;5;9;.357;6

Charlotte;6;12;.333;7

Atlanta;4;13;.235;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;14;3;.824;—

Indiana;10;6;.625;3½

Detroit;6;11;.353;8

Chicago;6;12;.333;8½

Cleveland;5;12;.294;9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;11;5;.688;—

Houston;11;6;.647;½

New Orleans;6;11;.353;5½

San Antonio;6;12;.333;6

Memphis;5;11;.313;6

Northwest Division

Denver;12;3;.800;—

Utah;11;6;.647;2

Minnesota;9;8;.529;4

Oklahoma City;6;10;.375;6½

Portland;6;12;.333;7½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;15;2;.882;—

L.A. Clippers;12;5;.706;3

Phoenix;8;8;.500;6½

Sacramento;7;9;.438;7½

Golden State;3;15;.167;12½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 108, Cleveland 106

Detroit 103, Orlando 88

Indiana 126, Memphis 114

Boston 103, Sacramento 102

Miami 117, Charlotte 100

Minnesota 125, Atlanta 113

Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96

Milwaukee 122, Utah 118

Portland 117, Chicago 94

L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 104

Oklahoma City 100, Golden State 97

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

EAST

Niagara 77, Oakland 63

Rhode Island 77, Vermont 74

St. John's 82, UMass 71

SOUTH

Campbell 63, Kennesaw St. 51

ETSU 67, Appalachian St. 61

N. Kentucky 72, Cent. Arkansas 56

Nicholls 94, Southern University at New Orleans 61

UT Martin 57, IUPUI 51

Vanderbilt 106, Tennessee St. 55

Wake Forest 69, Elon 57

MIDWEST

Mississippi St. 74, Marquette 68

Missouri St. 74, South Dakota 66

Wichita St. 59, Houston Baptist 42

Wyoming 66, N. Dakota St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 74, Lamar 63

Tulsa 75, Loyola Marymount 56

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 83, Montana Tech 57

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Oregon (28);4-0;748;1

2. Baylor (2);5-0;722;2

3. Stanford;5-0;676;3

4. UConn;5-0;631;4

5. South Carolina;6-0;624;5

6. Texas A&M;4-0;595;6

7. Oregon St.;5-0;592;7

8. Louisville;5-0;524;8

9. Maryland;5-1;515;9

10. Mississippi St.;5-0;485;10

11. UCLA;4-0;443;11

12. Florida St.;5-0;393;12

12. N.C. State;5-0;393;14

14. Kentucky;5-0;376;13

15. Michigan St.;5-0;327;15

16. DePaul;4-1;267;19

17. Indiana;4-0;224;18

18. Syracuse;3-1;202;17

19. Miami;4-1;180;16

20. Tennessee;5-0;133;23

21. South Florida;5-1;122;22

22. Gonzaga;3-1;120;23

23. West Virginia;4-0;100;25

24. Arizona;6-0;96;—

25. Arkansas;5-1;61;20

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri St. 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona St. 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.

College men

EAST

Bucknell 77, Seattle 70

Drexel 84, Rosemont 51

La Salle 75, Murray St. 64

Loyola (Md.) 81, IUPUI 77

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 80, Troy 66

Arkansas 62, Georgia Tech 61, OT

Austin Peay 92, SC State 66

Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57

Florida St. 113, Chicago St. 56

George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65

N. Kentucky 86, Midway 56

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52

South Alabama 74, Northeastern 62

South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55

Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46

VCU 78, Alabama St. 62

Vanderbilt 78, SE Louisiana 70

W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64

Winthrop 127, Pfeiffer 83

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Missouri 52

Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT

Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Grand Canyon 68, Illinois St. 63

Green Bay 85, CS Northridge 84

Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75

Kansas 93, Chaminade 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Detroit 62

Miami (Ohio) 67, Drake 59

N. Illinois 74, Oakland 50

Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71

Nebraska-Omaha 78, Southern U. 51

Nevada 77, Bowling Green 62

Northwestern 78, Bradley 51

Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52

Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59

Rio Grande 79, Texas A&M International 52

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66

Yale 73, W. Michigan 51

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Champion Christian College 67

Oral Roberts 99, Southwestern Christian 45

Stanford 73, Oklahoma 54

Texas State 61, Abilene Christian 56

FAR WEST

Auburn 84, New Mexico 59

Montana 74, Texas Southern 62

New Mexico St. 78, Colorado St. 70, OT

San Diego St. 62, Tennessee St. 49

Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Duke (53);6-0;1610;1

2. Louisville (7);6-0;1512;2

3. Michigan St. (4);3-1;1500;3

4. Kansas;3-1;1383;4

5. Maryland;5-0;1262;6

6. North Carolina;4-0;1260;5

7. Virginia (1);6-0;1232;7

8. Gonzaga;6-0;1222;8

9. Kentucky;5-1;1090;9

10. Ohio St.;5-0;1033;10

11. Oregon;5-0;1006;11

12. Texas Tech;5-0;933;12

13. Seton Hall;4-1;866;13

14. Arizona;6-0;716;14

15. Utah St.;7-0;702;15

16. Memphis;5-1;587;16

17. Tennessee;4-0;490;20

18. Auburn;5-0;488;19

19. Baylor;5-1;450;24

20. VCU;5-0;426;21

21. Colorado;4-0;290;23

22. Villanova;4-2;247;17

23. Washington;5-1;228;25

24. Florida;5-2;148;—

25. Xavier;6-1;139;18

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.

Prep girls

MONDAY'S RESULTS

ADM 55, Norwalk 50

AGWSR 66, Meskwaki Settlement 39

AHSTW 50, Woodbine 32

Audubon 65, ACGC 49

BGM 34, GMG 29

Carroll 49, Webster City 42

Central Elkader 52, Oelwein 10

Central Lyon 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 65

Dallas Center-Grimes 70, North Polk 49

Hinton 58, Siouxland Christian 32

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Graettinger-Terril 40

LeMars 48, Spencer 46

Logan-Magnolia 61, Exira-EHK 41

Mason City 69, Des Moines North 31

Northwood-Kensett 44, North Iowa 26

OABCIG 66, Alta-Aurelia 16

Pleasantville 52, Saydel 25

Red Oak 71, Mount Ayr 41

Southeast Valley 56, Ogden 48

Southeast Warren 58, Ankeny Christian 16

Sumner-Fredricksburg 40, Denver 38

