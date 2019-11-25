NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;12;4;.750;—
Toronto;12;4;.750;—
Philadelphia;11;6;.647;1½
Brooklyn;9;8;.529;3½
New York;4;13;.235;8½
Southeast Division
Miami;12;4;.750;—
Orlando;6;10;.375;6
Washington;5;9;.357;6
Charlotte;6;12;.333;7
Atlanta;4;13;.235;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;14;3;.824;—
Indiana;10;6;.625;3½
Detroit;6;11;.353;8
Chicago;6;12;.333;8½
Cleveland;5;12;.294;9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;11;5;.688;—
Houston;11;6;.647;½
New Orleans;6;11;.353;5½
San Antonio;6;12;.333;6
Memphis;5;11;.313;6
Northwest Division
Denver;12;3;.800;—
Utah;11;6;.647;2
Minnesota;9;8;.529;4
Oklahoma City;6;10;.375;6½
Portland;6;12;.333;7½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;15;2;.882;—
L.A. Clippers;12;5;.706;3
Phoenix;8;8;.500;6½
Sacramento;7;9;.438;7½
Golden State;3;15;.167;12½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 108, Cleveland 106
Detroit 103, Orlando 88
Indiana 126, Memphis 114
Boston 103, Sacramento 102
Miami 117, Charlotte 100
Minnesota 125, Atlanta 113
Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96
Milwaukee 122, Utah 118
Portland 117, Chicago 94
L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 104
Oklahoma City 100, Golden State 97
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
EAST
Niagara 77, Oakland 63
Rhode Island 77, Vermont 74
St. John's 82, UMass 71
SOUTH
Campbell 63, Kennesaw St. 51
ETSU 67, Appalachian St. 61
N. Kentucky 72, Cent. Arkansas 56
Nicholls 94, Southern University at New Orleans 61
UT Martin 57, IUPUI 51
Vanderbilt 106, Tennessee St. 55
Wake Forest 69, Elon 57
MIDWEST
Mississippi St. 74, Marquette 68
Missouri St. 74, South Dakota 66
Wichita St. 59, Houston Baptist 42
Wyoming 66, N. Dakota St. 57
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana-Lafayette 74, Lamar 63
Tulsa 75, Loyola Marymount 56
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 83, Montana Tech 57
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Oregon (28);4-0;748;1
2. Baylor (2);5-0;722;2
3. Stanford;5-0;676;3
4. UConn;5-0;631;4
5. South Carolina;6-0;624;5
6. Texas A&M;4-0;595;6
7. Oregon St.;5-0;592;7
8. Louisville;5-0;524;8
9. Maryland;5-1;515;9
10. Mississippi St.;5-0;485;10
11. UCLA;4-0;443;11
12. Florida St.;5-0;393;12
12. N.C. State;5-0;393;14
14. Kentucky;5-0;376;13
15. Michigan St.;5-0;327;15
16. DePaul;4-1;267;19
17. Indiana;4-0;224;18
18. Syracuse;3-1;202;17
19. Miami;4-1;180;16
20. Tennessee;5-0;133;23
21. South Florida;5-1;122;22
22. Gonzaga;3-1;120;23
23. West Virginia;4-0;100;25
24. Arizona;6-0;96;—
25. Arkansas;5-1;61;20
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri St. 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona St. 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.
College men
EAST
Bucknell 77, Seattle 70
Drexel 84, Rosemont 51
La Salle 75, Murray St. 64
Loyola (Md.) 81, IUPUI 77
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 80, Troy 66
Arkansas 62, Georgia Tech 61, OT
Austin Peay 92, SC State 66
Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57
Florida St. 113, Chicago St. 56
George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65
N. Kentucky 86, Midway 56
Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52
South Alabama 74, Northeastern 62
South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55
Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46
VCU 78, Alabama St. 62
Vanderbilt 78, SE Louisiana 70
W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64
Winthrop 127, Pfeiffer 83
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Missouri 52
Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT
Dayton 80, Georgia 61
Grand Canyon 68, Illinois St. 63
Green Bay 85, CS Northridge 84
Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75
Kansas 93, Chaminade 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Detroit 62
Miami (Ohio) 67, Drake 59
N. Illinois 74, Oakland 50
Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71
Nebraska-Omaha 78, Southern U. 51
Nevada 77, Bowling Green 62
Northwestern 78, Bradley 51
Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52
Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59
Rio Grande 79, Texas A&M International 52
Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66
Yale 73, W. Michigan 51
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Champion Christian College 67
Oral Roberts 99, Southwestern Christian 45
Stanford 73, Oklahoma 54
Texas State 61, Abilene Christian 56
FAR WEST
Auburn 84, New Mexico 59
Montana 74, Texas Southern 62
New Mexico St. 78, Colorado St. 70, OT
San Diego St. 62, Tennessee St. 49
Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Duke (53);6-0;1610;1
2. Louisville (7);6-0;1512;2
3. Michigan St. (4);3-1;1500;3
4. Kansas;3-1;1383;4
5. Maryland;5-0;1262;6
6. North Carolina;4-0;1260;5
7. Virginia (1);6-0;1232;7
8. Gonzaga;6-0;1222;8
9. Kentucky;5-1;1090;9
10. Ohio St.;5-0;1033;10
11. Oregon;5-0;1006;11
12. Texas Tech;5-0;933;12
13. Seton Hall;4-1;866;13
14. Arizona;6-0;716;14
15. Utah St.;7-0;702;15
16. Memphis;5-1;587;16
17. Tennessee;4-0;490;20
18. Auburn;5-0;488;19
19. Baylor;5-1;450;24
20. VCU;5-0;426;21
21. Colorado;4-0;290;23
22. Villanova;4-2;247;17
23. Washington;5-1;228;25
24. Florida;5-2;148;—
25. Xavier;6-1;139;18
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.
Prep girls
MONDAY'S RESULTS
ADM 55, Norwalk 50
AGWSR 66, Meskwaki Settlement 39
AHSTW 50, Woodbine 32
Audubon 65, ACGC 49
BGM 34, GMG 29
Carroll 49, Webster City 42
Central Elkader 52, Oelwein 10
Central Lyon 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 65
Dallas Center-Grimes 70, North Polk 49
Hinton 58, Siouxland Christian 32
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Graettinger-Terril 40
LeMars 48, Spencer 46
Logan-Magnolia 61, Exira-EHK 41
Mason City 69, Des Moines North 31
Northwood-Kensett 44, North Iowa 26
OABCIG 66, Alta-Aurelia 16
Pleasantville 52, Saydel 25
Red Oak 71, Mount Ayr 41
Southeast Valley 56, Ogden 48
Southeast Warren 58, Ankeny Christian 16
Sumner-Fredricksburg 40, Denver 38
