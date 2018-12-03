NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;20;5;.800;—
Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3
Boston;13;10;.565;6
Brooklyn;8;17;.320;12
New York;8;17;.320;12
Southeast Division
Charlotte;11;12;.478;—
Orlando;11;12;.478;—
Washington;10;14;.417;1½
Miami;9;13;.409;1½
Atlanta;5;19;.208;6½
Central Division
Milwaukee;15;7;.682;—
Detroit;13;8;.619;1½
Indiana;13;10;.565;2½
Cleveland;5;18;.217;10½
Chicago;5;19;.208;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;13;9;.591;—
Dallas;11;10;.524;1½
New Orleans;12;13;.480;2½
San Antonio;11;12;.478;2½
Houston;11;12;.478;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;16;7;.696;—
Okla. City;15;7;.682;½
Portland;13;10;.565;3
Minnesota;12;12;.500;4½
Utah;11;13;.458;5½
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;16;7;.696;—
Golden State;16;9;.640;1
L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;2
Sacramento;11;11;.500;4½
Phoenix;4;19;.174;12
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 110, Detroit 83
Cleveland 99, Brooklyn 97
Denver 106, Toronto 103
Golden State 128, Atlanta 111
Washington 110, New York 107
L.A. Clippers 129, New Orleans 126
Minnesota 103, Houston 91
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 81, North Dakota St. 59
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68
Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson 94, Luther 69
IOWA COLLEGE
Mount Mercy 93, St. Ambrose 90
EAST
Delaware St. 102, Cairn 66
Georgetown 88, Liberty 78
Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70
St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph's (BKN) 75
SOUTH
ETSU 107, Reinhardt 60
Florida St. 83, Troy 67
Georgia 92, Texas Southern 75
UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60
Vermont 72, George Mason 67
Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45
MIDWEST
DePaul 65, Florida A&M 50
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 80, Northwestern St. 59
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 90, Pepperdine 83
Montana 80, College of Idaho 52
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Gonzaga (43);8-0;1578;1
2. Kansas (19);6-0;1539;2
3. Duke (1);7-1;1463;3
4. Virginia (1);7-0;1367;4
5. Michigan;8-0;1339;7
6. Nevada;8-0;1300;5
7. Tennessee;6-1;1238;6
8. Auburn;6-1;1154;8
9. Kentucky;7-1;1070;10
10. Michigan St.;6-2;915;9
11. Florida St.;6-1;871;15
12. Wisconsin;7-1;809;22
13. Texas Tech;7-0;783;20
14. N. Carolina;6-2;782;11
15. Virginia Tech;6-1;675;13
16. Kansas St.;6-1;629;12
17. Buffalo;7-0;515;21
18. Iowa;6-1;417;14
19. Ohio St.;7-1;385;16
20. Arizona St.;7-0;384;—
21. Villanova;6-2;356;23
22. Mississippi St.;6-1;243;25
23. Maryland;7-1;204;24
24. Nebraska;7-1;176;—
25. Furman;8-0;101;—
Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John's 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Clemson 11, Louisville 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Boston College 2, Florida 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 64, Western Michigan 53
IUPUI 64, Indiana St. 59
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 67, Nebraska Christian 54
Simpson 81, Luther 64
SOUTH
James Madison 68, Dayton 55
Mount St. Mary's 69, Gardner-Webb 62
SC State 67, Bob Jones 51
UNC-Asheville 92, Warren Wilson 31
MIDWEST
DePaul 102, Temple 88
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 94, Central Christian College of Kansas 47
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (31);7-0;775;2
2. Notre Dame;7-1;719;1
3. Oregon;7-0;707;3
4. Baylor;7-0;689;4
5. Louisville;8-0;661;5
6. Mississippi St.;8-0;622;6
7. Maryland;8-0;587;7
8. Oregon St.;6-1;549;9
9. Tennessee;6-0;524;11
10. NC State;8-0;473;13
11. Stanford;6-1;446;8
12. Texas;7-1;438;10
13. California;7-0;362;15
14. Minnesota;7-0;357;20
15. Syracuse;7-2;330;12
16. Iowa;6-2;303;14
17. Arizona St.;5-2;222;19
18. Marquette;6-1;195;22
19. Kentucky;8-0;194;25
20. DePaul;4-3;177;16
21. Drake;7-1;157;24
22. S. Carolina;4-4;113;18
23. Missouri;6-2;95;—
24. Gonzaga;8-1;93;—
25. Miami;7-2;68;21
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 57, Iowa St. 37, South Florida 24, Florida St. 20, Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 16, Georgia 14, South Dakota 7, Indiana 5, Southern Cal 5, Cent Michigan 3, Michigan St. 3, Northwestern 2, Purdue 2, Utah 2, Kansas 1, North Carolina 1.
Prep girls
METRO
JV: Waterloo East 40, Waterloo West 27
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Nevada 19
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Montezuma 65, BCLUW (Conrad) 36
TRI-RIVERS
Bellevue Marquette 70, Durant 38
Central Elkader 67, Central City 36
MFL MarMac 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 67, Central City 36
MFL MarMac 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
STATE
ACGC 64, Grand View Christian 30
Carlisle 71, Des Moines Lincoln 45
Dowling Catholic 69, Southeast Polk 65
North Mahaska 63, Oskaloosa 26
Pella Christian 56, PCM 27
South Central Calhoun 66, Manson-NW Webster 41
Washington 56, Centerville 45
West Monona 61, Boyer Valley 39
Whiting 56, Boystown 45
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 46
Prep boys
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 87, Charles City 60
Ogden 67, Humboldt 48
Nevada 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Waukon 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47
Montezuma 82, BCLUW (Conrad) 56
NORTHEAST IOWA
Clear Lake 87, Charles City 60
Waukon 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47
TOP OF IOWA
Eagle Grove 58, Central Springs 56
TRI-RIVERS
Durant 73, Marquette Catholic 50
Central City 56, Central Elkader 49
UPPER IOWA
Central City 56, Central Elkader 49
STATE
Boyer Valley 62, West Monona 38
Bondurant Farrar 66, Creston 62
Davis County 60, Twin Cedars 33
Pella Christian 83, PCM 52
South Central Calhoun 71, Manson Northwest Webster 46
Wilton 63, Louisa-Muscatine 28
