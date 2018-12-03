Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;20;5;.800;—

Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3

Boston;13;10;.565;6

Brooklyn;8;17;.320;12

New York;8;17;.320;12

Southeast Division

Charlotte;11;12;.478;—

Orlando;11;12;.478;—

Washington;10;14;.417;1½

Miami;9;13;.409;1½

Atlanta;5;19;.208;6½

Central Division

Milwaukee;15;7;.682;—

Detroit;13;8;.619;1½

Indiana;13;10;.565;2½

Cleveland;5;18;.217;10½

Chicago;5;19;.208;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;13;9;.591;—

Dallas;11;10;.524;1½

New Orleans;12;13;.480;2½

San Antonio;11;12;.478;2½

Houston;11;12;.478;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;16;7;.696;—

Okla. City;15;7;.682;½

Portland;13;10;.565;3

Minnesota;12;12;.500;4½

Utah;11;13;.458;5½

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;16;7;.696;—

Golden State;16;9;.640;1

L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;2

Sacramento;11;11;.500;4½

Phoenix;4;19;.174;12

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 110, Detroit 83

Cleveland 99, Brooklyn 97

Denver 106, Toronto 103

Golden State 128, Atlanta 111

Washington 110, New York 107

L.A. Clippers 129, New Orleans 126

Minnesota 103, Houston 91

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 81, North Dakota St. 59

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68

Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 94, Luther 69

IOWA COLLEGE

Mount Mercy 93, St. Ambrose 90

EAST

Delaware St. 102, Cairn 66

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70

St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph's (BKN) 75

SOUTH

ETSU 107, Reinhardt 60

Florida St. 83, Troy 67

Georgia 92, Texas Southern 75

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60

Vermont 72, George Mason 67

Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45

MIDWEST

DePaul 65, Florida A&M 50

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 80, Northwestern St. 59

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 90, Pepperdine 83

Montana 80, College of Idaho 52

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Gonzaga (43);8-0;1578;1

2. Kansas (19);6-0;1539;2

3. Duke (1);7-1;1463;3

4. Virginia (1);7-0;1367;4

5. Michigan;8-0;1339;7

6. Nevada;8-0;1300;5

7. Tennessee;6-1;1238;6

8. Auburn;6-1;1154;8

9. Kentucky;7-1;1070;10

10. Michigan St.;6-2;915;9

11. Florida St.;6-1;871;15

12. Wisconsin;7-1;809;22

13. Texas Tech;7-0;783;20

14. N. Carolina;6-2;782;11

15. Virginia Tech;6-1;675;13

16. Kansas St.;6-1;629;12

17. Buffalo;7-0;515;21

18. Iowa;6-1;417;14

19. Ohio St.;7-1;385;16

20. Arizona St.;7-0;384;—

21. Villanova;6-2;356;23

22. Mississippi St.;6-1;243;25

23. Maryland;7-1;204;24

24. Nebraska;7-1;176;—

25. Furman;8-0;101;—

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John's 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Clemson 11, Louisville 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Boston College 2, Florida 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 64, Western Michigan 53

IUPUI 64, Indiana St. 59

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 67, Nebraska Christian 54

Simpson 81, Luther 64

SOUTH

James Madison 68, Dayton 55

Mount St. Mary's 69, Gardner-Webb 62

SC State 67, Bob Jones 51

UNC-Asheville 92, Warren Wilson 31

MIDWEST

DePaul 102, Temple 88

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 94, Central Christian College of Kansas 47

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (31);7-0;775;2

2. Notre Dame;7-1;719;1

3. Oregon;7-0;707;3

4. Baylor;7-0;689;4

5. Louisville;8-0;661;5

6. Mississippi St.;8-0;622;6

7. Maryland;8-0;587;7

8. Oregon St.;6-1;549;9

9. Tennessee;6-0;524;11

10. NC State;8-0;473;13

11. Stanford;6-1;446;8

12. Texas;7-1;438;10

13. California;7-0;362;15

14. Minnesota;7-0;357;20

15. Syracuse;7-2;330;12

16. Iowa;6-2;303;14

17. Arizona St.;5-2;222;19

18. Marquette;6-1;195;22

19. Kentucky;8-0;194;25

20. DePaul;4-3;177;16

21. Drake;7-1;157;24

22. S. Carolina;4-4;113;18

23. Missouri;6-2;95;—

24. Gonzaga;8-1;93;—

25. Miami;7-2;68;21

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 57, Iowa St. 37, South Florida 24, Florida St. 20, Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 16, Georgia 14, South Dakota 7, Indiana 5, Southern Cal 5, Cent Michigan 3, Michigan St. 3, Northwestern 2, Purdue 2, Utah 2, Kansas 1, North Carolina 1.

Prep girls

METRO

JV: Waterloo East 40, Waterloo West 27

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Nevada 19

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Montezuma 65, BCLUW (Conrad) 36

TRI-RIVERS

Bellevue Marquette 70, Durant 38

Central Elkader 67, Central City 36

MFL MarMac 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 67, Central City 36

MFL MarMac 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

STATE

ACGC 64, Grand View Christian 30

Carlisle 71, Des Moines Lincoln 45

Dowling Catholic 69, Southeast Polk 65

North Mahaska 63, Oskaloosa 26

Pella Christian 56, PCM 27

South Central Calhoun 66, Manson-NW Webster 41

Washington 56, Centerville 45

West Monona 61, Boyer Valley 39

Whiting 56, Boystown 45

Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 46

Prep boys

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 87, Charles City 60

Ogden 67, Humboldt 48

Nevada 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Waukon 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47

Montezuma 82, BCLUW (Conrad) 56

NORTHEAST IOWA

Clear Lake 87, Charles City 60

Waukon 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47

TOP OF IOWA

Eagle Grove 58, Central Springs 56

TRI-RIVERS

Durant 73, Marquette Catholic 50

Central City 56, Central Elkader 49

UPPER IOWA

Central City 56, Central Elkader 49

STATE

Boyer Valley 62, West Monona 38

Bondurant Farrar 66, Creston 62

Davis County 60, Twin Cedars 33

Pella Christian 83, PCM 52

South Central Calhoun 71, Manson Northwest Webster 46

Wilton 63, Louisa-Muscatine 28

