NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;44;17;.721;—
Philadelphia;39;22;.639;5
Boston;37;23;.617;6½
Brooklyn;32;30;.516;12½
New York;12;48;.200;31½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;28;32;.467;—
Orlando;28;33;.459;½
Miami;26;33;.441;1½
Washington;24;36;.400;4
Atlanta;20;41;.328;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;46;14;.767;—
Indiana;40;21;.656;6½
Detroit;29;30;.492;16½
Chicago;16;45;.262;30½
Cleveland;14;47;.230;32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;35;25;.583;—
San Antonio;33;29;.532;3
Dallas;26;34;.433;9
New Orleans;27;35;.435;9
Memphis;24;38;.387;12
Northwest Division
Denver;41;18;.695;—
Okla. City;38;21;.644;3
Portland;37;23;.617;4½
Utah;33;26;.559;8
Minnesota;29;31;.483;12½
Pacific Division
Golden State;43;17;.717;—
L.A. Clippers;34;28;.548;10
Sacramento;31;29;.517;12
L.A. Lakers;29;31;.483;14
Phoenix;12;50;.194;32
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 113, Indiana 109
Golden State 121, Charlotte 110
Portland 123, Cleveland 110
Brooklyn 101, San Antonio 85
Phoenix 124, Miami 121
Houston 119, Atlanta 111
Memphis 110, L.A. Lakers 105
Milwaukee 117, Chicago 106
Minnesota 112, Sacramento 105
Philadelphia 111, New Orleans 110
L.A. Clippers 121, Dallas 112
GAMES TODAY
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 78, Oklahoma 61
Kansas 64, Kansas St. 49
SOUTH
Alabama St. 60, Southern U. 57
Alcorn St. 61, Alabama A&M 55
Delaware St. 70, Coppin St. 60
Florida St. 68, Notre Dame 61
Howard 75, Morgan St. 69
Lipscomb 81, NJIT 77
NC A&T 63, Savannah St. 58
NC Central 72, SC State 62
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44
Texas Southern 92, MVSU 80
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 74, Montana 72
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Gonzaga (44);27-2;1569;2
2. Virginia (15);24-2;1513;3
3. Duke (3);24-3;1502;1
4. Kentucky (2);23-4;1418;4
5. N. Carolina;22-5;1326;8
6. Michigan St.;23-5;1232;10
7. Tennessee;24-3;1190;5
8. Houston;26-1;1145;9
9. Michigan;24-4;1057;7
10. Marquette;23-4;1019;11
11. Texas Tech;22-5;938;14
12. Nevada;25-2;883;6
13. LSU;22-5;836;13
14. Purdue;20-7;820;15
15. Kansas;20-7;580;12
16. Kansas St.;21-6;559;23
17. Maryland;21-7;549;24
18. Florida St.;21-6;501;16
19. Wisconsin;19-8;466;22
20. Va. Tech;21-6;392;20
21. Buffalo;24-3;288;25
22. Iowa;21-6;278;21
23. Cincinnati;23-4;263;—
24. Wofford;24-4;112;—
25. Washington;22-5;92;—
Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 64, Texas 35
Oklahoma 75, Oklahoma St. 66
BIG TEN
Iowa 74, Nebraska 58
Maryland 58, Purdue 55
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 53
IOWA COLLEGE
Culver-Stockton 72, Grand View 63
EAST
Bryant 84, Wagner 69
Mount St. Mary's 61, CCSU 44
Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68
Robert Morris 71, LIU Brooklyn 54
Sacred Heart 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 84
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 51, Alcorn St. 50
Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59
Howard 74, Morgan St. 62
NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69
SC State 72, NC Central 60
Southern U. 62, Alabama St. 52
Texas A&M 80, Florida 62
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Texas Southern 73, MVSU 45
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 79, Montana 61
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (28);25-1;700;1
2. UConn;25-2;663;3
3. Louisville;25-2;639;4
4. Notre Dame;25-3;625;5
5. Miss. St.;25-2;576;6
6. Oregon;25-3;559;2
7. Stanford;23-4;506;7
8. Maryland;24-3;489;8
9. Oregon St.;23-5;486;12
10. N.C. State;24-3;454;9
11. Kentucky;23-5;368;16
12. Iowa;21-6;367;10
13. Marquette;23-5;356;11
14. S. Carolina;20-7;346;13
15. Miami;23-6;320;14
16. Gonzaga;25-3;308;15
17. Syracuse;20-6;258;18
18. Texas;21-6;241;19
19. Texas A&M;20-6;179;21
20. Iowa St.;20-7;173;20
21. Arizona St.;18-8;106;17
22. Florida St.;21-6;97;22
23. Drake;21-5;78;24
24. Rice;23-3;67;25
25. UCLA;17-11;40;—
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, BYU 8, DePaul 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St. 5, Clemson 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, Cent. Michigan 2, Missouri 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.
Prep boys
Substate semifinals
CLASS 4A
Sioux City East 71, Lewis Central 48
Sioux City West 78, Council Bluffs Lincoln 50
Substate finals
CLASS 3A
Ballard 73, Pella 57
Marion 41, Maquoketa 38
Oskaloosa 58, Fairfield 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50, Spirit Lake 38
West Delaware 66, Davenport Assumption 59
Winterset 51, Denison-Schleswig 48
Clear Lake vs. Charles City, at Mason City, ppd. to Tuesday
Norwalk vs. Gilbert, at Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd. to Tuesday
CLASS 2A
Rock Valley 61, OABCIG 44
Boyden-Hull vs. Pocahontas Area, at Spencer, ppd. to Tuesday
CLASS 1A
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Ankeny Christian 56
St. Mary's, Remsen 51, South O'Brien 45, OT
Bishop Garrigan vs. Janesville, ppd. to Tuesday at Webster City
Exira-EHK vs. Sioux Central, at Carroll, ppd. to Tuesday
Prep girls
All-Conference
TRI-RIVERS WEST
First team -- Grace Flanagan, jr. (N. Linn), Abby Flanagan, jr. (N. Linn), Kylie Kurt, sr. (N. Linn), Sam Wall, sr. (Maq. Valley), Emerson Whittenbaugh, soph. (Maq. Valley), Madison Osborn, sr. (Alburnett), Erica Hoffman, jr. (E. Buchanan), Lauren Wilson, fr. (Springville).
Second team (area only) -- Nicole Pettinger, jr. (E. Buchanan), Olivia Donlea, jr. (E. Buchanan), Vanessa Hamlett, sr. (Starmont).
Honorable mention (area only) -- Lauren Donlea, fr. (E. Buchanan), Sarah Pech, jr. (Starmont).
Player of year -- Sam Wall, sr. (Maq. Valley).
Coach of year -- Scott Moenck (Maq. Valley).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.