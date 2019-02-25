Try 1 month for 99¢
EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;44;17;.721;—

Philadelphia;39;22;.639;5

Boston;37;23;.617;6½

Brooklyn;32;30;.516;12½

New York;12;48;.200;31½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;28;32;.467;—

Orlando;28;33;.459;½

Miami;26;33;.441;1½

Washington;24;36;.400;4

Atlanta;20;41;.328;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;46;14;.767;—

Indiana;40;21;.656;6½

Detroit;29;30;.492;16½

Chicago;16;45;.262;30½

Cleveland;14;47;.230;32½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;35;25;.583;—

San Antonio;33;29;.532;3

Dallas;26;34;.433;9

New Orleans;27;35;.435;9

Memphis;24;38;.387;12

Northwest Division

Denver;41;18;.695;—

Okla. City;38;21;.644;3

Portland;37;23;.617;4½

Utah;33;26;.559;8

Minnesota;29;31;.483;12½

Pacific Division

Golden State;43;17;.717;—

L.A. Clippers;34;28;.548;10

Sacramento;31;29;.517;12

L.A. Lakers;29;31;.483;14

Phoenix;12;50;.194;32

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 113, Indiana 109

Golden State 121, Charlotte 110

Portland 123, Cleveland 110

Brooklyn 101, San Antonio 85

Phoenix 124, Miami 121

Houston 119, Atlanta 111

Memphis 110, L.A. Lakers 105

Milwaukee 117, Chicago 106

Minnesota 112, Sacramento 105

Philadelphia 111, New Orleans 110

L.A. Clippers 121, Dallas 112

GAMES TODAY

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 78, Oklahoma 61

Kansas 64, Kansas St. 49

SOUTH

Alabama St. 60, Southern U. 57

Alcorn St. 61, Alabama A&M 55

Delaware St. 70, Coppin St. 60

Florida St. 68, Notre Dame 61

Howard 75, Morgan St. 69

Lipscomb 81, NJIT 77

NC A&T 63, Savannah St. 58

NC Central 72, SC State 62

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44

Texas Southern 92, MVSU 80

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 74, Montana 72

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Gonzaga (44);27-2;1569;2

2. Virginia (15);24-2;1513;3

3. Duke (3);24-3;1502;1

4. Kentucky (2);23-4;1418;4

5. N. Carolina;22-5;1326;8

6. Michigan St.;23-5;1232;10

7. Tennessee;24-3;1190;5

8. Houston;26-1;1145;9

9. Michigan;24-4;1057;7

10. Marquette;23-4;1019;11

11. Texas Tech;22-5;938;14

12. Nevada;25-2;883;6

13. LSU;22-5;836;13

14. Purdue;20-7;820;15

15. Kansas;20-7;580;12

16. Kansas St.;21-6;559;23

17. Maryland;21-7;549;24

18. Florida St.;21-6;501;16

19. Wisconsin;19-8;466;22

20. Va. Tech;21-6;392;20

21. Buffalo;24-3;288;25

22. Iowa;21-6;278;21

23. Cincinnati;23-4;263;—

24. Wofford;24-4;112;—

25. Washington;22-5;92;—

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 64, Texas 35

Oklahoma 75, Oklahoma St. 66

BIG TEN

Iowa 74, Nebraska 58

Maryland 58, Purdue 55

Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 53

IOWA COLLEGE

Culver-Stockton 72, Grand View 63

EAST

Bryant 84, Wagner 69

Mount St. Mary's 61, CCSU 44

Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68

Robert Morris 71, LIU Brooklyn 54

Sacred Heart 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 84

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 51, Alcorn St. 50

Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59

Howard 74, Morgan St. 62

NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69

SC State 72, NC Central 60

Southern U. 62, Alabama St. 52

Texas A&M 80, Florida 62

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Texas Southern 73, MVSU 45

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 79, Montana 61

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (28);25-1;700;1

2. UConn;25-2;663;3

3. Louisville;25-2;639;4

4. Notre Dame;25-3;625;5

5. Miss. St.;25-2;576;6

6. Oregon;25-3;559;2

7. Stanford;23-4;506;7

8. Maryland;24-3;489;8

9. Oregon St.;23-5;486;12

10. N.C. State;24-3;454;9

11. Kentucky;23-5;368;16

12. Iowa;21-6;367;10

13. Marquette;23-5;356;11

14. S. Carolina;20-7;346;13

15. Miami;23-6;320;14

16. Gonzaga;25-3;308;15

17. Syracuse;20-6;258;18

18. Texas;21-6;241;19

19. Texas A&M;20-6;179;21

20. Iowa St.;20-7;173;20

21. Arizona St.;18-8;106;17

22. Florida St.;21-6;97;22

23. Drake;21-5;78;24

24. Rice;23-3;67;25

25. UCLA;17-11;40;—

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, BYU 8, DePaul 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St. 5, Clemson 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, Cent. Michigan 2, Missouri 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.

Prep boys

Substate semifinals

CLASS 4A

Sioux City East 71, Lewis Central 48

Sioux City West 78, Council Bluffs Lincoln 50

Substate finals

CLASS 3A

Ballard 73, Pella 57

Marion 41, Maquoketa 38

Oskaloosa 58, Fairfield 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50, Spirit Lake 38

West Delaware 66, Davenport Assumption 59

Winterset 51, Denison-Schleswig 48

Clear Lake vs. Charles City, at Mason City, ppd. to Tuesday

Norwalk vs. Gilbert, at Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd. to Tuesday

CLASS 2A

Rock Valley 61, OABCIG 44

Boyden-Hull vs. Pocahontas Area, at Spencer, ppd. to Tuesday

CLASS 1A

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Ankeny Christian 56

St. Mary's, Remsen 51, South O'Brien 45, OT

Bishop Garrigan vs. Janesville, ppd. to Tuesday at Webster City

Exira-EHK vs. Sioux Central, at Carroll, ppd. to Tuesday

Prep girls

All-Conference

TRI-RIVERS WEST

First team -- Grace Flanagan, jr. (N. Linn), Abby Flanagan, jr. (N. Linn), Kylie Kurt, sr. (N. Linn), Sam Wall, sr. (Maq. Valley), Emerson Whittenbaugh, soph. (Maq. Valley), Madison Osborn, sr. (Alburnett), Erica Hoffman, jr. (E. Buchanan), Lauren Wilson, fr. (Springville).

Second team (area only) -- Nicole Pettinger, jr. (E. Buchanan), Olivia Donlea, jr. (E. Buchanan), Vanessa Hamlett, sr. (Starmont).

Honorable mention (area only) -- Lauren Donlea, fr. (E. Buchanan), Sarah Pech, jr. (Starmont).

Player of year -- Sam Wall, sr. (Maq. Valley).

Coach of year -- Scott Moenck (Maq. Valley).

