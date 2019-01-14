Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;33;12;.733;—

Philadelphia;28;16;.636;4½

Boston;25;18;.581;7

Brooklyn;22;23;.489;11

New York;10;33;.233;22

Southeast Division

Miami;21;20;.512;—

Charlotte;20;23;.465;2

Orlando;19;24;.442;3

Washington;18;26;.409;4½

Atlanta;13;30;.302;9

Central Division

Milwaukee;30;12;.714;—

Indiana;28;14;.667;2

Detroit;18;24;.429;12

Chicago;10;33;.233;20½

Cleveland;9;35;.205;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;25;18;.581;—

San Antonio;25;20;.556;1

New Orleans;21;23;.477;4½

Dallas;20;23;.465;5

Memphis;19;24;.442;6

Northwest Division

Denver;29;13;.690;—

Okla. City;26;16;.619;3

Portland;26;19;.578;4½

Utah;24;21;.533;6½

Minnesota;21;22;.488;8½

Pacific Division

Golden State;29;14;.674;—

L.A. Clippers;24;19;.558;5

L.A. Lakers;23;21;.523;6½

Sacramento;23;21;.523;6½

Phoenix;11;33;.250;18½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 109, Boston 102

Houston 112, Memphis 94

Charlotte 108, San Antonio 93

Utah 100, Detroit 94

Sacramento 115, Portland 107

New Orleans 121, L.A. Clippers 117

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 73, Oklahoma St. 69

Kansas 80, Texas 78

BIG TEN

Nebraska 66, Indiana 51

Maryland 66, Wisconsin 51

IOWA COLLEGES

St. Ambrose 104, Emmaus 62

Central Methodist 86, Mount Mercy 79

Benedictine (Kan) 84, William Penn 70

EAST

Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70

Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62

SOUTH

Alabama St. 81, MVSU 79, OT

Grambling St. 77, Alcorn St. 42

Jackson St. 64, Southern U. 58

Norfolk St. 75, Bethune-Cookman 68

SC State 70, Coppin St. 68

Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 50, Alabama A&M 49

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 73, Montana St. 70

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (36);14-1;1558;1

2. Michigan (9);17-0;1497;2

3. Tennessee (13);14-1;1482;3

4. Virginia (6);15-0;1473;4

5. Gonzaga;16-2;1315;5

6. Michigan St.;15-2;1292;6

7. Kansas;14-2;1188;7

8. Texas Tech;15-1;1157;8

9. Virginia Tech;14-1;1091;9

10. Nevada;16-1;1015;10

11. Florida St.;13-3;918;13

12. Kentucky;12-3;790;18

13. N. Carolina;12-4;678;12

14. Auburn;12-3;669;11

15. Marquette;14-3;668;21

16. Buffalo;15-1;625;19

17. N.C. State;14-2;586;15

18. Mississippi;13-2;501;—

19. Maryland;14-3;412;—

20. Oklahoma;13-3;394;23

21. Houston;16-1;387;17

22. Villanova;13-4;300;—

23. Iowa;14-3;172;—

24. Miss. St.;12-3;154;14

25. Indiana;12-4;116;22

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 81, Minnesota 63

Ohio St. 65, Michigan St. 55

IOWA COLLEGES

William Penn 75, Benedictine (Kan.) 64

Central Methodist 72, Mount Mercy 61

EAST

Delaware St. 71, NC Central 61

Mount St. Mary's 84, CCSU 53

NC A&T 51, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Robert Morris 89, LIU Brooklyn 37

Sacred Heart 49, Bryant 48

St. Francis Brooklyn 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Wagner 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

SOUTH

Grambling St. 61, Alcorn St. 56

MVSU 64, Alabama St. 62

Mississippi St. 85, Auburn 59

Norfolk St. 57, Bethune-Cookman 50

SC State 75, Coppin St. 59

Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 74

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

FAR WEST

Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 66

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Not. Dame (23);16-1;736;1

2. Baylor (6);13-1;706;4

2. UConn (1);14-1;706;3

4. Louisville;15-1;652;2

5. Oregon;15-1;621;5

6. Stanford;14-1;615;6

7. Miss. St.;15-1;571;7

8. N.C. State;17-0;542;8

9. Maryland;15-1;505;9

10. Oregon St.;14-2;482;10

11. Texas;14-2;452;11

12. Syracuse;14-2;427;12

13. Gonzaga;16-1;369;14

14. Marquette;14-3;352;15

15. S. Carolina;12-4;273;21

16. Kentucky;15-3;243;16

17. Michigan St.;12-3;217;23

18. Iowa St.;13-3;202;20

19. Arizona St.;12-4;192;19

20. Rutgers;13-3;163;—

20. Tennessee;12-4;163;13

22. Iowa;11-4;146;17

23. Minnesota;12-3;76;18

24. DePaul;12-5;57;—

25. Indiana;15-2;56;25

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 54, Utah 36, Butler 20, Texas A&M 20, Missouri 19, California 17, Georgia 17, Cent. Michigan 12, Drake 9, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, UCF 4, Clemson 3, Purdue 3, Arizona 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Waterloo Columbus 41

IOWA STAR

AGWSR 50, Clarksville 43

Colo-Nesco 42, BCLUW 33

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Dunkerton 27

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Waterloo Columbus 41

AGWSR 50, Clarksville 43

Colo-Nesco 42, BCLUW 33

Denver 55, Wapsie Valley 42

Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 40

Grundy Center 60, Union 21

Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Hudson 29

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Dunkerton 27

TOP OF IOWA

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 31

Central Springs 45, North Iowa 27

STATE

Belle Plaine 38, WACO 34

Central Decatur 65, Lamoni 19

Creston 65, Clarke 58

Fremont-Mills 46, East Mills 31

Griswold 48, South Page 42

Holy Trinity 69, Fort Madison 22

Keota 54, Melcher-Dallas 35

Mediapolis 57, Fairfield 52

Mount Ayr 80, Murray 41

Omaha Benson 51, Council Bluffs Jefferson 46

Orient-Macksburg 56, East Union 45

Seymour 65, Centerville 56

Sheldon 58, South O'Brien 46

Sidney 91, Heartland Christian 26

Southeast Polk 67, Des Moines East 47

Stanton 47, Essex 21

Washington 54, Oskaloosa 32

West Monona 49, Logan-Magnolia 45

Winterset 55, Greene County 20

Prep boys

METRO

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Waterloo Columbus 41

IOWA STAR

AGWSR 58, Clarksville 56

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Dunkerton 60

NORTH CENTRAL

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Eagle Grove 47

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR 58, Clarksville 56

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Waterloo Columbus 41

Denver 72, Wapsie Valley 60

Dike-New Hartford 67, Jesup 55

Pella Christian 58, West Marshall 44

Belle Plaine 76, East Marshall 52

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 43

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 80, Independence 66

TOP OF IOWA

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Eagle Grove 47

STATE

Lamoni 55, Central Decatur 53

Logan-Magnolia 55, West Monona 37

Mount Ayr 66, Murray 56

New London 76, Mount Pleasant 63

Omaha Benson, NE 65, Council Bluffs Jefferson 52

Orient-Macksburg 41, East Union 37

Pekin 54, Sigourney 33

Pella 74, PCM 61

Pella Christian 58, West Marshall 44

Sheldon 61, South O'Brien 49

Southeast Polk 80, Des Moines East 48

St. Mary's, Remsen 47, River Valley 46

Winterset 85, Greene County 53

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (9);11-0;116;1

2. North Scott (3);12-0;105;2

3. S.C. East;10-0;91;3

4. Bettendorf;10-1;78;5

5. I.C. West;9-1;56;4

6. Cedar Falls;8-2;48;7

7. Dav. Central;10-2;39;6

8. W.D.M. Valley;10-2;38;9

9. Dub. Senior;8-2;29;10

10. D.M. North;9-2;24;NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 10. Davenport, North 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 5. Ames 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3. Southeast Polk 2.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Maquoketa (9);13-0;115;1

2. Clear Lake (2);12-0;100;2

3. Oskaloosa;9-2;83;5

4. Pella (1);9-2;81;4

5. Norwalk;9-3;66;7

6. Carroll;9-1;60;8

7. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;8-3;48;6

8. Gilbert;10-2;46;3

9. Glenwood;9-2;16;NR

10. W. Delaware;9-3;14;10

Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 7. Fairfield 7. Spencer 4. Storm Lake 3. Ballard 3. Assumption, Davenport 3. Denison-Schleswig 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Linn (8);12-0;116;1

2. Treynor (2);12-0;100;3

3. Boyden-Hull (2);11-0;90;6

4. Van Meter;10-0;84;4

5. West Sioux;12-0;65;5

6. Camanche;11-1;63;2

7. South Hamilton;11-1;51;8

8. West. Christian;9-2;26;7

9. S. Cent. Calhoun;12-1;24;10

10. Dike-N. Hart.;9-1;19;NR

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 11. West Branch 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 3. Sioux Center 2. Pella Christian 1. OA-BCIG 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. G.V. Christian (9);11-1;116;1

2. George-L.R.;12-1;87;3

3. Montezuma (2);13-0;86;2

4. Ank. Christian;11-0;85;4

5. New London (1);12-0;68;5

6. Stanton;12-0;52;7

7. Ar-We-Va;12-0;51;8

8. Prince of Peace;11-1;22;NR

9. Sioux Central;10-1;21;NR

10. Alg. Garrigan;10-3;19;9

Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. South O'Brien, Paullina 11. Lynnville-Sully 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Calamus-Wheatland 4. Dunkerton 1.

Prep standings

MVC GIRLS

Mississippi Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

I.C. High;7;0;11;0

C.R. Wash.;7;0;11;1

Cedar Falls;6;1;11;1

C.R. Xavier;4;3;8;4

C.R. Prairie;5;1;9;2

West. Dub.;2;5;7;7

Dub. Senior;3;4;6;7

Wat. East;1;5;2;8

Valley Division

I.C. West;5;2;8;3

Wat. West ;4;2;7;4

Linn-Mar;4;3;6;7

Dub. Hemp.;2;5;4;9

Dub. Wahlert;2;5;4;9

C.R. Kennedy;2;5;3;9

C.R. Jefferson;0;6;0;11

I.C. Liberty;0;7;2;10

MVC BOYS

Mississippi Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Dub. Senior;7;1;7;2

Cedar Falls;6;2;8;2

C.R. Prairie;6;2;8;3

Wat. East;5;3;7;4

C.R. Wash.;3;5;5;5

C.R. Xavier;2;6;4;6

West. Dub.;2;6;3;7

I.C. High;0;7;3;7

Valley Division

I.C. West;6;2;8;2

C.R. Kennedy;5;3;6;4

Linn-Mar;5;3;6;4

Wat. West ;4;3;6;4

Dub. Wahlert;3;5;6;5

I.C. Liberty;3;5;5;6

C.R. Jefferson;3;5;4;6

Dub. Hemp.;3;5;4;7

IOWA STAR

Girls

North Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Janesville;6;1;11;2

Clarksville;7;1;13;1

Tripoli;6;2;9;4

Dunkerton;4;4;5;8

Riceville;2;6;3;10

Don Bosco;2;6;2;10

Wat. Christian;0;7;0;13

South Division

;W;L;W;L

Colo-Nesco;7;0;10;1

Collins-Max.;5;2;9;4

Meskwaki;4;3;7;6

GMG;2;4;7;6

Baxter;2;4;4;8

North Tama;0;7;2;12

Boys

North Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Janesville;6;1;11;2

Dunkerton;7;1;10;2

Don Bosco;6;2;9;3

Tripoli;4;4;5;7

Clarksville;3;5;6;7

Riceville;1;7;1;10

Wat. Christian;0;7;0;12

South Division

;W;L;W;L

North Tama;7;0;9;4

Meskwaki;5;2;9;3

Baxter;4;2;5;6

GMG;2;4;5;7

Collins-Max.;1;6;3;8

Colo-Nesco;1;6;2;9

NORTH CENTRAL

Girls

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

IF-Alden;6;1;12;1

Algona;6;1;11;1

Clear Lake;6;1;9;3

Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;4;3;5;7

Clar.-Gold.-Dows;3;4;6;7

Webster City;2;5;4;8

St. Edmond;1;6;2;9

Humboldt;0;7;3;10

Boys

;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;7;0;11;0

Webster City;5;1;6;3

Algona;4;2;6;5

Humboldt;3;3;5;6

St. Edmond;3;3;6;6

IF-Alden;1;4;3;7

Clar.-Gold.-Dows;1;6;2;10

Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;1;6;2;9

NICL EAST

Girls

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Apl.-Park.;9;1;13;1

Dike-NH;8;2;9;2

Sum.-Fred.;7;3;10;4

Jesup;6;3;10;3

Hudson;5;4;7;5

Denver;4;6;7;6

Wapsie Val.;3;7;6;7

Union;1;9;2;9

Columbus;0;8;1;11

Boys

;W;L;W;L

Apl.-Park.;8;1;10;2

Dike-NH;8;1;9;1

Denver;6;3;10;3

Wapsie Val.;6;3;7;4

Jesup;5;4;6;6

Sum.-Fred.;3;6;6;7

Hudson;3;6;4;7

Union;1;8;1;9

Columbus;0;8;0;12

NICL WEST

Girls

;Conf.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Grundy Ctr.;8;0;11;0

W. Marshall;7;1;8;4

AGWSR ;5;3;8;4

BCLUW;4;3;7;7

E. Marshall;2;5;6;8

Glad.-Rein.;1;7;4;10

South Hardin;0;8;0;13

Boys

;W;L;W;L

Glad.-Rein.;6;2;8;3

AGWSR ;6;2;8;4

W. Marshall;6;2;8;4

South Hardin;5;3;8;5

BCLUW;2;5;2;9

Grundy Ctr.;1;6;4;7

E. Marshall;0;6;2;11

NORTHEAST IOWA

Girls

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Waukon;6;1;11;1

Waverly-SR;6;1;11;2

Crestwood;6;1;9;4

New Hamp.;4;4;8;5

Oelwein;2;5;6;8

Decorah;1;6;1;13

Charles City;0;7;0;12

Boys

;W;L;W;L

Charles City;5;2;7;3

Waverly-SR;5;2;6;6

Oelwein;4;3;9;3

Crestwood;3;2;6;4

Decorah;3;3;4;6

New Hamp.;2;4;6;7

Waukon;0;6;4;7

TOP OF IOWA

Girls

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Osage;10;0;12;0

St. Ansgar;8;1;12;1

West Fork;7;2;8;3

Newman;6;4;8;6

Rockford;5;5;6;7

Cen. Springs;3;7;4;8

No. Butler;2;8;3;9

N'wd-Ken.;2;8;3;9

Nash.-Plain.;1;9;1;12

West Division

;W;L;W;L

W. Hancock;10;0;14;0

North Union;8;1;9;3

Forest City;7;3;8;6

Garrigan;6;3;9;4

Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;6;4;6;7

Lake Mills;4;6;5;8

Eagle Grove;2;8;2;11

Belmond-Kle;1;9;1;11

North Iowa;0;10;0;13

Boys

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Newman;9;1;11;2

West Fork;8;1;8;3

Rockford;7;3;10;3

Osage;7;3;10;3

St. Ansgar;5;4;8;4

Nash.-Plain.;4;6;6;6

N. Butler;2;8;3;8

Cen. Springs;2;8;2;10

N'wd-Ken.;0;10;0;11

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Garrigan;8;1;10;3

Lake Mills;8;2;10;2

Forest City;8;2;11;3

Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;7;3;9;4

W. Hancock;6;4;6;8

Belmond-Kle;3;7;3;10

North Union;2;7;2;9

North Iowa;2;8;2;10

Eagle Grove;0;10;1;12

TRI-RIVERS

Girls

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Linn;8;0;13;0

Maq. Valley;7;1;12;2

Alburnett;5;3;9;4

East Buch.;4;3;10;4

Springville;4;4;10;5

Central City;2;6;4;10

Ed-Co;1;7;2;13

Starmont;0;7;1;13

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Marq. Cath.;7;0;14;2

Midland;5;2;7;7

Easton Val.;4;3;10;6

Pr. Of Peace;4;3;6;8

Lisbon;2;5;6;9

Cal.-Wheat.;2;5;4;10

C.V. Christian;0;6;1;13

Boys

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Linn;7;0;12;0

Alburnett;5;2;9;4

Springville;5;2;8;6

Ed-Co;4;3;9;5

Maq. Valley;3;4;7;4

Central City;3;4;7;6

Starmont;1;6;1;12

East Buch.;0;7;2;10

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Cal.-Wheat.;5;0;11;1

Pr. Of Peace;5;0;9;1

Easton Val.;4;2;12;2

Marq. Cath.;3;3;3;10

Midland;2;4;3;9

Lisbon;1;5;5;7

C.V. Christian;0;6;0;14

UPPER IOWA

Girls

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MFL MarMac;9;0;14;1

Kee High;9;1;12;2

Turkey Valley;7;3;8;6

N. Fayette Val.;5;4;6;8

Central Elkader;6;4;9;6

South Winn.;4;6;5;8

Clayton Ridge;3;7;3;11

West Central;1;9;1;12

Postville;0;10;0;12

Boys

;W;L;W;L

N. Fayette Val.;8;1;9;3

Turkey Valley;8;2;10;3

South Winn.;8;2;9;4

MFL MarMac;6;3;6;5

Postville;5;5;6;7

Clayton Ridge;5;5;5;7

Kee High;2;8;2;9

West Central;1;9;1;11

Central Elkader;1;9;1;13

WaMaC

Girls

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Marion;6;0;12;0

DeWitt Cent.;5;1;11;2

Mt. Vernon;4;2;7;6

Maquoketa ;3;3;8;5

Beckman;2;4;6;8

W. Delaware ;1;5;2;10

Solon;0;6;2;12

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;6;0;12;1

Cl. Creek-Am.;4;1;8;4

Williamsburg;4;3;6;9

S. Tama;4;2;7;6

Benton ;2;4;4;8

Vint.-Shell;1;5;2;11

Independence;0;6;1;12

Boys

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Maquoketa ;6;0;13;0

W. Delaware ;4;2;9;3

Beckman;2;3;9;3

Solon;2;3;3;7

Marion;2;4;8;4

DeWitt Cent.;2;4;6;5

Mt. Vernon;2;4;5;6

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;5;0;7;5

Cl. Creek-Am.;4;2;7;4

Benton ;4;2;6;6

Williamsburg;3;2;3;9

Vint.-Shell;2;3;4;6

Independence;1;4;2;10

S. Tama;0;6;0;12

