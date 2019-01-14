NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;33;12;.733;—
Philadelphia;28;16;.636;4½
Boston;25;18;.581;7
Brooklyn;22;23;.489;11
New York;10;33;.233;22
Southeast Division
Miami;21;20;.512;—
Charlotte;20;23;.465;2
Orlando;19;24;.442;3
Washington;18;26;.409;4½
Atlanta;13;30;.302;9
Central Division
Milwaukee;30;12;.714;—
Indiana;28;14;.667;2
Detroit;18;24;.429;12
Chicago;10;33;.233;20½
Cleveland;9;35;.205;22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;25;18;.581;—
San Antonio;25;20;.556;1
New Orleans;21;23;.477;4½
Dallas;20;23;.465;5
Memphis;19;24;.442;6
Northwest Division
Denver;29;13;.690;—
Okla. City;26;16;.619;3
Portland;26;19;.578;4½
Utah;24;21;.533;6½
Minnesota;21;22;.488;8½
Pacific Division
Golden State;29;14;.674;—
L.A. Clippers;24;19;.558;5
L.A. Lakers;23;21;.523;6½
Sacramento;23;21;.523;6½
Phoenix;11;33;.250;18½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 109, Boston 102
Houston 112, Memphis 94
Charlotte 108, San Antonio 93
Utah 100, Detroit 94
Sacramento 115, Portland 107
New Orleans 121, L.A. Clippers 117
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 73, Oklahoma St. 69
Kansas 80, Texas 78
BIG TEN
Nebraska 66, Indiana 51
Maryland 66, Wisconsin 51
IOWA COLLEGES
St. Ambrose 104, Emmaus 62
Central Methodist 86, Mount Mercy 79
Benedictine (Kan) 84, William Penn 70
EAST
Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61
Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78
Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT
NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70
Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62
SOUTH
Alabama St. 81, MVSU 79, OT
Grambling St. 77, Alcorn St. 42
Jackson St. 64, Southern U. 58
Norfolk St. 75, Bethune-Cookman 68
SC State 70, Coppin St. 68
Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 50, Alabama A&M 49
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 73, Montana St. 70
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (36);14-1;1558;1
2. Michigan (9);17-0;1497;2
3. Tennessee (13);14-1;1482;3
4. Virginia (6);15-0;1473;4
5. Gonzaga;16-2;1315;5
6. Michigan St.;15-2;1292;6
7. Kansas;14-2;1188;7
8. Texas Tech;15-1;1157;8
9. Virginia Tech;14-1;1091;9
10. Nevada;16-1;1015;10
11. Florida St.;13-3;918;13
12. Kentucky;12-3;790;18
13. N. Carolina;12-4;678;12
14. Auburn;12-3;669;11
15. Marquette;14-3;668;21
16. Buffalo;15-1;625;19
17. N.C. State;14-2;586;15
18. Mississippi;13-2;501;—
19. Maryland;14-3;412;—
20. Oklahoma;13-3;394;23
21. Houston;16-1;387;17
22. Villanova;13-4;300;—
23. Iowa;14-3;172;—
24. Miss. St.;12-3;154;14
25. Indiana;12-4;116;22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 81, Minnesota 63
Ohio St. 65, Michigan St. 55
IOWA COLLEGES
William Penn 75, Benedictine (Kan.) 64
Central Methodist 72, Mount Mercy 61
EAST
Delaware St. 71, NC Central 61
Mount St. Mary's 84, CCSU 53
NC A&T 51, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Robert Morris 89, LIU Brooklyn 37
Sacred Heart 49, Bryant 48
St. Francis Brooklyn 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Wagner 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
SOUTH
Grambling St. 61, Alcorn St. 56
MVSU 64, Alabama St. 62
Mississippi St. 85, Auburn 59
Norfolk St. 57, Bethune-Cookman 50
SC State 75, Coppin St. 59
Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 74
SOUTHWEST
Alabama A&M 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
FAR WEST
Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 66
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Not. Dame (23);16-1;736;1
2. Baylor (6);13-1;706;4
2. UConn (1);14-1;706;3
4. Louisville;15-1;652;2
5. Oregon;15-1;621;5
6. Stanford;14-1;615;6
7. Miss. St.;15-1;571;7
8. N.C. State;17-0;542;8
9. Maryland;15-1;505;9
10. Oregon St.;14-2;482;10
11. Texas;14-2;452;11
12. Syracuse;14-2;427;12
13. Gonzaga;16-1;369;14
14. Marquette;14-3;352;15
15. S. Carolina;12-4;273;21
16. Kentucky;15-3;243;16
17. Michigan St.;12-3;217;23
18. Iowa St.;13-3;202;20
19. Arizona St.;12-4;192;19
20. Rutgers;13-3;163;—
20. Tennessee;12-4;163;13
22. Iowa;11-4;146;17
23. Minnesota;12-3;76;18
24. DePaul;12-5;57;—
25. Indiana;15-2;56;25
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 54, Utah 36, Butler 20, Texas A&M 20, Missouri 19, California 17, Georgia 17, Cent. Michigan 12, Drake 9, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, UCF 4, Clemson 3, Purdue 3, Arizona 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Waterloo Columbus 41
IOWA STAR
AGWSR 50, Clarksville 43
Colo-Nesco 42, BCLUW 33
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Dunkerton 27
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Waterloo Columbus 41
AGWSR 50, Clarksville 43
Colo-Nesco 42, BCLUW 33
Denver 55, Wapsie Valley 42
Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 40
Grundy Center 60, Union 21
Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Hudson 29
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Dunkerton 27
TOP OF IOWA
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 31
Central Springs 45, North Iowa 27
STATE
Belle Plaine 38, WACO 34
Central Decatur 65, Lamoni 19
Creston 65, Clarke 58
Fremont-Mills 46, East Mills 31
Griswold 48, South Page 42
Holy Trinity 69, Fort Madison 22
Keota 54, Melcher-Dallas 35
Mediapolis 57, Fairfield 52
Mount Ayr 80, Murray 41
Omaha Benson 51, Council Bluffs Jefferson 46
Orient-Macksburg 56, East Union 45
Seymour 65, Centerville 56
Sheldon 58, South O'Brien 46
Sidney 91, Heartland Christian 26
Southeast Polk 67, Des Moines East 47
Stanton 47, Essex 21
Washington 54, Oskaloosa 32
West Monona 49, Logan-Magnolia 45
Winterset 55, Greene County 20
Prep boys
METRO
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Waterloo Columbus 41
IOWA STAR
AGWSR 58, Clarksville 56
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Dunkerton 60
NORTH CENTRAL
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Eagle Grove 47
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR 58, Clarksville 56
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Waterloo Columbus 41
Denver 72, Wapsie Valley 60
Dike-New Hartford 67, Jesup 55
Pella Christian 58, West Marshall 44
Belle Plaine 76, East Marshall 52
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 43
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 80, Independence 66
TOP OF IOWA
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Eagle Grove 47
STATE
Lamoni 55, Central Decatur 53
Logan-Magnolia 55, West Monona 37
Mount Ayr 66, Murray 56
New London 76, Mount Pleasant 63
Omaha Benson, NE 65, Council Bluffs Jefferson 52
Orient-Macksburg 41, East Union 37
Pekin 54, Sigourney 33
Pella 74, PCM 61
Pella Christian 58, West Marshall 44
Sheldon 61, South O'Brien 49
Southeast Polk 80, Des Moines East 48
St. Mary's, Remsen 47, River Valley 46
Winterset 85, Greene County 53
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (9);11-0;116;1
2. North Scott (3);12-0;105;2
3. S.C. East;10-0;91;3
4. Bettendorf;10-1;78;5
5. I.C. West;9-1;56;4
6. Cedar Falls;8-2;48;7
7. Dav. Central;10-2;39;6
8. W.D.M. Valley;10-2;38;9
9. Dub. Senior;8-2;29;10
10. D.M. North;9-2;24;NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 10. Davenport, North 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 5. Ames 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3. Southeast Polk 2.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Maquoketa (9);13-0;115;1
2. Clear Lake (2);12-0;100;2
3. Oskaloosa;9-2;83;5
4. Pella (1);9-2;81;4
5. Norwalk;9-3;66;7
6. Carroll;9-1;60;8
7. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;8-3;48;6
8. Gilbert;10-2;46;3
9. Glenwood;9-2;16;NR
10. W. Delaware;9-3;14;10
Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 7. Fairfield 7. Spencer 4. Storm Lake 3. Ballard 3. Assumption, Davenport 3. Denison-Schleswig 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Linn (8);12-0;116;1
2. Treynor (2);12-0;100;3
3. Boyden-Hull (2);11-0;90;6
4. Van Meter;10-0;84;4
5. West Sioux;12-0;65;5
6. Camanche;11-1;63;2
7. South Hamilton;11-1;51;8
8. West. Christian;9-2;26;7
9. S. Cent. Calhoun;12-1;24;10
10. Dike-N. Hart.;9-1;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 11. West Branch 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 3. Sioux Center 2. Pella Christian 1. OA-BCIG 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. G.V. Christian (9);11-1;116;1
2. George-L.R.;12-1;87;3
3. Montezuma (2);13-0;86;2
4. Ank. Christian;11-0;85;4
5. New London (1);12-0;68;5
6. Stanton;12-0;52;7
7. Ar-We-Va;12-0;51;8
8. Prince of Peace;11-1;22;NR
9. Sioux Central;10-1;21;NR
10. Alg. Garrigan;10-3;19;9
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. South O'Brien, Paullina 11. Lynnville-Sully 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Calamus-Wheatland 4. Dunkerton 1.
Prep standings
MVC GIRLS
Mississippi Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
I.C. High;7;0;11;0
C.R. Wash.;7;0;11;1
Cedar Falls;6;1;11;1
C.R. Xavier;4;3;8;4
C.R. Prairie;5;1;9;2
West. Dub.;2;5;7;7
Dub. Senior;3;4;6;7
Wat. East;1;5;2;8
Valley Division
I.C. West;5;2;8;3
Wat. West ;4;2;7;4
Linn-Mar;4;3;6;7
Dub. Hemp.;2;5;4;9
Dub. Wahlert;2;5;4;9
C.R. Kennedy;2;5;3;9
C.R. Jefferson;0;6;0;11
I.C. Liberty;0;7;2;10
MVC BOYS
Mississippi Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Dub. Senior;7;1;7;2
Cedar Falls;6;2;8;2
C.R. Prairie;6;2;8;3
Wat. East;5;3;7;4
C.R. Wash.;3;5;5;5
C.R. Xavier;2;6;4;6
West. Dub.;2;6;3;7
I.C. High;0;7;3;7
Valley Division
I.C. West;6;2;8;2
C.R. Kennedy;5;3;6;4
Linn-Mar;5;3;6;4
Wat. West ;4;3;6;4
Dub. Wahlert;3;5;6;5
I.C. Liberty;3;5;5;6
C.R. Jefferson;3;5;4;6
Dub. Hemp.;3;5;4;7
IOWA STAR
Girls
North Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Janesville;6;1;11;2
Clarksville;7;1;13;1
Tripoli;6;2;9;4
Dunkerton;4;4;5;8
Riceville;2;6;3;10
Don Bosco;2;6;2;10
Wat. Christian;0;7;0;13
South Division
;W;L;W;L
Colo-Nesco;7;0;10;1
Collins-Max.;5;2;9;4
Meskwaki;4;3;7;6
GMG;2;4;7;6
Baxter;2;4;4;8
North Tama;0;7;2;12
Boys
North Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Janesville;6;1;11;2
Dunkerton;7;1;10;2
Don Bosco;6;2;9;3
Tripoli;4;4;5;7
Clarksville;3;5;6;7
Riceville;1;7;1;10
Wat. Christian;0;7;0;12
South Division
;W;L;W;L
North Tama;7;0;9;4
Meskwaki;5;2;9;3
Baxter;4;2;5;6
GMG;2;4;5;7
Collins-Max.;1;6;3;8
Colo-Nesco;1;6;2;9
NORTH CENTRAL
Girls
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
IF-Alden;6;1;12;1
Algona;6;1;11;1
Clear Lake;6;1;9;3
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;4;3;5;7
Clar.-Gold.-Dows;3;4;6;7
Webster City;2;5;4;8
St. Edmond;1;6;2;9
Humboldt;0;7;3;10
Boys
;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;7;0;11;0
Webster City;5;1;6;3
Algona;4;2;6;5
Humboldt;3;3;5;6
St. Edmond;3;3;6;6
IF-Alden;1;4;3;7
Clar.-Gold.-Dows;1;6;2;10
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;1;6;2;9
NICL EAST
Girls
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Apl.-Park.;9;1;13;1
Dike-NH;8;2;9;2
Sum.-Fred.;7;3;10;4
Jesup;6;3;10;3
Hudson;5;4;7;5
Denver;4;6;7;6
Wapsie Val.;3;7;6;7
Union;1;9;2;9
Columbus;0;8;1;11
Boys
;W;L;W;L
Apl.-Park.;8;1;10;2
Dike-NH;8;1;9;1
Denver;6;3;10;3
Wapsie Val.;6;3;7;4
Jesup;5;4;6;6
Sum.-Fred.;3;6;6;7
Hudson;3;6;4;7
Union;1;8;1;9
Columbus;0;8;0;12
NICL WEST
Girls
;Conf.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Grundy Ctr.;8;0;11;0
W. Marshall;7;1;8;4
AGWSR ;5;3;8;4
BCLUW;4;3;7;7
E. Marshall;2;5;6;8
Glad.-Rein.;1;7;4;10
South Hardin;0;8;0;13
Boys
;W;L;W;L
Glad.-Rein.;6;2;8;3
AGWSR ;6;2;8;4
W. Marshall;6;2;8;4
South Hardin;5;3;8;5
BCLUW;2;5;2;9
Grundy Ctr.;1;6;4;7
E. Marshall;0;6;2;11
NORTHEAST IOWA
Girls
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Waukon;6;1;11;1
Waverly-SR;6;1;11;2
Crestwood;6;1;9;4
New Hamp.;4;4;8;5
Oelwein;2;5;6;8
Decorah;1;6;1;13
Charles City;0;7;0;12
Boys
;W;L;W;L
Charles City;5;2;7;3
Waverly-SR;5;2;6;6
Oelwein;4;3;9;3
Crestwood;3;2;6;4
Decorah;3;3;4;6
New Hamp.;2;4;6;7
Waukon;0;6;4;7
TOP OF IOWA
Girls
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Osage;10;0;12;0
St. Ansgar;8;1;12;1
West Fork;7;2;8;3
Newman;6;4;8;6
Rockford;5;5;6;7
Cen. Springs;3;7;4;8
No. Butler;2;8;3;9
N'wd-Ken.;2;8;3;9
Nash.-Plain.;1;9;1;12
West Division
;W;L;W;L
W. Hancock;10;0;14;0
North Union;8;1;9;3
Forest City;7;3;8;6
Garrigan;6;3;9;4
Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;6;4;6;7
Lake Mills;4;6;5;8
Eagle Grove;2;8;2;11
Belmond-Kle;1;9;1;11
North Iowa;0;10;0;13
Boys
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Newman;9;1;11;2
West Fork;8;1;8;3
Rockford;7;3;10;3
Osage;7;3;10;3
St. Ansgar;5;4;8;4
Nash.-Plain.;4;6;6;6
N. Butler;2;8;3;8
Cen. Springs;2;8;2;10
N'wd-Ken.;0;10;0;11
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Garrigan;8;1;10;3
Lake Mills;8;2;10;2
Forest City;8;2;11;3
Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;7;3;9;4
W. Hancock;6;4;6;8
Belmond-Kle;3;7;3;10
North Union;2;7;2;9
North Iowa;2;8;2;10
Eagle Grove;0;10;1;12
TRI-RIVERS
Girls
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Linn;8;0;13;0
Maq. Valley;7;1;12;2
Alburnett;5;3;9;4
East Buch.;4;3;10;4
Springville;4;4;10;5
Central City;2;6;4;10
Ed-Co;1;7;2;13
Starmont;0;7;1;13
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Marq. Cath.;7;0;14;2
Midland;5;2;7;7
Easton Val.;4;3;10;6
Pr. Of Peace;4;3;6;8
Lisbon;2;5;6;9
Cal.-Wheat.;2;5;4;10
C.V. Christian;0;6;1;13
Boys
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Linn;7;0;12;0
Alburnett;5;2;9;4
Springville;5;2;8;6
Ed-Co;4;3;9;5
Maq. Valley;3;4;7;4
Central City;3;4;7;6
Starmont;1;6;1;12
East Buch.;0;7;2;10
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Cal.-Wheat.;5;0;11;1
Pr. Of Peace;5;0;9;1
Easton Val.;4;2;12;2
Marq. Cath.;3;3;3;10
Midland;2;4;3;9
Lisbon;1;5;5;7
C.V. Christian;0;6;0;14
UPPER IOWA
Girls
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MFL MarMac;9;0;14;1
Kee High;9;1;12;2
Turkey Valley;7;3;8;6
N. Fayette Val.;5;4;6;8
Central Elkader;6;4;9;6
South Winn.;4;6;5;8
Clayton Ridge;3;7;3;11
West Central;1;9;1;12
Postville;0;10;0;12
Boys
;W;L;W;L
N. Fayette Val.;8;1;9;3
Turkey Valley;8;2;10;3
South Winn.;8;2;9;4
MFL MarMac;6;3;6;5
Postville;5;5;6;7
Clayton Ridge;5;5;5;7
Kee High;2;8;2;9
West Central;1;9;1;11
Central Elkader;1;9;1;13
WaMaC
Girls
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Marion;6;0;12;0
DeWitt Cent.;5;1;11;2
Mt. Vernon;4;2;7;6
Maquoketa ;3;3;8;5
Beckman;2;4;6;8
W. Delaware ;1;5;2;10
Solon;0;6;2;12
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;6;0;12;1
Cl. Creek-Am.;4;1;8;4
Williamsburg;4;3;6;9
S. Tama;4;2;7;6
Benton ;2;4;4;8
Vint.-Shell;1;5;2;11
Independence;0;6;1;12
Boys
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Maquoketa ;6;0;13;0
W. Delaware ;4;2;9;3
Beckman;2;3;9;3
Solon;2;3;3;7
Marion;2;4;8;4
DeWitt Cent.;2;4;6;5
Mt. Vernon;2;4;5;6
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;5;0;7;5
Cl. Creek-Am.;4;2;7;4
Benton ;4;2;6;6
Williamsburg;3;2;3;9
Vint.-Shell;2;3;4;6
Independence;1;4;2;10
S. Tama;0;6;0;12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.