NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;37;15;.712;—
Philadelphia;32;18;.640;4
Boston;31;19;.620;5
Brooklyn;27;24;.529;9½
New York;10;39;.204;25½
Southeast Division
Miami;24;24;.500;—
Charlotte;24;25;.490;½
Washington;21;28;.429;3½
Orlando;20;30;.400;5
Atlanta;16;33;.327;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;35;13;.729;—
Indiana;32;17;.653;3½
Detroit;21;27;.438;14
Chicago;11;39;.220;25
Cleveland;10;41;.196;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;29;20;.592;—
San Antonio;29;22;.569;1
Dallas;22;27;.449;7
New Orleans;22;28;.440;7½
Memphis;20;31;.392;10
Northwest Division
Denver;34;15;.694;—
Okla. City;31;18;.633;3
Portland;31;20;.608;4
Utah;29;22;.569;6
Minnesota;24;26;.480;10½
Pacific Division
Golden State;36;14;.720;—
L.A. Clippers;28;23;.549;8½
L.A. Lakers;26;24;.520;10
Sacramento;25;25;.500;11
Phoenix;11;41;.212;26
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 101, New York 92
Golden State 132, Indiana 100
Boston 112, Brooklyn 104
Denver 95, Memphis 92
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 77, Oklahoma 47
Texas Tech 84, TCU 65
IOWA COLLEGE
Faith Baptist at Kansas Christian, ppd.
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 71, Alcorn St. 62
Alabama St. 69, Southern U. 65
Coppin St. 95, Bethune-Cookman 91
Florida A&M 72, Morgan St. 66
Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
NC Central 82, Savannah St. 78
Texas Southern 65, MVSU 62
MIDWEST
Duke 83, Notre Dame 61
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 80, S. Utah 77, OT
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Tennessee (48);18-1;1575;1
2. Duke (12);17-2;1527;2
3. Virginia (4);18-1;1473;3
4. Gonzaga;19-2;1382;4
5. Michigan;19-1;1381;5
6. Michigan St.;18-3;1235;6
7. Kentucky;16-3;1226;8
8. Nevada;19-1;1158;7
9. N. Carolina;15-4;1065;11
10. Marquette;18-3;973;12
11. Kansas;16-4;972;9
12. Va. Tech;16-3;858;10
13. Houston;20-1;795;17
14. Villanova;16-4;734;18
15. Louisville;15-5;658;23
16. Texas Tech;16-4;561;14
17. Purdue;14-6;532;—
18. Buffalo;18-2;468;14
19. LSU;16-3;435;25
20. Iowa St.;15-5;327;24
21. Maryland;16-5;280;13
22. Miss. St.;15-4;236;22
23. NC State;16-4;203;21
24. Wisconsin;14-6;179;—
25. Florida St.;15-5;141;—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, Mississippi 7, TCU 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.
College women
BIG 12
West Virginia 64, Texas 58
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 65, Minnesota 55
IOWA COLLEGE
Faith Baptist at Kansas Christian, ppd.
EAST
CCSU 63, LIU Brooklyn 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Bryant 53
Mount St. Mary's 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 75
Robert Morris 64, Sacred Heart 46
St. Francis (Pa.) 107, Wagner 70
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 87, Alcorn St. 69
Alabama St. 78, Southern U. 61
Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 65
Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 73
Morgan St. 75, Florida A&M 71
NC Central 71, Savannah St. 67
South Carolina 80, Vanderbilt 69
Texas Southern 68, MVSU 50
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 78, S. Utah 69
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (24);17-1;695;2
2. UConn (2);18-1;670;3
3. Louisville (2);19-1;630;4
4. Oregon;19-1;606;5
5. Not. Dame;19-2;604;1
6. Miss. St.;19-1;565;7
7. NC State;20-0;541;8
8. Stanford;17-2;488;6
9. Oregon St.;17-3;460;9
10. Marquette;18-3;452;10
11. Maryland;18-2;427;11
12. Texas;17-3;374;12
13. Iowa;16-4;338;17
14. Utah;18-1;282;21
15. Gonzaga;19-2;269;18
16. S. Carolina;13-5;265;19
17. Rutgers;16-4;256;14
18. Syracuse;16-4;253;13
19. Kentucky;17-4;222;15
20. Texas A&M;16-4;142;24
21. Arizona St.;14-6;127;16
22. Michigan St.;15-5;109;23
23. Iowa St.;15-5;106;20
24. Florida St.;17-3;73;22
25. BYU;17-3;47;—
Others receiving votes: Miami 34, Drake 30, South Dakota 10, DePaul 7, Missouri 7, New Mexico 4, California 2, Clemson 2, Minnesota 1, Rice 1, UCF 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Charles City at Waterloo East, ppd.
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
Union Community at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Charles City at Waterloo East, ppd.
IOWA STAR
Baxter at Don Bosco, Gilbertville, ppd.
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont at Humboldt, ppd. to Feb. 4
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Dike-New Hartford at Wapsie Valley, ppd.
North Mahaska at West Marshall, ccd.
Union Community at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7
NORTHEAST IOWA
Spring Grove at Waukon, ccd.
Oelwein at Decorah, ppd.
Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton, ppd. to Jan. 31
Charles City at Waterloo East, ppd.
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd.
Newman Catholic at West Fork, ppd.
North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ccd.
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett at Starmont, ppd. top Feb. 2
Calamus-Wheatland vs. Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 31
Iowa City Regina at North Linn, ccd.
UPPER IOWA
Kee (Lansing) at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 28
North Fayette Valley at Central Elkader, ppd.
WAMAC
Mount Vernon at Solon, ppd.
Independence at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.
Dyersville Beckman at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 21
STATE
Ankeny 56, Des Moines Roosevelt 52
Centerville 65, Albia 36
Cherokee 94, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 84
Council Bluffs Jefferson 57, Sioux City West 47
Exira-EHK 58, CAM 55
Logan-Magnolia 61, Missouri Valley 41
Mount Ayr 68, Clarinda 31
Panorama 58, Greene County 14
Seymour 59, Lamoni 36
Southwest Valley 43, Lenox 33
St. Mary, Storm Lake 42, St. Mary's, Remsen 35
Van Buren Community 48, Holy Trinity 42
Van Meter 59, ACGC 49
Wilton 88, Durant 61
Winterset 54, ADM 47
Woodward-Granger 48, Grand View Christian 30
Prep boys
METRO
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
Union Community at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd. to Jan. 31
IOWA STAR
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.
Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan. 31
Baxter at Don Bosco, ppd. to Feb. 5
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont at Humboldt, ppd. to Feb. 4
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Dike-New Hartford at Wapsie Valley, ppd.
Jesup at Oelwein, ccd.
Union at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7
NORTHEAST IOWA
Jesup at Oelwein, ccd.
Waukon at Spring Grove, ccd.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd.
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.
North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ccd.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at West Hancock, ppd.
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland vs. Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 31
Lisbon at North Linn, ppd. to Feb 2
Prince of Peace at Quad City Christian, Ill., ccd.
Midland at Durant, ccd
Alburnett at Starmont, ppd. to Feb. 2
UPPER IOWA
Kee (Lansing) at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 28
North Fayette Valley at Central Elkader, ppd.
WAMAC
Marion at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Jan. 29
Clear Creek Amana 67, South Tama 56
STATE
Boyer Valley 54, Glidden-Ralston 31
Harris-Lake Park 67, Clay Central-Everly 26
Logan-Magnolia 60, Missouri Valley 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 93, Clarke 59
Mount Ayr 53, Clarinda 43
Pella Christian 73, Pella 57
Siouxland Christian 56, Westwood, Sloan 49
Underwood 69, Tri-Center 53
Van Buren Community 62, Holy Trinity 50
West Burlington 64, Central Lee 37
Winterset 70, ADM 62
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (5);13-0;86;1
2. North Scott (4);15-0;84;2
3. Bettendorf;13-1;65;4
4. I.C. West;11-2;58;5
5. Dav. Central;12-2;44;6
T6. Cedar Falls;11-2;40;7
T6. S.C. East;13-1;40;3
8. Dub. Senior;10-2;39;9
T9. C.R. Prairie;11-3;10;NR
(tie) W.D.M. Valley;13-3;10;8
Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 6. Ames 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Clear Lake (4);15-0;82;2
2. Norwalk (4);12-3;78; 4
3. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;12-3;62;8
4. Maquoketa (1);14-1;59;1
5. Pella;11-3;48;3
6. Oskaloosa;9-4;46;5
7. Carroll;11-2;31;6
8. W. Delaware;11-4;29;10
9. Fairfield;12-3;20;NR
10. Gilbert;13-3;15;7
Others receiving votes: Marion 13. Glenwood 6. Denison-Schleswig 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Spencer 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Linn (7);15-0;88;1
2. Boyden-Hull (2);16-0;72;2
3. Van Meter;14-0;66;3
4. West Sioux;17-0;60;4
5. Treynor;14-1;58;5
6. S. Hamilton;15-1;46;6
7. S. Cent. Calhoun;15-1;32;8
8. Camanche;14-2;25;T9
9. Dike-N. Hart.;13-1;12;T9
10. W. Christian;10-4;11;7
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 9. OA-BCIG 6. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 3. Mount Ayr 1. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. G.V. Christian (6);16-1;87;1
2. Montezuma (3);16-0;74;2
3. New London;15-0;69;4
4. Ankeny Christian;14-0;52;5
5. George-L.R.;15-2;50;3
6. Stanton;17-0 48 6
7. Ar-We-Va;17-0;46;7
8. Prince of Peace;14-1;31;8
9. Sioux Central;15-2;10;9
10. Exira-EHK;5-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7. South O'Brien, Paullina 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Lynnville-Sully 2.
