Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;37;15;.712;—

Philadelphia;32;18;.640;4

Boston;31;19;.620;5

Brooklyn;27;24;.529;9½

New York;10;39;.204;25½

Southeast Division

Miami;24;24;.500;—

Charlotte;24;25;.490;½

Washington;21;28;.429;3½

Orlando;20;30;.400;5

Atlanta;16;33;.327;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;35;13;.729;—

Indiana;32;17;.653;3½

Detroit;21;27;.438;14

Chicago;11;39;.220;25

Cleveland;10;41;.196;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;29;20;.592;—

San Antonio;29;22;.569;1

Dallas;22;27;.449;7

New Orleans;22;28;.440;7½

Memphis;20;31;.392;10

Northwest Division

Denver;34;15;.694;—

Okla. City;31;18;.633;3

Portland;31;20;.608;4

Utah;29;22;.569;6

Minnesota;24;26;.480;10½

Pacific Division

Golden State;36;14;.720;—

L.A. Clippers;28;23;.549;8½

L.A. Lakers;26;24;.520;10

Sacramento;25;25;.500;11

Phoenix;11;41;.212;26

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 101, New York 92

Golden State 132, Indiana 100

Boston 112, Brooklyn 104

Denver 95, Memphis 92

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 77, Oklahoma 47

Texas Tech 84, TCU 65

IOWA COLLEGE

Faith Baptist at Kansas Christian, ppd.

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 71, Alcorn St. 62

Alabama St. 69, Southern U. 65

Coppin St. 95, Bethune-Cookman 91

Florida A&M 72, Morgan St. 66

Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

NC Central 82, Savannah St. 78

Texas Southern 65, MVSU 62

MIDWEST

Duke 83, Notre Dame 61

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 80, S. Utah 77, OT

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Tennessee (48);18-1;1575;1

2. Duke (12);17-2;1527;2

3. Virginia (4);18-1;1473;3

4. Gonzaga;19-2;1382;4

5. Michigan;19-1;1381;5

6. Michigan St.;18-3;1235;6

7. Kentucky;16-3;1226;8

8. Nevada;19-1;1158;7

9. N. Carolina;15-4;1065;11

10. Marquette;18-3;973;12

11. Kansas;16-4;972;9

12. Va. Tech;16-3;858;10

13. Houston;20-1;795;17

14. Villanova;16-4;734;18

15. Louisville;15-5;658;23

16. Texas Tech;16-4;561;14

17. Purdue;14-6;532;—

18. Buffalo;18-2;468;14

19. LSU;16-3;435;25

20. Iowa St.;15-5;327;24

21. Maryland;16-5;280;13

22. Miss. St.;15-4;236;22

23. NC State;16-4;203;21

24. Wisconsin;14-6;179;—

25. Florida St.;15-5;141;—

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, Mississippi 7, TCU 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.

College women

BIG 12

West Virginia 64, Texas 58

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 65, Minnesota 55

IOWA COLLEGE

Faith Baptist at Kansas Christian, ppd.

EAST

CCSU 63, LIU Brooklyn 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Bryant 53

Mount St. Mary's 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 75

Robert Morris 64, Sacred Heart 46

St. Francis (Pa.) 107, Wagner 70

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 87, Alcorn St. 69

Alabama St. 78, Southern U. 61

Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 65

Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 73

Morgan St. 75, Florida A&M 71

NC Central 71, Savannah St. 67

South Carolina 80, Vanderbilt 69

Texas Southern 68, MVSU 50

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 78, S. Utah 69

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (24);17-1;695;2

2. UConn (2);18-1;670;3

3. Louisville (2);19-1;630;4

4. Oregon;19-1;606;5

5. Not. Dame;19-2;604;1

6. Miss. St.;19-1;565;7

7. NC State;20-0;541;8

8. Stanford;17-2;488;6

9. Oregon St.;17-3;460;9

10. Marquette;18-3;452;10

11. Maryland;18-2;427;11

12. Texas;17-3;374;12

13. Iowa;16-4;338;17

14. Utah;18-1;282;21

15. Gonzaga;19-2;269;18

16. S. Carolina;13-5;265;19

17. Rutgers;16-4;256;14

18. Syracuse;16-4;253;13

19. Kentucky;17-4;222;15

20. Texas A&M;16-4;142;24

21. Arizona St.;14-6;127;16

22. Michigan St.;15-5;109;23

23. Iowa St.;15-5;106;20

24. Florida St.;17-3;73;22

25. BYU;17-3;47;—

Others receiving votes: Miami 34, Drake 30, South Dakota 10, DePaul 7, Missouri 7, New Mexico 4, California 2, Clemson 2, Minnesota 1, Rice 1, UCF 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Charles City at Waterloo East, ppd.

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

Union Community at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Charles City at Waterloo East, ppd.

IOWA STAR

Baxter at Don Bosco, Gilbertville, ppd.

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont at Humboldt, ppd. to Feb. 4

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Dike-New Hartford at Wapsie Valley, ppd.

North Mahaska at West Marshall, ccd.

Union Community at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7

NORTHEAST IOWA

Spring Grove at Waukon, ccd.

Oelwein at Decorah, ppd.

Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton, ppd. to Jan. 31

Charles City at Waterloo East, ppd.

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd.

Newman Catholic at West Fork, ppd.

North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ccd.

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett at Starmont, ppd. top Feb. 2

Calamus-Wheatland vs. Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 31

Iowa City Regina at North Linn, ccd.

UPPER IOWA

Kee (Lansing) at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 28

North Fayette Valley at Central Elkader, ppd.

WAMAC

Mount Vernon at Solon, ppd.

Independence at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.

Dyersville Beckman at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 21

STATE

Ankeny 56, Des Moines Roosevelt 52

Centerville 65, Albia 36

Cherokee 94, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 84

Council Bluffs Jefferson 57, Sioux City West 47

Exira-EHK 58, CAM 55

Logan-Magnolia 61, Missouri Valley 41

Mount Ayr 68, Clarinda 31

Panorama 58, Greene County 14

Seymour 59, Lamoni 36

Southwest Valley 43, Lenox 33

St. Mary, Storm Lake 42, St. Mary's, Remsen 35

Van Buren Community 48, Holy Trinity 42

Van Meter 59, ACGC 49

Wilton 88, Durant 61

Winterset 54, ADM 47

Woodward-Granger 48, Grand View Christian 30

Prep boys

METRO

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

Union Community at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd. to Jan. 31

IOWA STAR

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.

Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan. 31

Baxter at Don Bosco, ppd. to Feb. 5

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont at Humboldt, ppd. to Feb. 4

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Dike-New Hartford at Wapsie Valley, ppd.

Jesup at Oelwein, ccd.

Union at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 7

NORTHEAST IOWA

Jesup at Oelwein, ccd.

Waukon at Spring Grove, ccd.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd.

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, ccd.

North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ccd.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at West Hancock, ppd.

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland vs. Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 31

Lisbon at North Linn, ppd. to Feb 2

Prince of Peace at Quad City Christian, Ill., ccd.

Midland at Durant, ccd

Alburnett at Starmont, ppd. to Feb. 2

UPPER IOWA

Kee (Lansing) at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 28

North Fayette Valley at Central Elkader, ppd.

WAMAC

Marion at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Jan. 29

Clear Creek Amana 67, South Tama 56

STATE

Boyer Valley 54, Glidden-Ralston 31

Harris-Lake Park 67, Clay Central-Everly 26

Logan-Magnolia 60, Missouri Valley 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 93, Clarke 59

Mount Ayr 53, Clarinda 43

Pella Christian 73, Pella 57

Siouxland Christian 56, Westwood, Sloan 49

Underwood 69, Tri-Center 53

Van Buren Community 62, Holy Trinity 50

West Burlington 64, Central Lee 37

Winterset 70, ADM 62

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (5);13-0;86;1

2. North Scott (4);15-0;84;2

3. Bettendorf;13-1;65;4

4. I.C. West;11-2;58;5

5. Dav. Central;12-2;44;6

T6. Cedar Falls;11-2;40;7

T6. S.C. East;13-1;40;3

8. Dub. Senior;10-2;39;9

T9. C.R. Prairie;11-3;10;NR

(tie) W.D.M. Valley;13-3;10;8

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 6. Ames 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Clear Lake (4);15-0;82;2

2. Norwalk (4);12-3;78; 4

3. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;12-3;62;8

4. Maquoketa (1);14-1;59;1

5. Pella;11-3;48;3

6. Oskaloosa;9-4;46;5

7. Carroll;11-2;31;6

8. W. Delaware;11-4;29;10

9. Fairfield;12-3;20;NR

10. Gilbert;13-3;15;7

Others receiving votes: Marion 13. Glenwood 6. Denison-Schleswig 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Spencer 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Linn (7);15-0;88;1

2. Boyden-Hull (2);16-0;72;2

3. Van Meter;14-0;66;3

4. West Sioux;17-0;60;4

5. Treynor;14-1;58;5

6. S. Hamilton;15-1;46;6

7. S. Cent. Calhoun;15-1;32;8

8. Camanche;14-2;25;T9

9. Dike-N. Hart.;13-1;12;T9

10. W. Christian;10-4;11;7

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 9. OA-BCIG 6. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 3. Mount Ayr 1. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. G.V. Christian (6);16-1;87;1

2. Montezuma (3);16-0;74;2

3. New London;15-0;69;4

4. Ankeny Christian;14-0;52;5

5. George-L.R.;15-2;50;3

6. Stanton;17-0 48 6

7. Ar-We-Va;17-0;46;7

8. Prince of Peace;14-1;31;8

9. Sioux Central;15-2;10;9

10. Exira-EHK;5-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7. South O'Brien, Paullina 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Lynnville-Sully 2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments