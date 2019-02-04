NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;38;16;.704;—
Boston;34;19;.642;3½
Philadelphia;34;19;.642;3½
Brooklyn;28;27;.509;10½
New York;10;42;.192;27
Southeast Division
Charlotte;26;26;.500;—
Miami;24;27;.471;1½
Washington;22;31;.415;4½
Orlando;22;31;.415;4½
Atlanta;18;35;.340;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;39;13;.750;—
Indiana;34;19;.642;5½
Detroit;23;29;.442;16
Chicago;12;41;.226;27½
Cleveland;11;42;.208;28½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;31;22;.585;—
San Antonio;32;23;.582;—
Dallas;24;28;.462;6½
New Orleans;23;31;.426;8½
Memphis;21;33;.389;10½
Northwest Division
Denver;37;16;.698;—
Okla. City;33;19;.635;3½
Portland;32;20;.615;4½
Utah;30;24;.556;7½
Minnesota;25;27;.481;11½
Pacific Division
Golden State;37;15;.712;—
L.A. Clippers;29;25;.537;9
Sacramento;28;25;.528;9½
L.A. Lakers;27;26;.509;10½
Phoenix;11;44;.200;27½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 137, Washington 129
Detroit 129, Denver 103
Milwaukee 113, Brooklyn 94
Indiana 109, New Orleans 107
Houston 118, Phoenix 110
Sacramento 127, San Antonio 112
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 74
Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 60
BIG TEN
Penn St. 59, Northwestern 52
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson 90, Luther 81
IOWA COLLEGE
Grand View 86, Missouri Valley 79
St. Ambrose 71, Roosevelt 52
EAST
Colgate 84, Lehigh 62
Delaware St. 70, SC State 68
Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT
Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Siena 61, Fairfield 50
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53
Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57
Grambling St. 79, MVSU 57
Jackson St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 64
MIDWEST
Bethel (Minn.) 73, St. Olaf 64
St. John's (Minn.) 82, Augsburg 71
St. Thomas (Minn.) 74, Gustavus 66
SOUTHWEST
Texas Southern 84, Alabama A&M 74
Prairie View 69, Alabama St. 67
FAR WEST
E. Washington 82, N. Arizona 64
Montana St. 69, N. Colorado 66
S. Utah 75, Idaho 64
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Tennessee (48);20-1;1579;1
2. Duke (12);19-2;1532;2
3. Virginia (4);20-1;1478;3
4. Gonzaga;21-2;1423;4
5. Kentucky;18-3;1310;7
6. Nevada;21-1;1228;8
7. Michigan;20-2;1217;5
8. N. Carolina;17-4;1167;9
9. Michigan St.;18-4;1051;6
10. Marquette;19-3;1029;10
11. Virginia Tech;18-3;948;12
12. Houston;21-1;838;13
13. Kansas;17-5;809;11
14. Villanova;18-4;801;14
15. Purdue;16-6;697;17
16. Louisville;16-6;561;15
17. Iowa St.;17-5;545;20
18. Texas Tech;17-5;482;16
19. Wisconsin;16-6;462;24
20. Iowa;17-5;242;—
21. LSU;17-4;205;19
22. Florida St.;16-5;180;25
23. Buffalo;19-3;153;18
24. Maryland;17-6;144;21
25. Cincinnati;19-3;142;—
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 74, Texas 68
BIG TEN
Maryland 80, Illinois 66
MISSOURI VALLEY
Simpson 65, Luther 55
IOWA COLLEGE
Grand View 74, Missouri Valley 62
St. Ambrose 78, Roosevelt 63
EAST
Canisius 67, Iona 47
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Savannah St. 46
Niagara 81, St. Peter's 57
SC State 63, Delaware St. 60
SOUTH
Jackson St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
LSU 61, Missouri 51
MVSU 54, Grambling St. 52
NC A&T 72, Bethune-Cookman 48
NC Central 64, Florida A&M 57
MIDWEST
Rio Grande 71, Chicago St. 55
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 71, Alabama St. 59
Texas Southern 53, Alabama A&M 45
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 84, Montana St. 73
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (25);19-1;697;1
2. Louisville (3);21-1;668;3
3. Oregon;21-1;632;4
4. Not. Dame;21-2;608;5
5. UConn;19-2;596;2
6. Miss. St.;21-1;578;6
7. Oregon St.;19-3;513;9
8. Marquette;19-3;483;10
9. N.C. State;21-1;470;7
10. Maryland;19-2;459;11
11. Stanford;18-3;447;8
12. S. Carolina;16-5;352;16
13. Gonzaga;21-2;316;15
14. Texas;18-4;313;12
15. Syracuse;17-4;303;18
16. Iowa;17-5;279;13
17. Utah;18-3;209;14
18. Texas A&M;18-4;206;20
19. Kentucky;18-5;173;19
20. Rutgers;17-5;160;17
20. Arizona St.;15-6;160;21
22. Iowa St.;17-5;150;23
23. Mich. St.;16-5;130;22
24. Florida St.;19-3;111;24
25. Miami;19-5;20;—
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Iowa City West 67, West 35
Cedar Rapids Xavier 76, East 43
Wapsie Valley 45, Columbus 41
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 67, Waterloo West 35
Cedar Rapids Xavier 76, Waterloo East 43
Dubuque Wahlert 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47
IOWA STAR
Clarksville 48, Grundy Center 23
Baxter 51, Colfax-Mingo 22
West Marshall 55, Meskwaki 33
South Hardin 38, Don Bosco 33
Janesville 61, Tripoli 45
Collins-Maxwell 53, North Tama 52
Riceville 49, Northwood-Kensett 43
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 53, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43
Webster City 32, St. Edmond 26
Hampton-Dumont 49, Humboldt 45
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Clarksville 48, Union Community 23
Grundy Center 71, Dunkerton 33
West Marshall 55, Meskwaki Settlement 33
Dike-New Hartford 72, Aplington-Parkersburg 52
Jesup 59, Denver 33
AGWSR 47, Hudson 43
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Charles City 40
Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Columbus 41
NORTHEAST IOWA
South Winneshiek at Waukon, ccd.
Crestwood 45, New Hampton 31
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Charles City 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Waukon 40
Decorah 41, Oelwein 35
TOP OF IOWA
Forest City 53, Algona Garrigan 49
Mason City Newman 67, Central Springs 38
St. Ansgar 65, Nashua-Plainfield 29
TRI-RIVERS
Midland 38, Clayton Ridge 23
Springville 69, Cedar Valley Christian 23
Alburnett 47, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Bellevue Marquette 56, Calamus-Wheatland 43
UPPER IOWA
Midland 38, Clayton Ridge 23
North Fayette Valley 44, West Central 16
MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 26
South Winneshiek 66, Postville 16
WAMAC
Central DeWitt 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 27
Marion 70, Solon 33
Center Point-Urbana 63, South Tama 32
Maquoketa 68, West Delaware 53
STATE
ADM 69, Carroll 57
AHSTW 58, Nodaway Valley 55
Ar-We-Va 58, Paton-Churdan 47
Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44
Boone 37, Winterset 34
Carlisle 69, Knoxville 64
Cascade 45, Bellevue 30
Central Decatur 81, Clarke, Osceola 46
Chariton 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Boyer Valley 41
Creston 65, Atlantic 59
Danville 50, WACO 27
Davenport Assumption 86, Davenport West 33
Davenport North 63, Muscatine 47
Denison-Schleswig 63, OA-BCIG 34
Des Moines Christian 63, Pleasantville 28
Des Moines East 66, Des Moines Roosevelt 53
Dowling Catholic 90, Mason City 78
East Sac County 70, Alta-Aurelia 24
Exira-EHK 71, Woodbine 34
Gilbert 49, North Polk 40
Glenwood 87, Clarinda 45
Grinnell 70, Oskaloosa 22
Holy Trinity 55, Burlington Notre Dame 40
IKM-Manning 83, MVAOCOU 45
Lamoni 54, Ankeny Christian 36
Lawton-Bronson 49, Elk Point Jefferson 38
Lenox 61, Stanton 35
Logan-Magnolia 57, Underwood 42
Lynnville-Sully 47, Belle Plaine 44
Manson-NW Webster 47, West Bend-Mallard 36
Martensdale-St Marys 64, East Union 13
Mediapolis 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Montezuma 63, HLV 15
Mount Ayr 67, Interstate 35, Truro 38
Murray 48, Diagonal 26
Norwalk 47, Pella Christian 43
Ottumwa 64, Mount Pleasant 23
Pocahontas Area 60, Southeast Valley 47
Roland-Story 40, Greene County 24
Sidney 59, Fremont-Mills 33
Sigourney 60, Albia 26
South Sioux City Neb. 80, Bishop Heelan 75
Southeast Warren 53, Moravia 28
Tea Area 63, Western Christian 60
Treynor 75, Audubon 40
Van Buren 57, New London 36
Van Meter 49, Earlham 30
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 43
Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 55
Wilton 59, Mid-Prairie 49
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo East 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waterloo East 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
Cedar Rapids Prairie 76, Western Dubuque 57
Linn-Mar 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61
Sophs: Linn-Mar 66, Kennedy 45
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty 46
IOWA STAR
Grundy Center 70, Dunkerton 68
Kee High 44, Riceville 42
Baxter 52, Colfax-Mingo 37
East Marshall 69, GMG 66
Meskwaki 71, West Marshall 70
North Tama 62, Collis-Maxwell 53
Janesville 61, Tripoli 45
South Hardin 60, Don Bosco 58, OT
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Humboldt 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Denver 70, Union Community 55
East Marshall 69, GMG 66
Grundy Center 70, Dunkerton 68
Meskwaki 71, West Marshall 70
Dike-New Hartford 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 50
Jesup 53, Wapsie Valley 50
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35
South Hardin 60, Don Bosco 58, OT
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon at South Winneshiek, ccd.
Oelwein 72, Decorah 57
Crestwood 72, New Hampton 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 67, Waukon 38
TOP OF IOWA
Forest City 60, Algona Garrigan 53
Mason City Newman 66, Central Springs 40
St. Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 52
West Fork 76, North Butler 53
Belmond-Klemme 57, North Union 51
Osage 69, Rockford 57
TRI-RIVERS
Midland 47, Clayton Ridge 33
Springville 74, Cedar Valley Christian 40
Easton Valley 53, Prince of Peace 47
Central City 86, East Buchanan 76, OT
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Alburnett 50
North Linn 109, Lisbon 35
UPPER IOWA
Midland 47, Clayton Ridge 33
North Fayette Valley 71, West Central 35
Turkey Valley 64, MFL MarMac 59
South Winneshiek 52, Postville 43
WAMAC
Marion 49, West Delaware 45
Clear Creek Amana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 31
Williamsburg 67, Independence 64
STATE
Ankeny Christian 57, Albia 39
Atlantic 56, Creston 47
Belle Plaine 68, Lynnville-Sully 61
Camanche 75, North Cedar 53
Carroll 62, ADM 57
Denison-Schleswig 58, OABCIG 47
Des Moines Christian 47, Pleasantville 35
Earlham 40, Van Meter 37
East Sac County 56, Alta/Aurelia 44
Fairfield 68, Centerville 29
Gilbert 63, North Polk 57
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 67, Clay Central-Everly 36
H-L-V 62, Tri-County 40
Iowa Mennonite 68, Winfield-Mt. Union 26
Logan-Magnolia 43, Underwood 37
Lone Tree 66, Iowa Valley 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 77, East Union 31
Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 28
Mid-Prairie 71, Wilton 55
Mount Ayr 48, Interstate 35, Truro 39
Murray 63, Diagonal 40
Norwalk 59, Pella Christian 50
Notre Dame, Burlington 80, Holy Trinity 47
PCM 77, Nevada 49
Pocahontas Area 71, Southeast Valley 59
Roland-Story 70, Greene County 61
Sidney 56, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 51
South O'Brien 64, MMCRU 27
Spencer 77, Emmetsburg 42
Tri-Center 57, Shenandoah 54
WACO 90, Danville 79
West Sioux 76, Unity Christian 67
Winterset 59, Boone 46
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Scott (9);16-0;98;2
2. Bettendorf;16-1;81;3
3. Waukee (1);16-1;76;1
4. I.C. West;12-3;64;4
5. Cedar Falls;13-2;50;6
6. Dub. Senior;12-2;49;8
7. S.C. East;15-1;41;7
8. Dav. Central;13-3;30;5
9. W.D.M. Valley;14-3;23;T9
10. C.R. Prairie;12-3;18;T9
Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 8. Ames 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 3. Indianola 2.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Clear Lake (7);17-0;94;1
2. Norwalk (2);13-3;85;2
3. Maquoketa (1);15-1;76;4
4. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;15-3;75;3
5. Pella;13-4;50;5
6. W. Delaware;13-4;38;8
7. Fairfield;13-3;27;9
8. Glenwood;12-4;23;NR
9. Carroll;13-3;21;7
10. Den.-Schleswig;12-4;17;NR
Others receiving votes: Gilbert 14. Oskaloosa 14. Marion 5. Boone 3. Spencer 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Center Point-Urbana 1. Le Mars 1. Storm Lake 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Linn (8);17-0;98;1
2. Boyden-Hull (2);18-0;89;2
3. West Sioux;18-0;72;4
4. S. Hamilton;17-1;70;6
5. S.C. Calhoun;18-1;42;7
6. Van Meter;16-1;39;3
7. Treynor;16-2;32;5
8. Camanche;16-2;30;8
9. Dike-N. Hart.;15-1;26;9
10. Pella Christian;11-6;22;NR
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Western Christian, Hull 9. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 2. Forest City 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. G.V. Christian (8);17-1;98;1
2. Montezuma (1);17-0;73;2
T3. New London;17-0;68;3
T3. George-L.R.;17-2;68;5
5. Ank. Christian (1);18-0;64;4
6. Ar-We-Va;19-0;47;7
7. Stanton;19-0;44;6
8. Prince of Peace;15-1;39;8
9. Sioux Central;17-2;18;9
10. Exira-EHK;17-2;13;10
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 6. Newman Catholic, Mason City 6. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 2. Notre Dame, Burlington 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.