NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;38;16;.704;—

Boston;34;19;.642;3½

Philadelphia;34;19;.642;3½

Brooklyn;28;27;.509;10½

New York;10;42;.192;27

Southeast Division

Charlotte;26;26;.500;—

Miami;24;27;.471;1½

Washington;22;31;.415;4½

Orlando;22;31;.415;4½

Atlanta;18;35;.340;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;39;13;.750;—

Indiana;34;19;.642;5½

Detroit;23;29;.442;16

Chicago;12;41;.226;27½

Cleveland;11;42;.208;28½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;31;22;.585;—

San Antonio;32;23;.582;—

Dallas;24;28;.462;6½

New Orleans;23;31;.426;8½

Memphis;21;33;.389;10½

Northwest Division

Denver;37;16;.698;—

Okla. City;33;19;.635;3½

Portland;32;20;.615;4½

Utah;30;24;.556;7½

Minnesota;25;27;.481;11½

Pacific Division

Golden State;37;15;.712;—

L.A. Clippers;29;25;.537;9

Sacramento;28;25;.528;9½

L.A. Lakers;27;26;.509;10½

Phoenix;11;44;.200;27½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 137, Washington 129

Detroit 129, Denver 103

Milwaukee 113, Brooklyn 94

Indiana 109, New Orleans 107

Houston 118, Phoenix 110

Sacramento 127, San Antonio 112

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 74

Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 60

BIG TEN

Penn St. 59, Northwestern 52

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 90, Luther 81

IOWA COLLEGE

Grand View 86, Missouri Valley 79

St. Ambrose 71, Roosevelt 52

EAST

Colgate 84, Lehigh 62

Delaware St. 70, SC State 68

Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT

Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Siena 61, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53

Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57

Grambling St. 79, MVSU 57

Jackson St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 64

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 73, St. Olaf 64

St. John's (Minn.) 82, Augsburg 71

St. Thomas (Minn.) 74, Gustavus 66

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern 84, Alabama A&M 74

Prairie View 69, Alabama St. 67

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, N. Arizona 64

Montana St. 69, N. Colorado 66

S. Utah 75, Idaho 64

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Tennessee (48);20-1;1579;1

2. Duke (12);19-2;1532;2

3. Virginia (4);20-1;1478;3

4. Gonzaga;21-2;1423;4

5. Kentucky;18-3;1310;7

6. Nevada;21-1;1228;8

7. Michigan;20-2;1217;5

8. N. Carolina;17-4;1167;9

9. Michigan St.;18-4;1051;6

10. Marquette;19-3;1029;10

11. Virginia Tech;18-3;948;12

12. Houston;21-1;838;13

13. Kansas;17-5;809;11

14. Villanova;18-4;801;14

15. Purdue;16-6;697;17

16. Louisville;16-6;561;15

17. Iowa St.;17-5;545;20

18. Texas Tech;17-5;482;16

19. Wisconsin;16-6;462;24

20. Iowa;17-5;242;—

21. LSU;17-4;205;19

22. Florida St.;16-5;180;25

23. Buffalo;19-3;153;18

24. Maryland;17-6;144;21

25. Cincinnati;19-3;142;—

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 74, Texas 68

BIG TEN

Maryland 80, Illinois 66

MISSOURI VALLEY

Simpson 65, Luther 55

IOWA COLLEGE

Grand View 74, Missouri Valley 62

St. Ambrose 78, Roosevelt 63

EAST

Canisius 67, Iona 47

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Savannah St. 46

Niagara 81, St. Peter's 57

SC State 63, Delaware St. 60

SOUTH

Jackson St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

LSU 61, Missouri 51

MVSU 54, Grambling St. 52

NC A&T 72, Bethune-Cookman 48

NC Central 64, Florida A&M 57

MIDWEST

Rio Grande 71, Chicago St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 71, Alabama St. 59

Texas Southern 53, Alabama A&M 45

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 84, Montana St. 73

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (25);19-1;697;1

2. Louisville (3);21-1;668;3

3. Oregon;21-1;632;4

4. Not. Dame;21-2;608;5

5. UConn;19-2;596;2

6. Miss. St.;21-1;578;6

7. Oregon St.;19-3;513;9

8. Marquette;19-3;483;10

9. N.C. State;21-1;470;7

10. Maryland;19-2;459;11

11. Stanford;18-3;447;8

12. S. Carolina;16-5;352;16

13. Gonzaga;21-2;316;15

14. Texas;18-4;313;12

15. Syracuse;17-4;303;18

16. Iowa;17-5;279;13

17. Utah;18-3;209;14

18. Texas A&M;18-4;206;20

19. Kentucky;18-5;173;19

20. Rutgers;17-5;160;17

20. Arizona St.;15-6;160;21

22. Iowa St.;17-5;150;23

23. Mich. St.;16-5;130;22

24. Florida St.;19-3;111;24

25. Miami;19-5;20;—

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Iowa City West 67, West 35

Cedar Rapids Xavier 76, East 43

Wapsie Valley 45, Columbus 41

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 67, Waterloo West 35

Cedar Rapids Xavier 76, Waterloo East 43

Dubuque Wahlert 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47

IOWA STAR

Clarksville 48, Grundy Center 23

Baxter 51, Colfax-Mingo 22

West Marshall 55, Meskwaki 33

South Hardin 38, Don Bosco 33

Janesville 61, Tripoli 45

Collins-Maxwell 53, North Tama 52

Riceville 49, Northwood-Kensett 43

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 53, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43

Webster City 32, St. Edmond 26

Hampton-Dumont 49, Humboldt 45

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Clarksville 48, Union Community 23

Grundy Center 71, Dunkerton 33

West Marshall 55, Meskwaki Settlement 33

Dike-New Hartford 72, Aplington-Parkersburg 52

Jesup 59, Denver 33

AGWSR 47, Hudson 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Charles City 40

Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Columbus 41

NORTHEAST IOWA

South Winneshiek at Waukon, ccd.

Crestwood 45, New Hampton 31

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Charles City 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Waukon 40

Decorah 41, Oelwein 35

TOP OF IOWA

Forest City 53, Algona Garrigan 49

Mason City Newman 67, Central Springs 38

St. Ansgar 65, Nashua-Plainfield 29

TRI-RIVERS

Midland 38, Clayton Ridge 23

Springville 69, Cedar Valley Christian 23

Alburnett 47, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Bellevue Marquette 56, Calamus-Wheatland 43

UPPER IOWA

Midland 38, Clayton Ridge 23

North Fayette Valley 44, West Central 16

MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 26

South Winneshiek 66, Postville 16

WAMAC

Central DeWitt 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 27

Marion 70, Solon 33

Center Point-Urbana 63, South Tama 32

Maquoketa 68, West Delaware 53

STATE

ADM 69, Carroll 57

AHSTW 58, Nodaway Valley 55

Ar-We-Va 58, Paton-Churdan 47

Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44

Boone 37, Winterset 34

Carlisle 69, Knoxville 64

Cascade 45, Bellevue 30

Central Decatur 81, Clarke, Osceola 46

Chariton 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Boyer Valley 41

Creston 65, Atlantic 59

Danville 50, WACO 27

Davenport Assumption 86, Davenport West 33

Davenport North 63, Muscatine 47

Denison-Schleswig 63, OA-BCIG 34

Des Moines Christian 63, Pleasantville 28

Des Moines East 66, Des Moines Roosevelt 53

Dowling Catholic 90, Mason City 78

East Sac County 70, Alta-Aurelia 24

Exira-EHK 71, Woodbine 34

Gilbert 49, North Polk 40

Glenwood 87, Clarinda 45

Grinnell 70, Oskaloosa 22

Holy Trinity 55, Burlington Notre Dame 40

IKM-Manning 83, MVAOCOU 45

Lamoni 54, Ankeny Christian 36

Lawton-Bronson 49, Elk Point Jefferson 38

Lenox 61, Stanton 35

Logan-Magnolia 57, Underwood 42

Lynnville-Sully 47, Belle Plaine 44

Manson-NW Webster 47, West Bend-Mallard 36

Martensdale-St Marys 64, East Union 13

Mediapolis 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Montezuma 63, HLV 15

Mount Ayr 67, Interstate 35, Truro 38

Murray 48, Diagonal 26

Norwalk 47, Pella Christian 43

Ottumwa 64, Mount Pleasant 23

Pocahontas Area 60, Southeast Valley 47

Roland-Story 40, Greene County 24

Sidney 59, Fremont-Mills 33

Sigourney 60, Albia 26

South Sioux City Neb. 80, Bishop Heelan 75

Southeast Warren 53, Moravia 28

Tea Area 63, Western Christian 60

Treynor 75, Audubon 40

Van Buren 57, New London 36

Van Meter 49, Earlham 30

Wapello 59, Lone Tree 43

Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 55

Wilton 59, Mid-Prairie 49

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo East 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo East 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57

Cedar Rapids Prairie 76, Western Dubuque 57

Linn-Mar 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61

Sophs: Linn-Mar 66, Kennedy 45

Dubuque Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty 46

IOWA STAR

Grundy Center 70, Dunkerton 68

Kee High 44, Riceville 42

Baxter 52, Colfax-Mingo 37

East Marshall 69, GMG 66

Meskwaki 71, West Marshall 70

North Tama 62, Collis-Maxwell 53

Janesville 61, Tripoli 45

South Hardin 60, Don Bosco 58, OT

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

Humboldt 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Denver 70, Union Community 55

East Marshall 69, GMG 66

Grundy Center 70, Dunkerton 68

Meskwaki 71, West Marshall 70

Dike-New Hartford 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 50

Jesup 53, Wapsie Valley 50

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35

South Hardin 60, Don Bosco 58, OT

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waukon at South Winneshiek, ccd.

Oelwein 72, Decorah 57

Crestwood 72, New Hampton 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 67, Waukon 38

TOP OF IOWA

Forest City 60, Algona Garrigan 53

Mason City Newman 66, Central Springs 40

St. Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 52

West Fork 76, North Butler 53

Belmond-Klemme 57, North Union 51

Osage 69, Rockford 57

TRI-RIVERS

Midland 47, Clayton Ridge 33

Springville 74, Cedar Valley Christian 40

Easton Valley 53, Prince of Peace 47

Central City 86, East Buchanan 76, OT

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Alburnett 50

North Linn 109, Lisbon 35

UPPER IOWA

Midland 47, Clayton Ridge 33

North Fayette Valley 71, West Central 35

Turkey Valley 64, MFL MarMac 59

South Winneshiek 52, Postville 43

WAMAC

Marion 49, West Delaware 45

Clear Creek Amana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 31

Williamsburg 67, Independence 64

STATE

Ankeny Christian  57, Albia 39

Atlantic 56, Creston 47

Belle Plaine 68, Lynnville-Sully 61

Camanche 75, North Cedar 53

Carroll 62, ADM 57

Denison-Schleswig 58, OABCIG 47

Des Moines Christian 47, Pleasantville 35

Earlham 40, Van Meter 37

East Sac County 56, Alta/Aurelia 44

Fairfield 68, Centerville 29

Gilbert 63, North Polk 57

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 67, Clay Central-Everly 36

H-L-V 62, Tri-County 40

Iowa Mennonite 68, Winfield-Mt. Union 26

Logan-Magnolia 43, Underwood 37

Lone Tree 66, Iowa Valley 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 77, East Union 31

Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 28

Mid-Prairie 71, Wilton 55

Mount Ayr 48, Interstate 35, Truro 39

Murray 63, Diagonal 40

Norwalk 59, Pella Christian 50

Notre Dame, Burlington 80, Holy Trinity 47

PCM 77, Nevada 49

Pocahontas Area 71, Southeast Valley 59

Roland-Story 70, Greene County 61

Sidney 56, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 51

South O'Brien 64, MMCRU 27

Spencer 77, Emmetsburg 42

Tri-Center 57, Shenandoah 54

WACO 90, Danville 79

West Sioux 76, Unity Christian 67

Winterset 59, Boone 46

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Scott (9);16-0;98;2

2. Bettendorf;16-1;81;3

3. Waukee (1);16-1;76;1

4. I.C. West;12-3;64;4

5. Cedar Falls;13-2;50;6

6. Dub. Senior;12-2;49;8

7. S.C. East;15-1;41;7

8. Dav. Central;13-3;30;5

9. W.D.M. Valley;14-3;23;T9

10. C.R. Prairie;12-3;18;T9

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 8. Ames 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 3. Indianola 2.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Clear Lake (7);17-0;94;1

2. Norwalk (2);13-3;85;2

3. Maquoketa (1);15-1;76;4

4. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;15-3;75;3

5. Pella;13-4;50;5

6. W. Delaware;13-4;38;8

7. Fairfield;13-3;27;9

8. Glenwood;12-4;23;NR

9. Carroll;13-3;21;7

10. Den.-Schleswig;12-4;17;NR

Others receiving votes: Gilbert 14. Oskaloosa 14. Marion 5. Boone 3. Spencer 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Center Point-Urbana 1. Le Mars 1. Storm Lake 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Linn (8);17-0;98;1

2. Boyden-Hull (2);18-0;89;2

3. West Sioux;18-0;72;4

4. S. Hamilton;17-1;70;6

5. S.C. Calhoun;18-1;42;7

6. Van Meter;16-1;39;3

7. Treynor;16-2;32;5

8. Camanche;16-2;30;8

9. Dike-N. Hart.;15-1;26;9

10. Pella Christian;11-6;22;NR

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Western Christian, Hull 9. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 2. Forest City 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. G.V. Christian (8);17-1;98;1

2. Montezuma (1);17-0;73;2

T3. New London;17-0;68;3

T3. George-L.R.;17-2;68;5

5. Ank. Christian (1);18-0;64;4

6. Ar-We-Va;19-0;47;7

7. Stanton;19-0;44;6

8. Prince of Peace;15-1;39;8

9. Sioux Central;17-2;18;9

10. Exira-EHK;17-2;13;10

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 6. Newman Catholic, Mason City 6. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 2. Notre Dame, Burlington 1.

