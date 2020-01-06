NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;25;9;.735;—
Toronto;24;12;.667;2
Philadelphia;24;14;.632;3
Brooklyn;16;19;.57;9½
New York;10;26;.278;16
Southeast Division
Miami;26;10;.722;—
Orlando;17;20;.459;9½
Charlotte;15;24;.385;12½
Washington;12;24;.333;14
Atlanta;8;29;.216;18½
Central Division
Milwaukee;32;6;.842;—
Indiana;23;14;.622;8½
Chicago;13;24;.351;18½
Detroit;13;24;.351;18½
Cleveland;10;26;.278;21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;24;11;.686;—
Dallas;23;13;.639;1½
San Antonio;15;20;.429;9
Memphis;15;22;.405;10
New Orleans;12;25;.324;13
Northwest Division
Denver;25;11;.694;—
Utah;24;12;.667;1
Oklahoma City;20;16;.556;5
Portland;15;22;.405;10½
Minnesota;14;21;.400;10½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;29;7;.806;—
L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4
Phoenix;14;22;.389;15
Sacramento;14;23;.378;15½
Golden State;9;29;.237;21
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 99, Boston 94
Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89
Indiana 115, Charlotte 104
Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113
Denver 123, Atlanta 115
Utah 128, New Orleans 126
Dallas 118, Chicago 110
San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104
Sacramento 111, Goldlen State 98
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Texas 81, Iowa St. 75
BIG TEN
Indiana 83, Illinois 42
Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Highland 118, Ellsworth 41
EAST
St. Peter's 87, Siena 83
SOUTH
Alabama St. 73, Grambling St. 59
Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 59
Campbell 70, Longwood 55
Florida Gulf Coast 64, Liberty 57
Gardner-Webb 71, Winthrop 59
Hampton 71, Presbyterian 42
High Point 68, Radford 58
Jackson St. 67, Alabama A&M 53
Lipscomb 65, Stetson 59
Morgan St. 77, SC State 47
NC A&T 71, Florida A&M 44
Norfolk St. 85, Coppin St. 48
North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 65
North Florida 64, Kennesaw St. 55
UNC Asheville 68, SC-Upstate 48
W. Carolina 70, Southern Wesleyan 37
SOUTHWEST
Southern U. 68, Prairie View 48
Texas A&M 79, Mississippi 35
Texas Southern 105, Alcorn St. 70
FAR WEST
UC Irvine 93, Westcliff 41
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (19);12-0;721;1
2. Oregon (7);12-1;708;2
3. Oregon St. (3);14-0;682;3
4. S. Carolina (1);14-1;669;4
5. Stanford;13-1;626;5
6. Baylor;11-1;614;6
7. Louisville;14-1;574;7
8. UCLA;14-0;531;10
9. N.C. State;14-0;529;9
10. Texas A&M;13-1;468;11
11. Florida St.;14-1;465;8
12. Indiana;12-2;389;14
13. Mississippi St.;14-2;371;15
14. Kentucky;12-2;367;13
15. DePaul;13-2;316;16
16. Gonzaga;14-1;303;17
17. Maryland;10-3;278;12
18. Arizona;13-1;243;18
19. W. Virginia;11-1;239;19
20. Missouri St.;12-2;155;21
21. Arkansas;13-2;150;20
22. South Dakota;15-2;92;—
23. Tennessee;11-3;89;22
24. Michigan;11-3;71;—
25. Princeton;12-1;19;—
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.
College men
BIG 12
West Virginia 55, Oklahoma St. 41
EAST
Colgate 70, Army 65
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57
Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73
Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64
Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73
Morgan St. 77, SC State 63
NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT
Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 95, Texas Southern 80
Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87
Prairie View 64, Southern U. 54
South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54
Troy 71, Texas St. 63
UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Gonzaga (54);16-1;1607;1
2. Duke (9);13-1;1545;2
3. Kansas (2);11-2;1513;3
4. Baylor;11-1;1386;6
5. Auburn;13-0;1317;8
6. Butler;14-1;1181;11
7. San Diego St.;15-0;1130;13
8. Michigan St.;12-3;1129;14
9. Oregon;12-3;1075;4
10. Florida St.;13-2;966;18
11. Ohio St.;11-3;924;5
12. Maryland;12-2;863;15
13. Louisville;11-3;844;7
14. Kentucky;10-3;811;17
15. Dayton;13-2;614;20
16. Villanova;10-3;604;10
17. W. Virginia;11-2;599;16
18. Virginia;11-2;556;19
19. Michigan;10-4;502;12
20. Penn St.;12-2;456;21
21. Memphis;12-2;455;9
22. Texas Tech;10-3;287;22
23. Wichita St.;13-1;252;24
24. Arizona;11-3;184;25
25. Colorado;12-3;81;—
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, Northern Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Springville 61, Waterloo Christian 14
IOWA STAR
Springville 61, Waterloo Christian 14
Baxter 64, Mormon Trail 11
Clarksville 68, North Butler 35
Tripoli 70, Rockford 48
Northwood-Kensett 38, Riceville 33
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt 66, Belmond-Klemme 51
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Clear Lake 35
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Grundy Center 54, South Hardin 9
North Linn 56, Aplington-Parkersburg 32
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Clear Lake 35
West Central 60, Oelwein 40
TOP OF IOWA
Clarksville 68, North Butler 35
Humboldt 66, Belmond-Klemme 51
Northwood-Kensett 38, Riceville 33
Tripoli 70, Rockford 48
West Bend-Mallard 49, Eagle Grove 36
TRI-RIVERS
North Linn 56, Aplington-Parkersburg 32
Springville 61, Waterloo Christian 14
UPPER IOWA
Tripoli 70, Rockford 48
STATE
Audubon 63, Boyer Valley 60
Centerville 56, Fairfield 46
Creston 66, Chariton 44
Grand View Christian 39, Bedford 35, OT
Hinton 79, River Valley 26
Johnston 61, Sioux City East 59
Lamoni 49, East Union 42
Lenox 37, Griswold 27
Mediapolis 53, Wapello 36
Melcher-Dallas 38, Murray 22
Muscatine 44, Washington 24
South Central Calhoun 59, MVAOCOU 32
Southwest Valley 56, Clarinda 31
West Bend-Mallard 49, Eagle Grove 36
West Burlington 68, Keokuk 62
West Liberty 58, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Westwood 64, Woodbine 36
Woodward-Granger 41, Glidden-Ralston 36
Prep boys
METRO
Springville 75, Waterloo Christian 51
IOWA STAR
Clarksville 52, North Butler 49
Dunkerton 56 Postville 52
Springville 75, Waterloo Christian 51
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Jesup 54, Don Bosco 49
South Hardin 61, Grundy Center 51
NORTHEAST IOWA
Lyle-Pacelli 66, Crestwood 64
Oelwein 58, West Central 45
TOP OF IOWA
Clarksville 52, North Butler 49
Lake Mills 80, North Union 33
Riceville 35, Northwood-Kensett 38
Tripoli 70, Rockford 48
UPPER IOWA
Oelwein 58, West Central 45
STATE
Estherville Lincoln Central 60, Pocahontas Area 57
Glenwood 64, Atlantic 41
Grand View Christian 53, Bedford 52
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 41
PCM, Monroe 55, Earlham 49
West Liberty 46, Louisa-Muscatine 33
Woodbine 46, Westwood 37
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (7);6-0;104;1
2. Dub. Hempstead;7-0;92;3
3. Sioux City East (2);7-0;71;4
4. Waterloo West (1);6-1;67;5
5. Ank. Centennial (1);7-1;52;2
6. Cedar Falls (1);5-1;48;7
7. Dowling Catholic;6-1;47;9
8. Iowa City West;5-1;42;8
9. C.R. Prairie;6-1;38;6
10. C.B. Lincoln;5-0;37;10
Others receiving votes: North Scott 24. Dubuque Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Dav. Assumption (8);7-0;114;1
2. Carroll (3);5-0;100;2
3. D.C.-Grimes (1);7-0;90;3
4. Mount Vernon;7-0;81;4
5. Algona;6-0;66;7
6. Winterset;5-1;53;5
7. Norwalk;4-2;36;8
8. Harlan;6-1;30;6
9. MOC-Floyd Vall.;7-1;25;NR
10. Cent.Clinton;6-1;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. W. Sioux (1);8-0;96;6
2. Treynor (4);7-1;87;2
3. North Linn (3);7-0;86;3
4. Camanche (4);6-0;82;T4
5. Dyers. Beckman;7-1;64;1
6. Dike-New Hart.;7-0;46;9
7. I.C. Regina;6-1;35;T4
8. Van Meter;5-0;23;10
9. East Sac County;6-1;22;NR
10. Boyden-Hull;6-1;19;8
Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Remsen-S.M. (5);7-0;109;1
2. Montezuma (1);6-0;89;2
3. Easton Valley;8-0;80;4
4. West Fork (1);8-0;78;5
5. Alg. Garrigan (3);8-1;76;3
6. WACO (2);9-0;55;6
7. Siouxland Comm.;8-0;30;NR
8. Lake Mills;6-1;24;9
9. CAM;7-0;18;NR
10. Glad.-Rein.;6-0 16 10
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O'Brien 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.
