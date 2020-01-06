Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;25;9;.735;—

Toronto;24;12;.667;2

Philadelphia;24;14;.632;3

Brooklyn;16;19;.57;9½

New York;10;26;.278;16

Southeast Division

Miami;26;10;.722;—

Orlando;17;20;.459;9½

Charlotte;15;24;.385;12½

Washington;12;24;.333;14

Atlanta;8;29;.216;18½

Central Division

Milwaukee;32;6;.842;—

Indiana;23;14;.622;8½

Chicago;13;24;.351;18½

Detroit;13;24;.351;18½

Cleveland;10;26;.278;21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;24;11;.686;—

Dallas;23;13;.639;1½

San Antonio;15;20;.429;9

Memphis;15;22;.405;10

New Orleans;12;25;.324;13

Northwest Division

Denver;25;11;.694;—

Utah;24;12;.667;1

Oklahoma City;20;16;.556;5

Portland;15;22;.405;10½

Minnesota;14;21;.400;10½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;29;7;.806;—

L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4

Phoenix;14;22;.389;15

Sacramento;14;23;.378;15½

Golden State;9;29;.237;21

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 99, Boston 94

Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89

Indiana 115, Charlotte 104

Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113

Denver 123, Atlanta 115

Utah 128, New Orleans 126

Dallas 118, Chicago 110

San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104

Sacramento 111, Goldlen State 98

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Texas 81, Iowa St. 75

BIG TEN

Indiana 83, Illinois 42

Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Highland 118, Ellsworth 41

EAST

St. Peter's 87, Siena 83

SOUTH

Alabama St. 73, Grambling St. 59

Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 59

Campbell 70, Longwood 55

Florida Gulf Coast 64, Liberty 57

Gardner-Webb 71, Winthrop 59

Hampton 71, Presbyterian 42

High Point 68, Radford 58

Jackson St. 67, Alabama A&M 53

Lipscomb 65, Stetson 59

Morgan St. 77, SC State 47

NC A&T 71, Florida A&M 44

Norfolk St. 85, Coppin St. 48

North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 65

North Florida 64, Kennesaw St. 55

UNC Asheville 68, SC-Upstate 48

W. Carolina 70, Southern Wesleyan 37

SOUTHWEST

Southern U. 68, Prairie View 48

Texas A&M 79, Mississippi 35

Texas Southern 105, Alcorn St. 70

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 93, Westcliff 41

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (19);12-0;721;1

2. Oregon (7);12-1;708;2

3. Oregon St. (3);14-0;682;3

4. S. Carolina (1);14-1;669;4

5. Stanford;13-1;626;5

6. Baylor;11-1;614;6

7. Louisville;14-1;574;7

8. UCLA;14-0;531;10

9. N.C. State;14-0;529;9

10. Texas A&M;13-1;468;11

11. Florida St.;14-1;465;8

12. Indiana;12-2;389;14

13. Mississippi St.;14-2;371;15

14. Kentucky;12-2;367;13

15. DePaul;13-2;316;16

16. Gonzaga;14-1;303;17

17. Maryland;10-3;278;12

18. Arizona;13-1;243;18

19. W. Virginia;11-1;239;19

20. Missouri St.;12-2;155;21

21. Arkansas;13-2;150;20

22. South Dakota;15-2;92;—

23. Tennessee;11-3;89;22

24. Michigan;11-3;71;—

25. Princeton;12-1;19;—

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.

College men

BIG 12

West Virginia 55, Oklahoma St. 41

EAST

Colgate 70, Army 65

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57

Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64

Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73

Morgan St. 77, SC State 63

NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT

Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 95, Texas Southern 80

Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87

Prairie View 64, Southern U. 54

South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54

Troy 71, Texas St. 63

UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Gonzaga (54);16-1;1607;1

2. Duke (9);13-1;1545;2

3. Kansas (2);11-2;1513;3

4. Baylor;11-1;1386;6

5. Auburn;13-0;1317;8

6. Butler;14-1;1181;11

7. San Diego St.;15-0;1130;13

8. Michigan St.;12-3;1129;14

9. Oregon;12-3;1075;4

10. Florida St.;13-2;966;18

11. Ohio St.;11-3;924;5

12. Maryland;12-2;863;15

13. Louisville;11-3;844;7

14. Kentucky;10-3;811;17

15. Dayton;13-2;614;20

16. Villanova;10-3;604;10

17. W. Virginia;11-2;599;16

18. Virginia;11-2;556;19

19. Michigan;10-4;502;12

20. Penn St.;12-2;456;21

21. Memphis;12-2;455;9

22. Texas Tech;10-3;287;22

23. Wichita St.;13-1;252;24

24. Arizona;11-3;184;25

25. Colorado;12-3;81;—

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, Northern Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Springville 61, Waterloo Christian 14

IOWA STAR

Springville 61, Waterloo Christian 14

Baxter 64, Mormon Trail 11

Clarksville 68, North Butler 35

Tripoli 70, Rockford 48

Northwood-Kensett 38, Riceville 33

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt 66, Belmond-Klemme 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Clear Lake 35

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Grundy Center 54, South Hardin 9

North Linn 56, Aplington-Parkersburg 32

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Clear Lake 35

West Central 60, Oelwein 40

TOP OF IOWA

Clarksville 68, North Butler 35

Humboldt 66, Belmond-Klemme 51

Northwood-Kensett 38, Riceville 33

Tripoli 70, Rockford 48

West Bend-Mallard 49, Eagle Grove 36

TRI-RIVERS

North Linn 56, Aplington-Parkersburg 32

Springville 61, Waterloo Christian 14

UPPER IOWA

Tripoli 70, Rockford 48

STATE

Audubon 63, Boyer Valley 60

Centerville 56, Fairfield 46

Creston 66, Chariton 44

Grand View Christian 39, Bedford 35, OT

Hinton 79, River Valley 26

Johnston 61, Sioux City East 59

Lamoni 49, East Union 42

Lenox 37, Griswold 27

Mediapolis 53, Wapello 36

Melcher-Dallas 38, Murray 22

Muscatine 44, Washington 24

South Central Calhoun 59, MVAOCOU 32

Southwest Valley 56, Clarinda 31

West Bend-Mallard 49, Eagle Grove 36

West Burlington 68, Keokuk 62

West Liberty 58, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Westwood 64, Woodbine 36

Woodward-Granger 41, Glidden-Ralston 36

Prep boys

METRO

Springville 75, Waterloo Christian 51

IOWA STAR

Clarksville 52, North Butler 49

Dunkerton 56 Postville 52

Springville 75, Waterloo Christian 51

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Jesup 54, Don Bosco 49

South Hardin 61, Grundy Center 51

NORTHEAST IOWA

Lyle-Pacelli 66, Crestwood 64

Oelwein 58, West Central 45

TOP OF IOWA

Clarksville 52, North Butler 49

Lake Mills 80, North Union 33

Riceville 35, Northwood-Kensett 38

Tripoli 70, Rockford 48

UPPER IOWA

Oelwein 58, West Central 45

STATE

Estherville Lincoln Central 60, Pocahontas Area 57

Glenwood 64, Atlantic 41

Grand View Christian 53, Bedford 52

Mediapolis 48, Wapello 41

PCM, Monroe 55, Earlham 49

West Liberty 46, Louisa-Muscatine 33

Woodbine 46, Westwood 37

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (7);6-0;104;1

2. Dub. Hempstead;7-0;92;3

3. Sioux City East (2);7-0;71;4

4. Waterloo West (1);6-1;67;5

5. Ank. Centennial (1);7-1;52;2

6. Cedar Falls (1);5-1;48;7

7. Dowling Catholic;6-1;47;9

8. Iowa City West;5-1;42;8

9. C.R. Prairie;6-1;38;6

10. C.B. Lincoln;5-0;37;10

Others receiving votes: North Scott 24. Dubuque Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Dav. Assumption (8);7-0;114;1

2. Carroll (3);5-0;100;2

3. D.C.-Grimes (1);7-0;90;3

4. Mount Vernon;7-0;81;4

5. Algona;6-0;66;7

6. Winterset;5-1;53;5

7. Norwalk;4-2;36;8

8. Harlan;6-1;30;6

9. MOC-Floyd Vall.;7-1;25;NR

10. Cent.Clinton;6-1;19;NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. W. Sioux (1);8-0;96;6

2. Treynor (4);7-1;87;2

3. North Linn (3);7-0;86;3

4. Camanche (4);6-0;82;T4

5. Dyers. Beckman;7-1;64;1

6. Dike-New Hart.;7-0;46;9

7. I.C. Regina;6-1;35;T4

8. Van Meter;5-0;23;10

9. East Sac County;6-1;22;NR

10. Boyden-Hull;6-1;19;8

Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Remsen-S.M. (5);7-0;109;1

2. Montezuma (1);6-0;89;2

3. Easton Valley;8-0;80;4

4. West Fork (1);8-0;78;5

5. Alg. Garrigan (3);8-1;76;3

6. WACO (2);9-0;55;6

7. Siouxland Comm.;8-0;30;NR

8. Lake Mills;6-1;24;9

9. CAM;7-0;18;NR

10. Glad.-Rein.;6-0 16 10

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O'Brien 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

