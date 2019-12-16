Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;20;8;.714;—

Boston;17;7;.708;1

Toronto;18;8;.692;1

Brooklyn;14;12;.538;5

New York;6;21;.222;13½

Southeast Division

Miami;19;8;.704;—

Orlando;12;14;.462;6½

Charlotte;12;17;.414;8

Washington;8;17;.320;10

Atlanta;6;21;.222;13

Central Division

Milwaukee;24;4;.857;—

Indiana;18;9;.667;5½

Detroit;11;16;.407;12½

Chicago;10;19;.345;14½

Cleveland;6;21;.222;17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;18;8;.692;—

Houston;18;9;.667;½

San Antonio;10;16;.385;8

Memphis;10;17;.370;8½

New Orleans;6;21;.222;12½

Northwest Division

Denver;17;8;.680;—

Utah;15;11;.577;2½

Oklahoma City;12;14;.462;5½

Portland;11;16;.407;7

Minnesota;10;15;.400;7

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;3;.889;—

L.A. Clippers;20;8;.714;4½

Sacramento;12;14;.462;11½

Phoenix;11;15;.423;12½

Golden State;5;23;.179;19½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 133, Detroit 119

Toronto 133, Cleveland 113

Dallas 120, Milwaukee 116

Houston 109, San Antonio 107

Memphis 118, Miami 111

Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106

Portland 111, Phoenix 110

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Northwestern 74, UT Arlington 47

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53

Loyola 84, Bowling Green 76

Northern Kentucky 70, Indiana St. 68

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Southeastern at Black Hawk-Moline, ppd.

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 76, Columbia (SC) 59

Howard 67, East Carolina 51

Louisiana Tech 70, Grambling St. 66

Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66

Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

UNC-Greensboro 69, Coll. of Charleston 56

UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67

Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46

MIDWEST

Akron 64, NC A&T 52

UConn 84, DePaul 74

Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

FAR WEST

California Baptist 74, Idaho St. 68

Denver 81, S. Utah 73

Grand Canyon 53, UNLV 51

New Mexico 107, New Mexico St. 53

Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41

Providence 67, Utah 60

Utah St. 66, North Texas 55

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Stanford (27);9-0;747;1

2. UConn (1);8-0;685;2

3. Oregon (1);8-1;679;3

4. Oregon St. (1);9-0;653;4

5. S. Carolina;10-1;633;5

6. Louisville;10-1;599;7

7. Baylor;8-1;598;6

8. Florida St.;10-0;549;8

9. NC State;10-0;497;9

10. UCLA;9-0;459;10

11. Texas A&M;9-1;447;11

12. Indiana;10-1;422;12

13. Maryland;8-2;398;13

14. Kentucky;10-1;361;14

15. Mississippi St.;8-2;333;15

16. DePaul;9-1;314;16

17. Gonzaga;9-1;256;17

18. Arizona;10-0;242;18

19. Michigan St.;7-2;153;19

20. Missouri St.;9-1;151;20

21. Arkansas;10-1;123;21

22. West Virginia;7-1;115;22

23. Tennessee;8-1;100;23

24. Michigan;9-1;77;24

25. South Dakota;12-1;45;—

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 71, Southern Mississippi 65

MISSOURI VALLEY

Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57

Jacksonville St. 85, Evansville 59

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 73, MacMurray 72

Dubuque 98, Alma 90

IOWA COLLEGES

Mount Mercy 80, St. Ambrose 78

Faith Baptist 84, Dallas Christian 73

EAST

Delaware 86, Delaware St. 78

Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50

Rider 74, Marist 64

SOUTH

Jackson St. 113, Southeastern Baptist 67

James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60

Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62

Mercer 72, UNC-Wilmington 63

Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72

Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38

Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47

N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65

SOUTHWEST

UTEP 72, NC A&T 54

FAR WEST

Portland 66, Florida A&M 60

UC Davis 67, Loyola Marymount 65

UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68

UC Santa Barbara 74, Idaho St. 68, OT

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Kansas (47);9-1;1607;2

2. Gonzaga (15);11-1;1552;6

3. Louisville (1);10-1;1412;1

4. Duke (2);9-1;1387;7

5. Ohio St.;9-1;1334;3

6. Kentucky;8-1;1231;8

7. Maryland;10-1;1207;4

8. Oregon;8-2;1172;10

9. Virginia;8-1;1121;9

10. Baylor;8-1;1062;11

11. Memphis;9-1;960;13

12. Auburn;9-0;939;12

13. Dayton;8-1;879;14

14. Michigan;8-3;723;5

15. Michigan St.;7-3;656;16

16. Arizona;10-2;631;15

17. Butler;10-1;553;18

18. Villanova;8-2;496;20

19. Florida St.;8-2;449;21

20. San Diego St.;10-0;431;25

21. Tennessee;7-2;367;19

22. Washington;7-2;213;—

23. Penn St.;9-2;182;—

24. Texas Tech;6-3;115;—

25. West Virginia;9-1;76;—

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Marshalltown 54, Waterloo East 37

Hudson 50, Columbus 38

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Marshalltown 54, Waterloo East 37

IOWA STAR

Belle Plaine 52, Don Bosco 31

GMG 40, Cedar Valley Christian 34

Grundy Center 58, Tripoli 35

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Denver 50, Jesup 42

Grundy Center 58, Tripoli 35

Hudson 50, Waterloo Columbus 38

Wapsie Valley 40, Union Community 27

TOP OF IOWA

Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 47

North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 25

Saint Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 34

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland 50, Durant 48, OT

GMG 40, Cedar Valley Christian 34

Tipton 54, Midland 42

WAMAC

Benton 47, Mount Pleasant 30

West Branch 61, Solon 44

STATE

AHSTW 86, Griswold 26

Benton 47, Mount Pleasant 30

Bishop Heelan 68, Sioux City West 54

Calamus-Wheatland 50, Durant 48, OT

CAM 69, Southwest Valley 62

Keokuk 58, Clark County 39

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Alta-Aurelia 32

Lamoni 60, Orient-Macksburg 32

North Mahaska 74, BGM 23

Sioux City East 78, Sioux City North 28

South Central Calhoun 63, Southeast Valley 31

Tipton 54, Midland 42

Washington 49, Sigourney 38

Wayne 56, Moulton-Udell 37

West Branch 61, Solon 44

West Hancock 65, Emmetsburg 53

West Monona 87, Omaha Nation 68

Prep boys

METRO

Hudson 60, Columbus 47

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 57, Belle Plaine 47

Grundy Center 63, Tripoli 44

Cedar Valley Christian 50, GMG 49

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Grundy Center 63, Tripoli 44

Hudson 60, Columbus 47

Denver 64, Jesup 55

Wapsie Valley 61, Union Community 47

TOP OF IOWA

West Hancock 65, Emmetsburg 53

Lake Mills 74, Central Springs 43

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 63

Northwood-Kensett 54, North Union 49, OT

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland 70, Durant 44

Cedar Valley Christian 50, GMG 49

Tipton 48, Midland 31

WAMAC

West Branch 61, Solon 44

STATE

B-G-M 63, North Mahaska 50

CAM 54, Southwest Valley 36

Calamus-Wheatland 70, Durant 44

Fort Madison 57, Danville 44

Kingsley-Pierson 55, Alta/Aurelia 50

Knoxville 70, Grinnell 57

Lamoni 69, Orient-Macksburg 22

MMCRU 68, Akron-Westfield 56

Southeast Valley 68, South Central Calhoun 58

Urbandale 65, Mason City 42

Wayne 46, Moulton-Udell 41

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. record, and total points:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Waukee (4);3-0;86

2. Ank. Centennial (4);4-0;84

3. I.C. West (1);3-0;81

4. Dub. Hempstead;4-0;49

5. S.C. East (1);5-0;44

6. Waterloo West;3-1;38

7. W.D.M. Dowling;3-1;31

T8. Cedar Falls;2-1;28

T8. C.R. Prairie;3-0;28

10. C.B. Lincoln;5-0;15

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Winterset (3);4-0;87

2. Dav. Assumption (3);5-0;73

3. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (3);3-0;59

4. Norwalk;3-1;55

5. Carroll;4-0;52

6. D.C.-Grimes;4-0;50

7. Mt. Vernon;4-0;37

8. Harlan;4-0;33

T9. Algona;4-0;24

T9. Glenwood (1);4-1;24

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Dyers. Beckman;5-0;80

2. Treynor (5);5-0;73

3. North Linn (2);4-0;64

4. Camanche (2);4-0;59

5. West Sioux;5-0;54

6. Apl.-Parkersburg (1);5-0;36

7. Pella Christian;4-1;34

8. Regina, Iowa City;3-1;20

T9. Osage;5-0;18

T9. NE Goose Lake 5-0 18

Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Remsen-S.M. (7);4-0;86

2. Algona Garrigan (2);5-1;63

3. Montezuma;4-0;58

T4. West Fork;5-0;52

T4. Easton Valley;5-0;52

T6. WACO (1);5-0;38

T6. A-H-S-T,;6-0;38

8. Lake Mills;2-1;19

9. Janesville;4-0;16

10. Mount Ayr;4-0;13

Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O'Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

