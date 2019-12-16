NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;20;8;.714;—
Boston;17;7;.708;1
Toronto;18;8;.692;1
Brooklyn;14;12;.538;5
New York;6;21;.222;13½
Southeast Division
Miami;19;8;.704;—
Orlando;12;14;.462;6½
Charlotte;12;17;.414;8
Washington;8;17;.320;10
Atlanta;6;21;.222;13
Central Division
Milwaukee;24;4;.857;—
Indiana;18;9;.667;5½
Detroit;11;16;.407;12½
Chicago;10;19;.345;14½
Cleveland;6;21;.222;17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;18;8;.692;—
Houston;18;9;.667;½
San Antonio;10;16;.385;8
Memphis;10;17;.370;8½
New Orleans;6;21;.222;12½
Northwest Division
Denver;17;8;.680;—
Utah;15;11;.577;2½
Oklahoma City;12;14;.462;5½
Portland;11;16;.407;7
Minnesota;10;15;.400;7
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;3;.889;—
L.A. Clippers;20;8;.714;4½
Sacramento;12;14;.462;11½
Phoenix;11;15;.423;12½
Golden State;5;23;.179;19½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 133, Detroit 119
Toronto 133, Cleveland 113
Dallas 120, Milwaukee 116
Houston 109, San Antonio 107
Memphis 118, Miami 111
Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106
Portland 111, Phoenix 110
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Northwestern 74, UT Arlington 47
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53
Loyola 84, Bowling Green 76
Northern Kentucky 70, Indiana St. 68
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Southeastern at Black Hawk-Moline, ppd.
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 76, Columbia (SC) 59
Howard 67, East Carolina 51
Louisiana Tech 70, Grambling St. 66
Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66
Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
UNC-Greensboro 69, Coll. of Charleston 56
UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67
Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46
MIDWEST
Akron 64, NC A&T 52
UConn 84, DePaul 74
Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
FAR WEST
California Baptist 74, Idaho St. 68
Denver 81, S. Utah 73
Grand Canyon 53, UNLV 51
New Mexico 107, New Mexico St. 53
Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41
Providence 67, Utah 60
Utah St. 66, North Texas 55
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Stanford (27);9-0;747;1
2. UConn (1);8-0;685;2
3. Oregon (1);8-1;679;3
4. Oregon St. (1);9-0;653;4
5. S. Carolina;10-1;633;5
6. Louisville;10-1;599;7
7. Baylor;8-1;598;6
8. Florida St.;10-0;549;8
9. NC State;10-0;497;9
10. UCLA;9-0;459;10
11. Texas A&M;9-1;447;11
12. Indiana;10-1;422;12
13. Maryland;8-2;398;13
14. Kentucky;10-1;361;14
15. Mississippi St.;8-2;333;15
16. DePaul;9-1;314;16
17. Gonzaga;9-1;256;17
18. Arizona;10-0;242;18
19. Michigan St.;7-2;153;19
20. Missouri St.;9-1;151;20
21. Arkansas;10-1;123;21
22. West Virginia;7-1;115;22
23. Tennessee;8-1;100;23
24. Michigan;9-1;77;24
25. South Dakota;12-1;45;—
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 71, Southern Mississippi 65
MISSOURI VALLEY
Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57
Jacksonville St. 85, Evansville 59
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 73, MacMurray 72
Dubuque 98, Alma 90
IOWA COLLEGES
Mount Mercy 80, St. Ambrose 78
Faith Baptist 84, Dallas Christian 73
EAST
Delaware 86, Delaware St. 78
Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50
Rider 74, Marist 64
SOUTH
Jackson St. 113, Southeastern Baptist 67
James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60
Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62
Mercer 72, UNC-Wilmington 63
Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72
Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38
Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47
N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65
SOUTHWEST
UTEP 72, NC A&T 54
FAR WEST
Portland 66, Florida A&M 60
UC Davis 67, Loyola Marymount 65
UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68
UC Santa Barbara 74, Idaho St. 68, OT
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Kansas (47);9-1;1607;2
2. Gonzaga (15);11-1;1552;6
3. Louisville (1);10-1;1412;1
4. Duke (2);9-1;1387;7
5. Ohio St.;9-1;1334;3
6. Kentucky;8-1;1231;8
7. Maryland;10-1;1207;4
8. Oregon;8-2;1172;10
9. Virginia;8-1;1121;9
10. Baylor;8-1;1062;11
11. Memphis;9-1;960;13
12. Auburn;9-0;939;12
13. Dayton;8-1;879;14
14. Michigan;8-3;723;5
15. Michigan St.;7-3;656;16
16. Arizona;10-2;631;15
17. Butler;10-1;553;18
18. Villanova;8-2;496;20
19. Florida St.;8-2;449;21
20. San Diego St.;10-0;431;25
21. Tennessee;7-2;367;19
22. Washington;7-2;213;—
23. Penn St.;9-2;182;—
24. Texas Tech;6-3;115;—
25. West Virginia;9-1;76;—
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Marshalltown 54, Waterloo East 37
Hudson 50, Columbus 38
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Marshalltown 54, Waterloo East 37
IOWA STAR
Belle Plaine 52, Don Bosco 31
GMG 40, Cedar Valley Christian 34
Grundy Center 58, Tripoli 35
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Denver 50, Jesup 42
Grundy Center 58, Tripoli 35
Hudson 50, Waterloo Columbus 38
Wapsie Valley 40, Union Community 27
TOP OF IOWA
Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 47
North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 25
Saint Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 34
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 50, Durant 48, OT
GMG 40, Cedar Valley Christian 34
Tipton 54, Midland 42
WAMAC
Benton 47, Mount Pleasant 30
West Branch 61, Solon 44
STATE
AHSTW 86, Griswold 26
Benton 47, Mount Pleasant 30
Bishop Heelan 68, Sioux City West 54
Calamus-Wheatland 50, Durant 48, OT
CAM 69, Southwest Valley 62
Keokuk 58, Clark County 39
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Alta-Aurelia 32
Lamoni 60, Orient-Macksburg 32
North Mahaska 74, BGM 23
Sioux City East 78, Sioux City North 28
South Central Calhoun 63, Southeast Valley 31
Tipton 54, Midland 42
Washington 49, Sigourney 38
Wayne 56, Moulton-Udell 37
West Branch 61, Solon 44
West Hancock 65, Emmetsburg 53
West Monona 87, Omaha Nation 68
Prep boys
METRO
Hudson 60, Columbus 47
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 57, Belle Plaine 47
Grundy Center 63, Tripoli 44
Cedar Valley Christian 50, GMG 49
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Grundy Center 63, Tripoli 44
Hudson 60, Columbus 47
Denver 64, Jesup 55
Wapsie Valley 61, Union Community 47
TOP OF IOWA
West Hancock 65, Emmetsburg 53
Lake Mills 74, Central Springs 43
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 63
Northwood-Kensett 54, North Union 49, OT
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 70, Durant 44
Cedar Valley Christian 50, GMG 49
Tipton 48, Midland 31
WAMAC
West Branch 61, Solon 44
STATE
B-G-M 63, North Mahaska 50
CAM 54, Southwest Valley 36
Calamus-Wheatland 70, Durant 44
Fort Madison 57, Danville 44
Kingsley-Pierson 55, Alta/Aurelia 50
Knoxville 70, Grinnell 57
Lamoni 69, Orient-Macksburg 22
MMCRU 68, Akron-Westfield 56
Southeast Valley 68, South Central Calhoun 58
Urbandale 65, Mason City 42
Wayne 46, Moulton-Udell 41
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. record, and total points:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.
1. Waukee (4);3-0;86
2. Ank. Centennial (4);4-0;84
3. I.C. West (1);3-0;81
4. Dub. Hempstead;4-0;49
5. S.C. East (1);5-0;44
6. Waterloo West;3-1;38
7. W.D.M. Dowling;3-1;31
T8. Cedar Falls;2-1;28
T8. C.R. Prairie;3-0;28
10. C.B. Lincoln;5-0;15
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.
1. Winterset (3);4-0;87
2. Dav. Assumption (3);5-0;73
3. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (3);3-0;59
4. Norwalk;3-1;55
5. Carroll;4-0;52
6. D.C.-Grimes;4-0;50
7. Mt. Vernon;4-0;37
8. Harlan;4-0;33
T9. Algona;4-0;24
T9. Glenwood (1);4-1;24
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.
1. Dyers. Beckman;5-0;80
2. Treynor (5);5-0;73
3. North Linn (2);4-0;64
4. Camanche (2);4-0;59
5. West Sioux;5-0;54
6. Apl.-Parkersburg (1);5-0;36
7. Pella Christian;4-1;34
8. Regina, Iowa City;3-1;20
T9. Osage;5-0;18
T9. NE Goose Lake 5-0 18
Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.
1. Remsen-S.M. (7);4-0;86
2. Algona Garrigan (2);5-1;63
3. Montezuma;4-0;58
T4. West Fork;5-0;52
T4. Easton Valley;5-0;52
T6. WACO (1);5-0;38
T6. A-H-S-T,;6-0;38
8. Lake Mills;2-1;19
9. Janesville;4-0;16
10. Mount Ayr;4-0;13
Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O'Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.
