NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;30;12;.714;—

Philadelphia;26;14;.650;3

Boston;24;15;.615;4½

Brooklyn;20;22;.476;10

New York;10;30;.250;19

Southeast Division

Miami;19;19;.500;—

Charlotte;19;20;.487;½

Orlando;17;23;.425;3

Washington;16;24;.400;4

Atlanta;12;27;.308;7½

Central Division

Milwaukee;28;11;.718;—

Indiana;26;13;.667;2

Detroit;17;21;.447;10½

Chicago;10;30;.250;18½

Cleveland;8;32;.200;20½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;23;16;.590;—

San Antonio;24;17;.585;—

New Orleans;19;22;.463;5

Memphis;18;22;.450;5½

Dallas;18;22;.450;5½

Northwest Division

Denver;26;12;.684;—

Okla. City;25;14;.641;1½

Portland;24;17;.585;3½

Utah;20;21;.488;7½

Minnesota;19;21;.475;8

Pacific Division

Golden State;26;14;.650;—

L.A. Clippers;23;16;.590;2½

L.A. Lakers;22;19;.537;4½

Sacramento;20;20;.500;6

Phoenix;9;32;.220;17½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

San Antonio 119, Detroit 107

Boston 116, Brooklyn 95

Houston 125, Denver 113

Milwaukee 114, Utah 102

New Orleans 114, Memphis 95

L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 97

Portland 111, New York 101

Sacramento 111, Orlando 95

GAMES TODAY

Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

Oakland City 102, Emmaus 62

EAST

Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 60

Fairfield 77, Niagara 59

Howard 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 65, Grambling St. 60, OT

Alabama St. 59, Jackson St. 57

Norfolk St. 72, Florida A&M 62

Prairie View 57, Alcorn St. 54

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 87, OT

Texas Southern 77, Southern U. 67

MIDWEST

Augsburg 92, Gustavus 78

Bethel (Minn.) 87, St. Mary's (Minn.) 61

St. John's (Minn.) 83, Concordia (Moor.) 44

St. Thomas (Minn.) 89, St. Olaf 63

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 75, E. Washington 63

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (37);12-1;1535;1

2. Michigan (9);15-0;1499;2

3. Tennessee (13);12-1;1481;3

4. Virginia (5);13-0;1471;4

5. Gonzaga;14-2;1319;7

6. Michigan St.;13-2;1291;8

7. Kansas;12-2;1159;5

8. Texas Tech;13-1;1109;11

9. Va. Tech;13-1;1093;10

10. Nevada;14-1;920;6

11. Auburn;11-2;919;12

12. N. Carolina;11-3;889;15

13. Florida St.;12-2;879;9

14. Miss. St.;12-1;683;17

15. N.C. St.;13-1;674;18

16. Ohio St.;12-2;620;14

17. Houston;15-0;565;19

18. Kentucky;10-3;520;13

19. Buffalo;13-1;434;20

20. Iowa St.;12-2;344;—

21. Marquette;12-3;340;16

22. Indiana;12-3;245;21

23. Oklahoma;12-2;243;23

24. St. John's;14-1;221;—

25. TCU;12-1;99;—

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 71, Wisconsin 53

IOWA COLLEGE

Clarke 71, Graceland 57

Grand View 76, Mount Mercy 62

Oakland City 81, Emmaus 79

William Penn 77, Central Methodist 73

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Lakes 83, Buena Vista JV 45

EAST

Coppin St. 71, Delaware St. 57

Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 72

Robert Morris 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Sacred Heart 75, LIU Brooklyn 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Mount St. Mary's 66

St. Francis Brooklyn 60, Bryant 55

Wagner 75, CCSU 63

SOUTH

Alabama St. 74, Jackson St. 67

Grambling St. 63, Alabama A&M 51

Morgan St. 63, Savannah St. 47

Norfolk St. 60, Florida A&M 58

Prairie View 82, Alcorn St. 61

Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 61

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 67, E. Washington 62

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Not. Dame (12);14-1;715;2

2. Louisville (10);14-0;708;3

3. UConn (3);12-1;701;1

4. Baylor (5);11-1;687;8

5. Oregon;13-1;616;5

6. Stanford;12-1;609;6

7. Miss. St.;14-1;575;7

8. N.C. St.;15-0;536;9

9. Maryland;13-1;500;4

10. Oregon St.;12-2;487;11

11. Texas;12-2;443;13

12. Syracuse;13-2;411;14

13. Tennessee;12-2;394;10

14. Gonzaga;15-1;318;17

15. Marquette;12-3;282;20

16. Kentucky;14-2;268;16

17. Iowa;10-3;253;19

18. Minnesota;12-2;186;12

19. Arizona St.;11-3;167;22

20. Iowa St.;12-2;163;25

21. S. Carolina;10-4;162;23

22. Florida St.;14-1;118;—

23. Michigan St.;11-3;103;15

24. California;10-3;101;18

25. Indiana;14-1;74;—

Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Utah 2, UCF 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 76, Washington 22

IOWA STAR

Baxter 49, Saydel 38

North Tama 47, Belle Plaine 45

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls-Alden 70, Charles City 30

Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43

Algona Garrigan 63, Humboldt 55

Pocahontas Area 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waukon 61, North Fayette Valley 29

Iowa Falls-Alden 70, Charles City 30

TOP OF IOWA

Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43

Algona Garrigan 63, Humboldt 55

TRI-RIVERS

Easton Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 22

Bellevue Marquette 66, Anamosa 51

UPPER IOWA

Waukon 61, North Fayette Valley 29

Easton Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 22

STATE

Holy Trinity 60, Mount Pleasant 43

Interstate 35 31, Southeast Warren 23

Montezuma 67, Earlham 37

North Polk 75, Grinnell 74

PCM 71, Grand View Christian 29

Ridge View 59, Storm Lake 33

Sheldon 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 32

Sigourney 57, WACO 25

Woodbury Central 68, Siouxland Christian 34

Friday

SUMNER-FRED'BRG 59, JESUP 40

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (8-3, 6-2) – Kylie Jordon 4, Ivy Hirsch 18, Megan Niewoehner 4, Tiffany Beyer 2, Landree Kobliska 1, Madelyn Nederhoff 4, Cassidy Pagel 20, Jenna Pagel 6.

JESUP (8-3, 4-3) – Emily Treptow 20, Amanda Treptow 10, Leah Borgerding 2. Allison Flaharty 3, Brittany Lingenfelter 3, Brianna Lingenfelter 2.

Prep boys

METRO

Springville 81, Waterloo Christian 35

IOWA STAR

Belle Plaine 81, North Tama 63

Springville 91, Waterloo Christian 35

NORTH CENTRAL

Pocahontas Area 99, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70

TRI-RIVERS

Springville 81, Waterloo Christian 35

STATE

Ballard 72, Gilbert 60

Bedford 78, Clarinda Academy 64

Diagonal 61, Iowa Christian 21

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 80, Twin Cedars 22

Pella Christian 80, Knoxville 39

Roland-Story 54, Southeast Valley 34

Sheldon 48, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Harris-Lake Park 51

Sioux Central 57, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Storm Lake 79, Ridge View 40

WACO 67, Sigourney 27

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (8);8-0;106;1

2. North Scott (3);9-0;94;2

3. Sioux City East;8-0;73;7

4. Iowa City West;7-1;61;4

5. Bettendorf;8-1;60;6

6. Dav. Central;9-1;53;3

7. Cedar Falls;7-1;46;9

8. Ames;8-1;41;NR

9. W.D.M. Valley;9-2;34;8

10. Dub. Senior;6-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Ankeny Centennial 4. Sioux City West 3. Ankeny 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Maquoketa (9);10-0;107;2

2. Clear Lake (2);10-0;99;5

3. Gilbert;9-1;65;7

4. Pella;7-2;63;10

5. Oskaloosa;8-2;62;1

6. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;7-2;47;8

7. Norwalk;8-3;35;NR

8. Carroll;6-1;31;NR

9. ADM;7-2;23;6

10. W. Delaware;7-1;20;3

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 19. Dubuque Wahlert 13. Ballard 7. Marion 6. Washington 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4. Fairfield 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Linn (8);9-0;107;1

2. Camanche (1);10-0;86;4

3. Treynor (2);10-0;85;2

T4. Van Meter;8-0;63;5

T4. West Sioux;10-0;63;6

6. Boyden-Hull;9-0;61;7

7. West. Christian;6-2;45;3

8. S. Hamilton;10-1;41;8

9. Unity Christian;8-2;15;10

10. S. Cent. Calhoun;10-1;12;NR

Others receiving votes: West Branch 9. Dike-New Hartford 8. Iowa City Regina 6. North Fayette, West Union 2. Albia 1. Denver 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. G.V. Christian (6);9-1;102;1

2. Montezuma (3);11-0;87;2

3. George-L.R. (1);10-1;84;3

4. Ank. Christian (1);9-0;73;5

5. New London;9-0;67;4

T6. Cal.-Wheatland;10-1;32;NR

T6. Stanton;9-0;32;7

8. Ar-We-Va;10-0;28;NR

9. Bishop Garrigan;7-2;17;8

10. Newman Catholic;7-1;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 17. Martensdale-St. Marys 15. Lynnville-Sully 13. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 11. South O'Brien, Paullina 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Easton Valley 1.

