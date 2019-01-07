NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;30;12;.714;—
Philadelphia;26;14;.650;3
Boston;24;15;.615;4½
Brooklyn;20;22;.476;10
New York;10;30;.250;19
Southeast Division
Miami;19;19;.500;—
Charlotte;19;20;.487;½
Orlando;17;23;.425;3
Washington;16;24;.400;4
Atlanta;12;27;.308;7½
Central Division
Milwaukee;28;11;.718;—
Indiana;26;13;.667;2
Detroit;17;21;.447;10½
Chicago;10;30;.250;18½
Cleveland;8;32;.200;20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;23;16;.590;—
San Antonio;24;17;.585;—
New Orleans;19;22;.463;5
Memphis;18;22;.450;5½
Dallas;18;22;.450;5½
Northwest Division
Denver;26;12;.684;—
Okla. City;25;14;.641;1½
Portland;24;17;.585;3½
Utah;20;21;.488;7½
Minnesota;19;21;.475;8
Pacific Division
Golden State;26;14;.650;—
L.A. Clippers;23;16;.590;2½
L.A. Lakers;22;19;.537;4½
Sacramento;20;20;.500;6
Phoenix;9;32;.220;17½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
San Antonio 119, Detroit 107
Boston 116, Brooklyn 95
Houston 125, Denver 113
Milwaukee 114, Utah 102
New Orleans 114, Memphis 95
L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 97
Portland 111, New York 101
Sacramento 111, Orlando 95
GAMES TODAY
Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
IOWA COLLEGE
Oakland City 102, Emmaus 62
EAST
Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 60
Fairfield 77, Niagara 59
Howard 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 65, Grambling St. 60, OT
Alabama St. 59, Jackson St. 57
Norfolk St. 72, Florida A&M 62
Prairie View 57, Alcorn St. 54
Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 87, OT
Texas Southern 77, Southern U. 67
MIDWEST
Augsburg 92, Gustavus 78
Bethel (Minn.) 87, St. Mary's (Minn.) 61
St. John's (Minn.) 83, Concordia (Moor.) 44
St. Thomas (Minn.) 89, St. Olaf 63
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 75, E. Washington 63
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (37);12-1;1535;1
2. Michigan (9);15-0;1499;2
3. Tennessee (13);12-1;1481;3
4. Virginia (5);13-0;1471;4
5. Gonzaga;14-2;1319;7
6. Michigan St.;13-2;1291;8
7. Kansas;12-2;1159;5
8. Texas Tech;13-1;1109;11
9. Va. Tech;13-1;1093;10
10. Nevada;14-1;920;6
11. Auburn;11-2;919;12
12. N. Carolina;11-3;889;15
13. Florida St.;12-2;879;9
14. Miss. St.;12-1;683;17
15. N.C. St.;13-1;674;18
16. Ohio St.;12-2;620;14
17. Houston;15-0;565;19
18. Kentucky;10-3;520;13
19. Buffalo;13-1;434;20
20. Iowa St.;12-2;344;—
21. Marquette;12-3;340;16
22. Indiana;12-3;245;21
23. Oklahoma;12-2;243;23
24. St. John's;14-1;221;—
25. TCU;12-1;99;—
Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 71, Wisconsin 53
IOWA COLLEGE
Clarke 71, Graceland 57
Grand View 76, Mount Mercy 62
Oakland City 81, Emmaus 79
William Penn 77, Central Methodist 73
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Lakes 83, Buena Vista JV 45
EAST
Coppin St. 71, Delaware St. 57
Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 72
Robert Morris 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Sacred Heart 75, LIU Brooklyn 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Mount St. Mary's 66
St. Francis Brooklyn 60, Bryant 55
Wagner 75, CCSU 63
SOUTH
Alabama St. 74, Jackson St. 67
Grambling St. 63, Alabama A&M 51
Morgan St. 63, Savannah St. 47
Norfolk St. 60, Florida A&M 58
Prairie View 82, Alcorn St. 61
Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 61
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 67, E. Washington 62
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Not. Dame (12);14-1;715;2
2. Louisville (10);14-0;708;3
3. UConn (3);12-1;701;1
4. Baylor (5);11-1;687;8
5. Oregon;13-1;616;5
6. Stanford;12-1;609;6
7. Miss. St.;14-1;575;7
8. N.C. St.;15-0;536;9
9. Maryland;13-1;500;4
10. Oregon St.;12-2;487;11
11. Texas;12-2;443;13
12. Syracuse;13-2;411;14
13. Tennessee;12-2;394;10
14. Gonzaga;15-1;318;17
15. Marquette;12-3;282;20
16. Kentucky;14-2;268;16
17. Iowa;10-3;253;19
18. Minnesota;12-2;186;12
19. Arizona St.;11-3;167;22
20. Iowa St.;12-2;163;25
21. S. Carolina;10-4;162;23
22. Florida St.;14-1;118;—
23. Michigan St.;11-3;103;15
24. California;10-3;101;18
25. Indiana;14-1;74;—
Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Utah 2, UCF 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 76, Washington 22
IOWA STAR
Baxter 49, Saydel 38
North Tama 47, Belle Plaine 45
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls-Alden 70, Charles City 30
Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43
Algona Garrigan 63, Humboldt 55
Pocahontas Area 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon 61, North Fayette Valley 29
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 63, Humboldt 55
TRI-RIVERS
Easton Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 22
Bellevue Marquette 66, Anamosa 51
UPPER IOWA
Waukon 61, North Fayette Valley 29
Easton Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 22
STATE
Holy Trinity 60, Mount Pleasant 43
Interstate 35 31, Southeast Warren 23
Montezuma 67, Earlham 37
North Polk 75, Grinnell 74
PCM 71, Grand View Christian 29
Ridge View 59, Storm Lake 33
Sheldon 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 32
Sigourney 57, WACO 25
Woodbury Central 68, Siouxland Christian 34
Friday
SUMNER-FRED'BRG 59, JESUP 40
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (8-3, 6-2) – Kylie Jordon 4, Ivy Hirsch 18, Megan Niewoehner 4, Tiffany Beyer 2, Landree Kobliska 1, Madelyn Nederhoff 4, Cassidy Pagel 20, Jenna Pagel 6.
JESUP (8-3, 4-3) – Emily Treptow 20, Amanda Treptow 10, Leah Borgerding 2. Allison Flaharty 3, Brittany Lingenfelter 3, Brianna Lingenfelter 2.
Prep boys
METRO
Springville 81, Waterloo Christian 35
IOWA STAR
Belle Plaine 81, North Tama 63
Springville 91, Waterloo Christian 35
NORTH CENTRAL
Pocahontas Area 99, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70
TRI-RIVERS
Springville 81, Waterloo Christian 35
STATE
Ballard 72, Gilbert 60
Bedford 78, Clarinda Academy 64
Diagonal 61, Iowa Christian 21
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 80, Twin Cedars 22
Pella Christian 80, Knoxville 39
Roland-Story 54, Southeast Valley 34
Sheldon 48, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Harris-Lake Park 51
Sioux Central 57, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Storm Lake 79, Ridge View 40
WACO 67, Sigourney 27
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (8);8-0;106;1
2. North Scott (3);9-0;94;2
3. Sioux City East;8-0;73;7
4. Iowa City West;7-1;61;4
5. Bettendorf;8-1;60;6
6. Dav. Central;9-1;53;3
7. Cedar Falls;7-1;46;9
8. Ames;8-1;41;NR
9. W.D.M. Valley;9-2;34;8
10. Dub. Senior;6-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Ankeny Centennial 4. Sioux City West 3. Ankeny 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Maquoketa (9);10-0;107;2
2. Clear Lake (2);10-0;99;5
3. Gilbert;9-1;65;7
4. Pella;7-2;63;10
5. Oskaloosa;8-2;62;1
6. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;7-2;47;8
7. Norwalk;8-3;35;NR
8. Carroll;6-1;31;NR
9. ADM;7-2;23;6
10. W. Delaware;7-1;20;3
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 19. Dubuque Wahlert 13. Ballard 7. Marion 6. Washington 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4. Fairfield 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Linn (8);9-0;107;1
2. Camanche (1);10-0;86;4
3. Treynor (2);10-0;85;2
T4. Van Meter;8-0;63;5
T4. West Sioux;10-0;63;6
6. Boyden-Hull;9-0;61;7
7. West. Christian;6-2;45;3
8. S. Hamilton;10-1;41;8
9. Unity Christian;8-2;15;10
10. S. Cent. Calhoun;10-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: West Branch 9. Dike-New Hartford 8. Iowa City Regina 6. North Fayette, West Union 2. Albia 1. Denver 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. G.V. Christian (6);9-1;102;1
2. Montezuma (3);11-0;87;2
3. George-L.R. (1);10-1;84;3
4. Ank. Christian (1);9-0;73;5
5. New London;9-0;67;4
T6. Cal.-Wheatland;10-1;32;NR
T6. Stanton;9-0;32;7
8. Ar-We-Va;10-0;28;NR
9. Bishop Garrigan;7-2;17;8
10. Newman Catholic;7-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 17. Martensdale-St. Marys 15. Lynnville-Sully 13. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 11. South O'Brien, Paullina 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Easton Valley 1.
