NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;23;9;.719;—

Philadelphia;20;12;.625;3

Boston;18;11;.621;3½

Brooklyn;13;18;.419;9½

New York;9;23;.281;14

Southeast Division

Charlotte;14;15;.483;—

Orlando;14;15;.483;—

Miami;13;16;.448;1

Washington;12;18;.400;2½

Atlanta;6;23;.207;8

Central Division

Milwaukee;20;9;.690;—

Indiana;20;10;.667;½

Detroit;14;14;.500;5½

Cleveland;7;23;.233;13½

Chicago;7;24;.226;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;16;14;.533;—

Dallas;15;13;.536;--

Houston;15;14;.517;½

San Antonio;16;15;.516;½

New Orleans;15;16;.484;1½

Northwest Division

Denver;20;9;.690;—

Okla. City;19;10;.655;1

Portland;17;13;.567;3½

Minnesota;14;16;.467;6½

Utah;14;17;.452;7

Pacific Division

Golden State;21;10;.677;—

L.A. Lakers;18;12;.600;2½

L.A. Clippers;17;13;.567;3½

Sacramento;16;14;.533;4½

Phoenix;7;24;.226;14

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 107, Detroit 104

Phoenix 128, New York 110

Houston 102, Utah 97

Minnesota 132, Sacramento 105

Oklahoma City 121, Chicago 96

San Antonio 123, Philadelphia 96

Golden State 110, Memphis 93

Portland 131, L.A. Clippers 127

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Northwestern 97, Chicago St. 35

MISSOURI VALLEY

Butler 72, Indiana St. 49

AMERICAN RIVERS

Elmhurst 73, Coe 66

Neb. Wesleyan 86, Westminster 81

Pacific 61, Luther 55

IOWA COLLEGE

Emmaus at Saint Ambrose 93, Emmaus 57

Grand View 98, Olivet Nazarene 84

Sienna Heights 82, Briar Cliff 67

EAST

Kent St. 76, St. Bonaventure 64

Syracuse 94, Niagara 45

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 94, Wofford 70

Belmont 67, Chattanooga 51

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Abilene Christian 65

McNeese St. 106, Southern University at New Orleans 54

Memphis 69, SE Missouri 57

North Alabama 86, MVSU 72

Rust College 78, Alcorn St. 59

SE Louisiana 49, La.-Monroe 42

South Alabama 97, Faulkner 40

South Florida 102, Vermont 55

UCF 64, Pacific 57

Wake Forest 50, James Madison 49

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, Detroit 73

DePaul 95, Tennessee St. 73

Marquette 93, Binghamton 40

Missouri 69, Texas State 50

N. Illinois 78, E. Illinois 59

Oakland 64, Rochester College 46

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 70, Williams Baptist 35

Lamar 93, Howard Payne 37

Texas-Arlington 65, Houston 61

UALR 63, Tulsa 53

FAR WEST

Arizona 62, UTEP 40

Cal Poly 60, Seattle 50

UC Davis 76, Saint Mary's (Cal) 74

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;9-1;738;2

3. Louisville;11-0;712;4

4. Mississippi St.;10-0;681;5

5. Maryland;10-0;632;6

6. Baylor;8-0;585;3

7. Oregon;8-1;583;7

8. Stanford;6-1;561;11

9. Tennessee;8-0;558;9

10. N.C. State;11-0;510;10

11. Oregon St.;7-1;429;8

12. Texas;7-2;390;12

13. Minnesota;10-0;387;13

14. California;8-0;386;13

15. Syracuse;8-2;337;15

16. Iowa;8-2;303;16

17. Arizona St.;7-2;227;17

18. Kentucky;10-1;215;18

19. Marquette;8-2;191;19

20. DePaul;7-3;185;20

21. Gonzaga;10-1;148;21

22. Michigan St.;8-1;134;23

23. Texas A&M;8-2;98;—

24. Miami;9-2;95;24

25. S. Carolina;6-4;66;25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.

College men

BIG TEN

Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46

MISSOURI VALLEY

Ball St. 77, Valparaiso 61

Drake 79, SIU-Edwardsville 66

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 80, Westminster 73

Coe 84, Monmouth 80

Neb. Wesleyan 90, Linfield 79

IOWA COLLEGE

Mount Mercy 82, Waldorf 76

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Southeastern 73, Parkland 59

EAST

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

SOUTH

California Baptist 73, SE Louisiana 52

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT

Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48

Morgan St. 85, Wilmington 78

Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61

Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70

Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 63, Incarnate Word 57

N. Illinois 91, W. Illinois 76

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 101, Bethany (KS) 77

FAR WEST

Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53

New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62

Utah 93, Florida A&M 64

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Kansas (56);9-0;1586;1

2. Duke (5);9-1;1488;2

3. Tennessee (2);8-1;1464;3

4. Michigan (1);11-0;1442;5

5. Virginia (1);9-0;1400;6

6. Nevada;11-0;1319;7

7. Auburn;9-1;1156;8

8. Gonzaga;9-2;1147;4

9. N. Carolina;8-2;1126;12

10. Michigan St.;9-2;1070;9

11. Florida St.;8-1;949;10

12. Texas Tech;10-0;912;11

13. Virginia Tech;9-1;838;13

14. Buffalo;10-0;684;14

15. Ohio St.;9-1;647;15

16. Wisconsin;9-2;619;16

17. Mississippi St.;9-1;529;18

18. Arizona St.;8-1;415;20

19. Kentucky;8-2;377;19

20. Marquette;8-2;350;21

21. Houston;10-0;266;24

22. Indiana;9-2;226;25

23. Iowa;8-2;224;22

24. Furman;12-0;208;23

25. Nebraska;9-2;156;—

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St. 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

Prep girls

IOWA STAR

Jesup 67, Don Bosco 12

GMG 48, Cedar Valley Christian 30

NORTH CENTRAL

Mason City 77, Clear Lake 70

Grundy Center 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

East Marshall 51, BGM 44

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waukon 48, Clayton Ridge 17

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 42, Forest City 36

TRI-RIVERS

GMG 48, Cedar Valley Christian 30

Maquoketa Valley 65, Central Elkader 35

UPPER IOWA

STATE

ACGC 47, West Central Valley 44

Centerville 69, Moulton-Udell 42

Council Bluffs Jefferson 51, Ralston 34

Creston 46, Chariton 26

Denison-Schleswig 62, MVAOCOU 18

Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Jackson County 46

Highland 47, English Valleys 35

Kingsley-Pierson 59, George-Little Rock 33

Lamoni 56, East Union 35

Lawton-Bronson 53, Akron-Westfield 45

Lenox 34, Griswold 23

Murray 50, Melcher-Dallas 33

Newell-Fonda 79, OA-BCIG 22

Southeast Warren 45, Ankeny Christian 35

West Bend-Mallard 41, Paton-Churdan 34

Woodbine 64, Missouri Valley 39

Woodward-Granger 41, Greene County 29

Worth County 64, Mount Ayr 55

Prep boys

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 70, Jesup 55

Collins-Maxwell 79, English Valleys 45

GMG 77, Cedar Valley Christian 57

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 63, Mason City 58

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Grundy Center 67

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

East Marshall 61, BGM 58

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 67, Forest City 48

TRI-RIVERS

GMG 77, Cedar Valley Christian 57

Maquoketa Valley 48, Central Elkader 42

STATE

ACGC 92, West Central Valley 58

Central Lyon 61, West Central, SD 56

Chariton 60, Creston 48

Denison-Schleswig 75, MVAOCOU 43

George-Little Rock 70, Kingsley-Pierson 39

Grand View Christian 86, St. Joseph Benton, MO 59

Jackson County Central, MN 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

Kuemper Catholic 60, Atlantic 48

Lawton-Bronson 55, Akron-Westfield 44

Manson Northwest Webster 59, Ridge View 54

Mount Ayr 55, Worth County, MO 43

Mount Pleasant 63, Ottumwa 55

OABCIG 70, Newell-Fonda 64

Ralston, NE 67, Council Bluffs Jefferson 47

Siouxland Christian 88, Whiting 29

Spencer 63, Sioux City North 41

West Bend-Mallard 54, Paton-Churdan 30

Woodbine 56, Missouri Valley 48

Woodward Academy 79, Colfax-Mingo 35

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (5);5-0;100;2

2. North Scott (4);6-0;97;3

3. Ankeny (2);6-0;84;4

4. Dav. Central;7-0;72;5

5. I.C. West;4-1;69;1

6. Bettendorf;5-1;54;6

7. S.C. East;5-0;46;9

8. W.D.M. Valley;5-2;20;NR

9. Cedar Falls;5-1;17;NR

10. C.R. Prairie;4-1;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 9. Dubuque, Senior 5. Des Moines, North 4. Sioux City, West 4. Linn-Mar, Marion 3. Marshalltown 2. Pleasant Valley 2. Lewis Central 2.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Oskaloosa (9);7-0;108;1

2. Maquoketa (2);7-0;95;2

3. W. Delaware;6-0;85;4

4. Dub. Wahlert;4-1;60;9

5. Clear Lake;6-0;58;5

6. ADM;5-1;42;NR

7. Gilbert;6-1;40;6

8. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;3-2;31;10

9. Marion;5-1;25;3

10. Pella;4-2;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Grinnell 7. Norwalk 7. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Glenwood 5. Carroll 4. Humboldt 3. Atlantic 2. Carlisle 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Linn (8);6-0;106;1

2. Treynor (2);6-0;93;2

3. W. Christian (1);3-1;80;3

4. Camanche;6-0;65;6

5. Van Meter;5-0;59;4

6. West Sioux;8-0;54;7

7. Boyden-Hull;5-0;40;NR

8. S. Hamilton;7-1;37;5

9. West Branch;7-1;27;8

10. Unity Christian;6-1;13;10

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 8. Pella Christian 6. Sioux Center 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Forest City 2. West Burlington 2. Regina, Iowa City 1. Madrid 1. Monticello 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. GV Christian (9);5-1;108;1

2. Montezuma (2);8-0;92;2

3. George-LR;5-1;77;3

4. New London;6-0;66;7

5. Ank. Christian;5-0;64;5

6. Martensdale-SM;7-0;41;9

7. Stanton;6-0;40;8

8. Alg. Garrigan;5-1;23;4

9. South O'Brien;6-1;19;NR

10. Sioux Central;6-0;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame, Burlington 10. AGWSR, Ackley 10. Calamus-Wheatland 9. Ar-We-Va, Westside 8. Easton Valley 7. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 6. Dunkerton 4. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Audubon 2. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 2. Highland, Riverside 1.

