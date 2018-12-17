NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;23;9;.719;—
Philadelphia;20;12;.625;3
Boston;18;11;.621;3½
Brooklyn;13;18;.419;9½
New York;9;23;.281;14
Southeast Division
Charlotte;14;15;.483;—
Orlando;14;15;.483;—
Miami;13;16;.448;1
Washington;12;18;.400;2½
Atlanta;6;23;.207;8
Central Division
Milwaukee;20;9;.690;—
Indiana;20;10;.667;½
Detroit;14;14;.500;5½
Cleveland;7;23;.233;13½
Chicago;7;24;.226;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;16;14;.533;—
Dallas;15;13;.536;--
Houston;15;14;.517;½
San Antonio;16;15;.516;½
New Orleans;15;16;.484;1½
Northwest Division
Denver;20;9;.690;—
Okla. City;19;10;.655;1
Portland;17;13;.567;3½
Minnesota;14;16;.467;6½
Utah;14;17;.452;7
Pacific Division
Golden State;21;10;.677;—
L.A. Lakers;18;12;.600;2½
L.A. Clippers;17;13;.567;3½
Sacramento;16;14;.533;4½
Phoenix;7;24;.226;14
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 107, Detroit 104
Phoenix 128, New York 110
Houston 102, Utah 97
Minnesota 132, Sacramento 105
Oklahoma City 121, Chicago 96
San Antonio 123, Philadelphia 96
Golden State 110, Memphis 93
Portland 131, L.A. Clippers 127
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Northwestern 97, Chicago St. 35
MISSOURI VALLEY
Butler 72, Indiana St. 49
AMERICAN RIVERS
Elmhurst 73, Coe 66
Neb. Wesleyan 86, Westminster 81
Pacific 61, Luther 55
IOWA COLLEGE
Emmaus at Saint Ambrose 93, Emmaus 57
Grand View 98, Olivet Nazarene 84
Sienna Heights 82, Briar Cliff 67
EAST
Kent St. 76, St. Bonaventure 64
Syracuse 94, Niagara 45
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 94, Wofford 70
Belmont 67, Chattanooga 51
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Abilene Christian 65
McNeese St. 106, Southern University at New Orleans 54
Memphis 69, SE Missouri 57
North Alabama 86, MVSU 72
Rust College 78, Alcorn St. 59
SE Louisiana 49, La.-Monroe 42
South Alabama 97, Faulkner 40
South Florida 102, Vermont 55
UCF 64, Pacific 57
Wake Forest 50, James Madison 49
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 79, Detroit 73
DePaul 95, Tennessee St. 73
Marquette 93, Binghamton 40
Missouri 69, Texas State 50
N. Illinois 78, E. Illinois 59
Oakland 64, Rochester College 46
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 70, Williams Baptist 35
Lamar 93, Howard Payne 37
Texas-Arlington 65, Houston 61
UALR 63, Tulsa 53
FAR WEST
Arizona 62, UTEP 40
Cal Poly 60, Seattle 50
UC Davis 76, Saint Mary's (Cal) 74
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1
2. Notre Dame;9-1;738;2
3. Louisville;11-0;712;4
4. Mississippi St.;10-0;681;5
5. Maryland;10-0;632;6
6. Baylor;8-0;585;3
7. Oregon;8-1;583;7
8. Stanford;6-1;561;11
9. Tennessee;8-0;558;9
10. N.C. State;11-0;510;10
11. Oregon St.;7-1;429;8
12. Texas;7-2;390;12
13. Minnesota;10-0;387;13
14. California;8-0;386;13
15. Syracuse;8-2;337;15
16. Iowa;8-2;303;16
17. Arizona St.;7-2;227;17
18. Kentucky;10-1;215;18
19. Marquette;8-2;191;19
20. DePaul;7-3;185;20
21. Gonzaga;10-1;148;21
22. Michigan St.;8-1;134;23
23. Texas A&M;8-2;98;—
24. Miami;9-2;95;24
25. S. Carolina;6-4;66;25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.
College men
BIG TEN
Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46
MISSOURI VALLEY
Ball St. 77, Valparaiso 61
Drake 79, SIU-Edwardsville 66
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 80, Westminster 73
Coe 84, Monmouth 80
Neb. Wesleyan 90, Linfield 79
IOWA COLLEGE
Mount Mercy 82, Waldorf 76
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Southeastern 73, Parkland 59
EAST
Cornell 70, Longwood 64
SOUTH
California Baptist 73, SE Louisiana 52
Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68
Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69
High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT
Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48
Morgan St. 85, Wilmington 78
Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61
Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70
Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65
Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63
MIDWEST
Ill.-Chicago 63, Incarnate Word 57
N. Illinois 91, W. Illinois 76
SOUTHWEST
UTSA 101, Bethany (KS) 77
FAR WEST
Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53
New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62
Utah 93, Florida A&M 64
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Kansas (56);9-0;1586;1
2. Duke (5);9-1;1488;2
3. Tennessee (2);8-1;1464;3
4. Michigan (1);11-0;1442;5
5. Virginia (1);9-0;1400;6
6. Nevada;11-0;1319;7
7. Auburn;9-1;1156;8
8. Gonzaga;9-2;1147;4
9. N. Carolina;8-2;1126;12
10. Michigan St.;9-2;1070;9
11. Florida St.;8-1;949;10
12. Texas Tech;10-0;912;11
13. Virginia Tech;9-1;838;13
14. Buffalo;10-0;684;14
15. Ohio St.;9-1;647;15
16. Wisconsin;9-2;619;16
17. Mississippi St.;9-1;529;18
18. Arizona St.;8-1;415;20
19. Kentucky;8-2;377;19
20. Marquette;8-2;350;21
21. Houston;10-0;266;24
22. Indiana;9-2;226;25
23. Iowa;8-2;224;22
24. Furman;12-0;208;23
25. Nebraska;9-2;156;—
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St. 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.
Prep girls
IOWA STAR
Jesup 67, Don Bosco 12
GMG 48, Cedar Valley Christian 30
NORTH CENTRAL
Mason City 77, Clear Lake 70
Grundy Center 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
East Marshall 51, BGM 44
Grundy Center 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54
Jesup 67, Don Bosco 12
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon 48, Clayton Ridge 17
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 42, Forest City 36
TRI-RIVERS
GMG 48, Cedar Valley Christian 30
Maquoketa Valley 65, Central Elkader 35
UPPER IOWA
Waukon 48, Clayton Ridge 17
Maquoketa Valley 65, Central Elkader 35
STATE
ACGC 47, West Central Valley 44
Centerville 69, Moulton-Udell 42
Council Bluffs Jefferson 51, Ralston 34
Creston 46, Chariton 26
Denison-Schleswig 62, MVAOCOU 18
Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Jackson County 46
Highland 47, English Valleys 35
Kingsley-Pierson 59, George-Little Rock 33
Lamoni 56, East Union 35
Lawton-Bronson 53, Akron-Westfield 45
Lenox 34, Griswold 23
Murray 50, Melcher-Dallas 33
Newell-Fonda 79, OA-BCIG 22
Southeast Warren 45, Ankeny Christian 35
West Bend-Mallard 41, Paton-Churdan 34
Woodbine 64, Missouri Valley 39
Woodward-Granger 41, Greene County 29
Worth County 64, Mount Ayr 55
Prep boys
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 70, Jesup 55
Collins-Maxwell 79, English Valleys 45
GMG 77, Cedar Valley Christian 57
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 63, Mason City 58
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Grundy Center 67
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
East Marshall 61, BGM 58
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Grundy Center 67
Don Bosco 70, Jesup 55
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 67, Forest City 48
TRI-RIVERS
GMG 77, Cedar Valley Christian 57
Maquoketa Valley 48, Central Elkader 42
STATE
ACGC 92, West Central Valley 58
Central Lyon 61, West Central, SD 56
Chariton 60, Creston 48
Denison-Schleswig 75, MVAOCOU 43
George-Little Rock 70, Kingsley-Pierson 39
Grand View Christian 86, St. Joseph Benton, MO 59
Jackson County Central, MN 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Kuemper Catholic 60, Atlantic 48
Lawton-Bronson 55, Akron-Westfield 44
Manson Northwest Webster 59, Ridge View 54
Mount Ayr 55, Worth County, MO 43
Mount Pleasant 63, Ottumwa 55
OABCIG 70, Newell-Fonda 64
Ralston, NE 67, Council Bluffs Jefferson 47
Siouxland Christian 88, Whiting 29
Spencer 63, Sioux City North 41
West Bend-Mallard 54, Paton-Churdan 30
Woodbine 56, Missouri Valley 48
Woodward Academy 79, Colfax-Mingo 35
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (5);5-0;100;2
2. North Scott (4);6-0;97;3
3. Ankeny (2);6-0;84;4
4. Dav. Central;7-0;72;5
5. I.C. West;4-1;69;1
6. Bettendorf;5-1;54;6
7. S.C. East;5-0;46;9
8. W.D.M. Valley;5-2;20;NR
9. Cedar Falls;5-1;17;NR
10. C.R. Prairie;4-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Ames 9. Dubuque, Senior 5. Des Moines, North 4. Sioux City, West 4. Linn-Mar, Marion 3. Marshalltown 2. Pleasant Valley 2. Lewis Central 2.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Oskaloosa (9);7-0;108;1
2. Maquoketa (2);7-0;95;2
3. W. Delaware;6-0;85;4
4. Dub. Wahlert;4-1;60;9
5. Clear Lake;6-0;58;5
6. ADM;5-1;42;NR
7. Gilbert;6-1;40;6
8. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;3-2;31;10
9. Marion;5-1;25;3
10. Pella;4-2;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Grinnell 7. Norwalk 7. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Glenwood 5. Carroll 4. Humboldt 3. Atlantic 2. Carlisle 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Linn (8);6-0;106;1
2. Treynor (2);6-0;93;2
3. W. Christian (1);3-1;80;3
4. Camanche;6-0;65;6
5. Van Meter;5-0;59;4
6. West Sioux;8-0;54;7
7. Boyden-Hull;5-0;40;NR
8. S. Hamilton;7-1;37;5
9. West Branch;7-1;27;8
10. Unity Christian;6-1;13;10
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 8. Pella Christian 6. Sioux Center 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Forest City 2. West Burlington 2. Regina, Iowa City 1. Madrid 1. Monticello 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. GV Christian (9);5-1;108;1
2. Montezuma (2);8-0;92;2
3. George-LR;5-1;77;3
4. New London;6-0;66;7
5. Ank. Christian;5-0;64;5
6. Martensdale-SM;7-0;41;9
7. Stanton;6-0;40;8
8. Alg. Garrigan;5-1;23;4
9. South O'Brien;6-1;19;NR
10. Sioux Central;6-0;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame, Burlington 10. AGWSR, Ackley 10. Calamus-Wheatland 9. Ar-We-Va, Westside 8. Easton Valley 7. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 6. Dunkerton 4. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Audubon 2. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 2. Highland, Riverside 1.
