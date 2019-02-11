NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;42;16;.724;—
Philadelphia;36;20;.643;5
Boston;35;21;.625;6
Brooklyn;29;29;.500;13
New York;10;46;.179;31
Southeast Division
Charlotte;27;29;.482;—
Miami;25;30;.455;1½
Orlando;25;32;.439;2½
Washington;24;33;.421;3½
Atlanta;18;38;.321;9
Central Division
Milwaukee;42;14;.750;—
Indiana;38;19;.667;4½
Detroit;26;29;.473;15½
Chicago;13;44;.228;29½
Cleveland;12;45;.211;30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;23;.589;—
San Antonio;32;26;.552;2
Dallas;26;30;.464;7
New Orleans;25;32;.439;8½
Memphis;23;34;.404;10½
Northwest Division
Denver;38;18;.679;—
Okla. City;37;19;.661;1
Portland;33;23;.589;5
Utah;32;24;.571;6
Minnesota;26;30;.464;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;40;15;.727;—
Sacramento;30;26;.536;10½
L.A. Clippers;31;27;.534;10½
L.A. Lakers;28;28;.500;12½
Phoenix;11;47;.190;30½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 107, New York 104
Detroit 121, Washington 112
Indiana 99, Charlotte 90
Toronto 127, Brooklyn 125
Houston 120, Dallas 104
Milwaukee 112, Chicago 99
Minnesota 130, L.A. Clippers 120
Oklahoma City 120, Portland 111
Denver 103, Miami 87
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 59, Oklahoma 53
Kansas 82, TCU 77, OT
IOWA COLLEGE
Lincoln 77, St. Ambrose 74
EAST
Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75
SOUTH
Alabama St. 82, MVSU 59
Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Alabama A&M 60
Grambling St. 65, Alcorn St. 53
Howard 79, Bethune-Cookman 73
NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52
Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54
SC State 85, Coppin St. 84
Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85
Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 67
Virginia 69, North Carolina 61
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Tennessee (40);22-1;1573;1
2. Duke (24);21-2;1554;2
3. Gonzaga;23-2;1457;4
4. Virginia;20-2;1406;3
5. Kentucky;20-3;1330;5
6. Michigan;22-2;1253;7
7. Nevada;23-1;1230;6
8. N. Carolina;19-4;1178;8
9. Houston;23-1;1022;12
10. Marquette;20-4;953;10
11. Michigan St.;19-5;948;9
12. Purdue;17-6;900;15
13. Villanova;19-5;753;14
14. Kansas;18-6;699;13
15. Texas Tech;19-5;660;18
16. Louisville;17-7;542;16
17. Florida St.;18-5;455;22
18. Kansas St.;18-5;444;—
19. LSU;19-4;437;21
20. Wisconsin;17-7;403;19
21. Iowa;19-5;399;20
22. Virginia Tech;18-5;393;11
23. Iowa St.;18-6;280;17
24. Maryland;18-6;196;24
25. Buffalo;20-3;170;23
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 76, Auburn 35, Wofford 22, Washington 17, Lipscomb 6, TCU 5, Texas 3, Clemson 1.
College women
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 77, Indiana 61
EAST
LIU Brooklyn 71, Mount St. Mary's 61
Robert Morris 60, CCSU 40
Sacred Heart 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Bryant 66
UConn 97, South Carolina 79
Wagner 87, St. Francis Brooklyn 85
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Alabama St. 73, MVSU 67
Bethune-Cookman 76, Howard 63
Grambling St. 79, Alcorn St. 63
Jackson St. 59, Southern U. 52
Kentucky 68, Alabama 53
NC A&T 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
NC Central 65, Delaware St. 64
Norfolk St. 69, Florida A&M 45
SC State 60, Coppin St. 55
Savannah St. 53, Morgan St. 35
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 71, Sacramento St. 61
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (22);21-1;694;1
2. Louisville (3);23-1;664;2
3. Oregon (3);23-1;653;3
4. UConn;21-2;607;5
5. Miss. St.;22-1;596;6
6. Not. Dame;22-3;553;4
7. Maryland;22-2;522;10
8. Marquette;21-3;513;8
9. Oregon St.;20-4;436;7
10. Stanford;19-4;423;11
11. S. Carolina;17-5;403;12
12. N.C. State;21-2;400;9
13. Gonzaga;22-2;363;13
14. Iowa;19-5;329;16
15. Texas;19-5;294;14
16. Syracuse;18-5;277;15
17. Kentucky;19-5;206;19
18. Iowa St.;18-5;205;22
19. Arizona St.;16-6;202;20
20. Miami;21-5;186;25
21. Florida St.;20-4;146;24
22. Texas A&M;18-5;126;18
23. Rutgers;17-6;105;20
24. Michigan St.;16-6;65;23
25. South Dakota;22-3;42;—
Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.
Prep boys
METRO
Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo East, ccd.
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd.
Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo East, ccd.
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd.
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.
Iowa City Liberty at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Wednesday
Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd.
IOWA STAR
Denver 82, Don Bosco 70
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls at South Hamilton, ppd.
Humboldt at Carroll, ppd.
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Denver 82, Don Bosco 70
Dike-New Hartford at Wapsie Valley, ccd.
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon at New Hampton, ppd.
TOP OF IOWA
Mason City Newman at West Fork, ccd.
WAMAC
Maquoketa 77, Central DeWitt 62
Marion 68, Solon 56
Mount Vernon 78, Benton Community 76
Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, ppd. to Friday
STATE
Bettendorf 43, North Scott 41
Calamus-Wheatland 62, Marquette Catholic 31
Davenport West 63, Davenport North 60
Jackson County Central, MN 72, Spirit Lake 71, 2 OTs
Sioux City, North 68, South Sioux City, NE 61
CLASS 1A DISTRICTS
East Buchanan 46, Waterloo Christian 24
West Harrison 64, West Monona 62
Westwood 78, Whiting 26
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Emmetsburg 21
Kuemper Catholic 66, MVAOCOU 56
Northeast, Goose Lake 69, Bellevue 46
Osage 67, North Fayette Valley 37
Pocahontas Area 83, Manson NW Webster 59
Rock Valley 64, Hinton 45
Sheldon 63, Cherokee 54
Sibley-Ocheyedan 79, Okoboji, Milford 62
Unity Christian 72, West Lyon 59
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Scott (9);18-0;98;1
2. Waukee (1);18-1;84;3
3. Bettendorf;17-1;77;2
4. I.C. West;13-3;67;4
5. Dub. Senior;14-2;66;6
6. S.C. East;17-1;48;7
7. Cedar Falls;14-3;29;5
8. C.R. Prairie;14-3;20;10
8. W.D.M. Valley;16-4;20;9
10. Dav. Central;14-4;12;8
Others receiving votes: Ames 11. Des Moines, North 5. Sioux City, West 5. Linn-Mar, Marion 4. Indianola 4.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Clear Lake (8);18-0;91;1
2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (1);16-3;85;4
3. Pella (1);15-4;76;5
4. Norwalk;16-4;59;2
5. Maquoketa;17-2;57;3
6. Oskaloosa;12-5;42;NR
7. Fairfield;15-3;38;7
8. Carroll;16-3;36;9
9. Den.-Schleswig;15-4;33;10
10. Gilbert;15-4;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. West Delaware, Manchester 5. Spencer 4. Marion 1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Linn (10);20-0;100;1
2. West Sioux;20-0;78;3
3. S. Hamilton;18-1;74;4
4. S.C. Calhoun;20-1;62;5
5. Boyden-Hull;19-2;49;2
6. Van Meter;18-2;46;6
7. Dike-N. Hart.;18-1;37;9
T8. I.C. Regina;17-2;22;NR
T8. Treynor;18-3;22;7
10. Camanche;18-3;21;8
Others receiving votes: Pella Christian 20. Woodward-Granger 5. Mediapolis 4. Mount Ayr 3. Sioux Center 3. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 2. Forest City 1. OA-BCIG 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. G.V. Christian (9);19-1;99;1
2. Ank. Christian (1);20-0;84;5
3. George-L.R.;18-3;59;T3
4. Montezuma;17-1;58;2
5. New London;18-1;50;T3
6. Sioux Central;18-2;43;9
7. Exira EH-K;19-2;29;10
T8. Ar-We-Va;20-1;26;6
T8. South O'Brien;17-4;26;NR
10. M.C. Newman;18-2;22;NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 14. Notre Dame, Burlington 11. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 11. Stanton 8. Calamus-Wheatland 4. Belle Plaine 3. Newell-Fonda 2. East Mills 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls at Iowa City High, ccd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls at Iowa City High, ccd.
Muscatine at Iowa City West, ppd. to today
