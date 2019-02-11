Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;42;16;.724;—

Philadelphia;36;20;.643;5

Boston;35;21;.625;6

Brooklyn;29;29;.500;13

New York;10;46;.179;31

Southeast Division

Charlotte;27;29;.482;—

Miami;25;30;.455;1½

Orlando;25;32;.439;2½

Washington;24;33;.421;3½

Atlanta;18;38;.321;9

Central Division

Milwaukee;42;14;.750;—

Indiana;38;19;.667;4½

Detroit;26;29;.473;15½

Chicago;13;44;.228;29½

Cleveland;12;45;.211;30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;23;.589;—

San Antonio;32;26;.552;2

Dallas;26;30;.464;7

New Orleans;25;32;.439;8½

Memphis;23;34;.404;10½

Northwest Division

Denver;38;18;.679;—

Okla. City;37;19;.661;1

Portland;33;23;.589;5

Utah;32;24;.571;6

Minnesota;26;30;.464;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;40;15;.727;—

Sacramento;30;26;.536;10½

L.A. Clippers;31;27;.534;10½

L.A. Lakers;28;28;.500;12½

Phoenix;11;47;.190;30½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 107, New York 104

Detroit 121, Washington 112

Indiana 99, Charlotte 90

Toronto 127, Brooklyn 125

Houston 120, Dallas 104

Milwaukee 112, Chicago 99

Minnesota 130, L.A. Clippers 120

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 111

Denver 103, Miami 87

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 59, Oklahoma 53

Kansas 82, TCU 77, OT

IOWA COLLEGE

Lincoln 77, St. Ambrose 74

EAST

Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75

SOUTH

Alabama St. 82, MVSU 59

Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Alabama A&M 60

Grambling St. 65, Alcorn St. 53

Howard 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52

Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54

SC State 85, Coppin St. 84

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85

Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 67

Virginia 69, North Carolina 61

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Tennessee (40);22-1;1573;1

2. Duke (24);21-2;1554;2

3. Gonzaga;23-2;1457;4

4. Virginia;20-2;1406;3

5. Kentucky;20-3;1330;5

6. Michigan;22-2;1253;7

7. Nevada;23-1;1230;6

8. N. Carolina;19-4;1178;8

9. Houston;23-1;1022;12

10. Marquette;20-4;953;10

11. Michigan St.;19-5;948;9

12. Purdue;17-6;900;15

13. Villanova;19-5;753;14

14. Kansas;18-6;699;13

15. Texas Tech;19-5;660;18

16. Louisville;17-7;542;16

17. Florida St.;18-5;455;22

18. Kansas St.;18-5;444;—

19. LSU;19-4;437;21

20. Wisconsin;17-7;403;19

21. Iowa;19-5;399;20

22. Virginia Tech;18-5;393;11

23. Iowa St.;18-6;280;17

24. Maryland;18-6;196;24

25. Buffalo;20-3;170;23

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 76, Auburn 35, Wofford 22, Washington 17, Lipscomb 6, TCU 5, Texas 3, Clemson 1.

College women

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 77, Indiana 61

EAST

LIU Brooklyn 71, Mount St. Mary's 61

Robert Morris 60, CCSU 40

Sacred Heart 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Bryant 66

UConn 97, South Carolina 79

Wagner 87, St. Francis Brooklyn 85

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Alabama St. 73, MVSU 67

Bethune-Cookman 76, Howard 63

Grambling St. 79, Alcorn St. 63

Jackson St. 59, Southern U. 52

Kentucky 68, Alabama 53

NC A&T 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

NC Central 65, Delaware St. 64

Norfolk St. 69, Florida A&M 45

SC State 60, Coppin St. 55

Savannah St. 53, Morgan St. 35

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 71, Sacramento St. 61

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (22);21-1;694;1

2. Louisville (3);23-1;664;2

3. Oregon (3);23-1;653;3

4. UConn;21-2;607;5

5. Miss. St.;22-1;596;6

6. Not. Dame;22-3;553;4

7. Maryland;22-2;522;10

8. Marquette;21-3;513;8

9. Oregon St.;20-4;436;7

10. Stanford;19-4;423;11

11. S. Carolina;17-5;403;12

12. N.C. State;21-2;400;9

13. Gonzaga;22-2;363;13

14. Iowa;19-5;329;16

15. Texas;19-5;294;14

16. Syracuse;18-5;277;15

17. Kentucky;19-5;206;19

18. Iowa St.;18-5;205;22

19. Arizona St.;16-6;202;20

20. Miami;21-5;186;25

21. Florida St.;20-4;146;24

22. Texas A&M;18-5;126;18

23. Rutgers;17-6;105;20

24. Michigan St.;16-6;65;23

25. South Dakota;22-3;42;—

Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.

Prep boys

METRO

Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo East, ccd.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd.

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo East, ccd.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd.

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.

Iowa City Liberty at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Wednesday

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd.

IOWA STAR

Denver 82, Don Bosco 70

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls at South Hamilton, ppd.

Humboldt at Carroll, ppd.

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Denver 82, Don Bosco 70

Dike-New Hartford at Wapsie Valley, ccd.

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waukon at New Hampton, ppd.

TOP OF IOWA

Mason City Newman at West Fork, ccd.

WAMAC

Maquoketa 77, Central DeWitt 62

Marion 68, Solon 56

Mount Vernon 78, Benton Community 76

Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, ppd. to Friday

STATE

Bettendorf 43, North Scott 41

Calamus-Wheatland 62, Marquette Catholic 31

Davenport West 63, Davenport North 60

Jackson County Central, MN 72, Spirit Lake 71, 2 OTs

Sioux City, North 68, South Sioux City, NE 61

CLASS 1A DISTRICTS

East Buchanan 46, Waterloo Christian 24

West Harrison 64, West Monona 62

Westwood 78, Whiting 26

CLASS 2A DISTRICTS

Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Emmetsburg 21

Kuemper Catholic 66, MVAOCOU 56

Northeast, Goose Lake 69, Bellevue 46

Osage 67, North Fayette Valley 37

Pocahontas Area 83, Manson NW Webster 59

Rock Valley 64, Hinton 45

Sheldon 63, Cherokee 54

Sibley-Ocheyedan 79, Okoboji, Milford 62

Unity Christian 72, West Lyon 59

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Scott (9);18-0;98;1

2. Waukee (1);18-1;84;3

3. Bettendorf;17-1;77;2

4. I.C. West;13-3;67;4

5. Dub. Senior;14-2;66;6

6. S.C. East;17-1;48;7

7. Cedar Falls;14-3;29;5

8. C.R. Prairie;14-3;20;10

8. W.D.M. Valley;16-4;20;9

10. Dav. Central;14-4;12;8

Others receiving votes: Ames 11. Des Moines, North 5. Sioux City, West 5. Linn-Mar, Marion 4. Indianola 4.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Clear Lake (8);18-0;91;1

2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (1);16-3;85;4

3. Pella (1);15-4;76;5

4. Norwalk;16-4;59;2

5. Maquoketa;17-2;57;3

6. Oskaloosa;12-5;42;NR

7. Fairfield;15-3;38;7

8. Carroll;16-3;36;9

9. Den.-Schleswig;15-4;33;10

10. Gilbert;15-4;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. West Delaware, Manchester 5. Spencer 4. Marion 1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Linn (10);20-0;100;1

2. West Sioux;20-0;78;3

3. S. Hamilton;18-1;74;4

4. S.C. Calhoun;20-1;62;5

5. Boyden-Hull;19-2;49;2

6. Van Meter;18-2;46;6

7. Dike-N. Hart.;18-1;37;9

T8. I.C. Regina;17-2;22;NR

T8. Treynor;18-3;22;7

10. Camanche;18-3;21;8

Others receiving votes: Pella Christian 20. Woodward-Granger 5. Mediapolis 4. Mount Ayr 3. Sioux Center 3. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 2. Forest City 1. OA-BCIG 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. G.V. Christian (9);19-1;99;1

2. Ank. Christian (1);20-0;84;5

3. George-L.R.;18-3;59;T3

4. Montezuma;17-1;58;2

5. New London;18-1;50;T3

6. Sioux Central;18-2;43;9

7. Exira EH-K;19-2;29;10

T8. Ar-We-Va;20-1;26;6

T8. South O'Brien;17-4;26;NR

10. M.C. Newman;18-2;22;NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 14. Notre Dame, Burlington 11. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 11. Stanton 8. Calamus-Wheatland 4. Belle Plaine 3. Newell-Fonda 2. East Mills 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls at Iowa City High, ccd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls at Iowa City High, ccd.

Muscatine at Iowa City West, ppd. to today

