NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;21;7;.750;—
Philadelphia;19;9;.679;2
Boston;16;10;.615;4
Brooklyn;10;18;.357;11
New York;8;20;.286;13
Southeast Division
Charlotte;13;13;.500;—
Orlando;12;15;.444;1½
Miami;11;15;.423;2
Washington;11;16;.407;2½
Atlanta;6;20;.231;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;18;8;.692;—
Indiana;17;10;.630;1½
Detroit;13;12;.520;4½
Cleveland;6;21;.222;12½
Chicago;6;22;.214;13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;15;11;.577;—
Dallas;14;11;.560;½
New Orleans;14;15;.483;2½
San Antonio;13;14;.481;2½
Houston;11;14;.440;3½
Northwest Division
Okla. City;17;8;.680;—
Denver;18;9;.667;—
Portland;15;11;.577;2½
Minnesota;13;14;.481;5
Utah;13;15;.464;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;19;9;.679;—
L.A. Clippers;17;9;.654;1
L.A. Lakers;17;10;.630;1½
Sacramento;14;12;.538;4
Phoenix;4;23;.148;14½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 109, Washington 101
Philadelphia 116, Detroit 102
Boston 113, New Orleans 100
Milwaukee 108, Cleveland 92
Oklahoma City 122, Utah 113
Sacramento 108, Chicago 89
Dallas 101, Orlando 76
Denver 105, Memphis 99
L.A. Clippers 123, Phoenix 119, OT
Golden State 116, Minnesota 108
L.A. Lakers 108, Miami 105
GAMES TODAY
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Maryland 83, Loyola Maryland 48
IOWA COLLEGE
Carthage 66, Cornell 40
Faith Baptist 74, Central Christian Col. of the Bible 64
EAST
St. Francis Brooklyn 74, St. Peter's 70
Towson 73, Saint Joseph's 52
SOUTH
Southern U. 77, Louisiana College 53
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Tougaloo 60
FAR WEST
San Diego 76, Cal State San Bernardino 58
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1
2. Notre Dame;8-1;736;2
3. Baylor;7-0;705;4
4. Louisville;10-0;685;5
5. Mississippi St.;9-0;654;6
6. Maryland;9-0;605;7
7. Oregon;7-1;576;3
8. Oregon St.;7-1;555;8
9. Tennessee;8-0;545;9
10. N.C. State;10-0;486;10
11. Stanford;6-1;464;11
12. Texas;7-2;389;12
13. Minnesota;9-0;374;14
13. California;8-0;374;13
15. Syracuse;8-2;336;15
16. Iowa;8-2;299;16
17. Arizona St.;7-2;226;17
18. Kentucky;9-1;196;19
19. Marquette;7-2;184;18
20. DePaul;7-3;182;20
21. Gonzaga;9-1;142;24
22. Missouri;8-2;122;23
23. Michigan St.;8-1;121;—
24. Miami;8-2;82;25
25. S. Carolina;5-4;77;22
Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida St. 22, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 16, Iowa St. 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, Cent. Michigan 1, North Carolina 1, South Dakota St. 1.
College men
IOWA COLLEGE
Central Christian Col. of the Bible 85, Faith Baptist 65
Grand View at Briar Cliff, ccd.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC 87, Southeastern 75
EAST
Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73
Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50
Maine 98, Machias 43
SOUTH
Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 84, Champion Christian College 51
FAR WEST
Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68
Saint Mary's (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Kansas (57);8-0;1583;2
2. Duke (4);9-1;1454;3
3. Tennessee (1);7-1;1421;7
4. Gonzaga (1);9-1;1412;1
5. Michigan (1);10-0;1398;5
6. Virginia (1);9-0;1384;4
7. Nevada;10-0;1283;6
8. Auburn;8-1;1151;8
9. Michigan St.;8-2;1066;10
10. Florida St.;8-1;991;11
11. Texas Tech;8-0;914;13
12. N. Carolina;7-2;890;14
13. Va. Tech;8-1;833;15
14. Buffalo;9-0;664;17
15. Ohio St.;8-1;621;19
16. Wisconsin;8-2;599;12
17. Villanova;8-2;532;21
18. Mississippi St.;8-1;441;22
19. Kentucky;7-2;385;9
20. Arizona St.;7-1;351;20
21. Marquette;8-2;281;—
22. Iowa;7-2;208;18
23. Furman;10-0;189;25
24. Houston;8-0;173;—
25. Syracuse;7-2;118;—
25. Indiana;8-2;118;—
25. Kansas St.;6-2;118;16
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John's 57, Purdue 40, N.C. State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Butler 2, Minnesota 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.
Prep girls
IOWA STAR
Belle Plaine 53, Don Bosco 25
Clarksville 51, Colo-NESCO 43
Wapsie Valley 49, Janesville 42
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Wapsie Valley 49, Janesville 42
TOP OF IOWA
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Algona Garrigan 24
Lake Mills 29, Central Springs 25
St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21
TRI-RIVERS
Tipton 47, Midland 38
Springville 69, West Central 19
UPPER IOWA
Springville 69, West Central 19
WAMAC
Mid-Prairie 46, Williamsburg 34
STATE
ADM 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
Bishop Heelan 62, Kuemper Catholic 49
East Atchison 39, South Page 33
HLV 30, Twin Cedars 23
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Alta-Aurelia 29
Lamoni 49, Orient-Macksburg 28
Martensdale-St Marys 56, Grand View Christian 25
Mason City 80, Urbandale 72
Pekin 72, Cardinal, Eldon 24
Sigourney 31, Washington 29
Prep boys
IOWA STAR
Clarksville 57, Colo-NESCO 45
Don Bosco 58, Belle Plaine 56
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt 80, Eagle Grove 15
TOP OF IOWA
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 68, Algona Garrigan 58
Lake Mills 69, Central Springs 32
Humboldt 80, Eagle Grove 15
TRI-RIVERS
Springville 74, West Central 39
UPPER IOWA
Springville 74, West Central 39
WAMAC
Mid-Prairie 63, Williamsburg 40
STATE
Bedford 77, Clarke, Osceola 68
Durant 73, West Liberty 36
Lamoni 61, Orient-Macksburg 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mormon Trail 61
Pekin 67, Cardinal, Eldon 45
Urbandale 71, Mason City 55
AP Top 10
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. I.C. West (7);3-0;106;--
2. Waukee (3);3-0;80;--
3. North Scott (1);3-0;75;--
4. Ankeny;4-0;61;--
5. Dav. Central;4-0;47;--
6. Bettendorf;3-0;46;--
7. D.M. North;3-1;42;--
8. D.M. Hoover;4-0;39;--
9. S.C. East;3-0;35;--
10. Dub. Senior;1-1;19;--
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 16. Valley, West Des Moines 15. Pleasant Valley 7. Sioux City, West 4. Johnston 4. Waterloo East 3. Lewis Central 3. Ames 2. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Oskaloosa (6);4-0;102;--
2. Maquoketa;5-0;65;--
T3. Marion (1);5-0;58;--
T3. W. Delaware;4-0;58;--
5. Clear Lake (2);4-0;52;--
T6. Gilbert;4-0;45;--
T6. C.R. Xavier (1);2-1;45;--
T8. Glenwood (1);3-1;35;--
T8. Dub. Wahlert;2-1;35;--
10. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;3-1;27;--
Others receiving votes: Norwalk 26. Fairfield 22. Carlisle 8. Mount Pleasant 6. Grinnell 5. Carroll 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 4. Pella 3. Spirit Lake 3. Central Clinton, De Witt 2.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Linn (6);4-0;88;--
2. Treynor (3);4-0;85;--
3. W. Christian (1);1-1;60;--
4. Van Meter;3-0;48;--
T5. S. Hamilton;5-0;38;--
T5. Camanche;4-0;38;--
7. West Sioux;5-0;35;--
8. West Branch;5-0;34;--
9. Dike-N. Hart.;3-0;30;--
10. Unity Christian;5-0;29;--
Others receiving votes: Forest City 21. Boyden-Hull 18. Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Pella Christian 13. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12. Madrid 11. Sheldon 9. Cascade,Western Dubuque 5. Mediapolis 4. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 4. Northeast, Goose Lake 3. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 1. South Central Calhoun 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. GV Christian (10);3-1;105;--
2. Montezuma;5-0;71;--
3. George-Little Rock;3-1;62;--
4. Bishop Garrigan;4-0;61;--
5. Ank. Christian (1);4-0;57;--
6. Dunkerton;3-0;55;--
7. New London;4-0;35;--
8. Stanton;4-0;30;--
9. Martensdale-SM;5-0;26;--
10. Notre Dame;5-0;12;--
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11. Easton Valley 11. West Fork, Sheffield 11. St. Mary's, Remsen 9. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 6. AGWSR, Ackley 5. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. Lynnville-Sully 5. South O'Brien, Paullina 4. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 3. Audubon 2. Belle Plaine 2. Calamus-Wheatland 2. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 1. BCLUW, Conrad 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.