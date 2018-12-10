Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;21;7;.750;—

Philadelphia;19;9;.679;2

Boston;16;10;.615;4

Brooklyn;10;18;.357;11

New York;8;20;.286;13

Southeast Division

Charlotte;13;13;.500;—

Orlando;12;15;.444;1½

Miami;11;15;.423;2

Washington;11;16;.407;2½

Atlanta;6;20;.231;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;18;8;.692;—

Indiana;17;10;.630;1½

Detroit;13;12;.520;4½

Cleveland;6;21;.222;12½

Chicago;6;22;.214;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;15;11;.577;—

Dallas;14;11;.560;½

New Orleans;14;15;.483;2½

San Antonio;13;14;.481;2½

Houston;11;14;.440;3½

Northwest Division

Okla. City;17;8;.680;—

Denver;18;9;.667;—

Portland;15;11;.577;2½

Minnesota;13;14;.481;5

Utah;13;15;.464;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;19;9;.679;—

L.A. Clippers;17;9;.654;1

L.A. Lakers;17;10;.630;1½

Sacramento;14;12;.538;4

Phoenix;4;23;.148;14½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 109, Washington 101

Philadelphia 116, Detroit 102

Boston 113, New Orleans 100

Milwaukee 108, Cleveland 92

Oklahoma City 122, Utah 113

Sacramento 108, Chicago 89

Dallas 101, Orlando 76

Denver 105, Memphis 99

L.A. Clippers 123, Phoenix 119, OT

Golden State 116, Minnesota 108

L.A. Lakers 108, Miami 105

GAMES TODAY

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Maryland 83, Loyola Maryland 48

IOWA COLLEGE

Carthage 66, Cornell 40

Faith Baptist 74, Central Christian Col. of the Bible 64

EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 74, St. Peter's 70

Towson 73, Saint Joseph's 52

SOUTH

Southern U. 77, Louisiana College 53

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Tougaloo 60

FAR WEST

San Diego 76, Cal State San Bernardino 58

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;8-1;736;2

3. Baylor;7-0;705;4

4. Louisville;10-0;685;5

5. Mississippi St.;9-0;654;6

6. Maryland;9-0;605;7

7. Oregon;7-1;576;3

8. Oregon St.;7-1;555;8

9. Tennessee;8-0;545;9

10. N.C. State;10-0;486;10

11. Stanford;6-1;464;11

12. Texas;7-2;389;12

13. Minnesota;9-0;374;14

13. California;8-0;374;13

15. Syracuse;8-2;336;15

16. Iowa;8-2;299;16

17. Arizona St.;7-2;226;17

18. Kentucky;9-1;196;19

19. Marquette;7-2;184;18

20. DePaul;7-3;182;20

21. Gonzaga;9-1;142;24

22. Missouri;8-2;122;23

23. Michigan St.;8-1;121;—

24. Miami;8-2;82;25

25. S. Carolina;5-4;77;22

Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida St. 22, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 16, Iowa St. 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, Cent. Michigan 1, North Carolina 1, South Dakota St. 1.

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

Central Christian Col. of the Bible 85, Faith Baptist 65

Grand View at Briar Cliff, ccd.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DMACC 87, Southeastern 75

EAST

Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73

Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50

Maine 98, Machias 43

SOUTH

Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 84, Champion Christian College 51

FAR WEST

Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68

Saint Mary's (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Kansas (57);8-0;1583;2

2. Duke (4);9-1;1454;3

3. Tennessee (1);7-1;1421;7

4. Gonzaga (1);9-1;1412;1

5. Michigan (1);10-0;1398;5

6. Virginia (1);9-0;1384;4

7. Nevada;10-0;1283;6

8. Auburn;8-1;1151;8

9. Michigan St.;8-2;1066;10

10. Florida St.;8-1;991;11

11. Texas Tech;8-0;914;13

12. N. Carolina;7-2;890;14

13. Va. Tech;8-1;833;15

14. Buffalo;9-0;664;17

15. Ohio St.;8-1;621;19

16. Wisconsin;8-2;599;12

17. Villanova;8-2;532;21

18. Mississippi St.;8-1;441;22

19. Kentucky;7-2;385;9

20. Arizona St.;7-1;351;20

21. Marquette;8-2;281;—

22. Iowa;7-2;208;18

23. Furman;10-0;189;25

24. Houston;8-0;173;—

25. Syracuse;7-2;118;—

25. Indiana;8-2;118;—

25. Kansas St.;6-2;118;16

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John's 57, Purdue 40, N.C. State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Butler 2, Minnesota 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.

Prep girls

IOWA STAR

Belle Plaine 53, Don Bosco 25

Clarksville 51, Colo-NESCO 43

Wapsie Valley 49, Janesville 42

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Wapsie Valley 49, Janesville 42

TOP OF IOWA

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Algona Garrigan 24

Lake Mills 29, Central Springs 25

St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21

TRI-RIVERS

Tipton 47, Midland 38

Springville 69, West Central 19

UPPER IOWA

Springville 69, West Central 19

WAMAC

Mid-Prairie 46, Williamsburg 34

STATE

ADM 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 24

Bishop Heelan 62, Kuemper Catholic 49

East Atchison 39, South Page 33

HLV 30, Twin Cedars 23

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Alta-Aurelia 29

Lamoni 49, Orient-Macksburg 28

Martensdale-St Marys 56, Grand View Christian 25

Mason City 80, Urbandale 72

Pekin 72, Cardinal, Eldon 24

Sigourney 31, Washington 29

Prep boys

IOWA STAR

Clarksville 57, Colo-NESCO 45

Don Bosco 58, Belle Plaine 56

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt 80, Eagle Grove 15

TOP OF IOWA

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 68, Algona Garrigan 58

Lake Mills 69, Central Springs 32

Humboldt 80, Eagle Grove 15

TRI-RIVERS

Springville 74, West Central 39

UPPER IOWA

Springville 74, West Central 39

WAMAC

Mid-Prairie 63, Williamsburg 40

STATE

Bedford 77, Clarke, Osceola 68

Durant 73, West Liberty 36

Lamoni 61, Orient-Macksburg 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mormon Trail 61

Pekin 67, Cardinal, Eldon 45

Urbandale 71, Mason City 55

AP Top 10

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. I.C. West (7);3-0;106;--

2. Waukee (3);3-0;80;--

3. North Scott (1);3-0;75;--

4. Ankeny;4-0;61;--

5. Dav. Central;4-0;47;--

6. Bettendorf;3-0;46;--

7. D.M. North;3-1;42;--

8. D.M. Hoover;4-0;39;--

9. S.C. East;3-0;35;--

10. Dub. Senior;1-1;19;--

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 16. Valley, West Des Moines 15. Pleasant Valley 7. Sioux City, West 4. Johnston 4. Waterloo East 3. Lewis Central 3. Ames 2. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Oskaloosa (6);4-0;102;--

2. Maquoketa;5-0;65;--

T3. Marion (1);5-0;58;--

T3. W. Delaware;4-0;58;--

5. Clear Lake (2);4-0;52;--

T6. Gilbert;4-0;45;--

T6. C.R. Xavier (1);2-1;45;--

T8. Glenwood (1);3-1;35;--

T8. Dub. Wahlert;2-1;35;--

10. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;3-1;27;--

Others receiving votes: Norwalk 26. Fairfield 22. Carlisle 8. Mount Pleasant 6. Grinnell 5. Carroll 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 4. Pella 3. Spirit Lake 3. Central Clinton, De Witt 2.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Linn (6);4-0;88;--

2. Treynor (3);4-0;85;--

3. W. Christian (1);1-1;60;--

4. Van Meter;3-0;48;--

T5. S. Hamilton;5-0;38;--

T5. Camanche;4-0;38;--

7. West Sioux;5-0;35;--

8. West Branch;5-0;34;--

9. Dike-N. Hart.;3-0;30;--

10. Unity Christian;5-0;29;--

Others receiving votes: Forest City 21. Boyden-Hull 18. Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Pella Christian 13. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12. Madrid 11. Sheldon 9. Cascade,Western Dubuque 5. Mediapolis 4. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 4. Northeast, Goose Lake 3. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 1. South Central Calhoun 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. GV Christian (10);3-1;105;--

2. Montezuma;5-0;71;--

3. George-Little Rock;3-1;62;--

4. Bishop Garrigan;4-0;61;--

5. Ank. Christian (1);4-0;57;--

6. Dunkerton;3-0;55;--

7. New London;4-0;35;--

8. Stanton;4-0;30;--

9. Martensdale-SM;5-0;26;--

10. Notre Dame;5-0;12;--

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11. Easton Valley 11. West Fork, Sheffield 11. St. Mary's, Remsen 9. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 6. AGWSR, Ackley 5. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. Lynnville-Sully 5. South O'Brien, Paullina 4. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 3. Audubon 2. Belle Plaine 2. Calamus-Wheatland 2. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 1. BCLUW, Conrad 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments