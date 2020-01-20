Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep scores, prep boys' rankings
Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep scores, prep boys' rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;29;14;.674;--

Boston;28;14;.667;½

Philadelphia;29;16;.644;1

Brooklyn;18;24;.429;10½

New York;12;32;.273;17½

Southeast Division

Miami;30;13;.698;—

Orlando;21;23;.477;9½

Washington;14;28;.333;15½

Charlotte;15;30;.333;16

Atlanta;10;34;.227;20½

Central Division

Milwaukee;39;6;.867;—

Indiana;28;16;.636;10½

Detroit;16;28;.364;22½

Chicago;16;29;.356;23

Cleveland;12;32;.273;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;27;15;.643;--

Houston;26;16;.619;1

Memphis;20;23;.465;7½

San Antonio;19;23;.452;8

New Orleans;17;27;.386;11

Northwest Division

Denver;30;13;.698;--

Utah;30;13;.698;--

Oklahoma City;25;19;.568;5½

Portland;19;26;.422;12

Minnesota;15;28;.349;15

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;34;9;.791;—

L.A. Clippers;30;13;.698;4

Phoenix;18;25;.419;16

Sacramento;15;28;.349;19

Golden State;10;35;.222;25

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115

Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106

Utah 123, Sacramento 101

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

San Antonio 107, Miami 102

Indiana 115, Denver 107

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 106, Detroit 100

Toronto 122, Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98

New Orleans 126, Memphis 116

New York 106, Cleveland 86

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107

Orlando 106, Charlotte 83

Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT

Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107

Denver 107, Minnesota 100

Utah 118, Indiana 88

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118

Portland 129, Golden State 124, OT

GAME TODAY

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Maryland 76, Indiana 62

Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 90, Luther 66

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 78, Grand View 70

William Penn 78, Mount Mercy 53

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

NIACC 97, Southeastern 65

Kirkwood 71, Southwestern 45

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 47

Iona 69, St. Peter's 59

Robert Morris 73, Sacred Heart 43

SOUTH

Florida A&M 70, NC Central 68

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Kennesaw St. 63

Jackson St. 53, Prairie View 49

Morgan St. 42, NC A&T 38

North Alabama 68, Stetson 57

North Florida 70, Jacksonville 64

SC State 60, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

South Carolina 81, Mississippi St. 79

Southern U. 84, MVSU 54

Tennessee 65, Alabama 63

Texas Southern 89, Grambling St. 85

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 75

FAR WEST

Portland St. 76, Weber St. 57

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. S. Carolina (22);17-1;741;1

2. Baylor (6);15-1;725;2

3. UConn;16-1;665;4

4. Oregon;15-2;658;6

5. Louisville (2);18-1;641;5

6. Stanford;16-2;599;3

7. Oregon St.;16-2;545;8

8. N.C. State;17-1;530;9

9. Mississippi St.;16-2;504;10

10. UCLA;16-1;497;7

11. DePaul;17-2;425;14

12. Kentucky;15-3;378;11

13. Gonzaga;18-1;366;16

14. Florida St.;15-3;358;13

15. Texas A&M;15-3;345;12

16. Arizona St.;15-4;297;18

17. Indiana;14-4;221;15

18. Arizona;15-3;214;21

19. Iowa;15-3;186;22

20. Maryland;13-4;184;20

21. Arkansas;15-3;156;23

22. Northwestern;16-2;118;—

23. Tennessee;14-3;116;24

24. South Dakota;17-2;110;25

25. West Virginia;13-3;63;17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57

West Virginia 97, Texas 59

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 83, Simpson 73

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 107, Grand View 80

William Penn 93, Mount Mercy 89

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Kirkwood 100, Southwestern 60

EAST

Colgate 80, Bucknell 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60

SOUTH

Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57

NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70

NC State 53, Virginia 51

Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62

Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60

Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79

SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Southern U. 74, MVSU 70

Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61

UNC Asheville 71, Longwood 66

Yale 89, Howard 75

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

North Texas 79, Rice 59

FAR WEST

Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (33);15-1;1591;2

2. Gonzaga (31);20-1;1588;1

3. Kansas (1);14-3;1470;6

4. San Diego St.;19-0;1422;7

5. Florida St.;16-2;1335;9

6. Louisville;15-3;1303;11

7. Dayton;16-2;1139;13

8. Duke;15-3;1065;3

9. Villanova;14-3;1055;14

10. Seton Hall;14-4;1034;18

11. Michigan St.;14-4;1004;15

12. Oregon;15-4;886;8

13. Butler;15-3;867;5

14. W. Virginia;14-3;758;12

15. Kentucky;13-4;755;10

16. Auburn;15-2;637;4

17. Maryland;14-4;525;17

18. Texas Tech;12-5;399;23

19. Iowa;13-5;398;—

20. Memphis;14-3;394;22

21. Illinois;13-5;280;24

22. Arizona;13-5;225;—

23. Colorado;14-4;154;20

24. Rutgers;14-4;152;—

25. Houston;14-4;151;—

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Columbus 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Western Dubuque 47

Dubuque Senior 75, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51

Dubuque Wahlert 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 38

Iowa City West 59, Linn-Mar 46

IOWA STAR

BCLUW 49, Colo-NESCO 48

AGWSR 55, Clarksville 47

Central City 38, Dunkerton 33

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona Garrigan 57, Humboldt 33

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 39

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR 55, Clarksville 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Union Community 31

BCLUW 49, Colo-NESCO 48

Waterloo Columbus 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33

Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley 34

Jesup 54, Hudson 44

Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30

Grundy Center 57, South Tama 24

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 57, Humboldt 33

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 39

West Fork 44, Rockford 20

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 44, East Buchanan 36

Central City 38, Dunkerton 33

Prince of Peace 64, Lisbon 44

WAMAC

Grundy Center 57, South Tama 24

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Dyersville Beckman 43

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 29

Bishop Heelan 61, Sioux City East 51

Creston 71, Clarke 26

Danville 49, Mount Pleasant 45

Dowling Catholic 78, Ames 57

East Mills 57, Essex 22

East Union 56, Orient-Macksburg 47

Fairfield 59, Martensdale-St Marys 54

Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30

Harlan 49, St. Albert 35

Kuemper Catholic 71, Clarinda 50

Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona 56, OT

Lynnville-Sully 55, Iowa Valley 32

Melcher-Dallas 48, Moulton-Udell 25

Montezuma 61, English Valleys 23

Mount Ayr 74, Murray 19

MVAOCOU 75, Riverside 25

Panorama 61, Nodaway Valley 54

Pella 69, PCM 33

Perry 62, Saydel 22

Sheldon 65, Rock Valley 57

Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center 28

Van Buren 63, WACO 20

West Branch 74, Mid-Prairie 27

West Liberty 49, Regina Catholic 38

Western Christian 71, Spirit Lake 32

Winterset 49, Van Meter 39

Woodbury Central 64, Gehlen Catholic 57

Woodward-Granger 49, Greene County 23

Prep boys

METRO

Columbus 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, OT

Waterloo Christian 73, Central Elkader 65

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 41

Dubuque Senior 66, Dubuque Hempstead 51

Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Dubuque Wahlert 55

Iowa City West 38, Linn-Mar 31

IOWA STAR

AGWSR 78, Clarksville 30

BCLUW 62, Colo-NESCO 30

Central City 48, Dunkerton 38

Waterloo Christian 73, Central Elkader 65

Don Bosco 63, Tripoli 44

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR 78, Clarksville 30

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Union Community 45

BCLUW 62, Colo-NESCO 30

Grand View Christian 57, South Hardin 44

Grundy Center 45, South Tama 37

Jesup 50, Hudson 49

Pella Christian 71, West Marshall 54

Wapsie Valley 57, Dike-New Hartford 42

Waterloo Columbus 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, OT

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 78, Independence 54

Marion 66, Oelwein 25

Waukon 52, Spring Grove, Minn. 44

TOP OF IOWA

Waterloo Christian 73, Central Elkader 65

West Fork 50, Rockford 37

TRI-RIVERS

Central City 48, Dunkerton 38

Alburnett 75, East Buchanan 55

WAMAC

Marion 66, Oelwein 25

Charles City 78, Independence 54

Grundy Center 45, South Tama 37

STATE

Ankeny Christian 68, North Mahaska 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Exira/EH-K 55

Danville 76, Fairfield 63

Earlham 68, AHSTW, Avoca 64

Gehlen Catholic 73, Woodbury Central 57

Logan-Magnolia 55, West Monona 41

Lynnville-Sully 56, Iowa Valley 49

Montezuma 77, English Valleys 43

Monticello 56, Cascade 31

Mount Pleasant 70, New London 65

Oskaloosa 62, Chariton 52

Pella 78, PCM, Monroe 58

Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Council Bluffs Jefferson 41

Sidney 80, Clarinda Academy 35

South Central Calhoun 76, Alta/Aurelia 56

Tri-Center 71, Shenandoah 34

Van Meter 48, Winterset 46

West Branch 57, Mid-Prairie 55, OT

West Harrison 59, Glidden-Ralston 42

West Sioux 86, Dakota Valley, SD 73

Woodbine 60, Missouri Valley 45

Woodward-Granger 53, Greene County 26

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (10);9-0;116;1

2. Wat. West (1);8-1;101;2

3. I.C. West;7-1;90;3

4. Cedar Falls (1);7-1;87;4

5. Dub. Hempstead;9-1;54;6

6. Ank. Centennial;10-1;52;5

7. North Scott;10-1;48;9

8. Dub. Senior;6-1;44;10

9. Ankeny;9-1;30;NR

10. Dowling Catholic;8-2;20;8

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 15. Sioux City East 2. Davenport North 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Norwalk (3);8-2;92;8

2. Marion (1);9-1;90;10

3. Assumption (4);8-2;85;6

4. Carroll (1);7-1;73;1

5. Pella (1);8-2;57;NR

6. Winterset;7-2;54;4

7. Mount Vernon;9-2;43;2

8. MOC-FV;10-2;28;7

9. Glenwood;9-3;26;NR

10. Ballard;7-4;24;NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. West Sioux (7);12-0;113;1

2. Camanche (5);9-0;107;2

3. Treynor;11-1;90;3

4. North Linn;10-0;83;4

5. Boyden-Hull;10-1;74;8

6. Dyers. Beckman;9-2;53;5

7. Van Meter;10-0;46;9

8. West. Christian;8-2;16;NR

T9. I.C. Regina;8-2;14;7

T9. West Branch;10-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW 3. Unity Christian 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Easton Valley (5);11-0;109;3

2. Algona Garrigan (4);11-1;106;4

3. WACO (1);12-0;75;5

4. Montezuma;8-1;68;1

5. West Fork (1);11-1;65;6

6. Lake Mills;11-1;58;7

7. Remsen-SM;9-2;55;2

8. South O'Brien;10-2;46;10

9. Mount Ayr (1);10-0;38;10

T10. Martensdale-SM:9-1;8;NR

T10. Highland;12-1;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community  4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.

