Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep scores, prep boys' rankings

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;29;14;.674;--
Boston;28;14;.667;½
Philadelphia;29;16;.644;1
Brooklyn;18;24;.429;10½
New York;12;32;.273;17½
Southeast Division
Miami;30;13;.698;—
Orlando;21;23;.477;9½
Washington;14;28;.333;15½
Charlotte;15;30;.333;16
Atlanta;10;34;.227;20½
Central Division
Milwaukee;39;6;.867;—
Indiana;28;16;.636;10½
Detroit;16;28;.364;22½
Chicago;16;29;.356;23
Cleveland;12;32;.273;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;27;15;.643;--
Houston;26;16;.619;1
Memphis;20;23;.465;7½
San Antonio;19;23;.452;8
New Orleans;17;27;.386;11
Northwest Division
Denver;30;13;.698;--
Utah;30;13;.698;--
Oklahoma City;25;19;.568;5½
Portland;19;26;.422;12
Minnesota;15;28;.349;15
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;34;9;.791;—
L.A. Clippers;30;13;.698;4
Phoenix;18;25;.419;16
Sacramento;15;28;.349;19
Golden State;10;35;.222;25
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115
Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106
Utah 123, Sacramento 101
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
San Antonio 107, Miami 102
Indiana 115, Denver 107
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 106, Detroit 100
Toronto 122, Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98
New Orleans 126, Memphis 116
New York 106, Cleveland 86
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107
Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT
Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107
Denver 107, Minnesota 100
Utah 118, Indiana 88
San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118
Portland 129, Golden State 124, OT
GAME TODAY
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Maryland 76, Indiana 62
Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson 90, Luther 66
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 78, Grand View 70
William Penn 78, Mount Mercy 53
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
NIACC 97, Southeastern 65
Kirkwood 71, Southwestern 45
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 47
Iona 69, St. Peter's 59
Robert Morris 73, Sacred Heart 43
SOUTH
Florida A&M 70, NC Central 68
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Kennesaw St. 63
Jackson St. 53, Prairie View 49
Morgan St. 42, NC A&T 38
North Alabama 68, Stetson 57
North Florida 70, Jacksonville 64
SC State 60, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
South Carolina 81, Mississippi St. 79
Southern U. 84, MVSU 54
Tennessee 65, Alabama 63
Texas Southern 89, Grambling St. 85
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 75
FAR WEST
Portland St. 76, Weber St. 57
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. S. Carolina (22);17-1;741;1
2. Baylor (6);15-1;725;2
3. UConn;16-1;665;4
4. Oregon;15-2;658;6
5. Louisville (2);18-1;641;5
6. Stanford;16-2;599;3
7. Oregon St.;16-2;545;8
8. N.C. State;17-1;530;9
9. Mississippi St.;16-2;504;10
10. UCLA;16-1;497;7
11. DePaul;17-2;425;14
12. Kentucky;15-3;378;11
13. Gonzaga;18-1;366;16
14. Florida St.;15-3;358;13
15. Texas A&M;15-3;345;12
16. Arizona St.;15-4;297;18
17. Indiana;14-4;221;15
18. Arizona;15-3;214;21
19. Iowa;15-3;186;22
20. Maryland;13-4;184;20
21. Arkansas;15-3;156;23
22. Northwestern;16-2;118;—
23. Tennessee;14-3;116;24
24. South Dakota;17-2;110;25
25. West Virginia;13-3;63;17
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
West Virginia 97, Texas 59
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 83, Simpson 73
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 107, Grand View 80
William Penn 93, Mount Mercy 89
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Kirkwood 100, Southwestern 60
EAST
Colgate 80, Bucknell 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60
SOUTH
Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57
NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70
NC State 53, Virginia 51
Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62
Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60
Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79
SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Southern U. 74, MVSU 70
Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61
UNC Asheville 71, Longwood 66
Yale 89, Howard 75
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
North Texas 79, Rice 59
FAR WEST
Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (33);15-1;1591;2
2. Gonzaga (31);20-1;1588;1
3. Kansas (1);14-3;1470;6
4. San Diego St.;19-0;1422;7
5. Florida St.;16-2;1335;9
6. Louisville;15-3;1303;11
7. Dayton;16-2;1139;13
8. Duke;15-3;1065;3
9. Villanova;14-3;1055;14
10. Seton Hall;14-4;1034;18
11. Michigan St.;14-4;1004;15
12. Oregon;15-4;886;8
13. Butler;15-3;867;5
14. W. Virginia;14-3;758;12
15. Kentucky;13-4;755;10
16. Auburn;15-2;637;4
17. Maryland;14-4;525;17
18. Texas Tech;12-5;399;23
19. Iowa;13-5;398;—
20. Memphis;14-3;394;22
21. Illinois;13-5;280;24
22. Arizona;13-5;225;—
23. Colorado;14-4;154;20
24. Rutgers;14-4;152;—
25. Houston;14-4;151;—
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Columbus 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Western Dubuque 47
Dubuque Senior 75, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51
Dubuque Wahlert 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 38
Iowa City West 59, Linn-Mar 46
IOWA STAR
BCLUW 49, Colo-NESCO 48
AGWSR 55, Clarksville 47
Central City 38, Dunkerton 33
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona Garrigan 57, Humboldt 33
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 39
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR 55, Clarksville 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Union Community 31
BCLUW 49, Colo-NESCO 48
Waterloo Columbus 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley 34
Jesup 54, Hudson 44
Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30
Grundy Center 57, South Tama 24
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 57, Humboldt 33
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 39
West Fork 44, Rockford 20
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 44, East Buchanan 36
Central City 38, Dunkerton 33
Prince of Peace 64, Lisbon 44
WAMAC
Grundy Center 57, South Tama 24
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Dyersville Beckman 43
STATE
Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 29
Bishop Heelan 61, Sioux City East 51
Creston 71, Clarke 26
Danville 49, Mount Pleasant 45
Dowling Catholic 78, Ames 57
East Mills 57, Essex 22
East Union 56, Orient-Macksburg 47
Fairfield 59, Martensdale-St Marys 54
Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30
Harlan 49, St. Albert 35
Kuemper Catholic 71, Clarinda 50
Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona 56, OT
Lynnville-Sully 55, Iowa Valley 32
Melcher-Dallas 48, Moulton-Udell 25
Montezuma 61, English Valleys 23
Mount Ayr 74, Murray 19
MVAOCOU 75, Riverside 25
Panorama 61, Nodaway Valley 54
Pella 69, PCM 33
Perry 62, Saydel 22
Sheldon 65, Rock Valley 57
Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center 28
Van Buren 63, WACO 20
West Branch 74, Mid-Prairie 27
West Liberty 49, Regina Catholic 38
Western Christian 71, Spirit Lake 32
Winterset 49, Van Meter 39
Woodbury Central 64, Gehlen Catholic 57
Woodward-Granger 49, Greene County 23
Prep boys
METRO
Columbus 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, OT
Waterloo Christian 73, Central Elkader 65
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 41
Dubuque Senior 66, Dubuque Hempstead 51
Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Dubuque Wahlert 55
Iowa City West 38, Linn-Mar 31
IOWA STAR
AGWSR 78, Clarksville 30
BCLUW 62, Colo-NESCO 30
Central City 48, Dunkerton 38
Waterloo Christian 73, Central Elkader 65
Don Bosco 63, Tripoli 44
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR 78, Clarksville 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Union Community 45
BCLUW 62, Colo-NESCO 30
Grand View Christian 57, South Hardin 44
Grundy Center 45, South Tama 37
Jesup 50, Hudson 49
Pella Christian 71, West Marshall 54
Wapsie Valley 57, Dike-New Hartford 42
Waterloo Columbus 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, OT
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 78, Independence 54
Marion 66, Oelwein 25
Waukon 52, Spring Grove, Minn. 44
TOP OF IOWA
Waterloo Christian 73, Central Elkader 65
West Fork 50, Rockford 37
TRI-RIVERS
Central City 48, Dunkerton 38
Alburnett 75, East Buchanan 55
WAMAC
Marion 66, Oelwein 25
Charles City 78, Independence 54
Grundy Center 45, South Tama 37
STATE
Ankeny Christian 68, North Mahaska 38
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Exira/EH-K 55
Danville 76, Fairfield 63
Earlham 68, AHSTW, Avoca 64
Gehlen Catholic 73, Woodbury Central 57
Logan-Magnolia 55, West Monona 41
Lynnville-Sully 56, Iowa Valley 49
Montezuma 77, English Valleys 43
Monticello 56, Cascade 31
Mount Pleasant 70, New London 65
Oskaloosa 62, Chariton 52
Pella 78, PCM, Monroe 58
Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Council Bluffs Jefferson 41
Sidney 80, Clarinda Academy 35
South Central Calhoun 76, Alta/Aurelia 56
Tri-Center 71, Shenandoah 34
Van Meter 48, Winterset 46
West Branch 57, Mid-Prairie 55, OT
West Harrison 59, Glidden-Ralston 42
West Sioux 86, Dakota Valley, SD 73
Woodbine 60, Missouri Valley 45
Woodward-Granger 53, Greene County 26
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (10);9-0;116;1
2. Wat. West (1);8-1;101;2
3. I.C. West;7-1;90;3
4. Cedar Falls (1);7-1;87;4
5. Dub. Hempstead;9-1;54;6
6. Ank. Centennial;10-1;52;5
7. North Scott;10-1;48;9
8. Dub. Senior;6-1;44;10
9. Ankeny;9-1;30;NR
10. Dowling Catholic;8-2;20;8
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 15. Sioux City East 2. Davenport North 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Norwalk (3);8-2;92;8
2. Marion (1);9-1;90;10
3. Assumption (4);8-2;85;6
4. Carroll (1);7-1;73;1
5. Pella (1);8-2;57;NR
6. Winterset;7-2;54;4
7. Mount Vernon;9-2;43;2
8. MOC-FV;10-2;28;7
9. Glenwood;9-3;26;NR
10. Ballard;7-4;24;NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. West Sioux (7);12-0;113;1
2. Camanche (5);9-0;107;2
3. Treynor;11-1;90;3
4. North Linn;10-0;83;4
5. Boyden-Hull;10-1;74;8
6. Dyers. Beckman;9-2;53;5
7. Van Meter;10-0;46;9
8. West. Christian;8-2;16;NR
T9. I.C. Regina;8-2;14;7
T9. West Branch;10-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW 3. Unity Christian 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Easton Valley (5);11-0;109;3
2. Algona Garrigan (4);11-1;106;4
3. WACO (1);12-0;75;5
4. Montezuma;8-1;68;1
5. West Fork (1);11-1;65;6
6. Lake Mills;11-1;58;7
7. Remsen-SM;9-2;55;2
8. South O'Brien;10-2;46;10
9. Mount Ayr (1);10-0;38;10
T10. Martensdale-SM:9-1;8;NR
T10. Highland;12-1;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.