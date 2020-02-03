Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep scores, prep boys' rankings
Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep scores, prep boys' rankings

Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;36;14;.720;--

Boston;34;15;.694;1½

Philadelphia;31;20;.608;5½

Brooklyn;22;27;.449;13½

New York;15;36;.294;21½

Southeast Division

Miami;34;15;.694;—

Orlando;22;28;.440;12½

Washington;17;32;.347;17

Charlotte;16;34;.320;18½

Atlanta;13;38;.255;22

Central Division

Milwaukee;42;7;.857;—

Indiana;31;19;.620;11½

Chicago;19;33;.365;24½

Detroit;18;34;.346;25½

Cleveland;13;38;.255;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;31;18;.633;--

Dallas;31;19;.620;½

Memphis;25;25;.500;6½

San Antonio;22;27;.449;8

New Orleans;20;30;.400;11½

Northwest Division

Denver;34;16;.680;--

Utah;32;17;.653;1½

Oklahoma City;30;20;.600;4

Portland;23;27;.460;11

Minnesota;15;34;.306;18½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;37;11;.771;—

L.A. Clippers;35;15;.700;3

Phoenix;20;30;.400;18

Sacramento;19;31;.380;19

Golden State;12;39;.235;26½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 112, Indiana 103

Golden State 125, Washington 117

New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT

Orlando 112, Charlotte 100

Boston 123, Atlanta 115

Miami 137, Philadelphia 106

Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97

Memphis 96, Detroit 82

Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109

L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Indiana 66, Purdue 54

Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53

IOWA COLLEGES

Maranatha Baptist 80, Faith Baptist 33

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Northeast 82, North Platte 44

Iowa Western 70, Southeast 45

EAST

Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61

Mount St. Mary's 67, Sacred Heart 58

North Alabama 57, NJIT 55

Oregon 74, UConn 56

Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68

Howard 64, Coppin St. 52

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 66

MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57

Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53

NC A&T 66, SC State 55

Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75

Stetson 60, North Florida 52

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44

FAR WEST

Idaho 70, Sacramento St. 44

N. Arizona 70, E. Washington 62

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. S. Carolina (26);21-1;746;1

2. Baylor (3);19-1;718;2

3. Oregon;19-2;673;3

4. UConn;19-1;662;4

5. Louisville (1);21-1;641;5

6. Stanford;20-2;605;6

7. N.C. State;21-1;563;7

8. Mississippi St.;19-3;533;9

9. Oregon St.;18-4;505;10

10. UCLA;19-2;462;8

11. Gonzaga;22-1;437;12

12. Arizona;18-3;413;16

13. Maryland;17-4;371;17

14. DePaul;20-3;360;11

15. Kentucky;17-4;302;13

16. Texas A&M;18-4;291;15

17. Florida St.;18-4;272;14

18. Indiana;17-5;194;20

19. Arizona St.;16-6;182;19

20. Iowa;18-4;172;18

21. Northwestern;19-3;171;23

22. South Dakota;21-2;143;21

23. Tennessee;17-5;90;22

24. Missouri St.;18-3;77;24

25. Arkansas;18-4;68;25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 73, Kansas St. 67

Kansas 69, Texas 58

EAST

Coppin St. 64, Howard 56

Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Delaware St. 66

SOUTH

Alabama St. 79, Texas Southern 55

Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59

Grambling St. 90, MVSU 65

NC A&T 78, SC State 63

NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63

Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 54

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 49, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

FAR WEST

Chaminade 92, Hawaii Hilo 70

E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (49);19-1;1608;1

2. Gonzaga (15);23-1;1567;2

3. Kansas (1);18-3;1472;3

4. San Diego St.;23-0;1447;4

5. Louisville;19-3;1352;6

6. Dayton;20-2;1271;7

7. Duke;18-3;1242;9

8. Florida St.;18-3;1188;5

9. Maryland;17-4;999;15

10. Villanova;17-4;959;8

11. Auburn;19-2;926;17

12. Seton Hall;16-5;900;10

13. West Virginia;17-4;827;12

14. Oregon;18-5;758;11

15. Kentucky;16-5;660;13

16. Michigan St.;16-6;624;14

17. Iowa;16-6;604;18

18. LSU;17-4;572;22

19. Butler;17-5;437;16

20. Illinois;16-6;373;19

21. Creighton;17-5;372;—

22. Penn St.;16-5;356;24

23. Arizona;15-6;164;—

24. Colorado;17-5;134;20

25. Houston;17-5;85;21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42

Jesup 52, Waterloo Columbus 29

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

IOWA STAR

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, GMG 30

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Dike-New Hartford 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 36

Denver 54, Hudson 51

AGWSR 49, South Hardin 29

North Mahaska 50, West Marshall 42

Tripoli 67, Wapsie Valley 52

TOP OF IOWA

West Hancock 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

Osage 56, Central Springs 30

TRI-RIVERS

Lisbon 43, Cedar Valley Christian 24

Central Elkader 57, Starmont 27

UPPER IOWA

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 59, Mount Vernon 27

STATE

Burlington Notre Dame 60, Mount Pleasant 35

Carlisle 58, PCM 28

Creston 62, Martensdale-St Marys 60

Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Pella Christian 49

East Mills 58, West Harrison 26

Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Harris-Lake Park 33

Exira-EHK 47, Audubon 46

Fairfield 68, Albia 26

Gilbert 70, Greene County 9

Glenwood 57, Treynor 16

Grand View Christian 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 27

Heartland Christian 55, Cornerstone Christian 33

Highland 68, Hillcrest Academy 28

Kingsley-Pierson 80, West Monona 59

Lenox 44, East Union 43

Melcher-Dallas 62, Tri-County 42

Mount Ayr 72, Clarinda 41

Paton-Churdan 39, Glidden-Ralston 32

Pleasantville 46, Earlham 36

Regina Catholic 55, North Cedar 29

Ridge View 53, Woodbury Central 37

Sioux City East 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61

Stanton 63, Griswold 40

Van Buren 51, Danville 21

Washington 45, Mid-Prairie 41

Waukee 74, Marshalltown 14

Westwood 64, OABCIG 47

Williamsburg 80, Belle Plaine 37

Prep boys

METRO

Jesup 44, Waterloo Columbus 43

IOWA STAR

Wapsie Valley 64, Tripoli 24

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Dike-New Hartford 65, Aplington-Parkersburg 60

Denver 71, Hudson 53

South Hardin 65, AGWSR 54

NORTHEAST IOWA

Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Oelwein 27

Waukon 73, Postville 48

TOP OF IOWA

Osage 52, Central Springs 26

West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54

TRI-RIVERS

Lisbon 68, Cedar Valley Christian 44

West Branch 55, Marquette Catholic 28

WAMAC

STATE

Assumption, Davenport 44, Bettendorf 39

B-G-M 58, Sigourney 45

Cardinal, Eldon 80, Moulton-Udell 21

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Pella Christian 56

Gilbert 79, Greene County 45

Glenwood 72, Shenandoah 39

Glidden-Ralston 69, Paton-Churdan 58

Harris-Lake Park 59, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

Highland 49, Hillcrest Academy 44

Mount Ayr 59, Clarinda 53

Washington 61, Mid-Prairie 47

Waukee 64, Marshalltown 23

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. I.C. West (8);13-1;106;1

2. Ank. Centennial (2);15-1;95;4

3. Dub. Senior (1);13-1;83;5

4. Wat. West;13-2;71;7

5. North Scott;14-1;57;6

6. Cedar Falls;11-2;56;2

7. C.B. Lincoln;16-1;47;8

8. Waukee;11-2;46;3

9. Dub. Hempstead;12-3;14;9

10. W.D.M. Valley;11-5;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City East 3.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Marion (7);15-1;103;2

T2. Carroll (1);13-1;91;4

T2. Assumption (3);12-2;91;3

4. Norwalk;12-3;74;1

5. Mt. Vernon;14-2;64;6

6. Pella;12-4;45;5

7. Glenwood;12-3;38;8

8. Clear Lake;14-2;35;10

9. MOC-FV;14-3;27;7

10. Winterset;12-3;12;9

Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. West Sioux (8);17-0;107;1

2. Treynor;16-1;89;2

3. North Linn (2);16-0;86;3

4. Van Meter (1);17-0;81;5

5. Camanche;14-2;64;4

6. Boyden-Hull;15-2;48;7

7. Beckman Catholic;14-3;36;6

8. Apl.-Parkersburg;14-1;25;10

9. West Branch;14-1;24;8

10. West. Christian;13-3;20;9

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. A-H-S-TW 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Easton Valley (6);15-0;102;1

2. WACO (3);17-0;92;2

3. West Fork (1);17-1;86;3

4. Lake Mills;16-1;77;4

5. Alg. Garrigan (1);15-2;56;6

6. South O'Brien;15-2;50;9

7. Remsen-SM;14-2;40;7

8. Montezuma;14-2;23;5

9. Martensdale-SM;15-2;22;8

10. Boyer Valley;15-1;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 7. Springville 7. Highland 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

