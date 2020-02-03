Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep scores, prep boys' rankings

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;36;14;.720;--
Boston;34;15;.694;1½
Philadelphia;31;20;.608;5½
Brooklyn;22;27;.449;13½
New York;15;36;.294;21½
Southeast Division
Miami;34;15;.694;—
Orlando;22;28;.440;12½
Washington;17;32;.347;17
Charlotte;16;34;.320;18½
Atlanta;13;38;.255;22
Central Division
Milwaukee;42;7;.857;—
Indiana;31;19;.620;11½
Chicago;19;33;.365;24½
Detroit;18;34;.346;25½
Cleveland;13;38;.255;30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;31;18;.633;--
Dallas;31;19;.620;½
Memphis;25;25;.500;6½
San Antonio;22;27;.449;8
New Orleans;20;30;.400;11½
Northwest Division
Denver;34;16;.680;--
Utah;32;17;.653;1½
Oklahoma City;30;20;.600;4
Portland;23;27;.460;11
Minnesota;15;34;.306;18½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;37;11;.771;—
L.A. Clippers;35;15;.700;3
Phoenix;20;30;.400;18
Sacramento;19;31;.380;19
Golden State;12;39;.235;26½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 112, Indiana 103
Golden State 125, Washington 117
New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT
Orlando 112, Charlotte 100
Boston 123, Atlanta 115
Miami 137, Philadelphia 106
Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97
Memphis 96, Detroit 82
Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109
L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Indiana 66, Purdue 54
Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53
IOWA COLLEGES
Maranatha Baptist 80, Faith Baptist 33
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Northeast 82, North Platte 44
Iowa Western 70, Southeast 45
EAST
Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61
Mount St. Mary's 67, Sacred Heart 58
North Alabama 57, NJIT 55
Oregon 74, UConn 56
Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68
Howard 64, Coppin St. 52
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 66
MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57
Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53
NC A&T 66, SC State 55
Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75
Stetson 60, North Florida 52
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44
FAR WEST
Idaho 70, Sacramento St. 44
N. Arizona 70, E. Washington 62
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. S. Carolina (26);21-1;746;1
2. Baylor (3);19-1;718;2
3. Oregon;19-2;673;3
4. UConn;19-1;662;4
5. Louisville (1);21-1;641;5
6. Stanford;20-2;605;6
7. N.C. State;21-1;563;7
8. Mississippi St.;19-3;533;9
9. Oregon St.;18-4;505;10
10. UCLA;19-2;462;8
11. Gonzaga;22-1;437;12
12. Arizona;18-3;413;16
13. Maryland;17-4;371;17
14. DePaul;20-3;360;11
15. Kentucky;17-4;302;13
16. Texas A&M;18-4;291;15
17. Florida St.;18-4;272;14
18. Indiana;17-5;194;20
19. Arizona St.;16-6;182;19
20. Iowa;18-4;172;18
21. Northwestern;19-3;171;23
22. South Dakota;21-2;143;21
23. Tennessee;17-5;90;22
24. Missouri St.;18-3;77;24
25. Arkansas;18-4;68;25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 73, Kansas St. 67
Kansas 69, Texas 58
EAST
Coppin St. 64, Howard 56
Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Delaware St. 66
SOUTH
Alabama St. 79, Texas Southern 55
Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59
Grambling St. 90, MVSU 65
NC A&T 78, SC State 63
NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63
Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 54
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 49, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45
FAR WEST
Chaminade 92, Hawaii Hilo 70
E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (49);19-1;1608;1
2. Gonzaga (15);23-1;1567;2
3. Kansas (1);18-3;1472;3
4. San Diego St.;23-0;1447;4
5. Louisville;19-3;1352;6
6. Dayton;20-2;1271;7
7. Duke;18-3;1242;9
8. Florida St.;18-3;1188;5
9. Maryland;17-4;999;15
10. Villanova;17-4;959;8
11. Auburn;19-2;926;17
12. Seton Hall;16-5;900;10
13. West Virginia;17-4;827;12
14. Oregon;18-5;758;11
15. Kentucky;16-5;660;13
16. Michigan St.;16-6;624;14
17. Iowa;16-6;604;18
18. LSU;17-4;572;22
19. Butler;17-5;437;16
20. Illinois;16-6;373;19
21. Creighton;17-5;372;—
22. Penn St.;16-5;356;24
23. Arizona;15-6;164;—
24. Colorado;17-5;134;20
25. Houston;17-5;85;21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
Jesup 52, Waterloo Columbus 29
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
IOWA STAR
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, GMG 30
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Dike-New Hartford 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 36
Denver 54, Hudson 51
Jesup 52, Waterloo Columbus 29
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, GMG 30
AGWSR 49, South Hardin 29
North Mahaska 50, West Marshall 42
Tripoli 67, Wapsie Valley 52
TOP OF IOWA
West Hancock 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
Osage 56, Central Springs 30
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon 43, Cedar Valley Christian 24
Central Elkader 57, Starmont 27
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 57, Starmont 27
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 59, Mount Vernon 27
STATE
Burlington Notre Dame 60, Mount Pleasant 35
Carlisle 58, PCM 28
Creston 62, Martensdale-St Marys 60
Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Pella Christian 49
East Mills 58, West Harrison 26
Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Harris-Lake Park 33
Exira-EHK 47, Audubon 46
Fairfield 68, Albia 26
Gilbert 70, Greene County 9
Glenwood 57, Treynor 16
Grand View Christian 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 27
Heartland Christian 55, Cornerstone Christian 33
Highland 68, Hillcrest Academy 28
Kingsley-Pierson 80, West Monona 59
Lenox 44, East Union 43
Melcher-Dallas 62, Tri-County 42
Mount Ayr 72, Clarinda 41
Paton-Churdan 39, Glidden-Ralston 32
Pleasantville 46, Earlham 36
Regina Catholic 55, North Cedar 29
Ridge View 53, Woodbury Central 37
Sioux City East 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Stanton 63, Griswold 40
Van Buren 51, Danville 21
Washington 45, Mid-Prairie 41
Waukee 74, Marshalltown 14
Westwood 64, OABCIG 47
Williamsburg 80, Belle Plaine 37
Prep boys
METRO
Jesup 44, Waterloo Columbus 43
IOWA STAR
Wapsie Valley 64, Tripoli 24
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Dike-New Hartford 65, Aplington-Parkersburg 60
Jesup 44, Waterloo Columbus 43
Denver 71, Hudson 53
South Hardin 65, AGWSR 54
Wapsie Valley 64, Tripoli 24
NORTHEAST IOWA
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Oelwein 27
Waukon 73, Postville 48
TOP OF IOWA
Osage 52, Central Springs 26
West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon 68, Cedar Valley Christian 44
West Branch 55, Marquette Catholic 28
WAMAC
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Oelwein 27
STATE
Assumption, Davenport 44, Bettendorf 39
B-G-M 58, Sigourney 45
Cardinal, Eldon 80, Moulton-Udell 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Pella Christian 56
Gilbert 79, Greene County 45
Glenwood 72, Shenandoah 39
Glidden-Ralston 69, Paton-Churdan 58
Harris-Lake Park 59, Estherville Lincoln Central 58
Highland 49, Hillcrest Academy 44
Mount Ayr 59, Clarinda 53
Washington 61, Mid-Prairie 47
Waukee 64, Marshalltown 23
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. I.C. West (8);13-1;106;1
2. Ank. Centennial (2);15-1;95;4
3. Dub. Senior (1);13-1;83;5
4. Wat. West;13-2;71;7
5. North Scott;14-1;57;6
6. Cedar Falls;11-2;56;2
7. C.B. Lincoln;16-1;47;8
8. Waukee;11-2;46;3
9. Dub. Hempstead;12-3;14;9
10. W.D.M. Valley;11-5;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City East 3.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Marion (7);15-1;103;2
T2. Carroll (1);13-1;91;4
T2. Assumption (3);12-2;91;3
4. Norwalk;12-3;74;1
5. Mt. Vernon;14-2;64;6
6. Pella;12-4;45;5
7. Glenwood;12-3;38;8
8. Clear Lake;14-2;35;10
9. MOC-FV;14-3;27;7
10. Winterset;12-3;12;9
Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. West Sioux (8);17-0;107;1
2. Treynor;16-1;89;2
3. North Linn (2);16-0;86;3
4. Van Meter (1);17-0;81;5
5. Camanche;14-2;64;4
6. Boyden-Hull;15-2;48;7
7. Beckman Catholic;14-3;36;6
8. Apl.-Parkersburg;14-1;25;10
9. West Branch;14-1;24;8
10. West. Christian;13-3;20;9
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. A-H-S-TW 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Easton Valley (6);15-0;102;1
2. WACO (3);17-0;92;2
3. West Fork (1);17-1;86;3
4. Lake Mills;16-1;77;4
5. Alg. Garrigan (1);15-2;56;6
6. South O'Brien;15-2;50;9
7. Remsen-SM;14-2;40;7
8. Montezuma;14-2;23;5
9. Martensdale-SM;15-2;22;8
10. Boyer Valley;15-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 7. Springville 7. Highland 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.