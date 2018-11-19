Try 1 month for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;13;4;.765;—

Philadelphia;12;7;.632;2

Boston;9;8;.529;4

Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6

New York;4;13;.235;9

Southeast Division

Orlando;9;8;.529;—

Charlotte;8;8;.500;½

Miami;6;10;.375;2½

Washington;5;11;.313;3½

Atlanta;3;14;.176;6

Central Division

Milwaukee;12;4;.750;—

Indiana;11;6;.647;1½

Detroit;8;6;.571;3

Chicago;4;13;.235;8½

Cleveland;2;13;.133;9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;11;5;.688;—

New Orleans;10;7;.588;1½

Houston;8;7;.533;2½

San Antonio;8;8;.500;3

Dallas;7;9;.438;4

Northwest Division

Portland;11;5;.688;—

Okla. City;10;6;.625;1

Denver;10;7;.588;1½

Utah;8;9;.471;3½

Minnesota;7;10;.412;4½

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;11;5;.688;—

Golden State;12;6;.667;—

L.A. Lakers;9;7;.563;2

Sacramento;9;8;.529;2½

Phoenix;3;13;.188;8

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 117, Boston 112

Detroit 113, Cleveland 102

Indiana 121, Utah 94

Philadelphia 119, Phoenix 114

L.A. Clippers 127, Atlanta 119

Memphis 98, Dallas 88

Milwaukee 104, Denver 98

New Orleans 140, San Antonio 126

Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 113

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Arizona 71, Iowa St. 66

Kansas St. 82, Missouri 67

Texas Tech 78, Southern Cal 63

BIG TEN

Nebraska 85, Missouri St. 62

Rutgers 63, Eastern Michigan 36

Gonzaga vs. Illinois, late

MISSOURI VALLEY

Georgia 80, Illinois St. 68

Loyola 82, Richmond 66

Northern Iowa 54, Old Dominion 53

Southern Illinois 83, Howard 69

NORTHERN SUN

MSU-Moorhead 103, Douglas College 68

Sioux Falls 73, Central Missouri 70

SW Minnesota St. 101, Bethany Lutheran 81

IOWA COLLEGE

Concordia 75, Waldorf 72

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 82, Northeastern 79

EAST

Albany (NY) 79, SUNY-Oneonta 62

Boston College 88, Wyoming 76

Colgate 76, Binghamton 68

Long Beach St. 86, Iona 85

Oregon St. 74, Penn 58

Rider 87, Coppin St. 67

UMass 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

Utah Valley 72, Hartford 65

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 98, Trinity Baptist 49

Charlotte 42, Longwood 39

Clemson 72, Akron 69

E. Kentucky 100, Kennesaw St. 81

ETSU 86, Chicago St. 61

East Carolina 69, Rio Grande 64

Florida St. 93, Canisius 61

Georgia St. 75, St. Bonaventure 65

La.-Lafayette 91, Colorado St. 73

Marshall 95, NC A&T 71

North Carolina 101, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Robert Morris 81, Stetson 72

South Alabama 79, SE Missouri 58

UNC-Greensboro 74, Prairie View 66

VCU 57, Temple 51

Vanderbilt 79, Liberty 70

MIDWEST

Auburn 88, Xavier 79, OT

Bowling Green 81, Hampton 79

Cincinnati 78, W. Michigan 52

Creighton 94, Boise St. 82

Detroit 91, Loyola (Md.) 63

Oakland 91, Defiance 47

South Dakota 58, UMBC 52

Toledo 90, Florida Gulf Coast 62

Tulane 84, S. Dakota St. 80

SOUTHWEST

Houston 82, Northwestern St. 55

Lamar 105, Arlington Baptist 40

Oral Roberts 109, Ecclesia 72

Sam Houston St. 75, Jackson St. 60

Tulsa 88, UALR 78

UTEP 66, Eastern New Mexico 59

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 72, Mississippi St. 67

Duke 90, San Diego St. 64

High Point 69, Air Force 62

Idaho St. 115, Bethesda 60

Nevada 90, California Baptist 55

Portland 77, Lewis & Clark 57

St. John's 82, California 79

UC Irvine 65, UTSA 56

UCLA 80, Presbyterian 65

Utah St. 80, Saint Mary's (Cal) 63

Washington St. 84, Cal Poly 70

AP Top 25

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Duke (53);3-0;1,564;1

2. Kansas (7);3-0;1,510;2

3. Gonzaga;3-0;1,437;3

4. Virginia (2);3-0;1,299;4

5. Tennessee (1);3-0;1,281;5

6. Nevada;3-0;1,253;6

7. North Carolina;4-0;1,246;7

8. Auburn;3-0;1,123;9

9. Michigan;5-0;1,021;18

10. Kentucky;3-1;980;10

11. Michigan St.;3-1;937;11

12. Kansas St.;4-0;889;12

13. Virginia Tech;4-0;849;16

14. Florida St.;2-0;794;14

15. Mississippi St.;3-0;619;17

16. Clemson;3-0;462;19

17. UCLA;3-0;430;20

18. TCU;3-0;388;21

19. LSU;4-0;358;22

20. Iowa;4-0;354;NR

21. Oregon;3-1;325;13

22. Buffalo;3-0;240;25

23. Ohio St.;4-0;222;NR

24. Purdue;4-1;199;23

25. Wisconsin;3-0;150;NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Butler 18, Miami 18, St. John's 13, Iowa State 11, Texas Tech 8, Marquette 7, Florida 7, St. Louis 6, Notre Dame 4, Arizona St. 4, Marshall 4, Vanderbilt 4, UConn 3, Temple 2, Loyola-Chicago 2, Loyola (Md.) 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.

College women

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 65, IUPUI 64

Michigan 95, Detroit Mercy 62

MISSOURI VALLEY

Cleveland St. 67, Illinois St. 63

EAST

Georgetown 70, Pittsburgh 41

SOUTH

Alabama 76, Clemson 56

Belmont 45, Middle Tennessee 38

Jacksonville 68, Savannah St. 58

La.-Lafayette 68, Jackson St. 61

MVSU 95, Austin Peay 89

North Alabama 68, Alabama St. 42

Siena 86, Howard 81

South Alabama 53, Southern U. 49

Tennessee Tech 77, W. Carolina 58

Troy 84, ETSU 66

UT Martin 108, Christian Brothers 82

Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 59

MIDWEST

Missouri 59, SIU-Edwardsville 36

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 105, Arlington Baptist 31

Sam Houston St. 101, Wiley 63

FAR WEST

Denver 83, American U. 54

Louisville 74, Boise St. 55

Loyola Marymount 70, UC Santa Barbara 57

Santa Clara 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Utah 74, Idaho St. 60

AP Top 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Notre Dame (31);3-0;775;1

2. UConn;2-0;736;2

3. Oregon;4-0;705;3

4. Baylor;4-0;677;4

5. Louisville;2-0;656;5

6. Mississippi St.;4-0;604;6

7. Maryland;4-0;563;9

8. Stanford;3-0;562;7

9. Oregon St.;3-0;537;8

10. Texas;3-0;490;11

11. Tennessee;3-0;469;12

12. Iowa;4-0;435;13

13. South Carolina;2-1;365;10

14. Syracuse;3-1;357;18

15. N. Carolina St.;4-0;355;17

16. DePaul;1-1;279;15

17. South Florida;4-0;243;21

18. California;4-0;219;23

19. Arizona St.;2-1;165;22

20. Texas A&M;2-1;143;20

21. Missouri;2-1;135;16

22. Marquette;3-1;119;19

23. Minnesota;3-0;115;25

24. Miami;4-1;94;24

25. West Virginia;3-0;70;NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 45, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise St. 6, Michigan 5, Virginia Tech 5, Missouri St. 4, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, USC 2, Georgia Tech 1, Duke 1, South Dakota St. 1

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Bellevue Marquette 59, Dubuque Wahlert 52

IOWA STAR

Jesup 67, North Tama 21

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

TRI-RIVERS

Bellevue Marquette 59, Dubuque Wahlert 52

STATE

ACGC 40, Audubon 31

BGM 54, English Valleys 28

Carroll 64, Atlantic 43

Danville 56, Lone Tree 20

Mason City 71, Des Moines North 25

MVAOCOU 76, Boyer Valley 49

North Polk 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 50

OA-BCIG 51, Alta-Aurelia 31

Red Oak 57, Mount Ayr 47

Washington 47, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31

Youth

Optimist Turkey Shoot

BOYS' 4-6 -- 1. Cooper and Allie Hildman, 2. Kai and Ben Caughren, 3. Knox and Ben Caughren

GIRLS' 4-6 -- 1. Carsen and Allie Hildman, 2. Caysie and Alex Hildman, 3. Hadley and Matt Mulnix

BOYS' 7-9 -- 1. Chris Jr. and Chris Wright, 2. Cayden and Haley Eckerman, 3. Myles and Paul Jungen

GIRLS' 7-9 -- 1. Averie and Jimmy Kehl, 2. Ella and Jason Hosch, 3. Grace and Joe Alig

BOYS' 10-14 -- 1. Nick and Kerry Merrifield, 2. Bryce and Dean Noland, 3. Aiden and Josh Hosch

GIRLS' 10-14 -- 1. Natalie and Josh Merrifield, 2. Isabelle and Dean Noland, 3. Harmony and Beth Shannon

