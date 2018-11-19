NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;13;4;.765;—
Philadelphia;12;7;.632;2
Boston;9;8;.529;4
Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6
New York;4;13;.235;9
Southeast Division
Orlando;9;8;.529;—
Charlotte;8;8;.500;½
Miami;6;10;.375;2½
Washington;5;11;.313;3½
Atlanta;3;14;.176;6
Central Division
Milwaukee;12;4;.750;—
Indiana;11;6;.647;1½
Detroit;8;6;.571;3
Chicago;4;13;.235;8½
Cleveland;2;13;.133;9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;11;5;.688;—
New Orleans;10;7;.588;1½
Houston;8;7;.533;2½
San Antonio;8;8;.500;3
Dallas;7;9;.438;4
Northwest Division
Portland;11;5;.688;—
Okla. City;10;6;.625;1
Denver;10;7;.588;1½
Utah;8;9;.471;3½
Minnesota;7;10;.412;4½
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;11;5;.688;—
Golden State;12;6;.667;—
L.A. Lakers;9;7;.563;2
Sacramento;9;8;.529;2½
Phoenix;3;13;.188;8
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 117, Boston 112
Detroit 113, Cleveland 102
Indiana 121, Utah 94
Philadelphia 119, Phoenix 114
L.A. Clippers 127, Atlanta 119
Memphis 98, Dallas 88
Milwaukee 104, Denver 98
New Orleans 140, San Antonio 126
Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 113
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Arizona 71, Iowa St. 66
Kansas St. 82, Missouri 67
Texas Tech 78, Southern Cal 63
BIG TEN
Nebraska 85, Missouri St. 62
Rutgers 63, Eastern Michigan 36
Gonzaga vs. Illinois, late
MISSOURI VALLEY
Georgia 80, Illinois St. 68
Loyola 82, Richmond 66
Northern Iowa 54, Old Dominion 53
Southern Illinois 83, Howard 69
Nebraska 85, Missouri St. 62
NORTHERN SUN
MSU-Moorhead 103, Douglas College 68
Sioux Falls 73, Central Missouri 70
SW Minnesota St. 101, Bethany Lutheran 81
IOWA COLLEGE
Concordia 75, Waldorf 72
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 82, Northeastern 79
EAST
Albany (NY) 79, SUNY-Oneonta 62
Boston College 88, Wyoming 76
Colgate 76, Binghamton 68
Long Beach St. 86, Iona 85
Oregon St. 74, Penn 58
Rider 87, Coppin St. 67
UMass 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60
Utah Valley 72, Hartford 65
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 98, Trinity Baptist 49
Charlotte 42, Longwood 39
Clemson 72, Akron 69
E. Kentucky 100, Kennesaw St. 81
ETSU 86, Chicago St. 61
East Carolina 69, Rio Grande 64
Florida St. 93, Canisius 61
Georgia St. 75, St. Bonaventure 65
La.-Lafayette 91, Colorado St. 73
Marshall 95, NC A&T 71
North Carolina 101, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Robert Morris 81, Stetson 72
South Alabama 79, SE Missouri 58
UNC-Greensboro 74, Prairie View 66
VCU 57, Temple 51
Vanderbilt 79, Liberty 70
MIDWEST
Auburn 88, Xavier 79, OT
Bowling Green 81, Hampton 79
Cincinnati 78, W. Michigan 52
Creighton 94, Boise St. 82
Detroit 91, Loyola (Md.) 63
Oakland 91, Defiance 47
South Dakota 58, UMBC 52
Toledo 90, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Tulane 84, S. Dakota St. 80
SOUTHWEST
Houston 82, Northwestern St. 55
Lamar 105, Arlington Baptist 40
Oral Roberts 109, Ecclesia 72
Sam Houston St. 75, Jackson St. 60
Tulsa 88, UALR 78
UTEP 66, Eastern New Mexico 59
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 72, Mississippi St. 67
Duke 90, San Diego St. 64
High Point 69, Air Force 62
Idaho St. 115, Bethesda 60
Nevada 90, California Baptist 55
Portland 77, Lewis & Clark 57
St. John's 82, California 79
UC Irvine 65, UTSA 56
UCLA 80, Presbyterian 65
Utah St. 80, Saint Mary's (Cal) 63
Washington St. 84, Cal Poly 70
AP Top 25
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Duke (53);3-0;1,564;1
2. Kansas (7);3-0;1,510;2
3. Gonzaga;3-0;1,437;3
4. Virginia (2);3-0;1,299;4
5. Tennessee (1);3-0;1,281;5
6. Nevada;3-0;1,253;6
7. North Carolina;4-0;1,246;7
8. Auburn;3-0;1,123;9
9. Michigan;5-0;1,021;18
10. Kentucky;3-1;980;10
11. Michigan St.;3-1;937;11
12. Kansas St.;4-0;889;12
13. Virginia Tech;4-0;849;16
14. Florida St.;2-0;794;14
15. Mississippi St.;3-0;619;17
16. Clemson;3-0;462;19
17. UCLA;3-0;430;20
18. TCU;3-0;388;21
19. LSU;4-0;358;22
20. Iowa;4-0;354;NR
21. Oregon;3-1;325;13
22. Buffalo;3-0;240;25
23. Ohio St.;4-0;222;NR
24. Purdue;4-1;199;23
25. Wisconsin;3-0;150;NR
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Butler 18, Miami 18, St. John's 13, Iowa State 11, Texas Tech 8, Marquette 7, Florida 7, St. Louis 6, Notre Dame 4, Arizona St. 4, Marshall 4, Vanderbilt 4, UConn 3, Temple 2, Loyola-Chicago 2, Loyola (Md.) 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.
College women
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 65, IUPUI 64
Michigan 95, Detroit Mercy 62
MISSOURI VALLEY
Cleveland St. 67, Illinois St. 63
EAST
Georgetown 70, Pittsburgh 41
SOUTH
Alabama 76, Clemson 56
Belmont 45, Middle Tennessee 38
Jacksonville 68, Savannah St. 58
La.-Lafayette 68, Jackson St. 61
MVSU 95, Austin Peay 89
North Alabama 68, Alabama St. 42
Siena 86, Howard 81
South Alabama 53, Southern U. 49
Tennessee Tech 77, W. Carolina 58
Troy 84, ETSU 66
UT Martin 108, Christian Brothers 82
Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 59
MIDWEST
Missouri 59, SIU-Edwardsville 36
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 105, Arlington Baptist 31
Sam Houston St. 101, Wiley 63
FAR WEST
Denver 83, American U. 54
Louisville 74, Boise St. 55
Loyola Marymount 70, UC Santa Barbara 57
Santa Clara 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
Utah 74, Idaho St. 60
AP Top 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Notre Dame (31);3-0;775;1
2. UConn;2-0;736;2
3. Oregon;4-0;705;3
4. Baylor;4-0;677;4
5. Louisville;2-0;656;5
6. Mississippi St.;4-0;604;6
7. Maryland;4-0;563;9
8. Stanford;3-0;562;7
9. Oregon St.;3-0;537;8
10. Texas;3-0;490;11
11. Tennessee;3-0;469;12
12. Iowa;4-0;435;13
13. South Carolina;2-1;365;10
14. Syracuse;3-1;357;18
15. N. Carolina St.;4-0;355;17
16. DePaul;1-1;279;15
17. South Florida;4-0;243;21
18. California;4-0;219;23
19. Arizona St.;2-1;165;22
20. Texas A&M;2-1;143;20
21. Missouri;2-1;135;16
22. Marquette;3-1;119;19
23. Minnesota;3-0;115;25
24. Miami;4-1;94;24
25. West Virginia;3-0;70;NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 45, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise St. 6, Michigan 5, Virginia Tech 5, Missouri St. 4, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, USC 2, Georgia Tech 1, Duke 1, South Dakota St. 1
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Bellevue Marquette 59, Dubuque Wahlert 52
IOWA STAR
Jesup 67, North Tama 21
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Jesup 67, North Tama 21
TRI-RIVERS
Bellevue Marquette 59, Dubuque Wahlert 52
STATE
ACGC 40, Audubon 31
BGM 54, English Valleys 28
Carroll 64, Atlantic 43
Danville 56, Lone Tree 20
Mason City 71, Des Moines North 25
MVAOCOU 76, Boyer Valley 49
North Polk 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 50
OA-BCIG 51, Alta-Aurelia 31
Red Oak 57, Mount Ayr 47
Washington 47, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31
Youth
Optimist Turkey Shoot
BOYS' 4-6 -- 1. Cooper and Allie Hildman, 2. Kai and Ben Caughren, 3. Knox and Ben Caughren
GIRLS' 4-6 -- 1. Carsen and Allie Hildman, 2. Caysie and Alex Hildman, 3. Hadley and Matt Mulnix
BOYS' 7-9 -- 1. Chris Jr. and Chris Wright, 2. Cayden and Haley Eckerman, 3. Myles and Paul Jungen
GIRLS' 7-9 -- 1. Averie and Jimmy Kehl, 2. Ella and Jason Hosch, 3. Grace and Joe Alig
BOYS' 10-14 -- 1. Nick and Kerry Merrifield, 2. Bryce and Dean Noland, 3. Aiden and Josh Hosch
GIRLS' 10-14 -- 1. Natalie and Josh Merrifield, 2. Isabelle and Dean Noland, 3. Harmony and Beth Shannon
