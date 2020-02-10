Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep boys' rankings
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;40;14;.741;--

Boston;37;15;.712;2

Philadelphia;33;21;.611;7

Brooklyn;24;28;.462;15

New York;17;37;.315;23

Southeast Division

Miami;35;18;.660;—

Orlando;23;31;.426;12½

Washington;18;33;.353;16

Charlotte;17;36;.321;18

Atlanta;15;40;.273;21

Central Division

Milwaukee;46;7;.868;—

Indiana;31;23;.574;15½

Chicago;19;35;.352;27½

Detroit;19;37;.339;28½

Cleveland;13;40;.245;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;20;.623;--

Dallas;32;22;.593;1½

Memphis;27;26;.509;6

San Antonio;22;31;.415;11

New Orleans;22;31;.415;11

Northwest Division

Denver;38;16;.704;--

Utah;35;18;.660;2½

Oklahoma City;32;21;.604;5½

Portland;25;29;.463;13

Minnesota;16;36;.308;21

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;40;12;.769;—

L.A. Clippers;37;16;.698;3½

Sacramento;21;32;.396;19½

Phoenix;21;34;.382;20

Golden State;12;42;.222;29

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 135, Atlanta 126

Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105

Charlotte 87, Detroit 76

Toronto 137, Minnesota 126

Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111

Utah 123, Dallas 119

Denver 127, San Antonio 120

Miami 113, Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Michigan 77, Minnesota 52

Northwestern 85, Michigan St. 55

IOWA COLLEGES

Faith Baptist 72, Union (Neb.) 69

EAST

Bryant 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Merrimack 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Mount St. Mary's 77, LIU 57

NJIT 60, North Florida 56

Robert Morris 77, Wagner 35

St. Francis (Pa.) 48, Sacred Heart 39

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 75, MVSU 45

Bethune-Cookman 88, Howard 59

Coppin St. 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Delaware St. 76, SC State 64

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Stetson 54

Grambling St. 70, Alcorn St. 59

Jackson St. 60, Southern U. 57

LSU 66, Missouri 58

Liberty 65, Jacksonville 59

Morgan St. 86, NC Central 79

NC A&T 66, Florida A&M 49

North Alabama 91, Lipscomb 58

South Carolina 70, UConn 52

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. S. Carolina (27);22-1;747;1

2. Baylor (3);21-1;716;2

3. Oregon;22-2;697;3

4. N.C. State;22-1;624;7

5. UConn;20-2;622;4

6. Mississippi St.;22-3;605;8

7. UCLA;21-2;576;10

8. Stanford;21-3;547;6

9. Louisville;21-3;506;5

10. Maryland;20-4;450;13

11. Oregon St.;19-5;428;9

12. Arizona;19-4;426;12

13. DePaul;22-3;382;14

14. Florida St.;20-4;368;17

15. Gonzaga;23-2;324;11

16. Texas A&M;18-5;251;16

17. Iowa;20-4;243;20

18. Kentucky;18-5;221;15

19. Northwestern;19-3;191;21

20. Indiana;19-6;176;18

21. South Dakota;22-2;146;22

22. Arizona St.;16-8;128;19

23. Arkansas;19-5;118;25

24. Missouri St.;20-3;106;24

25. Tennessee;17-6;47;23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 88, Texas 42

Baylor 52, Texas 45

IOWA COLLEGES

Faith Baptist 86, Union (Neb.) 71

EAST

Colgate 79, Boston U. 63

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68

Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67, OT

Duke 70, Florida St. 65

Florida A&M 79, NC A&T 60

Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 55

Grambling St. 80, Alcorn St. 71

Hampton 80, UNC-Asheville 70

Jackson St. 67, Southern U. 51

Longwood 57, Campbell 56

MVSU 67, Alabama A&M 61

NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57

Radford 81, Winthrop 77

SC State 100, Delaware St. 86

SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

FAR WEST

Portland St. 83, N. Colorado 71

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (48);21-1;1583;1

2. Gonzaga (15);25-1;1546;2

3. Kansas (1);20-3;1450;3

4. San Diego St.;24-0;1422;4

5. Louisville;21-3;1331;5

6. Dayton;21-2;1255;6

7. Duke;20-3;1211;7

8. Florida St.;20-3;1170;8

9. Maryland;19-4;1057;9

10. Seton Hall;18-5;1013;12

11. Auburn;21-2;998;11

12. Kentucky;18-5;853;15

13. Penn St.;18-5;787;22

14. West Virginia;18-5;721;13

15. Villanova;17-6;581;10

16. Colorado;19-5;567;24

17. Oregon;18-6;497;14

18. Marquette;17-6;425;—

19. Butler;18-6;414;19

20. Houston;19-5;402;25

21. Iowa;17-7;374;17

22. Illinois;16-7;235;20

23. Creighton;18-6;213;21

24. Texas Tech;15-8;169;—

25. LSU;17-6;160;18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Columbus 51, Wapsie Valley 31

STATE

ACGC 56, Pleasantville 33

Algona 57, Pocahontas Area 54

Bishop Garrigan 90, North Iowa 41

Calamus-Wheatland 58, North Cedar 34

CAM 51, Paton-Churdan 34

Central City 44, Alburnett 39

Central DeWitt 57, West Delaware 35

Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43

Chariton 54, Davis County 53 (OT)

Colfax-Mingo 41, Baxter 38

Collins-Maxwell 38, BCLUW 37

Creston 80, Clarinda 21

Crestwood 60, Oelwein 13

Denison-Schleswig 63, Spencer 60

Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 41

East Union 60, Orient-Macksburg 43

Essex 44, Heartland Christian 43

Fairfield 59, Pekin 23

Forest City 64, Belmond Klemme 41

Glidden-Ralston 64, West Harrison 44

IKM-Manning 70, MVAOCOU 31

Knoxville 58, Carlisle 53

Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside 30

Marquette Catholic 58, Cedar Valley Christian 8

Martensdale-St Marys 55, Panorama 50

Mediapolis 82, Lone Tree 39

Monticello 57, Mid-Prairie 17

Mount Ayr 50, Interstate 35 44

Mount Pleasant 51, Ottumwa 50

Nashua-Plainfield 46, North Butler 29

Nevada 57, Newton 38

Newman Catholic 56, West Bend-Mallard 36

Nodaway Valley 58, AHSTW 56

North Mahaska 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29

North Union 65, Lake Mills 48

Osage 59, West Fork 25

Red Oak 72, Southwest Valley 31

Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 18

Stanton 60, Lenox 24

Van Buren 56, New London 18

Wayne 41, Bedford 34

West Marshall 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

West Monona 55, West Sioux 50

Woodbine 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

Prep boys

METRO

Linn-Mar 69, Waterloo East 60

Wapsie Valley 58, Columbus 46

STATE

Algona 62, Pocahontas Area 54

Ankeny Christian 79, Albia 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, West Marshall 25

Assumption, Davenport 49, Davenport North 48

Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa 64

Central City 59, Alburnett 47

Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40

Chariton 61, Davis County 38

Easton Valley 66, Morning Star 34

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, North Mahaska 67

Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 45

Harlan 71, Atlantic 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sioux Central 63

Iowa City Liberty 78, Iowa City High 67

Keota 60, Highland, Riverside 51

Lake Mills 102, North Union 36

Lamoni 51, Diagonal 25

Logan-Magnolia 64, Riverside, Oakland 35

Missouri Valley 56, Shenandoah 48

Newton 69, Nevada 67

Nodaway Valley 59, AHSTW, Avoca 45

North Cedar 76, Calamus-Wheatland 66

Panorama 70, Martensdale-St. Marys 57

Pleasantville 62, ACGC 59

Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 57

Schuyler County, MO 50, Moulton-Udell 37

Sioux City, West 64, Storm Lake 61

St. Mary's, Remsen 74, West Sioux 71

Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 51

Williamsburg 57, Washington 50

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Ank. Centennial (8);17-1;107;2

2. Cedar Falls (1);14-2;80;6

3. Wat. West (1);15-2;77;4

4. Iowa City West;15-2;72;1

5. North Scott (1);16-1;69;5

6. Waukee;15-2;53;8

T7. Dub. Senior;14-2;52;3

T7. C.B. Lincoln;18-1;52;7

9. W.D.M. Valley;12-5;19;10

T10. Dub. Hempstead;14-4;8;9

T10. Indianola;14-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5. Dowling Catholic 1. Davenport, North 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Carroll (9);16-1;106;T2

2. Norwalk;14-3;87;4

3. Assumption (1);14-3;81;T2

4. Mt. Vernon (1);16-2;76;5

5. Marion;15-3;64;1

6. Pella;14-4;49;6

7. Glenwood;15-3;46;7

8. Clear Lake;17-2;39;8

T9. Winterset;13-4;17;10

T9. MOC-FV;16-3;17;9

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Treynor (5);18-1;101;2

2. North Linn (4);19-0;92;3

3. Van Meter (2);18-0;88;4

4. West Sioux;18-1;76;1

5. Camanche;16-2;68;5

6. Boyden-Hull;17-2;53;6

7. Dyers. Beckman;15-4;34;7

8. Monticello;17-2;19;NR

T9. West. Christian;15-4;18;10

T9. Apl.-P'rkrsbrg;17-2;18;8

Others receiving votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center 2. A-H-S-TW 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. East. Valley (7);18-0;102;1

2. WACO (2);20-0;97;2

3. West Fork (1);19-1;86;3

T4. South O'Brien;17-2;64;6

T4. Alg. Garrigan (1);17-2;64;5

6. Montezuma;17-2;51;8

7. Remsen-S.M.;16-3;36;7

8. Lake Mills;17-2;35;4

9. Martensdale-S.M.;17-2;31;9

10. Notre Dame;16-4;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley 12. Mount Ayr 6. Grand View Christian 2. Meskwaki Settlement School 2. Springville 1. Stanton 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Keota 1.

