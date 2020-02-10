Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, college polls, prep boys' rankings

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;40;14;.741;--
Boston;37;15;.712;2
Philadelphia;33;21;.611;7
Brooklyn;24;28;.462;15
New York;17;37;.315;23
Southeast Division
Miami;35;18;.660;—
Orlando;23;31;.426;12½
Washington;18;33;.353;16
Charlotte;17;36;.321;18
Atlanta;15;40;.273;21
Central Division
Milwaukee;46;7;.868;—
Indiana;31;23;.574;15½
Chicago;19;35;.352;27½
Detroit;19;37;.339;28½
Cleveland;13;40;.245;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;20;.623;--
Dallas;32;22;.593;1½
Memphis;27;26;.509;6
San Antonio;22;31;.415;11
New Orleans;22;31;.415;11
Northwest Division
Denver;38;16;.704;--
Utah;35;18;.660;2½
Oklahoma City;32;21;.604;5½
Portland;25;29;.463;13
Minnesota;16;36;.308;21
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;40;12;.769;—
L.A. Clippers;37;16;.698;3½
Sacramento;21;32;.396;19½
Phoenix;21;34;.382;20
Golden State;12;42;.222;29
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 135, Atlanta 126
Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105
Charlotte 87, Detroit 76
Toronto 137, Minnesota 126
Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111
Utah 123, Dallas 119
Denver 127, San Antonio 120
Miami 113, Golden State 101
L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Michigan 77, Minnesota 52
Northwestern 85, Michigan St. 55
IOWA COLLEGES
Faith Baptist 72, Union (Neb.) 69
EAST
Bryant 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Merrimack 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Mount St. Mary's 77, LIU 57
NJIT 60, North Florida 56
Robert Morris 77, Wagner 35
St. Francis (Pa.) 48, Sacred Heart 39
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 75, MVSU 45
Bethune-Cookman 88, Howard 59
Coppin St. 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Delaware St. 76, SC State 64
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Stetson 54
Grambling St. 70, Alcorn St. 59
Jackson St. 60, Southern U. 57
LSU 66, Missouri 58
Liberty 65, Jacksonville 59
Morgan St. 86, NC Central 79
NC A&T 66, Florida A&M 49
North Alabama 91, Lipscomb 58
South Carolina 70, UConn 52
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. S. Carolina (27);22-1;747;1
2. Baylor (3);21-1;716;2
3. Oregon;22-2;697;3
4. N.C. State;22-1;624;7
5. UConn;20-2;622;4
6. Mississippi St.;22-3;605;8
7. UCLA;21-2;576;10
8. Stanford;21-3;547;6
9. Louisville;21-3;506;5
10. Maryland;20-4;450;13
11. Oregon St.;19-5;428;9
12. Arizona;19-4;426;12
13. DePaul;22-3;382;14
14. Florida St.;20-4;368;17
15. Gonzaga;23-2;324;11
16. Texas A&M;18-5;251;16
17. Iowa;20-4;243;20
18. Kentucky;18-5;221;15
19. Northwestern;19-3;191;21
20. Indiana;19-6;176;18
21. South Dakota;22-2;146;22
22. Arizona St.;16-8;128;19
23. Arkansas;19-5;118;25
24. Missouri St.;20-3;106;24
25. Tennessee;17-6;47;23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 88, Texas 42
Baylor 52, Texas 45
IOWA COLLEGES
Faith Baptist 86, Union (Neb.) 71
EAST
Colgate 79, Boston U. 63
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68
Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67, OT
Duke 70, Florida St. 65
Florida A&M 79, NC A&T 60
Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 55
Grambling St. 80, Alcorn St. 71
Hampton 80, UNC-Asheville 70
Jackson St. 67, Southern U. 51
Longwood 57, Campbell 56
MVSU 67, Alabama A&M 61
NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57
Radford 81, Winthrop 77
SC State 100, Delaware St. 86
SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49
FAR WEST
Portland St. 83, N. Colorado 71
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (48);21-1;1583;1
2. Gonzaga (15);25-1;1546;2
3. Kansas (1);20-3;1450;3
4. San Diego St.;24-0;1422;4
5. Louisville;21-3;1331;5
6. Dayton;21-2;1255;6
7. Duke;20-3;1211;7
8. Florida St.;20-3;1170;8
9. Maryland;19-4;1057;9
10. Seton Hall;18-5;1013;12
11. Auburn;21-2;998;11
12. Kentucky;18-5;853;15
13. Penn St.;18-5;787;22
14. West Virginia;18-5;721;13
15. Villanova;17-6;581;10
16. Colorado;19-5;567;24
17. Oregon;18-6;497;14
18. Marquette;17-6;425;—
19. Butler;18-6;414;19
20. Houston;19-5;402;25
21. Iowa;17-7;374;17
22. Illinois;16-7;235;20
23. Creighton;18-6;213;21
24. Texas Tech;15-8;169;—
25. LSU;17-6;160;18
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.
Prep girls
METRO
Columbus 51, Wapsie Valley 31
STATE
ACGC 56, Pleasantville 33
Algona 57, Pocahontas Area 54
Bishop Garrigan 90, North Iowa 41
Calamus-Wheatland 58, North Cedar 34
CAM 51, Paton-Churdan 34
Central City 44, Alburnett 39
Central DeWitt 57, West Delaware 35
Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43
Chariton 54, Davis County 53 (OT)
Colfax-Mingo 41, Baxter 38
Collins-Maxwell 38, BCLUW 37
Creston 80, Clarinda 21
Crestwood 60, Oelwein 13
Denison-Schleswig 63, Spencer 60
Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 41
East Union 60, Orient-Macksburg 43
Essex 44, Heartland Christian 43
Fairfield 59, Pekin 23
Forest City 64, Belmond Klemme 41
Glidden-Ralston 64, West Harrison 44
IKM-Manning 70, MVAOCOU 31
Knoxville 58, Carlisle 53
Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside 30
Marquette Catholic 58, Cedar Valley Christian 8
Martensdale-St Marys 55, Panorama 50
Mediapolis 82, Lone Tree 39
Monticello 57, Mid-Prairie 17
Mount Ayr 50, Interstate 35 44
Mount Pleasant 51, Ottumwa 50
Nashua-Plainfield 46, North Butler 29
Nevada 57, Newton 38
Newman Catholic 56, West Bend-Mallard 36
Nodaway Valley 58, AHSTW 56
North Mahaska 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29
North Union 65, Lake Mills 48
Osage 59, West Fork 25
Red Oak 72, Southwest Valley 31
Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 18
Stanton 60, Lenox 24
Van Buren 56, New London 18
Wayne 41, Bedford 34
West Marshall 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
West Monona 55, West Sioux 50
Woodbine 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Prep boys
METRO
Linn-Mar 69, Waterloo East 60
Wapsie Valley 58, Columbus 46
STATE
Algona 62, Pocahontas Area 54
Ankeny Christian 79, Albia 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, West Marshall 25
Assumption, Davenport 49, Davenport North 48
Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa 64
Central City 59, Alburnett 47
Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40
Chariton 61, Davis County 38
Easton Valley 66, Morning Star 34
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, North Mahaska 67
Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 45
Harlan 71, Atlantic 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sioux Central 63
Iowa City Liberty 78, Iowa City High 67
Keota 60, Highland, Riverside 51
Lake Mills 102, North Union 36
Lamoni 51, Diagonal 25
Logan-Magnolia 64, Riverside, Oakland 35
Missouri Valley 56, Shenandoah 48
Newton 69, Nevada 67
Nodaway Valley 59, AHSTW, Avoca 45
North Cedar 76, Calamus-Wheatland 66
Panorama 70, Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Pleasantville 62, ACGC 59
Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 57
Schuyler County, MO 50, Moulton-Udell 37
Sioux City, West 64, Storm Lake 61
St. Mary's, Remsen 74, West Sioux 71
Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 51
Williamsburg 57, Washington 50
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Ank. Centennial (8);17-1;107;2
2. Cedar Falls (1);14-2;80;6
3. Wat. West (1);15-2;77;4
4. Iowa City West;15-2;72;1
5. North Scott (1);16-1;69;5
6. Waukee;15-2;53;8
T7. Dub. Senior;14-2;52;3
T7. C.B. Lincoln;18-1;52;7
9. W.D.M. Valley;12-5;19;10
T10. Dub. Hempstead;14-4;8;9
T10. Indianola;14-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5. Dowling Catholic 1. Davenport, North 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Carroll (9);16-1;106;T2
2. Norwalk;14-3;87;4
3. Assumption (1);14-3;81;T2
4. Mt. Vernon (1);16-2;76;5
5. Marion;15-3;64;1
6. Pella;14-4;49;6
7. Glenwood;15-3;46;7
8. Clear Lake;17-2;39;8
T9. Winterset;13-4;17;10
T9. MOC-FV;16-3;17;9
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Treynor (5);18-1;101;2
2. North Linn (4);19-0;92;3
3. Van Meter (2);18-0;88;4
4. West Sioux;18-1;76;1
5. Camanche;16-2;68;5
6. Boyden-Hull;17-2;53;6
7. Dyers. Beckman;15-4;34;7
8. Monticello;17-2;19;NR
T9. West. Christian;15-4;18;10
T9. Apl.-P'rkrsbrg;17-2;18;8
Others receiving votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center 2. A-H-S-TW 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. East. Valley (7);18-0;102;1
2. WACO (2);20-0;97;2
3. West Fork (1);19-1;86;3
T4. South O'Brien;17-2;64;6
T4. Alg. Garrigan (1);17-2;64;5
6. Montezuma;17-2;51;8
7. Remsen-S.M.;16-3;36;7
8. Lake Mills;17-2;35;4
9. Martensdale-S.M.;17-2;31;9
10. Notre Dame;16-4;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley 12. Mount Ayr 6. Grand View Christian 2. Meskwaki Settlement School 2. Springville 1. Stanton 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Keota 1.