NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;46;18;.719;—
Philadelphia;40;23;.635;5½
Boston;38;26;.594;8
Brooklyn;32;33;.492;14½
New York;13;50;.206;32½
Southeast Division
Orlando;30;35;.462;—
Charlotte;29;34;.460;—
Miami;28;34;.452;½
Washington;26;37;.413;3
Atlanta;22;42;.344;7½
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;48;15;.762;—
Indiana;41;23;.641;7½
Detroit;31;31;.500;16½
Chicago;18;46;.281;30½
Cleveland;16;48;.250;32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;38;25;.603;—
San Antonio;35;29;.547;3½
New Orleans;29;36;.446;10
Dallas;27;35;.435;10½
Memphis;25;40;.385;14
Northwest Division
Denver;42;20;.677;—
Okla. City;39;24;.619;3½
Portland;39;24;.619;3½
Utah;36;26;.581;6
Minnesota;29;34;.460;13½
Pacific Division
Golden State;44;19;.698;—
L.A. Clippers;36;29;.554;9
Sacramento;31;31;.500;12½
L.A. Lakers;30;33;.476;14
Phoenix;13;51;.203;31½
x-clinched playoff spot
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Golden State 120, Philadelphia 117
Memphis 111, Dallas 81
San Antonio 116, Oklahoma City 102
Phoenix 118, L.A. Lakers 109
Utah 115, Milwaukee 111
New Orleans 120, Denver 112
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Portland 118, Charlotte 108
Atlanta 123, Chicago 118
Houston 115, Boston 104
L.A. Clippers 128, New York 107
Cleveland 107, Orlando 93
Detroit 112, Toronto 107, OT
Washington 135, Minnesota 121
Oklahoma City 99, Memphis 95
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Illinois 81, Northwestern 76
Michigan 69, Maryland 62
EAST
Manhattan 62, Quinnipiac 58
Rider 75, Marist 64
Siena 72, Niagara 65, OT
St. Peter's 62, Fairfield 52
Temple 80, Tulane 69
UConn 60, South Florida 58
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 90, La.-Lafayette 80
Charlotte 68, UTEP 58
FIU 83, Louisiana Tech 76
Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 78, OT
Louisville 75, Notre Dame 61
W. Kentucky 76, Southern Miss. 71
MIDWEST
Creighton 66, Marquette 60
DePaul 92, St. John's 83
SOUTHWEST
Marshall 85, North Texas 82
Rice 67, Middle Tennessee 61
Tulsa 91, East Carolina 78
UTSA 76, UAB 70
Wichita St. 67, SMU 55
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 71
CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73
Washington 62, Stanford 61
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Texas Tech;12;4;24;5
Kansas St.;12;4;22;7
Kansas;11;5;22;7
Baylor;10;6;19;10
Iowa St.;9;7;20;9
Texas;8;8;16;13
Oklahoma;6;10;18;11
TCU;6;10;18;11
W. Virginia;3;13;11;18
Oklahoma St.;3;13;10;19
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Purdue;15;3;22;7
Michigan;15;4;26;4
Michigan St.;14;4;23;6
Wisconsin;12;6;20;9
Maryland;12;7;21;9
Iowa;10;8;21;8
Minnesota;8;10;18;11
Ohio St.;8;10;18;11
Rutgers;7;11;14;14
Illinois;7;11;11;18
Indiana;6;12;15;14
Nebraska;5;13;15;14
Penn St.;5;13;12;17
Northwestern;3;15;12;17
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;12;6;23;8
Loyola;12;6;19;12
Southern Ill.;10;8;17;14
Missouri St.;10;8;16;15
Bradley;9;9;17;14
Illinois St.;9;9;16;15
N. Iowa;9;9;14;17
Indiana St.;7;11;15;15
Valparaiso;7;11;14;17
Evansville;5;13;11;20
MVC Tournament
Games Thursday
No. 8 Indiana St. vs. No. 9 Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Illinois St. vs. No. 10 Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
Games Friday
No. 1 Loyola vs. Indiana St./Valparaiso winner, noon
No. 4 Missouri St. vs. No. 5 Bradley, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Drake vs. Illinois St./Evansville winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Southern Ill. vs. No. 6 Northern Iowa
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 74, Northwestern 50
Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49
Minnesota 81, Michigan St. 63
Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 56
Indiana 73, Purdue 51
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 76, S. Illinois 67
Drake 70, Missouri St. 61
Illinois St. 74, Valparaiso 53
EAST
Delaware 68, William & Mary 52
Drexel 68, Elon 45
James Madison 63, Towson 56
Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40
Marquette 80, Providence 57
Northeastern 81, Coll. of Charleston 69
Seton Hall 76, St. John's 72
Syracuse 76, Boston College 59
UNC-Wilmington 61, Hofstra 51
SOUTH
Auburn 56, LSU 46
Duke 62, North Carolina 44
Florida 78, Vanderbilt 66
Florida St. 64, Georgia Tech 55
Kentucky 58, Georgia 53
Mississippi St. 68, South Carolina 64
NC State 70, Miami 68
Tennessee 81, Mississippi 56
Virginia Tech 69, Wake Forest 57
MIDWEST
Butler 62, Villanova 60
DePaul 74, Creighton 67
Georgetown 67, Xavier 64
Missouri 82, Alabama 47
Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 66, Arkansas 53
FAR WEST
California 80, Washington St. 58
Oregon 66, Arizona St. 59
Oregon St. 65, Arizona 60
Southern Cal 83, Utah 77
Stanford 72, Washington 53
UCLA 84, Colorado 50
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;17;0;27;1
Iowa St.;12;5;22;7
Texas;11;6;21;8
W. Virginia;11;6;20;8
TCU;10;7;20;8
Kansas St.;10;7;19;10
Oklahoma St.;5;12;14;14
Oklahoma;4;13;8;20
Texas Tech;3;14;12;16
Kansas;2;15;12;16
Prep boys
State tournament
At Des Moines
GAMES TODAY
Class 1A
Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.
Montezuma (21-1) vs. Bishop Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.
Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6), 1 p.m.
Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.
South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.
Van Meter (21-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 2A
North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3A
Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.
Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.
Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Class 4A
Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.
Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m.
