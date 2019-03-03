Try 3 months for $3
EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;46;18;.719;—

Philadelphia;40;23;.635;5½

Boston;38;26;.594;8

Brooklyn;32;33;.492;14½

New York;13;50;.206;32½

Southeast Division

Orlando;30;35;.462;—

Charlotte;29;34;.460;—

Miami;28;34;.452;½

Washington;26;37;.413;3

Atlanta;22;42;.344;7½

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;48;15;.762;—

Indiana;41;23;.641;7½

Detroit;31;31;.500;16½

Chicago;18;46;.281;30½

Cleveland;16;48;.250;32½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;38;25;.603;—

San Antonio;35;29;.547;3½

New Orleans;29;36;.446;10

Dallas;27;35;.435;10½

Memphis;25;40;.385;14

Northwest Division

Denver;42;20;.677;—

Okla. City;39;24;.619;3½

Portland;39;24;.619;3½

Utah;36;26;.581;6

Minnesota;29;34;.460;13½

Pacific Division

Golden State;44;19;.698;—

L.A. Clippers;36;29;.554;9

Sacramento;31;31;.500;12½

L.A. Lakers;30;33;.476;14

Phoenix;13;51;.203;31½

x-clinched playoff spot

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Golden State 120, Philadelphia 117

Memphis 111, Dallas 81

San Antonio 116, Oklahoma City 102

Phoenix 118, L.A. Lakers 109

Utah 115, Milwaukee 111

New Orleans 120, Denver 112

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Portland 118, Charlotte 108

Atlanta 123, Chicago 118

Houston 115, Boston 104

L.A. Clippers 128, New York 107

Cleveland 107, Orlando 93

Detroit 112, Toronto 107, OT

Washington 135, Minnesota 121

Oklahoma City 99, Memphis 95

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Illinois 81, Northwestern 76

Michigan 69, Maryland 62

EAST

Manhattan 62, Quinnipiac 58

Rider 75, Marist 64

Siena 72, Niagara 65, OT

St. Peter's 62, Fairfield 52

Temple 80, Tulane 69

UConn 60, South Florida 58

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, La.-Lafayette 80

Charlotte 68, UTEP 58

FIU 83, Louisiana Tech 76

Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 78, OT

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 61

W. Kentucky 76, Southern Miss. 71

MIDWEST

Creighton 66, Marquette 60

DePaul 92, St. John's 83

SOUTHWEST

Marshall 85, North Texas 82

Rice 67, Middle Tennessee 61

Tulsa 91, East Carolina 78

UTSA 76, UAB 70

Wichita St. 67, SMU 55

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 71

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

Washington 62, Stanford 61

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas Tech;12;4;24;5

Kansas St.;12;4;22;7

Kansas;11;5;22;7

Baylor;10;6;19;10

Iowa St.;9;7;20;9

Texas;8;8;16;13

Oklahoma;6;10;18;11

TCU;6;10;18;11

W. Virginia;3;13;11;18

Oklahoma St.;3;13;10;19

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Purdue;15;3;22;7

Michigan;15;4;26;4

Michigan St.;14;4;23;6

Wisconsin;12;6;20;9

Maryland;12;7;21;9

Iowa;10;8;21;8

Minnesota;8;10;18;11

Ohio St.;8;10;18;11

Rutgers;7;11;14;14

Illinois;7;11;11;18

Indiana;6;12;15;14

Nebraska;5;13;15;14

Penn St.;5;13;12;17

Northwestern;3;15;12;17

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;12;6;23;8

Loyola;12;6;19;12

Southern Ill.;10;8;17;14

Missouri St.;10;8;16;15

Bradley;9;9;17;14

Illinois St.;9;9;16;15

N. Iowa;9;9;14;17

Indiana St.;7;11;15;15

Valparaiso;7;11;14;17

Evansville;5;13;11;20

MVC Tournament

Games Thursday

No. 8 Indiana St. vs. No. 9 Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Illinois St. vs. No. 10 Evansville, 8:30 p.m.

Games Friday

No. 1 Loyola vs. Indiana St./Valparaiso winner, noon

No. 4 Missouri St. vs. No. 5 Bradley, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Drake vs. Illinois St./Evansville winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Southern Ill. vs. No. 6 Northern Iowa

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 74, Northwestern 50

Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49

Minnesota 81, Michigan St. 63

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 56

Indiana 73, Purdue 51

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 76, S. Illinois 67

Drake 70, Missouri St. 61

Illinois St. 74, Valparaiso 53

EAST

Delaware 68, William & Mary 52

Drexel 68, Elon 45

James Madison 63, Towson 56

Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40

Marquette 80, Providence 57

Northeastern 81, Coll. of Charleston 69

Seton Hall 76, St. John's 72

Syracuse 76, Boston College 59

UNC-Wilmington 61, Hofstra 51

SOUTH

Auburn 56, LSU 46

Duke 62, North Carolina 44

Florida 78, Vanderbilt 66

Florida St. 64, Georgia Tech 55

Kentucky 58, Georgia 53

Mississippi St. 68, South Carolina 64

NC State 70, Miami 68

Tennessee 81, Mississippi 56

Virginia Tech 69, Wake Forest 57

MIDWEST

Butler 62, Villanova 60

DePaul 74, Creighton 67

Georgetown 67, Xavier 64

Missouri 82, Alabama 47

Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 66, Arkansas 53

FAR WEST

California 80, Washington St. 58

Oregon 66, Arizona St. 59

Oregon St. 65, Arizona 60

Southern Cal 83, Utah 77

Stanford 72, Washington 53

UCLA 84, Colorado 50

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;17;0;27;1

Iowa St.;12;5;22;7

Texas;11;6;21;8

W. Virginia;11;6;20;8

TCU;10;7;20;8

Kansas St.;10;7;19;10

Oklahoma St.;5;12;14;14

Oklahoma;4;13;8;20

Texas Tech;3;14;12;16

Kansas;2;15;12;16

Prep boys

State tournament

At Des Moines

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A

Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

Montezuma (21-1) vs. Bishop Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6), 1 p.m.

Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.

South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.

Van Meter (21-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 2A

North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 4A

Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.

Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m.

