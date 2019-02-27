Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;45;17;.726;—

Philadelphia;39;22;.639;5½

Boston;37;25;.597;8

Brooklyn;32;31;.508;13½

New York;13;48;.213;31½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;28;33;.459;—

Orlando;28;34;.452;½

Miami;27;33;.450;½

Washington;25;36;.410;3

Atlanta;21;41;.339;7½

Central Division

Milwaukee;47;14;.770;—

Indiana;40;22;.645;7½

Detroit;29;31;.483;17½

Chicago;17;45;.274;30½

Cleveland;14;47;.230;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;36;25;.590;—

San Antonio;34;29;.540;3

Dallas;27;34;.443;9

New Orleans;27;36;.429;10

Memphis;24;39;.381;13

Northwest Division

Denver;42;18;.700;—

Okla. City;38;22;.633;4

Portland;38;23;.623;4½

Utah;34;26;.567;8

Minnesota;29;32;.475;13½

Pacific Division

Golden State;43;18;.705;—

L.A. Clippers;34;29;.540;10

Sacramento;31;30;.508;12

L.A. Lakers;30;31;.492;13

Phoenix;12;50;.194;31½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 118, Charlotte 113

Atlanta 131, Minnesota 123, OT

Miami 126, Golden State 125

Washington 125, Brooklyn 116

Chicago 109, Memphis 107

Portland 97, Boston 92

Dallas 110, Indiana 101

San Antonio 105, Detroit 93

Utah 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Milwaukee 141, Sacramento 140, OT

L.A. Lakers 125, New Orleans 119

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 84, Oklahoma St. 80, OT

Baylor 84, Texas 83, OT

BIG TEN

Penn St. 78, Maryland 61

Purdue 73, Illinois 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 56, Northern Iowa 55

Bradley 67, Valparaiso 42

Illinois St. 65, Missouri St. 57

Southern Illinois 98, Evansville 91

Drake 80, Indiana St. 68

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 91, Upper Iowa 72

Northern St. 88, Concordia-St. Paul 65

Bemidji St. 66, Minn. St.-Mankato 56

Wayne St. 84, U-Mary 62

Minn.-Crookston 87, Augustana 72

SW Minnesota St. 86, Minn. St.-Moorhead 81

Winona St. 62, Minn.-Duluth 56

Sioux Falls 96, Minot St. 51

EAST

Army 79, Loyola (Md.) 69

Boston College 66, Louisville 59

Boston U. 84, Lafayette 82

Clemson 62, Pittsburgh 48

Colgate 79, Holy Cross 59

Georgetown 82, DePaul 73

Hartford 96, Binghamton 76

La Salle 79, Davidson 69

Lehigh 80, American U. 66

Mass.-Lowell 70, Maine 61

Navy 64, Bucknell 53

New Hampshire 62, Albany (NY) 58

Niagara 86, Canisius 84

Saint Joseph's 66, Fordham 52

St. Bonaventure 68, Duquesne 47

Stony Brook 78, UMBC 63

Villanova 67, Marquette 61

SOUTH

Auburn 78, Georgia 75

Campbell 85, SC-Upstate 73

Charleston Southern 77, UNC-Asheville 48

Florida 71, Vanderbilt 55

Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 70

George Mason 77, Richmond 63

Houston 99, East Carolina 65

McNeese St. 84, Nicholls 75

Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 60

Radford 72, High Point 54

Sam Houston St. 71, New Orleans 60

Tennessee 73, Mississippi 71

UCF 75, South Florida 63

Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 51

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 73, Texas A&M-CC 64

Cent. Arkansas 92, Stephen F. Austin 74

Cincinnati 52, SMU 49

Lamar 110, Houston Baptist 75

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 70, UC Riverside 68

Colorado St. 76, Boise St. 62

Fresno St. 71, Wyoming 60

Grand Canyon 95, Eastern New Mexico 64

College women

BIG 12

Kansas St. 90, West Virginia 79

TCU 76, Kansas 66

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 57, Penn St. 48

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Moorhead 92, Upper Iowa 67

Sioux Falls 89, Minn.-Crookston 74

St. Cloud St. 80, Minn. St.-Mankato 63

Minn.-Duluth 87, SW Minnesota St. 57

Augustana 80, Northern St. 64

Wayne St. 54, U-Mary 52

Bemidji St. 73, Concordia-St. Paul 70

Winona St. 63, Minot St. 57

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, New Hampshire 53

American U. 71, Holy Cross 44

Boston U. 50, Lafayette 49

Bucknell 90, Navy 48

Canisius 52, Niagara 51

Colgate 85, Army 80

Duquesne 64, George Washington 53

Fordham 57, Dayton 48

Hartford 63, Binghamton 50

La Salle 52, St. Bonaventure 45

Lehigh 65, Loyola (Md.) 46

Maine 60, Mass.-Lowell 41

Stony Brook 70, UMBC 59

Tulsa 64, Temple 61

UMass 64, Richmond 38

SOUTH

George Mason 68, Saint Joseph's 59

NJIT 69, Lipscomb 53

Nicholls 78, McNeese St. 55

North Alabama 68, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 75, Stetson 62

Rhode Island 64, Davidson 58

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Bowling Green 73

Buffalo 73, Ohio 43

Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 64

Kent St. 67, Miami (Ohio) 58

N. Illinois 70, E. Michigan 60

Saint Louis 76, VCU 60

Toledo 73, W. Michigan 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 55

Incarnate Word 100, Northwestern St. 91

Lamar 97, Houston Baptist 49

Sam Houston St. 86, New Orleans 62

South Florida 59, Houston 49

Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 43

FAR WEST

Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Irvine 58

Fresno St. 66, Wyoming 64

New Mexico 110, San Jose St. 72

UC Santa Barbara 44, Cal Poly 42

UNLV 67, Nevada 58

Utah St. 65, San Diego St. 52

Prep boys

State tournament

At Des Moines

GAMES MONDAY

Class 1A

Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

Montezuma (21-1) vs. Bishop Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6), 1 p.m.

Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.

South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.

Van Meter (21-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 2A

North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 4A

Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.

Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m.

Prep girls

All-Conference

WAMAC WEST

First team -- Callyn Fox, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Adrianna Katcher, jr. (Center Point-Urbana), Ryley Goebel, fr. (Center Point-Urbana), Karsyn Stratton, jr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Jessica Musgrave, sr. (South Tama), Taylor Busch, jr. (Williamsburg), Kasi McWhorter, sr. (Benton Comm.).

WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Mary Puffett, jr. (Independence), Taylor Wendt, sr. (Independence).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments