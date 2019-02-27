NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;45;17;.726;—
Philadelphia;39;22;.639;5½
Boston;37;25;.597;8
Brooklyn;32;31;.508;13½
New York;13;48;.213;31½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;28;33;.459;—
Orlando;28;34;.452;½
Miami;27;33;.450;½
Washington;25;36;.410;3
Atlanta;21;41;.339;7½
Central Division
Milwaukee;47;14;.770;—
Indiana;40;22;.645;7½
Detroit;29;31;.483;17½
Chicago;17;45;.274;30½
Cleveland;14;47;.230;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
Houston;36;25;.590;—
San Antonio;34;29;.540;3
Dallas;27;34;.443;9
New Orleans;27;36;.429;10
Memphis;24;39;.381;13
Northwest Division
Denver;42;18;.700;—
Okla. City;38;22;.633;4
Portland;38;23;.623;4½
Utah;34;26;.567;8
Minnesota;29;32;.475;13½
Pacific Division
Golden State;43;18;.705;—
L.A. Clippers;34;29;.540;10
Sacramento;31;30;.508;12
L.A. Lakers;30;31;.492;13
Phoenix;12;50;.194;31½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 118, Charlotte 113
Atlanta 131, Minnesota 123, OT
Miami 126, Golden State 125
Washington 125, Brooklyn 116
Chicago 109, Memphis 107
Portland 97, Boston 92
Dallas 110, Indiana 101
San Antonio 105, Detroit 93
Utah 111, L.A. Clippers 105
Milwaukee 141, Sacramento 140, OT
L.A. Lakers 125, New Orleans 119
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 84, Oklahoma St. 80, OT
Baylor 84, Texas 83, OT
BIG TEN
Penn St. 78, Maryland 61
Purdue 73, Illinois 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 56, Northern Iowa 55
Bradley 67, Valparaiso 42
Illinois St. 65, Missouri St. 57
Southern Illinois 98, Evansville 91
Drake 80, Indiana St. 68
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 91, Upper Iowa 72
Northern St. 88, Concordia-St. Paul 65
Bemidji St. 66, Minn. St.-Mankato 56
Wayne St. 84, U-Mary 62
Minn.-Crookston 87, Augustana 72
SW Minnesota St. 86, Minn. St.-Moorhead 81
Winona St. 62, Minn.-Duluth 56
Sioux Falls 96, Minot St. 51
EAST
Army 79, Loyola (Md.) 69
Boston College 66, Louisville 59
Boston U. 84, Lafayette 82
Clemson 62, Pittsburgh 48
Colgate 79, Holy Cross 59
Georgetown 82, DePaul 73
Hartford 96, Binghamton 76
La Salle 79, Davidson 69
Lehigh 80, American U. 66
Mass.-Lowell 70, Maine 61
Navy 64, Bucknell 53
New Hampshire 62, Albany (NY) 58
Niagara 86, Canisius 84
Saint Joseph's 66, Fordham 52
St. Bonaventure 68, Duquesne 47
Stony Brook 78, UMBC 63
Villanova 67, Marquette 61
SOUTH
Auburn 78, Georgia 75
Campbell 85, SC-Upstate 73
Charleston Southern 77, UNC-Asheville 48
Florida 71, Vanderbilt 55
Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 70
George Mason 77, Richmond 63
Houston 99, East Carolina 65
McNeese St. 84, Nicholls 75
Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 60
Radford 72, High Point 54
Sam Houston St. 71, New Orleans 60
Tennessee 73, Mississippi 71
UCF 75, South Florida 63
Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 51
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 73, Texas A&M-CC 64
Cent. Arkansas 92, Stephen F. Austin 74
Cincinnati 52, SMU 49
Lamar 110, Houston Baptist 75
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 70, UC Riverside 68
Colorado St. 76, Boise St. 62
Fresno St. 71, Wyoming 60
Grand Canyon 95, Eastern New Mexico 64
College women
BIG 12
Kansas St. 90, West Virginia 79
TCU 76, Kansas 66
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 57, Penn St. 48
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Moorhead 92, Upper Iowa 67
Sioux Falls 89, Minn.-Crookston 74
St. Cloud St. 80, Minn. St.-Mankato 63
Minn.-Duluth 87, SW Minnesota St. 57
Augustana 80, Northern St. 64
Wayne St. 54, U-Mary 52
Bemidji St. 73, Concordia-St. Paul 70
Winona St. 63, Minot St. 57
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, New Hampshire 53
American U. 71, Holy Cross 44
Boston U. 50, Lafayette 49
Bucknell 90, Navy 48
Canisius 52, Niagara 51
Colgate 85, Army 80
Duquesne 64, George Washington 53
Fordham 57, Dayton 48
Hartford 63, Binghamton 50
La Salle 52, St. Bonaventure 45
Lehigh 65, Loyola (Md.) 46
Maine 60, Mass.-Lowell 41
Stony Brook 70, UMBC 59
Tulsa 64, Temple 61
UMass 64, Richmond 38
SOUTH
George Mason 68, Saint Joseph's 59
NJIT 69, Lipscomb 53
Nicholls 78, McNeese St. 55
North Alabama 68, Jacksonville 59
North Florida 75, Stetson 62
Rhode Island 64, Davidson 58
MIDWEST
Akron 83, Bowling Green 73
Buffalo 73, Ohio 43
Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 64
Kent St. 67, Miami (Ohio) 58
N. Illinois 70, E. Michigan 60
Saint Louis 76, VCU 60
Toledo 73, W. Michigan 63
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 55
Incarnate Word 100, Northwestern St. 91
Lamar 97, Houston Baptist 49
Sam Houston St. 86, New Orleans 62
South Florida 59, Houston 49
Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 43
FAR WEST
Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Irvine 58
Fresno St. 66, Wyoming 64
New Mexico 110, San Jose St. 72
UC Santa Barbara 44, Cal Poly 42
UNLV 67, Nevada 58
Utah St. 65, San Diego St. 52
Prep boys
State tournament
At Des Moines
GAMES MONDAY
Class 1A
Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.
Montezuma (21-1) vs. Bishop Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.
Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6), 1 p.m.
Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.
South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.
Van Meter (21-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 2A
North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3A
Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.
Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.
Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Class 4A
Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.
Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m.
Prep girls
All-Conference
WAMAC WEST
First team -- Callyn Fox, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Adrianna Katcher, jr. (Center Point-Urbana), Ryley Goebel, fr. (Center Point-Urbana), Karsyn Stratton, jr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Jessica Musgrave, sr. (South Tama), Taylor Busch, jr. (Williamsburg), Kasi McWhorter, sr. (Benton Comm.).
WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Mary Puffett, jr. (Independence), Taylor Wendt, sr. (Independence).
