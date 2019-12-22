NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;20;7;.741;—
Toronto;21;8;.724;—
Philadelphia;21;10;.677;½
Brooklyn;16;13;.552;4½
New York;7;23;.233;14
Southeast Division
Miami;21;8;.724;—
Orlando;12;17;.414;9
Charlotte;13;20;.394;10
Washington;8;20;.286;12½
Atlanta;6;24;.200;15½
Central Division
Milwaukee;27;4;.871;—
Indiana;20;10;.667;6½
Chicago;12;19;.387;14½
Detroit;11;19;.367;15
Cleveland;8;21;.276;17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;20;9;.690;—
Dallas;19;9;.679;--
San Antonio;11;17;.393;8
Memphis;11;19;.367;9
New Orleans;7;23;.233;13
Northwest Division
Denver;20;8;.714;—
Utah;18;11;.621;2
Oklahoma City;15;14;.517;5½
Portland;14;16;.467;7
Minnesota;10;18;.357;9
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;6;.800;—
L.A. Clippers;22;10;.688;3
Sacramento;12;17;.414;12
Phoenix;11;18;.379;12
Golden State;6;24;.200;18
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Utah 114, Charlotte 107
Brooklyn 122, Atlanta 112
Chicago 119, Detroit 107
Philadelphia 125, Washington 108
Milwaukee 123, New York 102
Memphis 119, Sacramento 115
L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 109
Houston 139, Phoenix 125
Portland 113, Minnesota 106
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Toronto 110, Dallas 107
Boston 119, Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 117, Indiana 89
Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 112
Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Northern Iowa 71, Iowa St. 63
Kansas 68, Saint Louis 60
TCU 79, Texas State 52
Texas 69, Stanford 64
Texas Tech 83, Louisiana-Monroe 38
UConn 97, Oklahoma 53
West Virginia 71, Syracuse 69
BIG TEN
Florida St. 79, Michigan 69
Nebraska 71, Manhattan 51
Penn St. 88, Sacred Heart 65
UCLA 68, Indiana 58
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 71, Iowa St. 63
Miami (Ohio) 72, Evansville 64
EAST
American U. 66, George Washington 53
Brown 58, Fairfield 44
Colgate 74, Wagner 58
Florida Gulf Coast 93, Temple 67
Holy Cross 82, New Hampshire 61
SOUTH
Georgia 84, Gardner-Webb 56
Georgia St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 73
North Alabama 99, SC State 46
South Carolina 73, South Dakota 60
VCU 67, UC Riverside 51
MIDWEST
Butler 85, Fort Wayne 58
Kansas 68, Saint Louis 60
N. Dakota St. 92, Waldorf 26
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 51, SMU 46
FAR WEST
Boise St. 76, Pepperdine 74
Grand Canyon 77, Whittier 41
OTHER
Stony Brook 50, W. Michigan 47
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 89, Purdue Fort Wayne 59
Xavier 67, TCU 59
BIG TEN
Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 88, Marshall 80
Davidson 59, Loyola 56
Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 70, Randolph 54
New Paltz 57, Wartburg 56
EAST
Colgate 89, Columbia 71
Hartford 80, Cornell 76
Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51
NJIT 74, Kean 46
Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68
Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55
St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72
St. Peter's 69, LIU Brooklyn 58
UConn 88, New Hampshire 62
SOUTH
Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69
East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56
FAU 65, Mercer 50
FIU 83, Stetson 67
Harvard 60, Howard 55
NC State 83, The Citadel 63
New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52
Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
Radford 73, Richmond 58
South Carolina 70, Virginia 59
UAB 77, Duquesne 68
Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70
Yale 54, Clemson 45
MIDWEST
Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56
UMKC 78, South Dakota 75
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50
Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60
Houston 81, Portland 56
Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46
New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88
Saint Mary's (Cal) 68, Nevada 63
UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65
UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50
