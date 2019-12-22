Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;20;7;.741;—

Toronto;21;8;.724;—

Philadelphia;21;10;.677;½

Brooklyn;16;13;.552;4½

New York;7;23;.233;14

Southeast Division

Miami;21;8;.724;—

Orlando;12;17;.414;9

Charlotte;13;20;.394;10

Washington;8;20;.286;12½

Atlanta;6;24;.200;15½

Central Division

Milwaukee;27;4;.871;—

Indiana;20;10;.667;6½

Chicago;12;19;.387;14½

Detroit;11;19;.367;15

Cleveland;8;21;.276;17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;20;9;.690;—

Dallas;19;9;.679;--

San Antonio;11;17;.393;8

Memphis;11;19;.367;9

New Orleans;7;23;.233;13

Northwest Division

Denver;20;8;.714;—

Utah;18;11;.621;2

Oklahoma City;15;14;.517;5½

Portland;14;16;.467;7

Minnesota;10;18;.357;9

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;6;.800;—

L.A. Clippers;22;10;.688;3

Sacramento;12;17;.414;12

Phoenix;11;18;.379;12

Golden State;6;24;.200;18

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Utah 114, Charlotte 107

Brooklyn 122, Atlanta 112

Chicago 119, Detroit 107

Philadelphia 125, Washington 108

Milwaukee 123, New York 102

Memphis 119, Sacramento 115

L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 109

Houston 139, Phoenix 125

Portland 113, Minnesota 106

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Toronto 110, Dallas 107

Boston 119, Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 117, Indiana 89

Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 112

Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Northern Iowa 71, Iowa St. 63

Kansas 68, Saint Louis 60

TCU 79, Texas State 52

Texas 69, Stanford 64

Texas Tech 83, Louisiana-Monroe 38

UConn 97, Oklahoma 53

West Virginia 71, Syracuse 69

BIG TEN

Florida St. 79, Michigan 69

Nebraska 71, Manhattan 51

Penn St. 88, Sacred Heart 65

UCLA 68, Indiana 58

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 71, Iowa St. 63

Miami (Ohio) 72, Evansville 64

EAST

American U. 66, George Washington 53

Brown 58, Fairfield 44

Colgate 74, Wagner 58

Florida Gulf Coast 93, Temple 67

Holy Cross 82, New Hampshire 61

SOUTH

Georgia 84, Gardner-Webb 56

Georgia St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 73

North Alabama 99, SC State 46

South Carolina 73, South Dakota 60

VCU 67, UC Riverside 51

MIDWEST

Butler 85, Fort Wayne 58

Kansas 68, Saint Louis 60

N. Dakota St. 92, Waldorf 26

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 51, SMU 46

FAR WEST

Boise St. 76, Pepperdine 74

Grand Canyon 77, Whittier 41

OTHER

Stony Brook 50, W. Michigan 47

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 89, Purdue Fort Wayne 59

Xavier 67, TCU 59

BIG TEN

Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 88, Marshall 80

Davidson 59, Loyola 56

Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 70, Randolph 54

New Paltz 57, Wartburg 56

EAST

Colgate 89, Columbia 71

Hartford 80, Cornell 76

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

NJIT 74, Kean 46

Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68

Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55

St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72

St. Peter's 69, LIU Brooklyn 58

UConn 88, New Hampshire 62

SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69

East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56

FAU 65, Mercer 50

FIU 83, Stetson 67

Harvard 60, Howard 55

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52

Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

Radford 73, Richmond 58

South Carolina 70, Virginia 59

UAB 77, Duquesne 68

Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70

Yale 54, Clemson 45

MIDWEST

Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56

UMKC 78, South Dakota 75

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

Houston 81, Portland 56

Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46

New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88

Saint Mary's (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65

UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments