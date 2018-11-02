NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;7;1;.875;—
Boston;6;2;.750;1
Philadelphia;5;4;.556;2½
Brooklyn;3;5;.375;4
New York;2;6;.250;5
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;4;5;.444;—
Miami;3;4;.429;—
Orlando;2;5;.286;1
Atlanta;2;6;.250;1½
Washington;1;6;.143;2
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;7;1;.875;—
Indiana;5;3;.625;2
Detroit;4;3;.571;2½
Chicago;2;6;.250;5
Cleveland;1;7;.125;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;5;2;.714;—
Memphis;4;2;.667;½
New Orleans;4;4;.500;1½
Dallas;2;6;.250;3½
Houston;1;5;.167;3½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;7;1;.875;—
Portland;6;2;.750;1
Utah;4;3;.571;2½
Minnesota;4;4;.500;3
Oklahoma City;3;4;.429;3½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;8;1;.889;—
Sacramento;6;3;.667;2
L.A. Clippers;4;4;.500;3½
L.A. Lakers;3;5;.375;4½
Phoenix;1;6;.143;6
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Denver 110, Cleveland 91
Oklahoma City 111, Charlotte 107
Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 113
Sacramento 146, Atlanta 115
Boston 117, Milwaukee 113
Portland 132, New Orleans 119<
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Detroit at Philadelphia, Noon
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
College Women
IOWA COLLEGE
Graceland 93, Emmaus 53
EXHIBITION
Iowa State 90, Southwest Baptist 51
Baylor 127, Texas A&M-Commerce 61
Kansas St. 48, Fort Hays St. 46
Michigan 84, Findlay 38 Michigan 88, Hillsdale 59
Minn. Duluth 70, North Dakota St. 65
College Men
EXHIBITION
Northern Iowa 82, Upper Iowa 63
Oklahoma 92, Pittsburg St. 58
Texas Tech 85, UTEP 61
Kansas 79. Washburn 52
Indiana 96, Southern Indiana 62
Minnesota 103, Minn. Duluth 53
Nebraska 75, Wayne State 40
Ohio St, 81, UNC Pembroke 63
Purdue 75, Mariam 56
Bradley 81, Carroll 31
Indiana St. 77, Rose-Hulman 44
Indianapolis 60, Valparaiso 57
Southern Illinois 76, East Central 49
