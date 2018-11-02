Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;7;1;.875;—

Boston;6;2;.750;1

Philadelphia;5;4;.556;2½

Brooklyn;3;5;.375;4

New York;2;6;.250;5

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;4;5;.444;—

Miami;3;4;.429;—

Orlando;2;5;.286;1

Atlanta;2;6;.250;1½

Washington;1;6;.143;2

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;7;1;.875;—

Indiana;5;3;.625;2

Detroit;4;3;.571;2½

Chicago;2;6;.250;5

Cleveland;1;7;.125;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;5;2;.714;—

Memphis;4;2;.667;½

New Orleans;4;4;.500;1½

Dallas;2;6;.250;3½

Houston;1;5;.167;3½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;7;1;.875;—

Portland;6;2;.750;1

Utah;4;3;.571;2½

Minnesota;4;4;.500;3

Oklahoma City;3;4;.429;3½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;8;1;.889;—

Sacramento;6;3;.667;2

L.A. Clippers;4;4;.500;3½

L.A. Lakers;3;5;.375;4½

Phoenix;1;6;.143;6

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Denver 110, Cleveland 91

Oklahoma City 111, Charlotte 107

Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 113

Sacramento 146, Atlanta 115

Boston 117, Milwaukee 113

Portland 132, New Orleans 119<

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Detroit at Philadelphia, Noon

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

College Women

IOWA COLLEGE

Graceland 93, Emmaus 53

EXHIBITION

Iowa State 90, Southwest Baptist 51

Baylor 127, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

Kansas St. 48, Fort Hays St. 46

Michigan 84, Findlay 38 Michigan 88, Hillsdale 59

Minn. Duluth 70, North Dakota St. 65

 

College Men

EXHIBITION

Northern Iowa 82, Upper Iowa 63

Oklahoma 92, Pittsburg St. 58

Texas Tech 85, UTEP 61

Kansas 79. Washburn 52

Indiana 96, Southern Indiana 62

Minnesota 103, Minn. Duluth 53

Nebraska 75, Wayne State 40

Ohio St, 81, UNC Pembroke 63

Purdue 75, Mariam 56

Bradley 81, Carroll 31

Indiana St. 77, Rose-Hulman 44

Indianapolis 60, Valparaiso 57

Southern Illinois 76, East Central 49

