Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;6;1;.857;—

Philadelphia;5;2;.714;1

Toronto;5;2;.714;1

Brooklyn;3;4;.429;3

New York;1;7;.125;5½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;6;2;.750;—

Charlotte;4;4;.500;2

Atlanta;3;4;.429;2½

Washington;2;5;.286;3½

Orlando;2;6;.250;4

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;6;2;.750;—

Indiana;4;4;.500;2

Detroit;4;5;.444;2½

Chicago;3;6;.333;3½

Cleveland;2;5;.286;3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;5;2;.714;—

Houston;5;3;.625;½

San Antonio;5;3;.625;½

Memphis;2;5;.286;3

New Orleans;1;6;.143;4

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;5;2;.714;—

Utah;5;3;.625;½

Minnesota;4;3;.571;1

Portland;3;4;.429;2

Oklahoma City;3;5;.375;2½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Lakers;6;1;.857;—

Phoenix;5;3;.625;1½

L.A. Clippers;5;3;.625;1½

Golden State;2;6;.250;4½

Sacramento;2;6;.250;4½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 108, Charlotte 87

San Antonio 121, Oklahoma City 112

Miami 124, Phoenix 108

Portland at L.A. Clippers, late

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Boston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Denver at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 69, Southern 36

Kansas 84, Indiana St. 72

West Virginia 74, Saint Francis 45

BIG TEN

Iowa 85, Florida Atlantic 53

Indiana 75, Mount St. Mary’s 52

MISSOURI VALLEY

Kansas 84, Indiana St. 72

IOWA COLLEGES

Grand View 83, Morningside 81

EAST

Rhode Island 79, LIU Brooklyn 56

Saint Joseph's 71, Columbia 57

St. Bonaventure 71, Niagara 67

West Virginia 74, St. Francis (Pa.) 45

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 99, Webber International 48

Gardner-Webb 69, Chowan 33

Georgia 80, Kennesaw St. 65

Louisiana Tech 93, LSU-Alexandria 61

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Loyola (NO) 51

North Alabama 128, Virginia-Lynchburg 26

North Carolina 92, W. Carolina 55

Tennessee 63, Cent. Arkansas 36

MIDWEST

Marquette 92, St. Francis Brooklyn 71

Purdue Fort Wayne 61, Ill.-Chicago 50

Texas Southern 71, Rio Grande 44

Xavier 70, Utah 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 104, University of the Southwest 52

Mid-America Christian University 61, North Texas 59

FAR WEST

Portland 70, Utah St. 64

S. Utah 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 63

UC Riverside 60, New Mexico St. 58

College men

BIG 12

TCU 83, Southwestern 62

BIG TEN

Rutgers 73, Bryant 71

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55

NORTHERN SUN

Augsburg 89, Concordia-Saint Paul 85 (Exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Graceland 75, Rochester (Mich.) 70

EAST

Marshall 67, Robert Morris 60

Winthrop 67, Hartford 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Ferrum 56

Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45

North Florida 89, Florida National 81

Samford 68, Kentucky Wesleyan 42

UAB 76, Troy 75

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 93, Mayville St. 53

North Dakota 86, Crown (Minn.) 61

Omaha 72, Midland 53

Purdue Fort Wayne 91, Manchester 80

S. Dakota St. 86, Peru St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 71, Hendrix 51

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 89, Air Force 79

UC Davis 109, William Jessup 63

Washington St. 85, Seattle 54

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments