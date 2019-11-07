NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;6;1;.857;—
Philadelphia;5;2;.714;1
Toronto;5;2;.714;1
Brooklyn;3;4;.429;3
New York;1;7;.125;5½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;6;2;.750;—
Charlotte;4;4;.500;2
Atlanta;3;4;.429;2½
Washington;2;5;.286;3½
Orlando;2;6;.250;4
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;6;2;.750;—
Indiana;4;4;.500;2
Detroit;4;5;.444;2½
Chicago;3;6;.333;3½
Cleveland;2;5;.286;3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;5;2;.714;—
Houston;5;3;.625;½
San Antonio;5;3;.625;½
Memphis;2;5;.286;3
New Orleans;1;6;.143;4
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;5;2;.714;—
Utah;5;3;.625;½
Minnesota;4;3;.571;1
Portland;3;4;.429;2
Oklahoma City;3;5;.375;2½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Lakers;6;1;.857;—
Phoenix;5;3;.625;1½
L.A. Clippers;5;3;.625;1½
Golden State;2;6;.250;4½
Sacramento;2;6;.250;4½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 108, Charlotte 87
San Antonio 121, Oklahoma City 112
Miami 124, Phoenix 108
Portland at L.A. Clippers, late
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Boston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Denver at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 69, Southern 36
Kansas 84, Indiana St. 72
West Virginia 74, Saint Francis 45
BIG TEN
Iowa 85, Florida Atlantic 53
Indiana 75, Mount St. Mary’s 52
MISSOURI VALLEY
Kansas 84, Indiana St. 72
IOWA COLLEGES
Grand View 83, Morningside 81
EAST
Rhode Island 79, LIU Brooklyn 56
Saint Joseph's 71, Columbia 57
St. Bonaventure 71, Niagara 67
West Virginia 74, St. Francis (Pa.) 45
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 99, Webber International 48
Gardner-Webb 69, Chowan 33
Georgia 80, Kennesaw St. 65
Louisiana Tech 93, LSU-Alexandria 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Loyola (NO) 51
North Alabama 128, Virginia-Lynchburg 26
North Carolina 92, W. Carolina 55
Tennessee 63, Cent. Arkansas 36
MIDWEST
Marquette 92, St. Francis Brooklyn 71
Purdue Fort Wayne 61, Ill.-Chicago 50
Texas Southern 71, Rio Grande 44
Xavier 70, Utah 63
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 104, University of the Southwest 52
Mid-America Christian University 61, North Texas 59
FAR WEST
Portland 70, Utah St. 64
S. Utah 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 63
UC Riverside 60, New Mexico St. 58
College men
BIG 12
TCU 83, Southwestern 62
BIG TEN
Rutgers 73, Bryant 71
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55
NORTHERN SUN
Augsburg 89, Concordia-Saint Paul 85 (Exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Graceland 75, Rochester (Mich.) 70
EAST
Marshall 67, Robert Morris 60
Winthrop 67, Hartford 57
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 83, Ferrum 56
Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45
North Florida 89, Florida National 81
Samford 68, Kentucky Wesleyan 42
UAB 76, Troy 75
MIDWEST
N. Dakota St. 93, Mayville St. 53
North Dakota 86, Crown (Minn.) 61
Omaha 72, Midland 53
Purdue Fort Wayne 91, Manchester 80
S. Dakota St. 86, Peru St. 58
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 71, Hendrix 51
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 89, Air Force 79
UC Davis 109, William Jessup 63
Washington St. 85, Seattle 54
