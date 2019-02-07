Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 116, L.A. Clippers 92

Orlando 122, Minnesota 112

Toronto 119, Atlanta 101

L.A. Lakers 129, Boston 128

Oklahoma City 117, Memphis 95

San Antonio at Portland, late

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

San Antonio at Utah, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 86, Michigan St. 71

Purdue 72, Illinois 50

Michigan 67, Nebraska 61

Maryland 72, Northwestern 57

EAST

Fairfield 72, Canisius 65

Marist 62, Manhattan 51

Quinnipiac 62, Niagara 42

Rider 65, Monmouth (NJ) 50

Siena 66, Iona 45

UMass 69, Duquesne 66

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 77, Texas State 56

Austin Peay 77, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Belmont 87, E. Kentucky 52

Clemson 69, Wake Forest 53

Duke 85, North Carolina 69

FIU 51, UTSA 40

Florida 57, Alabama 55

Florida St. 75, NC State 70

Furman 53, W. Carolina 28

Georgia Southern 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

Georgia St. 68, Louisiana-Monroe 46

Georgia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 55

Kentucky 78, Auburn 68

LSU 71, Arkansas 34

Louisville 76, Syracuse 51

Marshall 67, North Texas 55

Maryland 72, Northwestern 57

Miami 72, Notre Dame 65

Middle Tennessee 62, Charlotte 55

Morehead St. 71, Tennessee St. 55

Murray St. 60, E. Illinois 51

Rice 68, W. Kentucky 46

South Carolina 76, Mississippi 42

Texas-Arlington 67, Coastal Carolina 64

UAB 69, Old Dominion 61

UT Martin 77, Jacksonville St. 72

UTEP 70, FAU 44

Virginia 79, Boston College 77

MIDWEST

California Baptist 93, Chicago St. 67

Green Bay 70, N. Kentucky 42

Missouri 70, Texas A&M 65

North Dakota 70, N. Dakota St. 58

Rio Grande 49, Grand Canyon 42

SE Missouri 62, Tennessee Tech 53

Wright St. 73, Milwaukee 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 69, South Alabama 58

UALR 76, Troy 72

FAR WEST

Idaho 76, Montana 68

Montana St. 61, E. Washington 47

N. Arizona 81, Idaho St. 77

New Mexico St. 61, CS Bakersfield 48

Pacific 70, San Diego 53

Saint Mary's (Cal) 78, BYU 75

Weber St. 67, S. Utah 66

College men

BIG TEN

Iowa 77, Indiana 72

Ohio St. 74, Penn St. 70

EAST

Coll. of Charleston 83, Delaware 75

Drexel 69, UNC-Wilmington 57

Hofstra 102, Elon 61

LIU Brooklyn 77, Mount St. Mary's 62

Monmouth (NJ) 53, St. Peter's 51

Northeastern 72, William & Mary 60

Robert Morris 72, Bryant 59

Sacred Heart 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 90, CCSU 85

St. Francis Brooklyn 51, Wagner 44

SOUTH

Belmont 83, E. Kentucky 65

Chattanooga 71, VMI 70

Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64

Furman 64, W. Carolina 45

Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 88, OT

High Point 57, Campbell 56

Houston 77, UCF 68

Middle Tennessee 71, Charlotte 53

Murray St. 86, E. Illinois 75

N. Kentucky 97, Detroit 65

Old Dominion 70, UAB 59

Presbyterian 67, UNC-Asheville 44

Radford 101, Hampton 98, OT

South Alabama 70, Arkansas St. 62

Tennessee St. 81, Morehead St. 80, 2OT

UALR 84, Troy 70

UNC-Greensboro 75, Samford 67

Winthrop 76, Charleston Southern 72

Wofford 78, ETSU 76, OT

MIDWEST

Green Bay 82, Cleveland St. 65

Nebraska-Omaha 107, South Dakota 102, OT

Purdue Fort Wayne 79, W. Illinois 64

Wright St. 76, Oakland 62

Youngstown St. 72, Milwaukee 71

SOUTHWEST

FAU 61, UTEP 48

North Texas 78, Marshall 51

Oral Roberts 78, Denver 65

South Florida 67, SMU 66

Texas State 74, Appalachian St. 71

Texas-Arlington 74, Coastal Carolina 54

UTSA 100, FIU 67

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 92, San Francisco 62

Idaho St. 81, N. Arizona 79

Montana 100, Idaho 59

Montana St. 74, E. Washington 66

S. Utah 65, Weber St. 53

Washington St. 91, Arizona St. 70

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd.

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ccd.

Waterloo West at Dubuque Wahlert ccd.

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Kennedy ppd. to Feb. 9

IOWA STAR

Tripoli at Clarksville, ccd

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt at Belmond-Klemme , ccd.

Webster City at South Hamilton , ppd.

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

East Buchanan at Grundy Center, ccd.

NORTHEAST IOWA

South Winneshiek at New Hampton, ccd.

Crestwood at Oelwein, ccd.

TOP OF IOWA

Humboldt at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.

TRI-RIVERS

Clayton Ridge at Alburnett, ccd.

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge at Alburnett, ccd.

North Fayette at Kee High, ppd. to Feb. 19

WAMAC

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, ppd.

Central DeWitt at Clinton, ccd.

South Tama at Solon, ccd.

West Delaware at Clear Creek Amana, ccd.

Center Point-Urbana at Dyersville Beckman, ccd.

Class 1A

First Round

REGION 1

West Bend-Mallard at Storm Lake St. Mary’s, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Remsen St. Mary’s at Akron-Westfield, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Clay Central-Everly, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Trinity Christian at MMCRU, ppd. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9

George-Little Rock at Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9

REGION 2

West Central at Turkey Valley, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Riceville at Rockford, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

North Iowa at Mason City Newman, ppd. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9

REGION 3

Waterloo Christian at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

North Tama at Don Bosco, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Edgewood-Colesburg at Dunkerton, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Midland at Central City, ppd. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Starmont at Central Elkader, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

REGION 4

BGM at Meskwaki, ppd. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8

Iowa Valley at Iowa Mennonite, ppd. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Lone Tree at Prince of Peace, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

HLV at GMG, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

REGION 5

Twin Cedar at Moravia, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

English Valley at Keota, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

New London at Burlington Notre Dame, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Winfield-Mount Union at WACO, ppd. to Feb. 9

REGION 6

Essex at Diagonal 53, Essex 30

Murray 44, Stanton 43

South Page 57, Bedford 27

Southeast Warren 49. East Union 33

Mormon Trail at Lenox, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9

REGION 7

Baxter 44, Grand View Christian 31

Fremont Mills 59, Orient-Macksburg 24

Griswold 28, East Mills 17

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

REGION 8

River Valley at Siouxland Christian, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Woodbine at Glidden Ralston, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Riverside at Ar-We-Va, ppd. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9

Whiting at Boyer Valley, ppd. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9

Heartland Christian 66, West Harrison 39

IGHSAU rankings

Final for Class 1A, 2A, 3A

CLASS 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda (21-0), 2. West Hancock (20-1), 3. Montezuma (18-1), 4. Seymour (18-0), 5. Lynnville-Sully (16-3), 6. Clarksville (16-2), 7. Bellevue Marquette (18-2), 8. CAM (18-2), 9. Janesville (16-3), 10. Kingsley-Pierson (20-1), 11. North Mahaska (12-4), 12. AGWSR (12-6), 13. Colo-Nesco (16-3), 14. Westwood (17-4), 15. Sigourney (16-3). 

CLASS 2A -- 1. Grundy Center (18-0), 2. Central Decatur (19-0), 3. Treynor (20-1), 4. Cherokee (20-1), 5. Cascade (19-1), 6. Panorama (19-1), 7. Dike-New Hartford (16-2), 8. North Linn (18-1), 9. Van Buren (18-2), 10. Wilton (18-2), 11. Maquoketa Valley (18-2), 12. Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2), 13. Bellevue (17-3), 14. South Central Calhoun (19-2), 15. Unity Christian (15-5). 

CLASS 3A -- 1. North Polk (18-2), 2. Osage (18-1), 3. Center Point-Urbana (18-2), 4. Algona (19-1), 5. Des Moines Christian (19-2), 6. Clear Lake (15-4), 7. Crestwood (12-5), 8. Iowa Falls-Alden (17-2), 9. Waukon (15-3), 10. Okoboji (19-2), 11. Roland-Story (16-5), 12. Red Oak (17-4), 13. Davenport Assumption (10-8), 14. West Burlington (14-4), 15. Monticello (11-6). 

Prep boys

METRO

Iowa City West at Waterloo West, ccd.

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 9

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd. to Feb. 12

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Hempstead (B), ppd. to Fen 9

Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior, ppd

IOWA STAR

Saint Ansgar at Tripoli, ccd.

Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd. to Feb. 9

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at North Butler (B), ccd

Humboldt at Algona, ppd. to Feb. 9

Saint Edmond at Pocahontas Area, ccd.

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Dike-New Hartford at West Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 8

Don Bosco at Denver, ppd. to Feb. 11

Grundy Center at Woodward Academy, ccd.

AGWSR at South Hardin

NORTHEAST IOWA

Postville at New Hampton, ccd.

Oelwein at Crestwood, ppd. to Feb. 8

TOP OF IOWA

North Butler at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (B), ccd.

Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd. to Feb. 11

Saint Ansgar at Tripoli (B), ccd.

Clarion-Goldfield at West Hancock, ccd.

TRI-RIVERS

Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Feb. 10

North Linn at Alburnett, ccd.

Midland at Lisbon, ppd. Feb. 9

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge at Alburnett, ccd.

North Fayette at Kee High, ppd. to Feb. 19

Postville at New Hampton, ccd.

WAMAC

Marion at Benton Community (B), ppd. to Feb. 8

Clear Creek Amana at West Delaware, ppd.

Center Point-Urbana at South Tama, ppd. to Feb. 15

Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, Feb. 11

Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt, ccd.

STATE

Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 70

Carlisle 90, Pleasantville 57

East Mills 55, Woodbine 51

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments