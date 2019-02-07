NBA
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 116, L.A. Clippers 92
Orlando 122, Minnesota 112
Toronto 119, Atlanta 101
L.A. Lakers 129, Boston 128
Oklahoma City 117, Memphis 95
San Antonio at Portland, late
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
San Antonio at Utah, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 86, Michigan St. 71
Purdue 72, Illinois 50
Michigan 67, Nebraska 61
Maryland 72, Northwestern 57
EAST
Fairfield 72, Canisius 65
Marist 62, Manhattan 51
Quinnipiac 62, Niagara 42
Rider 65, Monmouth (NJ) 50
Siena 66, Iona 45
UMass 69, Duquesne 66
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 77, Texas State 56
Austin Peay 77, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Belmont 87, E. Kentucky 52
Clemson 69, Wake Forest 53
Duke 85, North Carolina 69
FIU 51, UTSA 40
Florida 57, Alabama 55
Florida St. 75, NC State 70
Furman 53, W. Carolina 28
Georgia Southern 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 71
Georgia St. 68, Louisiana-Monroe 46
Georgia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 55
Kentucky 78, Auburn 68
LSU 71, Arkansas 34
Louisville 76, Syracuse 51
Marshall 67, North Texas 55
Maryland 72, Northwestern 57
Miami 72, Notre Dame 65
Middle Tennessee 62, Charlotte 55
Morehead St. 71, Tennessee St. 55
Murray St. 60, E. Illinois 51
Rice 68, W. Kentucky 46
South Carolina 76, Mississippi 42
Texas-Arlington 67, Coastal Carolina 64
UAB 69, Old Dominion 61
UT Martin 77, Jacksonville St. 72
UTEP 70, FAU 44
Virginia 79, Boston College 77
MIDWEST
California Baptist 93, Chicago St. 67
Green Bay 70, N. Kentucky 42
Missouri 70, Texas A&M 65
North Dakota 70, N. Dakota St. 58
Rio Grande 49, Grand Canyon 42
SE Missouri 62, Tennessee Tech 53
Wright St. 73, Milwaukee 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 69, South Alabama 58
UALR 76, Troy 72
FAR WEST
Idaho 76, Montana 68
Montana St. 61, E. Washington 47
N. Arizona 81, Idaho St. 77
New Mexico St. 61, CS Bakersfield 48
Pacific 70, San Diego 53
Saint Mary's (Cal) 78, BYU 75
Weber St. 67, S. Utah 66
College men
BIG TEN
Iowa 77, Indiana 72
Ohio St. 74, Penn St. 70
EAST
Coll. of Charleston 83, Delaware 75
Drexel 69, UNC-Wilmington 57
Hofstra 102, Elon 61
LIU Brooklyn 77, Mount St. Mary's 62
Monmouth (NJ) 53, St. Peter's 51
Northeastern 72, William & Mary 60
Robert Morris 72, Bryant 59
Sacred Heart 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 90, CCSU 85
St. Francis Brooklyn 51, Wagner 44
SOUTH
Belmont 83, E. Kentucky 65
Chattanooga 71, VMI 70
Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64
Furman 64, W. Carolina 45
Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 88, OT
High Point 57, Campbell 56
Houston 77, UCF 68
Middle Tennessee 71, Charlotte 53
Murray St. 86, E. Illinois 75
N. Kentucky 97, Detroit 65
Old Dominion 70, UAB 59
Presbyterian 67, UNC-Asheville 44
Radford 101, Hampton 98, OT
South Alabama 70, Arkansas St. 62
Tennessee St. 81, Morehead St. 80, 2OT
UALR 84, Troy 70
UNC-Greensboro 75, Samford 67
Winthrop 76, Charleston Southern 72
Wofford 78, ETSU 76, OT
MIDWEST
Green Bay 82, Cleveland St. 65
Nebraska-Omaha 107, South Dakota 102, OT
Purdue Fort Wayne 79, W. Illinois 64
Wright St. 76, Oakland 62
Youngstown St. 72, Milwaukee 71
SOUTHWEST
FAU 61, UTEP 48
North Texas 78, Marshall 51
Oral Roberts 78, Denver 65
South Florida 67, SMU 66
Texas State 74, Appalachian St. 71
Texas-Arlington 74, Coastal Carolina 54
UTSA 100, FIU 67
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 92, San Francisco 62
Idaho St. 81, N. Arizona 79
Montana 100, Idaho 59
Montana St. 74, E. Washington 66
S. Utah 65, Weber St. 53
Washington St. 91, Arizona St. 70
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd.
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ccd.
Waterloo West at Dubuque Wahlert ccd.
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Kennedy ppd. to Feb. 9
IOWA STAR
Tripoli at Clarksville, ccd
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt at Belmond-Klemme , ccd.
Webster City at South Hamilton , ppd.
Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
East Buchanan at Grundy Center, ccd.
NORTHEAST IOWA
South Winneshiek at New Hampton, ccd.
Crestwood at Oelwein, ccd.
TOP OF IOWA
Humboldt at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.
TRI-RIVERS
Clayton Ridge at Alburnett, ccd.
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge at Alburnett, ccd.
North Fayette at Kee High, ppd. to Feb. 19
WAMAC
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, ppd.
Central DeWitt at Clinton, ccd.
South Tama at Solon, ccd.
West Delaware at Clear Creek Amana, ccd.
Center Point-Urbana at Dyersville Beckman, ccd.
Class 1A
First Round
REGION 1
West Bend-Mallard at Storm Lake St. Mary’s, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Remsen St. Mary’s at Akron-Westfield, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Clay Central-Everly, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Trinity Christian at MMCRU, ppd. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9
George-Little Rock at Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9
REGION 2
West Central at Turkey Valley, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9
Riceville at Rockford, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
North Iowa at Mason City Newman, ppd. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9
REGION 3
Waterloo Christian at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
North Tama at Don Bosco, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Edgewood-Colesburg at Dunkerton, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9
Midland at Central City, ppd. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Starmont at Central Elkader, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
REGION 4
BGM at Meskwaki, ppd. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8
Iowa Valley at Iowa Mennonite, ppd. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Lone Tree at Prince of Peace, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
HLV at GMG, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
REGION 5
Twin Cedar at Moravia, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
English Valley at Keota, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
New London at Burlington Notre Dame, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9
Winfield-Mount Union at WACO, ppd. to Feb. 9
REGION 6
Essex at Diagonal 53, Essex 30
Murray 44, Stanton 43
South Page 57, Bedford 27
Southeast Warren 49. East Union 33
Mormon Trail at Lenox, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9
REGION 7
Baxter 44, Grand View Christian 31
Fremont Mills 59, Orient-Macksburg 24
Griswold 28, East Mills 17
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
REGION 8
River Valley at Siouxland Christian, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Woodbine at Glidden Ralston, ppd. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Riverside at Ar-We-Va, ppd. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9
Whiting at Boyer Valley, ppd. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9
Heartland Christian 66, West Harrison 39
IGHSAU rankings
Final for Class 1A, 2A, 3A
CLASS 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda (21-0), 2. West Hancock (20-1), 3. Montezuma (18-1), 4. Seymour (18-0), 5. Lynnville-Sully (16-3), 6. Clarksville (16-2), 7. Bellevue Marquette (18-2), 8. CAM (18-2), 9. Janesville (16-3), 10. Kingsley-Pierson (20-1), 11. North Mahaska (12-4), 12. AGWSR (12-6), 13. Colo-Nesco (16-3), 14. Westwood (17-4), 15. Sigourney (16-3).
CLASS 2A -- 1. Grundy Center (18-0), 2. Central Decatur (19-0), 3. Treynor (20-1), 4. Cherokee (20-1), 5. Cascade (19-1), 6. Panorama (19-1), 7. Dike-New Hartford (16-2), 8. North Linn (18-1), 9. Van Buren (18-2), 10. Wilton (18-2), 11. Maquoketa Valley (18-2), 12. Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2), 13. Bellevue (17-3), 14. South Central Calhoun (19-2), 15. Unity Christian (15-5).
CLASS 3A -- 1. North Polk (18-2), 2. Osage (18-1), 3. Center Point-Urbana (18-2), 4. Algona (19-1), 5. Des Moines Christian (19-2), 6. Clear Lake (15-4), 7. Crestwood (12-5), 8. Iowa Falls-Alden (17-2), 9. Waukon (15-3), 10. Okoboji (19-2), 11. Roland-Story (16-5), 12. Red Oak (17-4), 13. Davenport Assumption (10-8), 14. West Burlington (14-4), 15. Monticello (11-6).
Prep boys
METRO
Iowa City West at Waterloo West, ccd.
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 9
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd. to Feb. 12
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Hempstead (B), ppd. to Fen 9
Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior, ppd
IOWA STAR
Saint Ansgar at Tripoli, ccd.
Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd. to Feb. 9
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at North Butler (B), ccd
Humboldt at Algona, ppd. to Feb. 9
Saint Edmond at Pocahontas Area, ccd.
Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Dike-New Hartford at West Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 8
Don Bosco at Denver, ppd. to Feb. 11
Grundy Center at Woodward Academy, ccd.
AGWSR at South Hardin
NORTHEAST IOWA
Postville at New Hampton, ccd.
Oelwein at Crestwood, ppd. to Feb. 8
TOP OF IOWA
North Butler at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (B), ccd.
Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd. to Feb. 11
Saint Ansgar at Tripoli (B), ccd.
Clarion-Goldfield at West Hancock, ccd.
TRI-RIVERS
Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Feb. 10
North Linn at Alburnett, ccd.
Midland at Lisbon, ppd. Feb. 9
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge at Alburnett, ccd.
North Fayette at Kee High, ppd. to Feb. 19
Postville at New Hampton, ccd.
WAMAC
Marion at Benton Community (B), ppd. to Feb. 8
Clear Creek Amana at West Delaware, ppd.
Center Point-Urbana at South Tama, ppd. to Feb. 15
Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, Feb. 11
Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt, ccd.
STATE
Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 70
Carlisle 90, Pleasantville 57
East Mills 55, Woodbine 51
