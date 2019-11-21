Basketball clip art

NBA standings 

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;11;3;.786;—

Toronto;10;4;.714;1

Philadelphia;9;5;.643;2

Brooklyn;6;8;.429;5

New York;4;11;.267;7½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;10;3;.769;—

Orlando;6;8;.429;4½

Charlotte;6;9;.400;5

Washington;4;8;.333;5½

Atlanta;4;10;.286;6½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;12;3;.800;—

Indiana;8;6;.571;3½

Chicago;5;10;.333;7

Cleveland;4;10;.286;7½

Detroit;4;10;.286;7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;11;4;.733;—

Dallas;9;5;.643;1½

Memphis;5;9;.357;5½

New Orleans;5;9;.357;5½

San Antonio;5;10;.333;6

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;10;3;.769;—

Utah;9;5;.643;1½

Minnesota;8;7;.533;3

Oklahoma City;5;9;.357;5½

Portland;5;11;.313;6½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Lakers;12;2;.857;—

L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;2½

Phoenix;7;6;.538;4½

Sacramento;6;7;.462;5½

Golden State;3;13;.188;10

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 137, Portland 129

New Orleans 124, Phoenix 121

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Phoenix at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 90, Lamar 28

West Virginia 82, Coppin State 47

BIG TEN

Illinois 65, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50

Northwestern 69, Valparaiso 48

Ohio St. 75, Kent St. 65

Penn St. 68, Clemson 55

MISSOURI VALLEY

Austin Peay 80, Evansville 64

Northwestern 69, Valparaiso 48

NORTHERN SUN

MSU-Moorhead 73, Northern St. 65

Wayne St. 78, SD School of Mines & Tech 65

IOWA COLLEGES

Kansas Christian 67, Faith Baptist 50

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Marshalltown 77, County Upper Academy 42

EAST

Binghamton 75, Delaware St. 66

Boston College 66, Rhode Island 55

Cornell 82, Niagara 59

James Madison 66, Georgetown 59

Morgan St. 57, Marshall 52

Stony Brook 59, Iona 40

UMass 95, Brown 42

Villanova 63, Manhattan 51

Yale 67, Mass.-Lowell 59

SOUTH

Alabama 74, South Alabama 62

Alcorn St. 62, Tennessee St. 57

Austin Peay 80, Evansville 64

Duke 85, Idaho St. 66

FAU 79, UALR 72

George Mason 73, American U. 55

Georgia 76, Mercer 60

Kentucky 79, Morehead St. 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 65, New Orleans 60

Louisville 86, Chattanooga 37

Middle Tennessee 64, Tennessee Tech 58

Mississippi St. 92, Jackson St. 53

N. Kentucky 57, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Radford 67, ETSU 43

South Carolina 112, SC-Upstate 32

UAB 80, Auburn 75

UNC-Greensboro 58, Liberty 53

UT Martin 80, Samford 75

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Dayton 80

S. Dakota St. 60, Montana St. 50

SE Missouri 58, Purdue Fort Wayne 48

South Dakota 72, Missouri 56

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 67, Oral Roberts 65

FAR WEST

BYU 71, Fresno St. 65

CS Northridge 73, Portland 64

California 74, San Diego St. 48

California Baptist 98, N. Arizona 79

Denver 89, Colorado Christian 49

Oregon St. 95, S. Utah 45

Pacific 76, Weber St. 53

San Jose St. 95, Buffalo 88

 

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 76, Ohio 53

Georgetown 82, Texas 66

Oklahoma 91, Maryland Eastern Shore 64

Texas Tech 72, Tennessee St. 57

TCU 59, UC Irvine 58

BIG TEN

Iowa 83, North Florida 68

Minnesota 82, Central Michigan 57

Wisconsin 88, Green Bay 70

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 74, Lehigh 58

Duquesne 74, Indiana St. 71

Miami 74, Missouri St. 70

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 110, Buena Vista 89

Concordia-St. Paul 94, North Central 69

Minn. Crookston 94, Bemidji St. 69.

Saint Cloud St. 94, Waldorf 67

SW Minnesota St. 73, Mayville St. 61

AMERICAN RIVERS

Augustana 110, Buena Vista 89

IOWA COLLEGES

Saint Cloud St. 94, Waldorf 67

Kansas Christian 80, Faith Baptist 77

EAST

Colgate 89, SUNY-Cortland 50

Florida 70, Saint Joseph's 62

Hartford 78, Emerson 63

Marshall 91, Howard 63

Pittsburgh 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

St. Francis Brooklyn 122, Medgar Evers College 58

UConn 79, Buffalo 68

Xavier 73, Towson 51

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 92, Our Lady of the Lake 56

Appalachian St. 64, Charlotte 55

Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51

Coastal Carolina 79, Utah 57

Hampton 93, Regent University 50

Mississippi St. 80, Tulane 66

NC Central 68, Bluefield State 44

South Florida 69, Wofford 55

Tennessee Tech 61, Winthrop 58

UNC-Asheville 105, St. Andrews 69

Villanova 98, Middle Tennessee 69

W. Carolina 96, Jacksonville 94, 2OT

MIDWEST

Akron 82, Youngstown St. 60

Ill.-Chicago 72, Robert Morris 62

Kent St. 89, Concord (WV) 59

Notre Dame 64, Toledo 62, OT

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 90, Champion Christian College 58

Georgetown 82, Texas 66

FAR WEST

Arizona 71, S. Dakota St. 64

Duke 87, California 52

Lamar 74, Utah Valley 68

Loyola Marymount 78, Air Force 64

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Washington St. 77

New Mexico 78, New Mexico St. 77

UC Riverside 76, Redlands 44

Wyoming 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 61, OT

