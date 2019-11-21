NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;11;3;.786;—
Toronto;10;4;.714;1
Philadelphia;9;5;.643;2
Brooklyn;6;8;.429;5
New York;4;11;.267;7½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;10;3;.769;—
Orlando;6;8;.429;4½
Charlotte;6;9;.400;5
Washington;4;8;.333;5½
Atlanta;4;10;.286;6½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;12;3;.800;—
Indiana;8;6;.571;3½
Chicago;5;10;.333;7
Cleveland;4;10;.286;7½
Detroit;4;10;.286;7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;11;4;.733;—
Dallas;9;5;.643;1½
Memphis;5;9;.357;5½
New Orleans;5;9;.357;5½
San Antonio;5;10;.333;6
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;10;3;.769;—
Utah;9;5;.643;1½
Minnesota;8;7;.533;3
Oklahoma City;5;9;.357;5½
Portland;5;11;.313;6½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Lakers;12;2;.857;—
L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;2½
Phoenix;7;6;.538;4½
Sacramento;6;7;.462;5½
Golden State;3;13;.188;10
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 137, Portland 129
New Orleans 124, Phoenix 121
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Phoenix at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 90, Lamar 28
West Virginia 82, Coppin State 47
BIG TEN
Illinois 65, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50
Northwestern 69, Valparaiso 48
Ohio St. 75, Kent St. 65
Penn St. 68, Clemson 55
MISSOURI VALLEY
Austin Peay 80, Evansville 64
Northwestern 69, Valparaiso 48
NORTHERN SUN
MSU-Moorhead 73, Northern St. 65
Wayne St. 78, SD School of Mines & Tech 65
IOWA COLLEGES
Kansas Christian 67, Faith Baptist 50
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Marshalltown 77, County Upper Academy 42
EAST
Binghamton 75, Delaware St. 66
Boston College 66, Rhode Island 55
Cornell 82, Niagara 59
James Madison 66, Georgetown 59
Morgan St. 57, Marshall 52
Stony Brook 59, Iona 40
UMass 95, Brown 42
Villanova 63, Manhattan 51
Yale 67, Mass.-Lowell 59
SOUTH
Alabama 74, South Alabama 62
Alcorn St. 62, Tennessee St. 57
Austin Peay 80, Evansville 64
Duke 85, Idaho St. 66
FAU 79, UALR 72
George Mason 73, American U. 55
Georgia 76, Mercer 60
Kentucky 79, Morehead St. 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 65, New Orleans 60
Louisville 86, Chattanooga 37
Middle Tennessee 64, Tennessee Tech 58
Mississippi St. 92, Jackson St. 53
N. Kentucky 57, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Radford 67, ETSU 43
South Carolina 112, SC-Upstate 32
UAB 80, Auburn 75
UNC-Greensboro 58, Liberty 53
UT Martin 80, Samford 75
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 81, Dayton 80
S. Dakota St. 60, Montana St. 50
SE Missouri 58, Purdue Fort Wayne 48
South Dakota 72, Missouri 56
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 67, Oral Roberts 65
FAR WEST
BYU 71, Fresno St. 65
CS Northridge 73, Portland 64
California 74, San Diego St. 48
California Baptist 98, N. Arizona 79
Denver 89, Colorado Christian 49
Oregon St. 95, S. Utah 45
Pacific 76, Weber St. 53
San Jose St. 95, Buffalo 88
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 76, Ohio 53
Georgetown 82, Texas 66
Oklahoma 91, Maryland Eastern Shore 64
Texas Tech 72, Tennessee St. 57
TCU 59, UC Irvine 58
BIG TEN
Iowa 83, North Florida 68
Minnesota 82, Central Michigan 57
Wisconsin 88, Green Bay 70
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 74, Lehigh 58
Duquesne 74, Indiana St. 71
Miami 74, Missouri St. 70
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 110, Buena Vista 89
Concordia-St. Paul 94, North Central 69
Minn. Crookston 94, Bemidji St. 69.
Saint Cloud St. 94, Waldorf 67
SW Minnesota St. 73, Mayville St. 61
AMERICAN RIVERS
Augustana 110, Buena Vista 89
IOWA COLLEGES
Saint Cloud St. 94, Waldorf 67
Kansas Christian 80, Faith Baptist 77
EAST
Colgate 89, SUNY-Cortland 50
Florida 70, Saint Joseph's 62
Hartford 78, Emerson 63
Marshall 91, Howard 63
Pittsburgh 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
St. Francis Brooklyn 122, Medgar Evers College 58
UConn 79, Buffalo 68
Xavier 73, Towson 51
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 92, Our Lady of the Lake 56
Appalachian St. 64, Charlotte 55
Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51
Coastal Carolina 79, Utah 57
Hampton 93, Regent University 50
Mississippi St. 80, Tulane 66
NC Central 68, Bluefield State 44
South Florida 69, Wofford 55
Tennessee Tech 61, Winthrop 58
UNC-Asheville 105, St. Andrews 69
Villanova 98, Middle Tennessee 69
W. Carolina 96, Jacksonville 94, 2OT
MIDWEST
Akron 82, Youngstown St. 60
Ill.-Chicago 72, Robert Morris 62
Kent St. 89, Concord (WV) 59
Notre Dame 64, Toledo 62, OT
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 90, Champion Christian College 58
Georgetown 82, Texas 66
FAR WEST
Arizona 71, S. Dakota St. 64
Duke 87, California 52
Lamar 74, Utah Valley 68
Loyola Marymount 78, Air Force 64
Nebraska-Omaha 85, Washington St. 77
New Mexico 78, New Mexico St. 77
UC Riverside 76, Redlands 44
Wyoming 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 61, OT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.