NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;5;0;1.000;—
Boston;4;1;.800;1
Toronto;4;2;.667;1½
Brooklyn;2;4;.333;3½
New York;1;6;.143;5
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;5;1;.833;—
Charlotte;3;3;.500;2
Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½
Orlando;2;4;.333;3
Washington;1;4;.200;3½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;4;2;.667;—
Indiana;3;3;.500;1
Detroit;3;4;.429;1½
Cleveland;2;4;.333;2
Chicago;2;5;.286;2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;4;2;.667;—
San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
Houston;3;3;.500;1
Memphis;1;4;.200;2½
New Orleans;1;5;.167;3
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;4;1;.800;—
Denver;4;2;.667;½
Utah;4;3;.667;1
Portland;3;3;.500;1½
Oklahoma City;2;4;.333;2½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Lakers;5;1;.833;—
Phoenix;4;2;.667;1
L.A. Clippers;5;2;.667;1
Sacramento;2;5;.286;3½
Golden State;1;5;.167;4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 108, Chicago 95
Miami 129, Houston 100
Sacramento 113, New York 92
L.A. Lakers 103, San Antonio 96
Dallas 131, Cleveland 111
L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 94
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas 66, Emporia St. 55 (Exhibition)
BIG TEN
Iowa 98, Winona St. 53
Indiana 109, McKendree 43 (Exhibition)
Ohio St. 131, Urbana 50
Purdue 62, Southern Indiana 44 (Exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 74, Illinois-Springfield 62
NORTHERN SUN
Iowa 98, Winona St. 53
West Texas A&M 58, U-Mary 57
College men
NORTHERN SUN
Texas Permian Basin 82, Wayne St. 62
