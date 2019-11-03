Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;5;0;1.000;—

Boston;4;1;.800;1

Toronto;4;2;.667;1½

Brooklyn;2;4;.333;3½

New York;1;6;.143;5

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;5;1;.833;—

Charlotte;3;3;.500;2

Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½

Orlando;2;4;.333;3

Washington;1;4;.200;3½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;4;2;.667;—

Indiana;3;3;.500;1

Detroit;3;4;.429;1½

Cleveland;2;4;.333;2

Chicago;2;5;.286;2½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;4;2;.667;—

San Antonio;4;2;.667;—

Houston;3;3;.500;1

Memphis;1;4;.200;2½

New Orleans;1;5;.167;3

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;4;1;.800;—

Denver;4;2;.667;½

Utah;4;3;.667;1

Portland;3;3;.500;1½

Oklahoma City;2;4;.333;2½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Lakers;5;1;.833;—

Phoenix;4;2;.667;1

L.A. Clippers;5;2;.667;1

Sacramento;2;5;.286;3½

Golden State;1;5;.167;4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 108, Chicago 95

Miami 129, Houston 100

Sacramento 113, New York 92

L.A. Lakers 103, San Antonio 96

Dallas 131, Cleveland 111

L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 94

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 66, Emporia St. 55 (Exhibition)

BIG TEN

Iowa 98, Winona St. 53

Indiana 109, McKendree 43 (Exhibition)

Ohio St. 131, Urbana 50

Purdue 62, Southern Indiana 44 (Exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 74, Illinois-Springfield 62

NORTHERN SUN

Iowa 98, Winona St. 53

West Texas A&M 58, U-Mary 57

College men

NORTHERN SUN

Texas Permian Basin 82, Wayne St. 62

