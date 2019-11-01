NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—
Toronto;4;1;.800;½
Boston;3;1;.750;1
Brooklyn;1;3;.250;3
New York;1;4;.200;3½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;4;1;.800;—
Orlando;2;2;.500;1½
Atlanta;2;3;.400;2
Charlotte;2;3;.400;2
Washington;1;3;.250;2½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;2;2;.500;—
Cleveland;2;2;.500;—
Detroit;2;3;.400;½
Indiana;1;3;.250;1
Chicago;1;4;.200;1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;3;1;.750;—
Houston;3;1;.750--
Dallas;3;1;.750;½
Memphis;1;3;.250;2½
New Orleans;1;4;.200;3
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Utah;4;1;.800;—
Minnesota;3;1;.750;½
Denver;3;2;.600;1
Portland;3;2;.600;1
Oklahoma City;1;4;.200;3
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Lakers;3;1;.750;—
L.A. Clippers;4;2;.633;½
Phoenix;3;2;.600;½
Golden State;1;3;.250;2
Sacramento;0;5;.000;3½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 106, Atlanta 97
New Orleans 122, Denver 107
L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 97
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Kansas 102, Pittsburg St. 42
BIG TEN
Northwestern 105, Quincy 64 (Exhibition), 7 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
SW Minnesota St. 74, St. Olaf 66 (Exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Mount Mercy 74, Viterbo 73
