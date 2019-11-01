Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—

Toronto;4;1;.800;½

Boston;3;1;.750;1

Brooklyn;1;3;.250;3

New York;1;4;.200;3½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;4;1;.800;—

Orlando;2;2;.500;1½

Atlanta;2;3;.400;2

Charlotte;2;3;.400;2

Washington;1;3;.250;2½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;2;2;.500;—

Cleveland;2;2;.500;—

Detroit;2;3;.400;½

Indiana;1;3;.250;1

Chicago;1;4;.200;1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;3;1;.750;—

Houston;3;1;.750--

Dallas;3;1;.750;½

Memphis;1;3;.250;2½

New Orleans;1;4;.200;3

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Utah;4;1;.800;—

Minnesota;3;1;.750;½

Denver;3;2;.600;1

Portland;3;2;.600;1

Oklahoma City;1;4;.200;3

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Lakers;3;1;.750;—

L.A. Clippers;4;2;.633;½

Phoenix;3;2;.600;½

Golden State;1;3;.250;2

Sacramento;0;5;.000;3½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 106, Atlanta 97

New Orleans 122, Denver 107

L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 97

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Kansas 102, Pittsburg St. 42

BIG TEN

Northwestern 105, Quincy 64 (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

SW Minnesota St. 74, St. Olaf 66 (Exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Mount Mercy 74, Viterbo 73

