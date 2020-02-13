You are the owner of this article.
Basketball: NBA standings, College scoreboard, Prep scoreboard
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: NBA standings, College scoreboard, Prep scoreboard

Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;40;15;.727;--

Boston;38;16;.698;1½

Philadelphia;34;21;.618;6

Brooklyn;25;28;.472;14

New York;17;38;.309;23

Southeast Division

Miami;35;19;.648;—

Orlando;24;31;.436;11½

Washington;20;33;.377;14½

Charlotte;18;36;.333;17

Atlanta;15;41;.268;21

Central Division

Milwaukee;46;8;.852;—

Indiana;32;23;.582;14½

Chicago;19;36;.345;27½

Detroit;19;38;.333;28½

Cleveland;14;40;.259;32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;34;20;.630;--

Dallas;33;22;.600;1½

Memphis;28;26;.519;6

San Antonio;23;31;.426;11

New Orleans;23;32;.426;11½

Northwest Division

Denver;38;17;.691;--

Utah;36;18;.667;1½

Oklahoma City;33;22;.593;5

Portland;25;31;.446;13½

Minnesota;16;37;.302;21

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;41;12;.774;—

L.A. Clippers;37;18;.685;5

Phoenix;22;33;.400;20

Sacramento;21;33;.389;20½

Golden State;12;43;.218;30

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118

Boston 141, L.A. Clippers 133 2OT

GAME TODAY

All-star game, Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago, Ill.

College women

BIG TEN

Nebraska 75, Penn State 58

Purdue 62, Wisconsin 59

Indiana 59, Illinois 54

Maryland 93, Iowa 59

Ohio State 99, Minnesota 76

Northwestern 66, Michigan 60

EAST

Boston College 56, Notre Dame 55

Virginia Tech 64, Georgia Tech 61 OT

Duke 73, Pittsburgh 56

SOUTH

Louisville 66, North Carolina State 59

South Carolina 79, Auburn 53

LSU 75, Tennessee 65

Wake Forest 66, Clemson 52

Virginia 69, Miami 64

Florida 74, Mississippi 72

MIDWEST

South Dakota 88, Western Illinois 51

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 56, San Francisco 38

College men

BIG TEN

Indiana 89, Iowa 77

EAST

Delaware 81, Elon 75

Sacred Heart 74, Bryant 65

SOUTH

South Alabama 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 75

Old Dominion 73, Rice 70

Southern Mississippi  68, Florida Atlantic 66

Charleston Southern 66, High Point 63

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Troy 71

Georgia State 76, Appalachian St. 65

Wichita State 75, Central Florida 58

MIDWEST

SIU-Edwardsville 76, Eastern Illinois 74

Youngstown State 76, Detroit 72

Oakland 79, Cleveland State 74

Cincinnati 92, Memphis 86

SOUTHWEST

Western Kentucky 67, UTEP 62

Texas-Arlington 77, Arkansas State 67

Texas State 74, Arkansas-Little Rock 66

Rio Grande 80, Utah Valley 72

North Texas 81, Charlotte 72

FAR WEST

Montana 72 Weber State 37

Montana State 73, Idaho State 69

Oregon 68, Colorado 60

San Francisco 70, Santa Clara 61

USC 62, Washington 56

Oregon State 70, Utah 51

Northern Colorado 84, Northern Arizona 54

Prep girls

Class 1A regionals

First round

Akron-Westfield 59, Trinity Christian 35

Audubon 77, Orient-Macksburg 37

Ballard 52, Perry 15

Baxter 59, BGM 32

BCLUW 49, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Burlington Notre Dame 55, WACO 23

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Midland 28

CAM 74, Griswold 20

Cascade 63, North Linn 40

Central City 48, Lisbon 41

Central Decatur 61, Mormon Trail 11

Central Elkader 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

Clarksville 53, West Central 17

Collins-Maxwell 50, GMG 33

Colo-Nesco 74, North Tama 42

Dunkerton 48, Waterloo Christian 33

East Buchanan 65, Don Bosco 14

East Mills 43, Southwest Valley 29

English Valleys 49, Tri-County 23

Gehlen Catholic 58, George-Little Rock 38

Glidden-Ralston 65, Ar-We-Va 32

Grand View Christian 69, Melcher-Dallas 38

GTRA 45, West Bend-Mallard 44

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 54, Harris-Lake Park 11

Holy Trinity Catholic 52, New London 44

Iowa Valley 39, Belle Plaine 26

Kee 52, South Winneshiek 18

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Remsen St. Mary's 31

Lamoni 50, East Union 45

Lenox 51, Bedford 50

Lone Tree 59, Hillcrest Academy 16

Marion 70, Central DeWitt 42

Martensdale-St Marys 66, Murray 32

Meskwaki Settlement 68, HLV 45

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, River RIdge 32

North Butler 60, Valley Lutheran 11

Paton-Churdan 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56

Prince of Peace 46, Easton Valley 26

Riceville 50, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Riverside 55, Heartland Christian 52

Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 52

Sidney 53, Fremont-Mills 36

Sigourney 64, Keota 13

Siouxland Christian 50, River Valley 46

Southeast Warren 54, Ankeny Christian 7

Springville 74, Cedar Valley Christian 15

St. Albert 92, Essex 27

Stanton 73, Diagonal 30

Storm Lake St. Mary's 56, St. Edmond 29

Tripoli 57, Wapsie Valley 49

Turkey Valley 66, Starmont 22

Wayne 55, Moravia 36

West Monona 52, Missouri Valley 27

Westwood 93, West Harrison 37

Winfield-Mt Union 42, Highland 41

Woodbine 58, Boyer Valley 56

Woodbury Central 86, Whiting 34

