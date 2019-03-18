NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;50;21;.704;—
x-Philadelphia;45;25;.643;4½
Boston;43;28;.606;7
Brooklyn;36;36;.500;14½
New York;14;57;.197;36
Southeast Division
Miami;34;36;.486;—
Orlando;33;38;.465;1½
Charlotte;31;38;.449;2½
Washington;30;41;.423;4½
Atlanta;24;47;.338;10½
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;52;18;.743;—
Indiana;44;27;.628;8½
Detroit;36;34;.514;16
Chicago;20;52;.278;33
Cleveland;18;53;.254;34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;44;26;.629;—
San Antonio;42;29;.592;2½
New Orleans;31;42;.425;14½
Memphis;28;42;.400;16
Dallas;28;42;.400;16
Northwest Division
x-Denver;47;22;.681;—
Portland;43;27;.614;4½
Okla. City;42;29;.592;6
Utah;41;29;.586;6½
Minnesota;32;38;.457;15½
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;47;22;.681;—
L.A. Clippers;41;30;.577;7
Sacramento;34;35;.493;13
L.A. Lakers;31;39;.443;16½
Phoenix;17;55;.236;31½
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 126, Detroit 119
Utah 116, Washington 95
Denver 114, Boston 105
Toronto 128, New York 92
Miami 116, Oklahoma City 107
San Antonio 111, Golden State 105
New Orleans 129, Dallas 125, OT
Chicago 116, Phoenix 101
Portland 106, Indiana 98
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
College men
NIT
FIRST ROUND
Games today
Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 6 p.m.
Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 6 p.m.
Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 6 p.m.
Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 6 p.m.
San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 7 p.m.
Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 8 p.m.
South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 8 p.m.
Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 10 p.m.
Games Wednesday
Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.
Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 6 p.m.
Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.
Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.
Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.
CBI
FIRST ROUND
Games today
CS Northridge (13-20) at Utah Valley (23-9), 8 p.m.
Games Wednesday
Grand Canyon (20-12) at West Virginia (14-20), 6 p.m.
Howard (17-16) at Coastal Carolina (15-16), 6 p.m.
Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 6 p.m.
Southern Mississippi (20-12) at Longwood (15-17), 6 p.m.
Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 7 p.m.
UAB (20-14) at Brown (19-11), 6 p.m.
Loyola Marymount (20-11) at California Baptist (16-14), 9 p.m.
CIT
FIRST ROUND
Monday's result
Quinnipiac (16-14) at NJIT (21-12), 6 p.m.
Games today
Cornell (15-15) at Robert Morris (17-16), 6 p.m.
IUPUI (16-16) at Marshall (19-14), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 7 p.m.
Games Wednesday
Green Bay (17-16) at ETSU (24-9), 6 p.m.
Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 7 p.m.
Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 9 p.m.
Games Thursday
Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 6 p.m.
FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 6 p.m.
Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 7 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 9 p.m.
Game Friday
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.
Game Saturday
FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.
Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' final 2018-19 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (58);29-5;1592;5
2. Virginia (5);29-3;1497;2
3. N. Carolina;27-6;1453;3
4. Gonzaga (1);30-3;1398;1
5. Michigan St.;28-6;1382;6
6. Tennessee;29-5;1270;8
7. Kentucky;27-6;1232;4
8. Michigan;28-6;1146;10
9. Texas Tech;26-6;1033;7
10. Florida St.;27-7;1017;12
11. Houston;31-3;933;11
12. LSU;26-6;886;9
13. Purdue;23-9;727;13
14. Auburn;26-9;665;22
15. Buffalo;31-3;608;18
16. Va. Tech;24-8;595;16
17. Kansas;25-9;590;17
18. Kansas St.;25-8;529;15
19. Wofford;29-4;385;20
20. Nevada;29-4;361;14
21. Wisconsin;23-10;339;19
22. Cincinnati;28-6;335;24
23. Villanova;25-9;306;25
24. Iowa St.;23-11;245;—
25. Utah St.;28-6;73;—
Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.
College women
WNIT
FIRST ROUND
Games Wednesday
Morehead State (23-10) at Ohio State (14-14), TBA
Pacific (18-12) at Fresno State (19-12), TBA
Pepperdine (20-11) at California Baptist (18-11), TBA
Games Thursday
Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), TBA
UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), TBA
Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), TBA
Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), TBA
Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), TBA
Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), TBA
Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), TBA
Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), TBA
Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), TBA
Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), TBA
Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), TBA
Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), TBA
Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), TBA
Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), TBA
IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), TBA
High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), TBA
Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 7 p.m.
Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), TBA
Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), TBA
Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), TBA
Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), TBA
Games Friday
Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), TBA
Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), TBA
Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), TBA
NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), TBA
Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), TBA
Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), TBA
American (22-10) at Penn (23-6), TBA
WBI
FIRST ROUND
Games Wednesday
Appalachian State at UNC Ashville, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Utah State at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.
Games Thursday
Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Georgia State at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' final 2018-19 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (28);31-1;700;1
2. UConn;31-2;665;2
3. Not. Dame;30-3;648;3
4. Miss. St.;30-2;614;4
5. Louisville;29-3;579;5
6. Stanford;28-4;568;6
7. Oregon;29-4;531;7
8. Iowa;26-6;509;8
9. Maryland;28-4;456;9
10. N.C. State;26-5;450;10
11. Oregon St.;24-7;376;11
12. Syracuse;24-8;324;15
13. Iowa St.;25-8;312;13
14. Texas A&M;24-7;301;17
15. S. Carolina;21-9;291;16
16. Gonzaga;28-4;284;12
17. Kentucky;24-7;261;18
18. Marquette;26-7;259;13
19. Miami;24-8;246;19
20. UCLA;20-12;131;20
21. Rice;28-3;103;24
22. Ariz. St.;20-10;100;23
23. Texas;23-9;82;22
24. DePaul;26-7;75;—
25. Florida St.;23-8;67;25
Others receiving votes: Drake 54, South Dakota St. 35, BYU 24, Florida Gulf Coast 14, Missouri 14, South Dakota 14, Kansas St. 8, UCF 3, Quinnipiac 1, Wright St. 1.
