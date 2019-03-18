Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;50;21;.704;—

x-Philadelphia;45;25;.643;4½

Boston;43;28;.606;7

Brooklyn;36;36;.500;14½

New York;14;57;.197;36

Southeast Division

Miami;34;36;.486;—

Orlando;33;38;.465;1½

Charlotte;31;38;.449;2½

Washington;30;41;.423;4½

Atlanta;24;47;.338;10½

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;52;18;.743;—

Indiana;44;27;.628;8½

Detroit;36;34;.514;16

Chicago;20;52;.278;33

Cleveland;18;53;.254;34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;44;26;.629;—

San Antonio;42;29;.592;2½

New Orleans;31;42;.425;14½

Memphis;28;42;.400;16

Dallas;28;42;.400;16

Northwest Division

x-Denver;47;22;.681;—

Portland;43;27;.614;4½

Okla. City;42;29;.592;6

Utah;41;29;.586;6½

Minnesota;32;38;.457;15½

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;47;22;.681;—

L.A. Clippers;41;30;.577;7

Sacramento;34;35;.493;13

L.A. Lakers;31;39;.443;16½

Phoenix;17;55;.236;31½

x-clinched playoff spot

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 126, Detroit 119

Utah 116, Washington 95

Denver 114, Boston 105

Toronto 128, New York 92

Miami 116, Oklahoma City 107

San Antonio 111, Golden State 105

New Orleans 129, Dallas 125, OT

Chicago 116, Phoenix 101

Portland 106, Indiana 98

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

College men

NIT

FIRST ROUND

Games today

Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 6 p.m.

Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 6 p.m.

Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 6 p.m.

Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 6 p.m.

San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 7 p.m.

Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 8 p.m.

South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 8 p.m.

Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 10 p.m.

Games Wednesday

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.

Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 6 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.

CBI

FIRST ROUND

Games today

CS Northridge (13-20) at Utah Valley (23-9), 8 p.m.

Games Wednesday

Grand Canyon (20-12) at West Virginia (14-20), 6 p.m.

Howard (17-16) at Coastal Carolina (15-16), 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (20-12) at Longwood (15-17), 6 p.m.

Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 7 p.m.

UAB (20-14) at Brown (19-11), 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount (20-11) at California Baptist (16-14), 9 p.m.

CIT

FIRST ROUND

Monday's result

Quinnipiac (16-14) at NJIT (21-12), 6 p.m.

Games today

Cornell (15-15) at Robert Morris (17-16), 6 p.m.

IUPUI (16-16) at Marshall (19-14), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 7 p.m.

Games Wednesday

Green Bay (17-16) at ETSU (24-9), 6 p.m.

Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 7 p.m.

Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 9 p.m.

Games Thursday

Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 6 p.m.

FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 6 p.m.

Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 7 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 9 p.m.

Game Friday

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.

Game Saturday

FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.

Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' final 2018-19 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (58);29-5;1592;5

2. Virginia (5);29-3;1497;2

3. N. Carolina;27-6;1453;3

4. Gonzaga (1);30-3;1398;1

5. Michigan St.;28-6;1382;6

6. Tennessee;29-5;1270;8

7. Kentucky;27-6;1232;4

8. Michigan;28-6;1146;10

9. Texas Tech;26-6;1033;7

10. Florida St.;27-7;1017;12

11. Houston;31-3;933;11

12. LSU;26-6;886;9

13. Purdue;23-9;727;13

14. Auburn;26-9;665;22

15. Buffalo;31-3;608;18

16. Va. Tech;24-8;595;16

17. Kansas;25-9;590;17

18. Kansas St.;25-8;529;15

19. Wofford;29-4;385;20

20. Nevada;29-4;361;14

21. Wisconsin;23-10;339;19

22. Cincinnati;28-6;335;24

23. Villanova;25-9;306;25

24. Iowa St.;23-11;245;—

25. Utah St.;28-6;73;—

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.

College women

WNIT

FIRST ROUND

Games Wednesday

Morehead State (23-10) at Ohio State (14-14), TBA

Pacific (18-12) at Fresno State (19-12), TBA

Pepperdine (20-11) at California Baptist (18-11), TBA

Games Thursday

Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), TBA

UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), TBA

Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), TBA

Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), TBA

Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), TBA

Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), TBA

Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), TBA

Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), TBA

Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), TBA

Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), TBA

Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), TBA

Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), TBA

Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), TBA

Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), TBA

IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), TBA

High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), TBA

Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 7 p.m.

Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), TBA

Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), TBA

Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), TBA

Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), TBA

Games Friday

Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), TBA

Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), TBA

Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), TBA

NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), TBA

Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), TBA

Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), TBA

American (22-10) at Penn (23-6), TBA

WBI

FIRST ROUND

Games Wednesday

Appalachian State at UNC Ashville, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Utah State at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

Games Thursday

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' final 2018-19 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (28);31-1;700;1

2. UConn;31-2;665;2

3. Not. Dame;30-3;648;3

4. Miss. St.;30-2;614;4

5. Louisville;29-3;579;5

6. Stanford;28-4;568;6

7. Oregon;29-4;531;7

8. Iowa;26-6;509;8

9. Maryland;28-4;456;9

10. N.C. State;26-5;450;10

11. Oregon St.;24-7;376;11

12. Syracuse;24-8;324;15

13. Iowa St.;25-8;312;13

14. Texas A&M;24-7;301;17

15. S. Carolina;21-9;291;16

16. Gonzaga;28-4;284;12

17. Kentucky;24-7;261;18

18. Marquette;26-7;259;13

19. Miami;24-8;246;19

20. UCLA;20-12;131;20

21. Rice;28-3;103;24

22. Ariz. St.;20-10;100;23

23. Texas;23-9;82;22

24. DePaul;26-7;75;—

25. Florida St.;23-8;67;25

Others receiving votes: Drake 54, South Dakota St. 35, BYU 24, Florida Gulf Coast 14, Missouri 14, South Dakota 14, Kansas St. 8, UCF 3, Quinnipiac 1, Wright St. 1.

