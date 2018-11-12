Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;12;2;.857;—

Philadelphia;9;6;.600;3½

Boston;7;6;.538;4½

Brooklyn;6;8;.429;6

New York;4;10;.286;8

Southeast Division

Charlotte;7;6;.538;—

Orlando;6;8;.429;1½

Miami;5;8;.385;2

Washington;4;9;.308;3

Atlanta;3;10;.231;4

Central Division

Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—

Indiana;8;6;.571;2½

Detroit;6;6;.500;3½

Chicago;4;10;.286;6½

Cleveland;1;11;.083;8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;7;5;.583;—

Memphis;7;5;.583;—

New Orleans;7;6;.538;½

Houston;5;7;.417;2

Dallas;5;8;.385;2½

Northwest Division

Portland;10;3;.769;—

Denver;9;4;.692;1

Okla. City;8;5;.615;2

Utah;7;6;.538;3

Minnesota;5;9;.357;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;11;3;.786;—

L.A. Clippers;8;5;.615;2½

Sacramento;8;6;.571;3

L.A. Lakers;7;6;.538;3½

Phoenix;2;11;.154;8½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 117, Orlando 109

New Orleans 126, Toronto 110

Philadelphia 124, Miami 114

Dallas 103, Chicago 98

Minnesota 120, Brooklyn 113

Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 101

Utah 96, Memphis 88

Sacramento 104, San Antonio 99

L.A. Clippers 121, Golden State 116, OT

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 85, Texas Southern 73

Baylor 91, Prairie View A&M 80

Kansas St. 64, Denver 50

Oklahoma 87, UTSA 67

Texas 65, UL Monroe 55

Kansas 84, Vermont 68

BIG TEN

Maryland 82, North Carolina A&T 59

Minnesota 78, Utah 69

Northwestern 63, American 51

Penn St. 76, Jacksonville St. 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Buffalo 62, Southern Illinois 53

NORTHERN SUN

Bemidji St. 103, Oak Hills Christian 63

AMERICAN RIVERS

Neb. Wesleyan 104, Bethany Lutheran 85

EAST

Duquesne 89, Ill.-Chicago 88, OT

New Hampshire 100, Mount Saint Vincent 61

Niagara 80, St. Bonaventure 72

Pittsburgh 84, Troy 75

Saint Joseph's 78, Monmouth (NJ) 63

UMBC 75, Manhattan 52

SOUTH

Belmont 92, Middle Tennessee 73

James Madison 82, Bridgewater 59

New Orleans 87, Pensacola Christian 59

North Carolina 90, Stanford 72

Presbyterian 109, Welch 57

Samford 74, Kennesaw St. 60

South Florida 74, Austin Peay 70, OT

The Citadel 148, Mid-Atlantic Christian 75

VCU 72, Bowling Green 61

MIDWEST

Butler 84, Detroit 63

DePaul 91, Morgan St. 63

Miami (Ohio) 91, Midway 42

Ohio 81, Campbell 73

SE Missouri 102, Quincy 66

South Dakota 90, N. Arizona 74

Youngstown St. 106, Heidelberg 83

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 81, UC Davis 58

Arkansas St. 89, Missouri Baptist 54

Cent. Arkansas 93, University of the Ozarks 52

Incarnate Word 70, Texas Lutheran 59

Rice 73, Alabama A&M 59

Rio Grande 76, Texas A&M-CC 69

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 90, Long Beach St. 58

Grand Canyon 76, Jacksonville 59

Montana 79, Montana Tech 55

San Francisco 88, Sonoma State 54

UC Irvine 87, Life Pacific College 53

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (48);2-0;1606;4

2. Kansas (14);1-0;1571;1

3. Gonzaga;2-0;1478;3

4. Virginia (2);2-0;1326;5

5. Tennessee (1);2-0;1306;6

6. Nevada;2-0;1277;7

7. N. Carolina;2-0;1260;8

8. Villanova;2-0;1139;9

9. Auburn;2-0;1132;11

10. Kentucky;1-1;1054;2

11. Michigan St.;1-1;919;10

12. Kansas St.;1-0;892;12

13. Oregon;2-0;739;14

14. Florida St.;2-0;731;17

15. Syracuse;2-0;673;16

16. Virginia Tech;1-0;664;15

17. Mississippi St.;2-0;549;18

18. Michigan;2-0;486;19

19. Clemson;2-0;350;22

20. UCLA;2-0;340;21

21. TCU;2-0;323;20

22. LSU;2-0;248;23

23. Purdue;2-0;218;24

24. Marquette;2-0;155;—

25. Buffalo;2-0;154;—

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Florida 9, Iowa St. 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St. 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, Marshall 2, St. John's 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Furman 1, Penn 1, S. Illinois 1.

College women

BIG 12

Texas 64, North Texas 54

Kansas St. 61, Omaha 46

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 52, Detroit Mercy 43

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 87, Mount Marty 61

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 70, Cornell 58

Dubuque 90, Finlandia 54

Loras 77, Wis.-Whitewater 73

IOWA COLLEGE

Coe 70, Cornell 58

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Southeastern 72, Carl Sandburg 46

EAST

Boston U. 72, Brown 51

Columbia 70, Army 49

Cornell 48, Albany (NY) 34

Duquesne 73, Mount St. Mary's 64

SOUTH

Belmont 78, Tulsa 53

Florida Gulf Coast 99, Florida Memorial 68

Georgia St. 67, FIU 61

Mercer 79, Georgia Southern 72

Northwestern St. 100, LeTourneau 40

SE Louisiana 70, Mobile 57

Savannah St. 101, Carver College 49

Troy 72, Samford 52

Vanderbilt 99, Austin Peay 70

W. Carolina 63, Young Harris 54

William & Mary 88, Howard 75

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 97, Lincoln (Pa.) 34

Notre Dame 75, Penn 55

Old Dominion 76, Cincinnati 72

Purdue Fort Wayne 84, Taylor University (IN) 74

S. Dakota St. 80, Cent. Michigan 71

Texas A&M-CC 59, Rio Grande 49

W. Illinois 136, MacMurray 39

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 77, Memphis 66

Lamar 94, Louisiana College 43

SMU 62, MVSU 47

FAR WEST

Portland 89, Weber St. 73

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Not. Dame (30);1-0;774;1

2. UConn;1-0;736;2

3. Oregon (1);2-0;704;3

4. Baylor;3-0;679;4

5. Louisville;2-0;664;5

6. Mississippi St.;2-0;593;6

7. Stanford;2-0;560;7

8. Oregon St.;1-0;535;8

9. Maryland;2-0;508;9

10. S. Carolina;1-0;492;10

11. Texas;1-0;457;11

12. Tennessee;1-0;428;11

13. Iowa;2-0;391;13

14. Georgia;2-0;368;14

15. DePaul;1-0;319;15

16. Missouri;1-0;290;16

17. NC State;2-0;273;17

18. Syracuse;1-1;259;18

19. Marquette;3-0;228;19

20. Texas A&M;2-0;182;20

21. South Florida;2-0;160;22

22. Arizona St.;1-1;120;23

23. California;2-0;108;24

24. Miami;3-0;107;25

25. Minnesota;1-0;41;—

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 32, Cent Michigan 26, Northwestern 15, Duke 7, Boise St. 4, TCU 4, Drake 3, Michigan 3, Florida St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.

