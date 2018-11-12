NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;12;2;.857;—
Philadelphia;9;6;.600;3½
Boston;7;6;.538;4½
Brooklyn;6;8;.429;6
New York;4;10;.286;8
Southeast Division
Charlotte;7;6;.538;—
Orlando;6;8;.429;1½
Miami;5;8;.385;2
Washington;4;9;.308;3
Atlanta;3;10;.231;4
Central Division
Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—
Indiana;8;6;.571;2½
Detroit;6;6;.500;3½
Chicago;4;10;.286;6½
Cleveland;1;11;.083;8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;7;5;.583;—
Memphis;7;5;.583;—
New Orleans;7;6;.538;½
Houston;5;7;.417;2
Dallas;5;8;.385;2½
Northwest Division
Portland;10;3;.769;—
Denver;9;4;.692;1
Okla. City;8;5;.615;2
Utah;7;6;.538;3
Minnesota;5;9;.357;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;11;3;.786;—
L.A. Clippers;8;5;.615;2½
Sacramento;8;6;.571;3
L.A. Lakers;7;6;.538;3½
Phoenix;2;11;.154;8½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 117, Orlando 109
New Orleans 126, Toronto 110
Philadelphia 124, Miami 114
Dallas 103, Chicago 98
Minnesota 120, Brooklyn 113
Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 101
Utah 96, Memphis 88
Sacramento 104, San Antonio 99
L.A. Clippers 121, Golden State 116, OT
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 85, Texas Southern 73
Baylor 91, Prairie View A&M 80
Kansas St. 64, Denver 50
Oklahoma 87, UTSA 67
Texas 65, UL Monroe 55
Kansas 84, Vermont 68
BIG TEN
Maryland 82, North Carolina A&T 59
Minnesota 78, Utah 69
Northwestern 63, American 51
Penn St. 76, Jacksonville St. 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Buffalo 62, Southern Illinois 53
NORTHERN SUN
Bemidji St. 103, Oak Hills Christian 63
AMERICAN RIVERS
Neb. Wesleyan 104, Bethany Lutheran 85
EAST
Duquesne 89, Ill.-Chicago 88, OT
New Hampshire 100, Mount Saint Vincent 61
Niagara 80, St. Bonaventure 72
Pittsburgh 84, Troy 75
Saint Joseph's 78, Monmouth (NJ) 63
UMBC 75, Manhattan 52
SOUTH
Belmont 92, Middle Tennessee 73
James Madison 82, Bridgewater 59
New Orleans 87, Pensacola Christian 59
North Carolina 90, Stanford 72
Presbyterian 109, Welch 57
Samford 74, Kennesaw St. 60
South Florida 74, Austin Peay 70, OT
The Citadel 148, Mid-Atlantic Christian 75
VCU 72, Bowling Green 61
MIDWEST
Butler 84, Detroit 63
DePaul 91, Morgan St. 63
Miami (Ohio) 91, Midway 42
Ohio 81, Campbell 73
SE Missouri 102, Quincy 66
South Dakota 90, N. Arizona 74
Youngstown St. 106, Heidelberg 83
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 81, UC Davis 58
Arkansas St. 89, Missouri Baptist 54
Cent. Arkansas 93, University of the Ozarks 52
Incarnate Word 70, Texas Lutheran 59
Rice 73, Alabama A&M 59
Rio Grande 76, Texas A&M-CC 69
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 90, Long Beach St. 58
Grand Canyon 76, Jacksonville 59
Montana 79, Montana Tech 55
San Francisco 88, Sonoma State 54
UC Irvine 87, Life Pacific College 53
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (48);2-0;1606;4
2. Kansas (14);1-0;1571;1
3. Gonzaga;2-0;1478;3
4. Virginia (2);2-0;1326;5
5. Tennessee (1);2-0;1306;6
6. Nevada;2-0;1277;7
7. N. Carolina;2-0;1260;8
8. Villanova;2-0;1139;9
9. Auburn;2-0;1132;11
10. Kentucky;1-1;1054;2
11. Michigan St.;1-1;919;10
12. Kansas St.;1-0;892;12
13. Oregon;2-0;739;14
14. Florida St.;2-0;731;17
15. Syracuse;2-0;673;16
16. Virginia Tech;1-0;664;15
17. Mississippi St.;2-0;549;18
18. Michigan;2-0;486;19
19. Clemson;2-0;350;22
20. UCLA;2-0;340;21
21. TCU;2-0;323;20
22. LSU;2-0;248;23
23. Purdue;2-0;218;24
24. Marquette;2-0;155;—
25. Buffalo;2-0;154;—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Florida 9, Iowa St. 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St. 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, Marshall 2, St. John's 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Furman 1, Penn 1, S. Illinois 1.
College women
BIG 12
Texas 64, North Texas 54
Kansas St. 61, Omaha 46
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 52, Detroit Mercy 43
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 87, Mount Marty 61
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 70, Cornell 58
Dubuque 90, Finlandia 54
Loras 77, Wis.-Whitewater 73
IOWA COLLEGE
Coe 70, Cornell 58
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Southeastern 72, Carl Sandburg 46
EAST
Boston U. 72, Brown 51
Columbia 70, Army 49
Cornell 48, Albany (NY) 34
Duquesne 73, Mount St. Mary's 64
SOUTH
Belmont 78, Tulsa 53
Florida Gulf Coast 99, Florida Memorial 68
Georgia St. 67, FIU 61
Mercer 79, Georgia Southern 72
Northwestern St. 100, LeTourneau 40
SE Louisiana 70, Mobile 57
Savannah St. 101, Carver College 49
Troy 72, Samford 52
Vanderbilt 99, Austin Peay 70
W. Carolina 63, Young Harris 54
William & Mary 88, Howard 75
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 97, Lincoln (Pa.) 34
Notre Dame 75, Penn 55
Old Dominion 76, Cincinnati 72
Purdue Fort Wayne 84, Taylor University (IN) 74
S. Dakota St. 80, Cent. Michigan 71
Texas A&M-CC 59, Rio Grande 49
W. Illinois 136, MacMurray 39
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 77, Memphis 66
Lamar 94, Louisiana College 43
SMU 62, MVSU 47
FAR WEST
Portland 89, Weber St. 73
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Not. Dame (30);1-0;774;1
2. UConn;1-0;736;2
3. Oregon (1);2-0;704;3
4. Baylor;3-0;679;4
5. Louisville;2-0;664;5
6. Mississippi St.;2-0;593;6
7. Stanford;2-0;560;7
8. Oregon St.;1-0;535;8
9. Maryland;2-0;508;9
10. S. Carolina;1-0;492;10
11. Texas;1-0;457;11
12. Tennessee;1-0;428;11
13. Iowa;2-0;391;13
14. Georgia;2-0;368;14
15. DePaul;1-0;319;15
16. Missouri;1-0;290;16
17. NC State;2-0;273;17
18. Syracuse;1-1;259;18
19. Marquette;3-0;228;19
20. Texas A&M;2-0;182;20
21. South Florida;2-0;160;22
22. Arizona St.;1-1;120;23
23. California;2-0;108;24
24. Miami;3-0;107;25
25. Minnesota;1-0;41;—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 32, Cent Michigan 26, Northwestern 15, Duke 7, Boise St. 4, TCU 4, Drake 3, Michigan 3, Florida St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.
