Basketball: NBA standings, College men's and women's scoreboards

College women
BIG TEN
Maryland 88, Purdue 45
Northwestern 69, Ohio St. 55
AMERICAN RIVERS
Conference Tournament
Coe 60, Simpson 67
Luther 58, Central 55
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 65, TCU 59
Baylor 85, Kansas St. 66
Oklahoma 65, Texas Tech 51
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 78, Iowa 70
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 64, Drake 60
Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 74
AMERICAN RIVERS
Conference Tournament
Simpson 86, Buena Vista 70
Wartburg 79, Loras 74
Prep boys
CLASS 1A
Algona Garrigan 76, St. Edmond 47
Ankeny Christian 48, Grand View Christian 46
Bedford 52, East Mills 51
CAM 65, Stanton 51
Council Bluffs St. Albert 50, IKM-Manning 35
Don Bosco 58, Belle Plaine 34
Easton Valley 61, Prince of Peace 56
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Central City 32
George-Little Rock 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44
Harris-Lake Park 79, Newell-Fonda 69
Highland 72, North Cedar 68
Janesville 51, Tripoli 44
Keota 85, B-G-M 66
Lake Mills 79, Mason City Newman 56
Madrid 73, Ogden 54
Martensdale-St. Marys 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 48
Meskwaki Settlement 62, Grundy Center 53
Montezuma 67, North Mahaska 55
Mount Ayr 63, Sidney 47
New London 60, WACO 62
Pekin 65, Burlington Notre Dame 32
Remsen St. Mary’s 65, River Valley 41
Siouxland Christian 52, Lawton-Bronson 47
South O'Brien 74, Kingsley-Pierson 30
Springville 71, Lone Tree 62
Turkey Valley 57, South Winneshiek 44
Wapsie Valley 61, Alburnett 54
West Fork 67, AGWSR 52
West Hancock 57, Rockford 43
Woodbine 41, Boyer Valley39
CLASS 2A
Boyden-Hull 72, Sioux Central 33
Camanche 65, Williamsburg 44
Albia 72, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51
Dyersville Beckman 65, Crestwood 36
Forest City 51, Osage 50, OT
Monticello 52, Cascade 33
North Linn 79, Dike-New Hartford 73
Panorama 82, Carroll Kuemper 70
Pella Christian 53, Des Moines Christian 47
South Central Calhoun 62, Southeast Valley 47
South Hamilton 44, Hudson 25
Treynor 67, Tri-Center 44
West Burlington 44, West Branch 43
West Lyon 68, Okoboji 63
West Sioux 63, Cherokee 66
Woodward-Granger 51, Van Meter 38
Prep girls
Regional finals
Class 4A
Ballard 58, Mason City 45
Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 44
Clear Creek-Amana 66, Marion 49
Gilbert 55, Grinnell 48
Glenwood 86, LeMars 65
Lewis Central 59, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
North Scott 66, Keokuk 27
Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 26
Class 5A
Cedar Falls 51, Ankeny Centennial 41
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Davenport North 45
Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Hempstead 21
Johnston 66, Council Bluffs Lincoln 45
Sioux City East 67, Des Moines Dowling 63
Southeast Polk 60, Iowa City West 48
Waterloo West 67, Urbandale 45
Waukee 58, Ames 35