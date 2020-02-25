You are the owner of this article.
Basketball: NBA standings, College men's and women's scoreboards
BASKETBALL

Basketball: NBA standings, College men's and women's scoreboards

Basketball clip art

College women

BIG TEN

Maryland 88, Purdue 45

Northwestern 69, Ohio St. 55

AMERICAN RIVERS

Conference Tournament

Coe 60, Simpson 67

Luther 58, Central 55

(National women's scores here)

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 65, TCU 59

Baylor 85, Kansas St. 66

Oklahoma 65, Texas Tech 51

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 78, Iowa 70

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 64, Drake 60

Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 74

AMERICAN RIVERS

Conference Tournament

Simpson 86, Buena Vista 70

Wartburg 79, Loras 74

 (National Scores here)

Prep boys

CLASS 1A

Algona Garrigan 76, St. Edmond 47

Ankeny Christian 48, Grand View Christian 46

Bedford 52, East Mills 51

CAM 65, Stanton 51

Council Bluffs St. Albert 50, IKM-Manning 35

Don Bosco 58, Belle Plaine 34

Easton Valley 61, Prince of Peace 56

Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Central City 32

George-Little Rock 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44

Harris-Lake Park 79, Newell-Fonda 69

Highland 72, North Cedar 68

Janesville 51, Tripoli 44

Keota 85, B-G-M 66

Lake Mills 79, Mason City Newman 56

Madrid 73, Ogden 54

Martensdale-St. Marys 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 48

Meskwaki Settlement 62, Grundy Center 53

Montezuma 67, North Mahaska 55

Mount Ayr 63, Sidney 47

New London 60, WACO 62

Pekin 65, Burlington Notre Dame 32

Remsen St. Mary’s 65, River Valley 41

Siouxland Christian 52, Lawton-Bronson 47

South O'Brien 74, Kingsley-Pierson 30

Springville 71, Lone Tree 62

Turkey Valley 57, South Winneshiek 44

Wapsie Valley 61, Alburnett 54

West Fork 67, AGWSR 52

West Hancock 57, Rockford 43

Woodbine 41, Boyer Valley39

CLASS 2A

Boyden-Hull 72, Sioux Central 33

Camanche 65, Williamsburg 44

Albia 72, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51

Dyersville Beckman 65, Crestwood 36

Forest City 51, Osage 50, OT

Monticello 52, Cascade 33

North Linn 79, Dike-New Hartford 73

Panorama 82, Carroll Kuemper 70

Pella Christian 53, Des Moines Christian 47

South Central Calhoun 62, Southeast Valley 47

South Hamilton 44, Hudson 25

Treynor 67, Tri-Center 44

West Burlington 44, West Branch 43

West Lyon 68, Okoboji 63

West Sioux 63, Cherokee 66

Woodward-Granger 51, Van Meter 38

Prep girls

Regional finals

Class 4A

Ballard 58, Mason City 45

Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 44

Clear Creek-Amana 66, Marion 49

Gilbert 55, Grinnell 48

Glenwood 86, LeMars 65

Lewis Central 59, Dallas Center-Grimes 41

North Scott 66, Keokuk 27

Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 26

Class 5A

Cedar Falls 51, Ankeny Centennial 41

Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Davenport North 45

Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Hempstead 21

Johnston 66, Council Bluffs Lincoln 45

Sioux City East 67, Des Moines Dowling 63

Southeast Polk 60, Iowa City West 48

Waterloo West 67, Urbandale 45

Waukee 58, Ames 35

