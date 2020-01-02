Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;23;8;.742;—

Toronto;23;12;.657;2

Philadelphia;23;13;.639;2½

Brooklyn;16;17;.485;8

New York;10;24;.294;14½

Southeast Division

Miami;25;9;.735;—

Orlando;15;19;.441;9

Charlotte;14;23;.378;12

Washington;10;23;.303;14

Atlanta;7;27;.206;17½

Central Division

Milwaukee;31;5;.861;—

Indiana;22;13;.629;8½

Chicago;13;22;.371;17

Detroit;12;23;.343;18½

Cleveland;10;24;.294;20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;23;11;.676;—

Dallas;22;12;.647;1

San Antonio;14;19;.424;9

Memphis;13;22;.371;10½

New Orleans;11;23;.324;12

Northwest Division

Denver;24;10;.706;—

Utah;22;12;.647;2

Oklahoma City;19;15;.559;5

Portland;14;21;.400;10

Minnesota;13;21;.382;10½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;27;7;.794;—

L.A. Clippers;25;11;.694;3

Phoenix;13;21;.382;14

Sacramento;13;22;.371;14½

Golden State;9;27;.250;19

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106

Denver 124, Indiana 116

Miami 84, Toronto 76

Minnesota 99, Golden State 84

Utah 102, Chicago 98

Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103

Sacramento 128, Memphis 123

L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 73, Buena Vista 56

IOWA COLLEGES

Concordia (Neb.) 97, Northwestern 81

Dordt 80, Doane 47

Hastings 79, Briar Cliff 63

Morningside 64, Mount Marty 62

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Western 73, Cloud County 56

EAST

Albany (NY) 58, Vermont 49

American U. 63, Colgate 61

Bucknell 63, Army 52

Fairfield 65, Siena 35

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 57

Holy Cross 64, Loyola (Md.) 56

Iona 75, Quinnipiac 71

Lafayette 59, Boston U. 57

Lehigh 70, Navy 40

Maine 87, Hartford 73

Manhattan 68, Canisius 50

Marist 76, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Mass.-Lowell 58, New Hampshire 53

Mount St. Mary's 78, Wagner 63

Notre Dame 60, Pittsburgh 52

Penn 90, Chaminade 39

Rider 79, Niagara 75

Robert Morris 86, CCSU 56

Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, Bryant 60

Stony Brook 57, UMBC 45

Syracuse 90, Florida St. 89

UConn 83, Wichita St. 55

Yale 68, Mercer 60

SOUTH

Charlotte 83, UAB 75<

E. Illinois 73, Tennessee St. 52<

Emory & Henry 76, Va. Wesleyan 59<

Furman 62, Newberry 43

Georgia 58, Mississippi 51

Georgia Southern 64, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Georgia Tech 61, Miami 54

LSU 71, Alabama 60

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Georgia St. 65

Louisville 75, Clemson 50

Mississippi St. 93, Florida 47

Morehead St. 67, Jacksonville St. 48

N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 56

NC State 76, Virginia Tech 69

North Carolina 65, Virginia 47

Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 56

SE Missouri 79, Austin Peay 66

South Alabama 81, Appalachian St. 66

South Carolina 99, Kentucky 72

Tennessee 77, Missouri 66

Tennessee Tech 60, E. Kentucky 42

Texas A&M-CC 72, Northwestern St. 59

Troy 84, Coastal Carolina 77

UT Martin 89, Murray St. 64

Vanderbilt 77, Auburn 55

Wake Forest 60, Duke 58

Wofford 82, Brevard 3

MIDWEST

Culver-Stockton 72, Indiana-Kokomo 57

Detroit 70, UIC 62

IUPUI 76, Oakland 41

S. Dakota St. 58, Oral Roberts 44

W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 78

Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 62

SOUTHWEST

FAU 80, UTSA 53

Incarnate Word 53, Nicholls 51

New Orleans 62, Lamar 57

North Texas 61, W. Kentucky 54

Rice 81, Marshall 43

Sam Houston St. 92, McNeese St. 59

Stephen F. Austin 77, SE Louisiana 51

Texas-Arlington 71, Arkansas St. 44

UALR 78, Texas St. 66

UTEP 64, FIU 34

WEST

Cal Poly 100, Holy Names 35

Gonzaga 55, BYU 43

Montana 81, S. Utah 74

Montana St. 91, N. Colorado 58

New Mexico St. 57, Cal Baptist 56

San Diego 74, Portland 55

UMKC 76, Seattle 65

Utah Valley 89, Chicago St. 58

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 76, Illinois 56

Purdue 83, Minnesota 78

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 86, Buena Vista 80

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff 90, Hastings 87

Clarke 82, Saint Ambrose 79

Dordt 91, Doane 55

Morningside 91, Mount Marty 87

Northwestern 88, Concordia (Neb.) 55

EAST

Boston U. 73, Lafayette 72

Brown 85, Rhode Island 75

Bucknell 67, Army 65

Colgate 65, American U. 51

Dayton 84, La Salle 58

Dominican (NY) 84, Dist. of Columbia 66

Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 59

Loyola (Md.) 80, Holy Cross 70

Maine 75, Columbia 72

Marshall 89, Rice 69

Merrimack 65, Sacred Heart 57

Navy 64, Lehigh 58

Northeastern 77, Elon 68

Robert Morris 89, CCSU 78

St. Francis (NY) 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Vermont 77, Dartmouth 68

Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary's 47

William & Mary 88, Hofstra 61

SOUTH

Charlotte 51, UAB 44

Coll. of Charleston 81, Towson 69

E. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59

FAU 79, UTSA 64

FIU 69, UTEP 67

Gardner-Webb 67, Campbell 65

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 67

Georgia St. 69, Appalachian St. 60

James Madison 64, UNC Wilmington 60

Liberty 59, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Lipscomb 66, Stetson 63

Louisiana-Monroe 79, Troy 63

Murray St. 89, UT Martin 76

North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 57

Old Dominion 70, Middle Tennessee 60

Richmond 84, Saint Joseph's 52

Sam Houston St. 94, McNeese St. 75

South Alabama 60, Louisiana-Lafayette 57

Stephen F. Austin 82, SE Louisiana 71

Tennessee St. 84, E. Illinois 79

VCU 64, Fordham 46

W. Kentucky 93, North Texas 84

Winthrop 91, Longwood 67

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 94, W. Illinois 74

Utah Valley 94, Chicago St. 73

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 52

UALR 72, Texas St. 68

WEST

Colorado 74, Oregon 65

N. Colorado 68, Montana St. 59

Utah 81, Oregon St. 69

Prep boys

NORTHEAST IOWA

Forest City 58, Crestwood 41

TOP OF IOWA

Forest City 58, Crestwood 41

Prep girls

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 69, Forest City 61

TOP OF IOWA

Crestwood 69, Forest City 61

TRI-RIVERS

Central Elkader 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 25

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 25

 

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 1A –  1. Montezuma (8-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (7-0), 3. Bellevue  Marquette (8-1), 4. North Mahaska (6-2), 5. Algona Garrigan (8-0), 6. MMCRU (7-0), 7. Saint Ansgar 6-1), 8. East Buchanan (6-2), 9. Clarksville (6-1), 10. Sigourney (6-2), 11. Kingsley-Pierson (8-1), 12. Springville (7-0), 13. Burlington-Notre Dame (6-0), 14. Exira-EHK (7-1), 15. Central Decatur (5-1).

CLASS 2A – 1. Cascade (8-0), 2. West Hancock (8-0), 3. North Linn (6-1), 4. Van Buren (9-1), 5. Osage (4-1), 6. MFL Mar-Mac (8-2), 7. West Branch (7-2), 8. Maquoketa Valley (8-0), 9. Mount Ayr (5-1), 10. Western Christian (5-2), 11. Hudson (8-1), 12. AHSTW (8-1), 13. Mediapolis (7-1), 14. Logan-Magnolia (7-1), 15. Emmetsburg (5-2).

CLASS 3A – 1. North Polk (6-2), 2. Clear Lake (7-0), 3. Red Oak (8-0), 4. Sioux City Heelan (4-2), 5. Crestwood (9-1), 6. Dike-New Hartford (6-1), 7. Roland-Story (7-1), 8. Okoboji (9-0), 9. Davenport Assumption (6-1), 10. Des Moines Christian (8-1), 11. West Liberty (7-0), 12. West Burlington (6-1), 13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (7-0), 14. Waukon (6-3), 15. Cherokee (6-3).

CLASS 4A – 1. North Scott (8-0), 2. Marion (6-0), 3. Center Point-Urbana (6-0), 4. Glenwood (9-0), 5. Gilbert (8-2), 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-2), 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-3), 9. Mason City (5-3), 10. Central DeWitt (8-0), 11. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-2), 12. Maquoketa (6-2), 13. Knoxville (7-0), 14. Carroll (6-2), 15. Grinnell (5-2).

CLASS 5A – 1. Iowa City High (6-0), 2. Southeast Polk (8-0), 3. Johnston (7-1), 4. West Des Moines Dowling (6-2), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-0), 6. Waukee (6-1), 7. Cedar Falls (6-2), 8. Urbandale (7-1), 9. Waterloo West (7-1), 10. Ankeny Centennial (4-3), 11. Ames (5-3), 12. Davenport North (5-3), 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3), 14. Bettendorf (5-3), 15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (6-2).  

