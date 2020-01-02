NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;23;8;.742;—
Toronto;23;12;.657;2
Philadelphia;23;13;.639;2½
Brooklyn;16;17;.485;8
New York;10;24;.294;14½
Southeast Division
Miami;25;9;.735;—
Orlando;15;19;.441;9
Charlotte;14;23;.378;12
Washington;10;23;.303;14
Atlanta;7;27;.206;17½
Central Division
Milwaukee;31;5;.861;—
Indiana;22;13;.629;8½
Chicago;13;22;.371;17
Detroit;12;23;.343;18½
Cleveland;10;24;.294;20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;23;11;.676;—
Dallas;22;12;.647;1
San Antonio;14;19;.424;9
Memphis;13;22;.371;10½
New Orleans;11;23;.324;12
Northwest Division
Denver;24;10;.706;—
Utah;22;12;.647;2
Oklahoma City;19;15;.559;5
Portland;14;21;.400;10
Minnesota;13;21;.382;10½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;27;7;.794;—
L.A. Clippers;25;11;.694;3
Phoenix;13;21;.382;14
Sacramento;13;22;.371;14½
Golden State;9;27;.250;19
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106
Denver 124, Indiana 116
Miami 84, Toronto 76
Minnesota 99, Golden State 84
Utah 102, Chicago 98
Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103
Sacramento 128, Memphis 123
L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 73, Buena Vista 56
IOWA COLLEGES
Concordia (Neb.) 97, Northwestern 81
Dordt 80, Doane 47
Hastings 79, Briar Cliff 63
Morningside 64, Mount Marty 62
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Western 73, Cloud County 56
EAST
Albany (NY) 58, Vermont 49
American U. 63, Colgate 61
Bucknell 63, Army 52
Fairfield 65, Siena 35
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 57
Holy Cross 64, Loyola (Md.) 56
Iona 75, Quinnipiac 71
Lafayette 59, Boston U. 57
Lehigh 70, Navy 40
Maine 87, Hartford 73
Manhattan 68, Canisius 50
Marist 76, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Mass.-Lowell 58, New Hampshire 53
Mount St. Mary's 78, Wagner 63
Notre Dame 60, Pittsburgh 52
Penn 90, Chaminade 39
Rider 79, Niagara 75
Robert Morris 86, CCSU 56
Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 63, Bryant 60
Stony Brook 57, UMBC 45
Syracuse 90, Florida St. 89
UConn 83, Wichita St. 55
Yale 68, Mercer 60
SOUTH
Charlotte 83, UAB 75<
E. Illinois 73, Tennessee St. 52<
Emory & Henry 76, Va. Wesleyan 59<
Furman 62, Newberry 43
Georgia 58, Mississippi 51
Georgia Southern 64, Louisiana-Monroe 47
Georgia Tech 61, Miami 54
LSU 71, Alabama 60
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Georgia St. 65
Louisville 75, Clemson 50
Mississippi St. 93, Florida 47
Morehead St. 67, Jacksonville St. 48
N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 56
NC State 76, Virginia Tech 69
North Carolina 65, Virginia 47
Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 56
SE Missouri 79, Austin Peay 66
South Alabama 81, Appalachian St. 66
South Carolina 99, Kentucky 72
Tennessee 77, Missouri 66
Tennessee Tech 60, E. Kentucky 42
Texas A&M-CC 72, Northwestern St. 59
Troy 84, Coastal Carolina 77
UT Martin 89, Murray St. 64
Vanderbilt 77, Auburn 55
Wake Forest 60, Duke 58
Wofford 82, Brevard 3
MIDWEST
Culver-Stockton 72, Indiana-Kokomo 57
Detroit 70, UIC 62
IUPUI 76, Oakland 41
S. Dakota St. 58, Oral Roberts 44
W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 78
Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 62
SOUTHWEST
FAU 80, UTSA 53
Incarnate Word 53, Nicholls 51
New Orleans 62, Lamar 57
North Texas 61, W. Kentucky 54
Rice 81, Marshall 43
Sam Houston St. 92, McNeese St. 59
Stephen F. Austin 77, SE Louisiana 51
Texas-Arlington 71, Arkansas St. 44
UALR 78, Texas St. 66
UTEP 64, FIU 34
WEST
Cal Poly 100, Holy Names 35
Gonzaga 55, BYU 43
Montana 81, S. Utah 74
Montana St. 91, N. Colorado 58
New Mexico St. 57, Cal Baptist 56
San Diego 74, Portland 55
UMKC 76, Seattle 65
Utah Valley 89, Chicago St. 58
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 76, Illinois 56
Purdue 83, Minnesota 78
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 86, Buena Vista 80
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff 90, Hastings 87
Clarke 82, Saint Ambrose 79
Dordt 91, Doane 55
Morningside 91, Mount Marty 87
Northwestern 88, Concordia (Neb.) 55
EAST
Boston U. 73, Lafayette 72
Brown 85, Rhode Island 75
Bucknell 67, Army 65
Colgate 65, American U. 51
Dayton 84, La Salle 58
Dominican (NY) 84, Dist. of Columbia 66
Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 59
Loyola (Md.) 80, Holy Cross 70
Maine 75, Columbia 72
Marshall 89, Rice 69
Merrimack 65, Sacred Heart 57
Navy 64, Lehigh 58
Northeastern 77, Elon 68
Robert Morris 89, CCSU 78
St. Francis (NY) 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Vermont 77, Dartmouth 68
Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary's 47
William & Mary 88, Hofstra 61
SOUTH
Charlotte 51, UAB 44
Coll. of Charleston 81, Towson 69
E. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59
FAU 79, UTSA 64
FIU 69, UTEP 67
Gardner-Webb 67, Campbell 65
Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 67
Georgia St. 69, Appalachian St. 60
James Madison 64, UNC Wilmington 60
Liberty 59, Florida Gulf Coast 46
Lipscomb 66, Stetson 63
Louisiana-Monroe 79, Troy 63
Murray St. 89, UT Martin 76
North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 57
Old Dominion 70, Middle Tennessee 60
Richmond 84, Saint Joseph's 52
Sam Houston St. 94, McNeese St. 75
South Alabama 60, Louisiana-Lafayette 57
Stephen F. Austin 82, SE Louisiana 71
Tennessee St. 84, E. Illinois 79
VCU 64, Fordham 46
W. Kentucky 93, North Texas 84
Winthrop 91, Longwood 67
MIDWEST
N. Dakota St. 94, W. Illinois 74
Utah Valley 94, Chicago St. 73
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 52
UALR 72, Texas St. 68
WEST
Colorado 74, Oregon 65
N. Colorado 68, Montana St. 59
Utah 81, Oregon St. 69
Prep boys
NORTHEAST IOWA
Forest City 58, Crestwood 41
TOP OF IOWA
Forest City 58, Crestwood 41
Prep girls
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 69, Forest City 61
TOP OF IOWA
Crestwood 69, Forest City 61
TRI-RIVERS
Central Elkader 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 25
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 25
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A – 1. Montezuma (8-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (7-0), 3. Bellevue Marquette (8-1), 4. North Mahaska (6-2), 5. Algona Garrigan (8-0), 6. MMCRU (7-0), 7. Saint Ansgar 6-1), 8. East Buchanan (6-2), 9. Clarksville (6-1), 10. Sigourney (6-2), 11. Kingsley-Pierson (8-1), 12. Springville (7-0), 13. Burlington-Notre Dame (6-0), 14. Exira-EHK (7-1), 15. Central Decatur (5-1).
CLASS 2A – 1. Cascade (8-0), 2. West Hancock (8-0), 3. North Linn (6-1), 4. Van Buren (9-1), 5. Osage (4-1), 6. MFL Mar-Mac (8-2), 7. West Branch (7-2), 8. Maquoketa Valley (8-0), 9. Mount Ayr (5-1), 10. Western Christian (5-2), 11. Hudson (8-1), 12. AHSTW (8-1), 13. Mediapolis (7-1), 14. Logan-Magnolia (7-1), 15. Emmetsburg (5-2).
CLASS 3A – 1. North Polk (6-2), 2. Clear Lake (7-0), 3. Red Oak (8-0), 4. Sioux City Heelan (4-2), 5. Crestwood (9-1), 6. Dike-New Hartford (6-1), 7. Roland-Story (7-1), 8. Okoboji (9-0), 9. Davenport Assumption (6-1), 10. Des Moines Christian (8-1), 11. West Liberty (7-0), 12. West Burlington (6-1), 13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (7-0), 14. Waukon (6-3), 15. Cherokee (6-3).
CLASS 4A – 1. North Scott (8-0), 2. Marion (6-0), 3. Center Point-Urbana (6-0), 4. Glenwood (9-0), 5. Gilbert (8-2), 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-2), 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-3), 9. Mason City (5-3), 10. Central DeWitt (8-0), 11. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-2), 12. Maquoketa (6-2), 13. Knoxville (7-0), 14. Carroll (6-2), 15. Grinnell (5-2).
CLASS 5A – 1. Iowa City High (6-0), 2. Southeast Polk (8-0), 3. Johnston (7-1), 4. West Des Moines Dowling (6-2), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-0), 6. Waukee (6-1), 7. Cedar Falls (6-2), 8. Urbandale (7-1), 9. Waterloo West (7-1), 10. Ankeny Centennial (4-3), 11. Ames (5-3), 12. Davenport North (5-3), 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3), 14. Bettendorf (5-3), 15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (6-2).
