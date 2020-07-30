You are the owner of this article.
Basketball: NBA scores
BASKETBALL

Basketball: NBA scores

Basketball clip art

NBA

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Utah 106, New Orleans 104

L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101

GAMES TODAY

Orlando vs. Brooklyn

Memphis vs. Portland

Phoenix vs. Washington

Boston vs. Milwaukee

Sacramento vs. San Antonio

Houston at Dallas

