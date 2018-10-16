NBA
Regular-season
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 105, Philadelphia 87
Golden State 108, Oklahoma City 100
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
