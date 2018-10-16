Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA

Regular-season

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 105, Philadelphia 87

Golden State 108, Oklahoma City 100

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments