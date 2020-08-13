You are the owner of this article.
Basketball: NBA scoreboard
BASKETBALL

Basketball: NBA scoreboard

Basketball clip art

NBA

Thursday’s results

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, Los Angles Lakers 122

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

