Basketball: NBA scoreboard

NBA
Thursday’s results
Washington 96, Boston 90
Sacramento 136, Los Angles Lakers 122
Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102
Utah 118, San Antonio 112
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Orlando 133, New Orleans 127
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today