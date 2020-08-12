Basketball: NBA scoreboard

NBA
Wednesday’s results
Indiana 108, Houston 104
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121
Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, late
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today