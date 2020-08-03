You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball NBA scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball NBA scoreboard

Basketball clip art

NBA

Monday’s results

Toronto 107, Miami 103

Denver 121, Oklahoma City 113

Indiana 111, Washington 100

New Orleans 109, Memphis 99

Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130

L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News