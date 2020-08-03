Basketball NBA scoreboard

NBA
Monday’s results
Toronto 107, Miami 103
Denver 121, Oklahoma City 113
Indiana 111, Washington 100
New Orleans 109, Memphis 99
Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130
L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today