NBA
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES THURSDAY
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 73, Iowa St. 69
BIG TEN
Maryland 66, Iowa 65
Penn St. 95, Nebraska 71
Purdue 48, Indiana 46
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 77, Bradley 68
AMERICAN RIVERS
ARC Tournament
Dubuque 83, Wartburg 80
Simpson 90, Coe 82
EAST
Buffalo 114, Ohio 67
Colgate 75, Bucknell 64
Iona 81, Quinnipiac 77
Siena 72, St. Peter's 62
SOUTH
Dayton 74, Davidson 73
Florida St. 77, Clemson 64
South Carolina 79, Mississippi 64
Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46
VCU 76, Rhode Island 42
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 73, Akron 69
Cent. Michigan 84, Kent St. 74
E. Michigan 76, Toledo 69
Kentucky 66, Missouri 58
Miami (Ohio) 69, Ball St. 66
Rio Grande 85, Wayland Baptist 66
Wake Forest 75, Notre Dame 68
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 65, Alabama 56
FAR WEST
New Mexico St. 80, Texas A&M International 42
College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
ARC Tournament
Luther 65, Coe 62
Simpson 92, Neb. Wesleyan 72
EAST
Marist 85, Fairfield 44
Monmouth (NJ) 70, St. Peter's 50
Stetson 56, NJIT 47
SOUTH
Campbell 52, Charleston Southern 51
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Lipscomb 46
Gardner-Webb 68, Hampton 46
Jacksonville 75, North Florida 63
Kennesaw St. 74, North Alabama 72
Presbyterian 66, SC-Upstate 58
Radford 79, Winthrop 57
UNC-Asheville 68, Longwood 57
Prep girls
REGIONAL FINALS
Class 5A
West Des Moines Dowling 61, Cedar Falls 56
Ankeny Centennial 46, Pleasant Valley 36
Iowa City High 57, Bettendorf 40
Southeast Polk 78, Des Moines East 48
Johnston 72, Ames 59
Urbandale 64, Cedar Rapids Prairie 59
Waukee 69, Iowa City West 63
West Des Moines Valley 76, Cedar Rapids Washington 62
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Central DeWitt 17
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Ballard 37
Mason City 71, Gilbert 61
Sioux City Heelan 52, LeMars 43
North Scott 61, Keokuk 23
Marion 57, Fairfield 27
Grinnell 59, Pella 40
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, ppd. to Wednesday
Prep boys
DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Class 1A
Alburnett 70, Springville 59
Ankeny Christian 76, Nodaway Valley 61
Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, AHSTW 55
B-G-M 77, Lynnville-Sully 69
Bedford 43, Murray 41
Bishop Garrigan 76, West Hancock 38
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Iowa Mennonite 56
Don Bosco 52, Wapsie Valley 50
Dunkerton 60, South Winneshiek 58
Earlham 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 55
East Mills 56, Stanton 48
Easton Valley 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 40
Exira/EH-K 61, Audubon 45
George-Little Rock 75, Trinity Christian 44
Grand View Christian 95, Melcher-Dallas 37
Grundy Center 46, Hudson 44
Janesville 61, Saint Ansgar 28
Lawton-Bronson 60, Gehlen Catholic 50
Montezuma 70, Baxter 51
Mormon Trail 61, Central Decatur 48
New London 75, Notre Dame, Burlington 60
Newell-Fonda 56, IKM-Manning 40
North Mahaska 53, Moravia 42
Prince of Peace 73, Central City 54
Rockford 60, Turkey Valley 53
Sioux Central 55, River Valley 37
South O'Brien 60, Central Lyon 29
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Sidney 40
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 85, Newman Catholic 80
St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Kingsley-Pierson 38
WACO 53, Pekin 50
West Fork 64, AGWSR 46
DISTRICT FINALS
Class 2A
Boyden-Hull 49, Sioux Center 44
Camanche 61, West Branch 60, OT
Cascade 53, Tipton 41
Des Moines Christian 58, Panorama 29
Dike-New Hartford 61, Denver 55
Madrid 72, South Central Calhoun 69
New Hampton 50, Crestwood 36
North Linn, Troy Mills 55, Beckman Catholic 43
OABCIG 39, Alta/Aurelia 38
Pella Christian 80, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66
Pocahontas Area 70, Forest City 62
Regina, Iowa City 64, Danville 59
Rock Valley 60, West Sioux 56
South Hamilton 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54
Treynor 58, Tri-Center 35
Van Meter 51, PCM 44
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Bettendorf (7);20-1;70;3
2. North Scott;20-1;63;1
3. S.C. East;19-1;51;6
4. Waukee;18-2;42;2
5. Cedar Falls;16-3;38;7
5. C.R. Prairie;16-3;38;8
7. Dub. Senior;15-3;22;5
8. I.C. West;15-4;20;4
9. W.D.M. Valley;18-4;14;9
10. D.M. North;17-4;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Indianola 7. Sioux City, West 6. Ames 2.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Clear Lake (7);20-0;70;1
2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;17-3;60;2
3. Maquoketa;18-2;50;5
4. Norwalk;17-4;42;4
5. Fairfield;16-3;31;7
T6. Den.-Schleswig;16-4;30;9
T6. Oskaloosa;13-5;30;6
T6. Pella;15-5;30;3
9. Carroll;17-4;28;8
10. Gilbert;16-4;13;10
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 1.
