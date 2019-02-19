Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES THURSDAY

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 73, Iowa St. 69

BIG TEN

Maryland 66, Iowa 65

Penn St. 95, Nebraska 71

Purdue 48, Indiana 46

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 77, Bradley 68

AMERICAN RIVERS

ARC Tournament

Dubuque 83, Wartburg 80

Simpson 90, Coe 82

EAST

Buffalo 114, Ohio 67

Colgate 75, Bucknell 64

Iona 81, Quinnipiac 77

Siena 72, St. Peter's 62

SOUTH

Dayton 74, Davidson 73

Florida St. 77, Clemson 64

South Carolina 79, Mississippi 64

Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46

VCU 76, Rhode Island 42

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 73, Akron 69

Cent. Michigan 84, Kent St. 74

E. Michigan 76, Toledo 69

Kentucky 66, Missouri 58

Miami (Ohio) 69, Ball St. 66

Rio Grande 85, Wayland Baptist 66

Wake Forest 75, Notre Dame 68

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 65, Alabama 56

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 80, Texas A&M International 42

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

ARC Tournament

Luther 65, Coe 62

Simpson 92, Neb. Wesleyan 72

EAST

Marist 85, Fairfield 44

Monmouth (NJ) 70, St. Peter's 50

Stetson 56, NJIT 47

SOUTH

Campbell 52, Charleston Southern 51

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Lipscomb 46

Gardner-Webb 68, Hampton 46

Jacksonville 75, North Florida 63

Kennesaw St. 74, North Alabama 72

Presbyterian 66, SC-Upstate 58

Radford 79, Winthrop 57

UNC-Asheville 68, Longwood 57

Prep girls

REGIONAL FINALS

Class 5A

West Des Moines Dowling 61, Cedar Falls 56

Ankeny Centennial 46, Pleasant Valley 36

Iowa City High 57, Bettendorf 40

Southeast Polk 78, Des Moines East 48

Johnston 72, Ames 59

Urbandale 64, Cedar Rapids Prairie 59

Waukee 69, Iowa City West 63

West Des Moines Valley 76, Cedar Rapids Washington 62

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Central DeWitt 17

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Ballard 37

Mason City 71, Gilbert 61

Sioux City Heelan 52, LeMars 43

North Scott 61, Keokuk 23

Marion 57, Fairfield 27

Grinnell 59, Pella 40

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, ppd. to Wednesday

Prep boys

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Class 1A

Alburnett 70, Springville 59

Ankeny Christian 76, Nodaway Valley 61

Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, AHSTW 55

B-G-M 77, Lynnville-Sully 69

Bedford 43, Murray 41

Bishop Garrigan 76, West Hancock 38

Calamus-Wheatland 64, Iowa Mennonite 56

Don Bosco 52, Wapsie Valley 50

Dunkerton 60, South Winneshiek 58

Earlham 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 55

East Mills 56, Stanton 48

Easton Valley 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 40

Exira/EH-K 61, Audubon 45

George-Little Rock 75, Trinity Christian 44

Grand View Christian 95, Melcher-Dallas 37

Grundy Center 46, Hudson 44

Janesville 61, Saint Ansgar 28

Lawton-Bronson 60, Gehlen Catholic 50

Montezuma 70, Baxter 51

Mormon Trail 61, Central Decatur 48

New London 75, Notre Dame, Burlington 60

Newell-Fonda 56, IKM-Manning 40

North Mahaska 53, Moravia 42

Prince of Peace 73, Central City 54

Rockford 60, Turkey Valley 53

Sioux Central 55, River Valley 37

South O'Brien 60, Central Lyon 29

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Sidney 40

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 85, Newman Catholic 80

St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Kingsley-Pierson 38

WACO 53, Pekin 50

West Fork 64, AGWSR 46

DISTRICT FINALS

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull 49, Sioux Center 44

Camanche 61, West Branch 60, OT

Cascade 53, Tipton 41

Des Moines Christian 58, Panorama 29

Dike-New Hartford 61, Denver 55

Madrid 72, South Central Calhoun 69

New Hampton 50, Crestwood 36

North Linn, Troy Mills 55, Beckman Catholic 43

OABCIG 39, Alta/Aurelia 38

Pella Christian 80, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66

Pocahontas Area 70, Forest City 62

Regina, Iowa City 64, Danville 59

Rock Valley 60, West Sioux 56

South Hamilton 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54

Treynor 58, Tri-Center 35

Van Meter 51, PCM 44

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Bettendorf (7);20-1;70;3

2. North Scott;20-1;63;1

3. S.C. East;19-1;51;6

4. Waukee;18-2;42;2

5. Cedar Falls;16-3;38;7

5. C.R. Prairie;16-3;38;8

7. Dub. Senior;15-3;22;5

8. I.C. West;15-4;20;4

9. W.D.M. Valley;18-4;14;9

10. D.M. North;17-4;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Indianola 7. Sioux City, West 6. Ames 2.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Clear Lake (7);20-0;70;1

2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;17-3;60;2

3. Maquoketa;18-2;50;5

4. Norwalk;17-4;42;4

5. Fairfield;16-3;31;7

T6. Den.-Schleswig;16-4;30;9

T6. Oskaloosa;13-5;30;6

T6. Pella;15-5;30;3

9. Carroll;17-4;28;8

10. Gilbert;16-4;13;10

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 1.

