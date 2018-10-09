Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;3;1;.750;—

Philadelphia;3;1;.750;—

Toronto;2;1;.667;½

Brooklyn;1;1;.500;1

Boston;1;3;.250;2

Southeast Division

Charlotte;3;1;.750;—

Washington;2;1;.667;½

Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½

Orlando;1;2;.333;1½

Miami;1;3;.250;2

Central Division

Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—

Indiana;2;1;.667;—

Cleveland;2;1;.667;—

Detroit;1;2;.333;1

Chicago;1;2;.333;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;3;1;.750;—

Dallas;2;1;.667;½

San Antonio;2;1;.667;½

Memphis;2;1;.667;½

New Orleans;0;3;.000;2½

Northwest Division

Utah;4;0;1.000;—

Oklahoma City;3;1;.750;1

Denver;3;1;.750;1

Portland;1;2;.333;2½

Minnesota;1;3;.250;3

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;4;0;1.000;—

Phoenix;2;2;.500;2

Sacramento;2;2;.500;2

Golden State;1;2;.333;2½

L.A. Lakers;1;3;.250;3

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86

Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT

L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 103

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments