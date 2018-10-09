NBA preseason
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;3;1;.750;—
Philadelphia;3;1;.750;—
Toronto;2;1;.667;½
Brooklyn;1;1;.500;1
Boston;1;3;.250;2
Southeast Division
Charlotte;3;1;.750;—
Washington;2;1;.667;½
Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½
Orlando;1;2;.333;1½
Miami;1;3;.250;2
Central Division
Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—
Indiana;2;1;.667;—
Cleveland;2;1;.667;—
Detroit;1;2;.333;1
Chicago;1;2;.333;1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;3;1;.750;—
Dallas;2;1;.667;½
San Antonio;2;1;.667;½
Memphis;2;1;.667;½
New Orleans;0;3;.000;2½
Northwest Division
Utah;4;0;1.000;—
Oklahoma City;3;1;.750;1
Denver;3;1;.750;1
Portland;1;2;.333;2½
Minnesota;1;3;.250;3
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;4;0;1.000;—
Phoenix;2;2;.500;2
Sacramento;2;2;.500;2
Golden State;1;2;.333;2½
L.A. Lakers;1;3;.250;3
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86
Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT
L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 103
