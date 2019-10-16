NBA preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 116, Charlotte 110
Atlanta 100, New York 96
Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119
San Antonio 128, Houston 114
Portland 126, Utah 118
Melbourne United at Sacramento, late
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, late
