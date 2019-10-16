Basketball clip art

NBA preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 116, Charlotte 110

Atlanta 100, New York 96

Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119

San Antonio 128, Houston 114

Portland 126, Utah 118

Melbourne United at Sacramento, late

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, late

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments