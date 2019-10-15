Basketball clip art

NBA preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—

Boston;4;0;1.000;—

Brooklyn;3;0;1.000;½

New York;1;1;.500;2

Toronto;1;2;.333;2½

Southeast Division

Miami;3;0;1.000;—

Orlando;3;2;.600;1

Washington;2;2;.500;1½

Charlotte;1;3;.250;2½

Atlanta;0;3;.000;3

Central Division

Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—

Indiana;3;1;.750;1

Detroit;2;2;.500;2

Chicago;1;3;.250;3

Cleveland;1;3;.250;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;4;0;1.000;—

Houston;3;1;.750;1

Memphis;2;1;.667;1½

Dallas;1;3;.250;3

San Antonio;0;3;.000;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;3;0;1.000;—

Oklahoma City;2;1;.667;1

Minnesota;2;2;.500;1½

Portland;1;2;.333;2

Utah;1;3;.250;2½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;2;2;.500;—

Sacramento;2;2;.500;—

Phoenix;2;2;.500;—

L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;—

Golden State;1;2;.333;½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 118, Cleveland 95

Minnesota 119, Indiana 111

Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments