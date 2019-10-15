NBA preseason
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—
Boston;4;0;1.000;—
Brooklyn;3;0;1.000;½
New York;1;1;.500;2
Toronto;1;2;.333;2½
Southeast Division
Miami;3;0;1.000;—
Orlando;3;2;.600;1
Washington;2;2;.500;1½
Charlotte;1;3;.250;2½
Atlanta;0;3;.000;3
Central Division
Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—
Indiana;3;1;.750;1
Detroit;2;2;.500;2
Chicago;1;3;.250;3
Cleveland;1;3;.250;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;4;0;1.000;—
Houston;3;1;.750;1
Memphis;2;1;.667;1½
Dallas;1;3;.250;3
San Antonio;0;3;.000;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;3;0;1.000;—
Oklahoma City;2;1;.667;1
Minnesota;2;2;.500;1½
Portland;1;2;.333;2
Utah;1;3;.250;2½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;2;2;.500;—
Sacramento;2;2;.500;—
Phoenix;2;2;.500;—
L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;—
Golden State;1;2;.333;½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 118, Cleveland 95
Minnesota 119, Indiana 111
Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86
