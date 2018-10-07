Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA preseason

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 87

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94

Houston 108, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107

Utah 123, Portland 112

