NBA playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Toronto 120, Milwaukee 102, series tied 2-2

GAME THURSDAY

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., if necessary

Finals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME THURSDAY, MAY 30

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto, 8 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto, 7 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

