NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Denver 90, San Antonio 86, Denver wins series 4-3
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 112, Milwaukee 90, Boston leads series 1-0
Golden State 104, Houston 100, Golden State leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m., Toronto leads series 1-0
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m., series tied 0-0
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.