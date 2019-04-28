Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Denver 90, San Antonio 86, Denver wins series 4-3

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 112, Milwaukee 90, Boston leads series 1-0

Golden State 104, Houston 100, Golden State leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m., Toronto leads series 1-0

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m., series tied 0-0

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments