Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104 Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m., Houston leads series 3-0

GAMES TODAY

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m., Toronto leads series 3-1

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., Philadelphia leads series 3-1

San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Portland leads series 3-1

 

