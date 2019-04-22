NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104 Milwaukee wins series 4-0
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m., Houston leads series 3-0
GAMES TODAY
Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m., Toronto leads series 3-1
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., Philadelphia leads series 3-1
San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Portland leads series 3-1
