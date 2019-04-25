Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 120, Denver 103, series tied 3-3

GAME TODAY

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., Golden State leads series 3-2

GAME SATURDAY

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., if necessary

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME SATURDAY

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 or 7 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Boston at Milwaukee, noon

