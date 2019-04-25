NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 120, Denver 103, series tied 3-3
GAME TODAY
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., Golden State leads series 3-2
GAME SATURDAY
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., if necessary
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
GAME SATURDAY
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 or 7 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
Boston at Milwaukee, noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.