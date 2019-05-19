Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Golden State 110, Portland 99  Golden State leads series 3-0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 118, Milwaukee 112 2 OT, Milwaukee leads series 2-1

GAME TODAY

Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments