NBA playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89, Toronto leads series 3-2
Denver 124 , Portland 98, Denver leads series 3-2
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
GAMES THURSDAY
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m., if necessary
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD, if necessary
Houston at Golden State, TBD, if necessary
Portland at Denver, TBD, if necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.