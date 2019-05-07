Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89, Toronto leads series 3-2

Denver 124 , Portland 98, Denver leads series 3-2

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

GAMES THURSDAY

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m., if necessary

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD, if necessary

Houston at Golden State, TBD, if necessary

Portland at Denver, TBD, if necessary

