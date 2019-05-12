Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

GAMES TODAY

Toronto 92, Philadelphia 90, Toronto wins series 4-3

Portland 100, Denver 96, Portland wins series 4-3

Conf. finals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME TUESDAY

Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

